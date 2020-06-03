Tahlequah First Baptist
A lady was taking her morning run through her neighborhood. As she ran, her mind raced as she thought about all the things that she had to accomplish that day and about how busy her day was going to be. She thought about how she had to get to the grocery store, what she was going to make for dinner and would they eat it before or after baseball practice?
There was homework to finish for her and her kids, and oh, yes, she had to check in on her parents and get a baby sitter for the weekend. She already felt behind just thinking about all of it and the day had just begun. She happened to look down at her shoes and noticed that one of her shoelaces had come untied. She told herself she needed to stop and tie it. Man! She didn’t really want to stop and take the time to tie it, but she did. As she was kneeling down and double knotting her laces and taking one last gulp of air before she took off again, she happened to look up and notice the landscape in front of her.
She took in the beautiful, first rays of sunlight peaking over the mountains surrounding her neighborhood. It was awe-inspiring and more beautiful than almost anything she had ever seen. Spring had turned the grass green and she could smell the fragrance of blooms about to pop open in the air. She stood there and marveled at the beauty and took another long, deep breath and thought about Psalm 19:1-2: “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge.”
Creation has always praised God’s glory. It reminds us day and night to look up and do the same. But do we? Do we take notice of God’s creation and magnificence? She thought a long time about these questions as she started back home and they convicted her heart. She was a very busy person with lots going on every day. She hardly even looked up some days. She didn’t pause or praise and realized her perspective had become nearsighted. She thought about the importance of praise and pausing to give praise.
She opened up her Bible and read Psalms and about David, a shepherd boy who was destined to be a king. In his adult life, he experienced highs and lows, he was very busy and blessed and experienced great victory. He also experienced guilt and grief. He kept the right perspective about God, though. David knew how to pause and praise God. He took notice of God’s creation and he praised the Lord’s work. He also acknowledged God’s authority over his life and his circumstances. He had the right perspective.
David’s God back then is our God today. He is over our lives every day, in our busyness, our struggles and in every circumstance in our lives. He is over the highs and lows in our lives, the exciting and the mundane. He is over all. He was the Creator then and he is the Creator today. He holds us in his hands. We need to remember this truth. It is a truth worthy of all our praise and attention.
Our church will be open for worship, this Sunday, June 7 for the 10:45 service only. We would like to welcome all of our members back and any guests who wish to attend. We look forward to seeing you Sunday!
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The glorious Presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services for Sunday morning, May 31, opened with prayer and songs of praise. “Stay Inside The Gate!” was taken from II Samuel 3:27-38.
The cities of refuge in the Old Testament, like the New Testament church, were a place of safety and protection. God has always cared for his people and has always provided a way of escape. The six cities of refuge – three on the east and three on the west side of Jordan – could be seen easily from a distance. They were well-lit and the road was well-marked for one fleeing to that city. There was no need of anyone being confused in finding the city.
Likewise, this New Testament church is well lit – it is the light of the world. It is built on the foundation of the Apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone. We are no longer citizens of the world, but fellow citizens with the saints of God. The world sees the closeness of God’s people. This church is a refuge, easily identified by the standards of holiness and separation from the world.
When Abner fled to the city of refuge, he stopped just inside the gate. Joab, who was supposed to be a friend, took Abner aside at the gate and smote him in the fifth rib. Abner was a captain and knew all the ways to protect himself – and he knew not too stand in the gate! David lamented that his feet were not fettered nor were his hands tied. He died as a fool dies! Why did he not get into the city? Why did he stay in the gate and die?
He was typical of many people who get just inside the church. Like a babe, they are learning to walk, but they cannot stop there. They must grow in the grace and knowledge of the truth and learn what God really likes. It brings special blessings to us when we learn to yield ourselves to God. We cannot stop at the door. We are in the world but not of it.
The Lord has brought us out of darkness into his marvelous light. When our hearts are overwhelmed within us lead us to that rock that is higher than we are: Jesus Christ. We gain our strength in the house of the Lord. We grow in the Lord as we add to our faith, virtue, knowledge, temperance, patience, godliness, brotherly kindness, and charity. We cannot stay to near the door, but we must get inside the church away from it.
