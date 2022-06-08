Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are expected to move across east central Oklahoma into west central Arkansas through the morning. Heavy rainfall associated with the storms may cause flooding and flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&