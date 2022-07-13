Carter Baptist
“Sing praises to the LORD, which dwelleth in Zion: declare among the people his doings” (Psalm 9:11).
Happy birthday, and God bless Gloria Wilson.
May God continue to bless Ken and Jerri Hall, as they celebrate another year of marriage.
The Westville Singers, Doug and Victor, blessed this church with singing and making melodies with us in our hearts to God Sunday morning. They sang of families singing together, worshiping, the promises of God, the light of Jesus shining through each of us, and giving God the glory for our freedom in Christ.
“For in him dwelleth all the fullness of the Godhead bodily. And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power” (Colossians 2:9-10).
In the Cross of Jesus Christ, we are complete. With songs like, “Trust and Obey,” “Blessed be the Name,” and “Where the Soul Never Dies,” this body of believers were in unity singing praises to God with our hearts.
“Also the Levites which were the singers, all of them of Asaph, of Heman, of Jeduthun, with their sons and their brethren, being arrayed in white linen having cymbals, psalteries, and harps, stood at the east end of the altar, and with them 120 priests sounding with trumpets:
It came even to pass as the trumpeters and singers were as one, to make one sound to be heard in praising and thanking the LORD; and when they lifted up their voice with the trumpets and cymbals and instruments of musick, and praised the LORD, saying, For he is good; for his mercy endureth forever: that then the house was filled with a cloud, even the house of the LORD; So that the priests could not stand to minister by reason of the cloud: for the glory of the LORD had filled the house of God” (2 Chronicles 5:12-14).
The Christian longs to sing to the LORD because we know we are free and created to do so.
“In the transgression of an evil man there is a snare: but the righteous doth sing and rejoice” (Proverbs 29:6).
There is a second youth camp this week. There is a missionary team coming from Texas to serve in whatever way they are needed. We thank God for them. The classic luncheon is this Tuesday with guest speaker Channel 6 storm chaser, Von Castor, beginning at 11 a.m. The men’s meeting is Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
Remember the “Up with Jesus Crusade” is from July 24 to July 29, at the Stilwell High School gym each evening. Volunteers are needed for this event.
Pray for Glenda Green and her family at this time. Pray for the ECBA camp personnel, campers, and sponsors. Pray often for one another.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road.
Sunday morning worship has a new start time at 11a.m. Small groups meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by coffee, sweets, and fellowship at 10:30 a.m.
Upcoming community calendar events include a Lake Tenkiller community fish fry on July 23, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The menu will include fried fish, homemade hushpuppies, salads, desserts, and drinks.
A love offering is appreciated for the church. In August, the OBI will be here for the Cookson Community Blood Drive. The church will host the annual classic car show and spaghetti dinner on Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy all these events.
Last Sunday, Pastor Velma led the worship service with new additions. Communion of our Family of Faith was introduced with Bill Sherrick giving a brief summary of his service, time, gifts, and presence in our church body. An impromptu children's moment was also shared by Pastor Velma.
The sermon was titled "More Beyond." Scripture reading was from Acts 16: 16-34. A liturgist will also begin helping with the worship. Centuries ago, Portugal was considered the end of the world. Portugal adopted their national motto as, "No More Beyond." Later the national motto became, "More Beyond." Sometimes when you face insurmountable challenges you might say, "Certainly there is no life beyond this."
Paul and Silas might have felt this way while in prison. Yet, they had a spirit far beyond this attitude. There is a God greater than pain, or tragedy, and death. Come to know this God, and you will find more beyond whatever challenges you encounter. Have the attitude and spirit of a determined disciple of Jesus Christ. Scriptures to reaffirm this include 2 Corinthians 6:8-10, Romans 8:37-39.
Paul declared in Romans 8, "All things work together for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose."
You can google and read a powerful prayer written by Pastor Charles Reeb. It will give you courage to face any adversity.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst, as services opened with prayer and songs of praise to our Savior, Jesus Christ. "Heaven,” was taken from John 14:2, Matthew 22:1-14, and Acts 2:38.
The soul of every person ever born will live forever somewhere. Few people fail to believe in the hereafter. Man was appointed 70 years on this earth, in which, to prepare himself for eternity. God gave every person a hope of heaven, a place of mansions, streets of gold, and a city built four square – but it goes beyond that.
Men on earth can build mansions and have gold at their fingertips. They cannot, however, buy a place where there is no sorrow, no tears, no heartache, no death, and no separation. Heaven will be a place free from those things.
Heaven will be a place for those who have made themselves ready by repenting, being baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and being filled with the Holy Ghost; a place where they shall receive their rewards.
The word of God mentions five crowns that will be given to those that enter into that city. The crown of life will be given to those who endure temptation. It will be rewarded to those, like Job, who have been faithful and dedicated to the Lord, despite the trials and temptations that they had to endure.