Like Timothy, we must be good soldiers, enduring hardness, for we are chosen of God. Let us leave those things unlike God – malice, bitterness, hypocrisy, guile, envy – outside the gate, instead desiring the sincere milk of the Word. If we stop too near the gate, we can be slain by the enemy of our souls. We would, like Abner, die as a fool dies!
Please feel welcome to visit anytime: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, please call 918-457-9498. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org and the livestream service that is available for those unable to attend.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services this last day of May began at 11am in prayer led by Brother David Fisher with 65 in attendance. The devotional was read from Matthew 25:30-46. We had 1 birthday offering, and two wedding anniversaries. We also congratulate two of our congregation on their recent retirements.
May you fully enjoy your new lives. Brother Rex took his message from Acts this morning, first verses 5-8 from Chapter 1, and then verses 1-18 from Chapter 2. This day being Pentecost, it seems appropriate to base the message on this occurrence in the church's history.
Brother Rex started by explaining what Pentecost originally was, which is a feast-day celebration of the first harvest of barley, I believe and Pentecost occurs 50 days after the Passover. It is one of the several feast days that require the adult males of each family to appear at the Temple in Jerusalem each year.
Then Brother Rex went on to speak of the major changes God has made in the world due to the sins of man: first, the expulsion from Eden, forcing man to earn his living by hard work and woman to have pain in childbirth. Years later, when the peoples on earth were worshipping so many different "gods" and committing so many horrid sins, God saved eight people and a bunch of animals in an ark, then flooded the earth killing everything else. A couple of hundred years or so later, man was at it again, only this time building a temple that would reach to heaven so man could enter in at his leisure. The tower of Babel was destroyed, the peoples scattered over the entire earth, and the languages confounded to there was no understanding among all.
The next big change was the birth of Jesus, his life, teachings, death, and resurrection. At last, there had been one that was worthy to be a sacrifice for sin for all mankind, fulfilling the promise of the comforter, the Holy Spirit, to enter into man, providing salvation, peace, and a way to heaven for all who call on and believe that Christ is the risen savior, the Way, the Truth, and the Life; the only way to the Father.
The fate of the world hangs in the balance today as more and more diseases show up, rioting, looting, and killings are prevalent. We have businesses destroyed, churches closed or looted, and way too many folks who just don't know God at all. We've another big change coming and coming soon. For the saved, it means we'll be taken up into heaven to be with Christ. For those left behind – well, things are going to just get a whole lot worse. And then the biggest change of all: God will destroy this earth he created once long, long ago and there will be a final judgment of mankind before the God of all creation.
There's only one way through all this, people, and that's Jesus Christ and salvation through his blood. He is our one chance at surviving that which is to come. Call on him now; live for him now; live with him forever.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought today’s message about, resilience being the product of perseverance in prayer. The parable of the midnight caller pointed out the God is not a sleepy friend; he always answers our prayers.
Today’s parable is the unjust judge. Luke 18:1-8: “And He spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint, Saying, There was in a city a judge, which feared not God, neither regardeth man. And there was a widow in that city; and she came unto him, saying, Avenge me of my adversary. And he would not for a while: but afterward he said within himself, Though I fear not God, nor regard man: Yet because this widow troubleth me, I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me. And the Lord said, Hear what the unjust judge saith. And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them? I tell you that he will avenge them speedily, nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?”
Striving against the current of society’s norms today is hard. It would be easier to lose heart and go with the flow. However, prayer is commanded by God. We are told to always pray and not give up. Perseverance is the basis for prayer.
1 Thessalonians 5:17: “Pray without ceasing.”
Ephesians 8:18: “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.”
The judge here is powerful, insensitive to others needs, and has his own sense of justice. The widow is lowly, weak and helpless; whose one weapon is perseverance. The only reason the judge helped her was to stop her from bothering him. God is nothing like the judge. We are all like the widow, weak and helpless, before God. He answers prayer for our good and for his glory.
The blind beggar, in Luke 18:38-39, had an urgent appeal and wanted desperately to be heard. God hears us when we cry out. He may answer, no, or wait, because it may not be his will or we may not be ready for what we ask for. Perseverance in prayer can be a refining process for us; it can be for fellowship purposes where we can know God more intimately.
