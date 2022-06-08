First Baptist
Technology … There are a lot of mixed thoughts on it, but in the last few years studies have shown that not being able to shut it off has caused growing anxiety issues, divorces, taken away true vulnerability, watered down the way we have relationships and has taken the childhood from our children. It has changed parenting. It has made us more reliant on things of this world and less intentional of God’s commands and design for training up children.
Technology, while good in some ways, is a thief. It steals precious time away from time we could be spending with our family, and this can be very destructive. It can be a vicious cycle of spending time with technology instead of our own children or family. We opt for quiet time with our computers instead of spending quality time with the ones we love. We then see their broken hearts because of our choice to be with technology instead of them.
A mother put her young son in the car for a short trip. A few minutes later she realized she had forgotten the movie player at home. She said, “Shoot!” hoping that her son wouldn’t start crying because of it. She just wanted a peaceful and quiet car ride. While they were riding in the car, that all changed. Her son started talking about everything he was seeing out the car window. She was worried about her peace and quiet and God gave her a different perspective that afternoon. Her little boy talked about the trees, animals he saw, what the street signs meant, and was a little chatterbox. She realized what she’d been missing when she chose “her peace” over God’s gift of motherhood.
We have sadly bought into the lie that we can manufacture peace. We mistakenly think that peace is giving our children something to keep them quiet. Peace means no distractions or disruptions, right? That is what Satan wants us to believe, and a lot of us do. We need to learn what God’s peace really looks like and live and raise our children that way. Peace comes from God, not technology.
Satan would love for us to stay distracted, disrupted and dependent on the world. He wants us to shove an iPad in front of our children instead of pointing them to Jesus and living by God’s commands. We must strive to live and teach our children God’s truth. True peace only comes from one source, God. So, embrace the disruptions in your day and the conversations in the car with your children. Love all the time you are blessed to spend together. Whether it is loud and noisy or calm and quiet. God is granting us peace in these times, even though we may not know it. Read John 14:27, John 16:33, 2 Chronicles 20:12, and Micah 5:5.
Vacation Bible School is June 13-17, pre-K through third grade from 9 a.m. to noon. Fourth through sixth grade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring your children for a great time of learning about Jesus.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, June 5. "When The Unseen Decides To Be Revealed," was taken from Psalm 34:1-7 and Acts 2:38. We are, to a certain extent, blinded to the things of God that we have in our possession and have access to. We feel that our struggles involve only we, ourselves, and the enemy of our souls. But, there is always a third party involved in our struggle. As the Lord intervenes on our behalf, we must never fail to realize that he is in our midst and takes care of those that fear him.
While we rejoice in the plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost, we can also greatly rejoice for that unseen hand that is with us through every trial. When it seems that no one cares that we are in a struggle with the enemy, the Lord dispatches angels to fight for us. They encamp around them that fear him.
When Balak, King of Moab, noticed the innumerable people of God, he felt that something needed to be done about them. After several offers of reward, Balaam, an adviser or hireling, was brought to Balak. When he arrived, he built an altar and offered seven rams as a sacrifice to God. Balak took Balaam to the top of the rocks to see the people of God.
After looking in several directions at the Israelites, Balaam said, "How can I curse whom God has not cursed?" Balaam saw the unseen who decided to become seen when he exclaimed, "From the top of the rocks all I see is him!"
Many people have been in the midst of God's people and all they could see was God. When the unseen stands up to take care of our problems, our enemies cannot harm us. Even the three Hebrew children were unharmed in the fiery furnace as the unseen one became seen by the king. He saw four men in the fire and the fourth one was like unto the son of God.
We know who he is, for in him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily. He is the almighty God. No matter what problems we face, whether on the job, at home, or at school, he is in the midst of them. He stands between us and our enemy. Let us, like King David, magnify the Lord and exalt his name together. He has never lost a battle, and he never will.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. this week.
This next Sunday will be Pastor Rachel's last Sunday at Cookson UMC. There will be a potluck dinner starting about 11:30 a.m. June 12. The United Methodist Women will provide ham and everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert to share with others.
Mark your calendars for the OBI Cookson Community Blood Drive. It will be held Wednesday June 15, 1:30-5 p.m. inside the fellowship hall. Eligible donors will receive an Adventure Starts Here t-shirt and more. You may schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org Walk-ins are always welcome and appreciated.
Starting Father's Day Sunday June 19, there will be one worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be before the worship service.
Sunday, June 26, the congregation will welcome Pastor Velma Carriaga at 10:45 as the newly appointed pastor for Cookson UMC and Gore UMC.