The crown of glory will be given to the faithful overseers of the flock; those who minister to the saints of God without wavering, and who do not compromise the truth of God's word. A crown incorruptible will be given to those who have a dedication to God beyond the corruptible things of this life; those who have deep convictions in their walk with God.
A crown of righteousness will be given to those who love his appearance; the ones who can leave all of the problems of this life behind when the Lord returns for his bride. A crown of rejoicing is prepared for those who have won another soul to the Lord.
When the time comes for the saints to stand before the one who sits on the throne, the rewards will not compare to what Jesus did for us. Then we will cast our crowns at his feet. The one who is worthy to receive glory, honor, and power. Our reward will be eternal life with the one who gave himself for us. And so shall we ever be with the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
There was a private school in Washington that faced an unusual problem. Some of the 12-year-old girls had started to wear lipstick and would gather around the mirrors in the bathroom to compare shades.
The girls thought it was funny and cute to press their lips to the mirrors, leaving bunches of lip prints. The maintenance man, however, didn’t think it was so funny and cute because he had to clean the mirrors, and lipstick on a mirror can be kind of icky. Every night he would go into the bathroom and clean the mirrors, only to find the lip prints back on the mirrors the next day.
The principal, finally, decided that something had to be done. She met with all of the girls in the bathroom, along with the maintenance man. She told them their lip prints all over the mirrors were causing a major problem for the custodian, who had to clean them every night. The principal then asked the maintenance man to demonstrate what he had to do to clean the mirrors and how much effort it took.
The tired maintenance man took out a long-handled squeegee, dipped it in the toilet, and cleaned the mirror. The girls just stood there in silence and shock. There wasn’t a single lipstick print left on the mirrors after that.
Although this is a funny story, and kind of gross at the same time, the words we speak can be just as nasty. When we put others down, or criticize others behind their back, or gossip, our words are harmful and they destroy.
We should only speak words of life. Not words of destruction. Words can be untrue and false, if used in the wrong way. The right words spoken in the right way and at the right time can be light to someone traveling a dark path. They can be wisdom in a world of confusion and chaos.
“Let your conversation be gracious and attractive so that you will have the right response for everyone” (Colossians 4:6).
If we don’t learn to control our tongue, our tongue will control us.
“Those who control their tongue will have a long life; opening your mouth can ruin everything” (Proverbs 13:3).
“Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking lies” (Psalm 34:13).
“A wise man’s heart guides his mouth” (Proverbs 16:23).
Words are very powerful. Our words can build up, or tear down. The choice is ours in how we are going to use our words. We should always use them in a positive, uplifting, and right way. We should never speak in anger, or use hurtful words. We are challenged with how we use our words every single day, so make the choice to speak words of life whenever you get the chance.
Sunday services include, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. The next block party will be at Heritage Elementary on July 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on July 10, opened in prayer, which was led by Brother Gilbert Beaver. The devotional was read from John 10:1-11, and the first song was "Everybody Will Be Happy Over There." We had 33 people present for Sunday school, and 63 for worship service.
Get well prayers and wishes are sent out for Connie Rhodes, Mike Parish, Ava Adair, Adam Shell, and Michael Harlis. A special prayer is requested for Madison Adair for God's help and peace. Our sympathy, love, and prayers for God's peace are offered for the family of Sue Jenkins, Brenda Doyle and family, and Jimmy Caudel and family on their recent losses.
We have a short list of announcements this week. The food pantry is on Wednesday, July 13, the senior luncheon is on Thursday, July 21, and a pet clinic is set for July 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be held at the Peggs Community Center. This clinic is only for check ups, vaccines,and the like.
Brother Rex took his message Sunday morning from scriptures found in Zechariah 11:12-13, Matthew 26:14-16, and 1 Corinthians 7:20-24, asking the questions "What is your price? What are you willing to take for your eternal soul, or yet, what have you already traded your soul for?”
We all should know that there is a price for our souls, one that was paid for by Jesus on the cross of calvary, and that was and is his blood. Satan also has things he'll trade you for your soul. Extreme wealth and power, world-wide fame, and much, much more.
Anything man can dream of having, Satan can and will provide for a price – your eternal soul and your eternity in heaven. Jesus tells of a rich man that died and ended up in hell, mostly because of his lack of charity and compassion for the poor, but one in particular. That man made his "home" at the gate of the rich man's estate with dogs licking his wounds, and begging for just a morsel of food, which he never got.
He died also, however he went to paradise. The man that didn't is still begging someone to come and touch his tongue with a moist finger, so he can have some relief. All his worldly riches and power count for nothing in hell. One more question: Are you willing to trade an eternity spent on golden streets, plenty of food, no worries, no tears, no pain, and perpetual worship of Jesus and his father, God, for the eternity of an everlasting hell, where the fire never goes out, bad memories never die, and no one cares at all?
I'm surely not, and I pray that someone that may have been "on the fence," so to speak, will think about what's been written. Both here and in God's word, the Bible. The answer you've been looking for is in there. It starts out "In the beginning, God....."
Kay Cordray