Jesus asks, “Will the Lord find faith on the earth?” Will we obey, or will we fail to pray persistently? Pray that when the answer to prayer comes, that you will recognize it.
Next Sunday services will occur inside. Pray for our nation, our leaders and one another.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation celebrated Pentecost Sunday with a drive-in parking lot service last week. Plans for June include a parking lot drive in Sunday service at 8:30 a.m.; small group classes will social distance at 9:15, followed by a shorter inside worship service at 10 a.m. with masks, sanitizing and social distancing measures being followed.
The June 30 Primary Election for Cookson Precinct 09 voters will be held in the fellowship hall. This is the building the community blood drives and dinners are held. Park in the large parking lot and go through the double doors. The poll workers will be able to spread out the voting booths and each other.
Scripture readings last Sunday included Acts 2:1-21, Psalm 104: 24-34,35b 1Corinthians 12:3-13 and John 20: 19-23. Pentecost Sunday is the day to celebrate the birth of the church and the gift of the Holy Spirit. Pray for the new birth within ourselves, the church, the nation and the world. In Acts 2 you read and hear the birth of the church in a dizzying array of diversity- the beauty of the church when the spirit pulls everyone together in a multitude of colors, languages and cultures.
With the current events, the Holy Spirit needs now to work wonders within everyone even more. Holy Spirit, live into the church that you have called us to be, that sees one made in the image of God in every human face, that works for justice and mercy in each human life, a church that reveals the best of human kind because it is filled with the spirit of God, the life-changing, the life-giving power of the Holy Spirit. When God sends forth the Spirit, the whole face of the earth is renewed, chaos is changed into creation, barriers are broken, communities are formed, opposites are reconciled, unity is established, hope is established, people are blessed and church happens.
Pentecost Sunday is not just any other Sunday. It had been 10 days since the Ascension and the disciples were waiting in the upper room. Without warning, the Holy Spirit entered the room. The Holy Spirit came combined with their spirit and mingles with your unique spirit. Celebrate that God's Spirit, comes to each person and lives inside of them. Every person has his or her own spirit that drives, empowers, frightens and sometimes embarrasses you. It is a spirit that wants what is only good for you and yourself.
This is the spirit that the Holy Spirit wants to come and change. This Holy Spirit brings to you the promise of forgiveness and the power to reconcile to God. In Acts, Peter made the statement, "It shall be that whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved." Call upon the name of the Lord each day and as you open up to the Holy Spirit. This is the spirit that mingles with your spirit. It is the spirit that gives you comfort in the time of sorrow, courage in the time of suffering and gives you hope as you face all the brokenness in life.
Transformation is often scary. Becoming the people of God, you are the hope of the world. Bring all that you are and all that you have and come before God in prayer.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Community Christian Fellowship is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Services tonight are at 6 p.m., and as always, “Come as you are!” Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday and Wednesday service, 6 p.m.
"And he said unto me, my grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me" (2 Corinthians 12:9).
For the past couple of days, I have had a chorus playing over and over in my thoughts. The words that I keep hearing are, "Your grace is enough; your grace is enough for me. I am so glad for God's grace; it is enough for whatever we may be going through."
This morning, I don't know what you are facing: tragedy, problems in a relationship, unruly children, a demanding boss, financial stress or any one of a million other situations, but I want to remind you that God's grace is enough. That means that grace is all you need to make it through. It has been said that if God brings you to it, he will bring you through it. He brings you through it by his grace.
Grace is the vessel that will carry you through the most difficult trial. It will reach into the lowest valley, It will shine as the noonday sun in the darkest area, it will conqueror the strongest adversary, and It will bring down the tallest giant. It is a bridge of hope for the hopeless, the light at the end of the tunnel, a shelter in the time of storm. It brings a peace that passes all understanding. It gives strength. It defeats the power and stronghold the enemy thought he had over you. It causes you to rejoice when you see nothing to rejoice about and gives you the ability to give thanks in all things.
Are you trying to find an answer today or a way of escape? Are you trying to find a solution? Or are you trying to find a way out? Sometimes your answer and what you need is grace. Like the Lord said to Paul, "My grace is sufficient." His grace is enough; it is all we need, regardless of the situation.
Jenny Dameron