Acts 2: 1-21, Romans 8:14-17 and Genesis 11:1-9 were Pastor Rachel's scripture for Pentecost Sunday. The sanctuary was beautifully decorated in red, symbolizing the Holy Spirit. These verses in Genesis tell the tale of the tower and languages and the scattering. The people wanted to stay in one place. They didn't want to do what God wanted them to do. They built the tower because otherwise they would be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.
Fear of the unknown is a great motivator. Yet, God wants something else. They realized that they didn't know their people. Pastor Rachel then referenced Dr. Gary Chapman's book, "The Five Love Languages." He speaks of words such as affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch. From the beginning, the church had three big festivals: Easter, Epiphany and Pentecost. These were the signposts around which Christian life oriented.
People long for connections. Pentecost was the building of community, overcoming differences, building up the body and making connections. Pentecost is when the church celebrates the coming of the Spirit to raise the church out of hiding. It is also to encourage the church to proclaim and to live the good News of Jesus Christ outwardly and by extending invitations.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Sawyer Shores.
May God continue to bless Leonard and Pam Coleman as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Mat Lawrence brought a message about praising God. The Bible repeatedly instructs us to praise the Lord. 1 Chronicles is a story of praise. The ark of God is set in the tent which King David had pitched for it. These verses outline how we today can praise the Lord.
“Sing unto the Lord, all the earth; shew forth from day to day his salvation. Declare his glory among the heathen; his marvelous works among all nations.
“For great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised: he also is to be feared above all gods. For all the gods of the people are idols: but the Lord made the heavens. Glory and honour are in his presence; strength and gladness are in his place.
“Give unto the Lord, ye kindreds of the people give unto the Lord glory and strength. Give unto the Lord the glory due unto his name: bring all offerings, and come before him: worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness.
“Fear before him, all the earth: the world also shall be stable, that it be not moved. Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice: and let men say among the nations, The Lord reigneth.
“Let the sea roar, and the fullness thereof: let the fields rejoice, and all that is therein. Then shall the trees of the wood sing out at the presence of the Lord, because he cometh to judge the earth.
“O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever. And say ye, Save us, O God of our salvation, and gather us together, and deliver us from the heathen, that we may give thanks to thy holy name, and glory in thy praise.
“Blessed, be the Lord God of Israel for ever and ever. And all thy people said, Amen, and praised the Lord” (1 Chronicles 16:23-36).
We were created to praise the Lord. We can praise God by talking of him, about his salvation, by talking about God’s sustaining grace, and by talking about God as creator (John 1:3, Colossians 1:16-17, Revelation 4:11). We can praise God with our offerings (1 Chronicles 29:20-21). We can praise God by strengthening the fellowship, and by witnessing to others of his wondrous ways (John 15:8).
Children’s Camp is June 13-16. Men’s meeting is June 14 at 6 p.m.
Pray for opportunities to witness of God’s saving grace through Jesus Christ. Pray for the Lawrence family during their time of loss. Pray for our nation, the war in Ukraine, our communities, churches, and families. Earnestly pray for each other.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Services this June 5 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 51 present. The devotional was taken from Colossians 3:23, Isaiah 6:8, and Matthew 5:14. The first song was "O How I Love Jesus." We had 70 or so for morning worship.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Brian Bielli, and Colleen Milliron. Shirley Hendrickson is celebrating her fifth anniversary being cancer-free, for which we are all grateful. Mike Parish is still ill, and our prayers of sympathy go out to Justine Byers on the loss of her mother, and David Davis on the loss of his dad. God bless you all.
Our biggest announcement this week is Vacation Bible School all week, which started Monday, June 6. We'll serve a short supper, classes begin at 6 p.m., and dismissal at 8:30 p.m. The program will be Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Brother Rex based his message on scriptures taken from Luke 15:18-32, Romans 12:1-2, and Psalms 1-7:1-2. Each of these scriptures settle on a particular theme: homecoming, personal dedication to God, and not denying or hiding the fact you are a Christian. We've all read or heard at one time the story of the prodigal son, his greed, partying, and sins; all leading to his eventual fall into self loathing.
He realized he'd sinned against his God and his father, and a very penitent young man started his long journey back home to beg for forgiveness. He had only gotten close when his father met him, immediately forgave him, and with gladness and rejoicing welcomed him home. But, the first step toward that forgiveness was taken by the son, realizing that he'd sinned.
Romans 12 stresses the needed dedication of the saved to God and its importance in our lives. Psalms 107:1-2 stresses something that we all need to do, right now, instead of hiding or not wanting to offend: Let the redeemed of the Lord say so! Get up, take a stand, and don't back off from the word of God; it's the only way to win souls and straighten out our world.
Kay Cordray
