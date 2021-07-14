First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, July 11, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Wisdom and Understanding" was taken from Psalm 19:7 and Proverbs 1:7-10, 20-31. God never made a promise to mankind and put it out of reach. Every good thing that God has ever promised can be received by using the right approach to him. Those who go to God with a wrong attitude or approach will receive a deceitful spirit – a strong delusion, believing a lie. Anyone who sincerely seeks the Lord will have the truth opened up to them. No one will be able to stand in judgment and say that they did not know it, for their own attitude will be the cause of the damnation of their soul.
Many people cannot see the need for the standards of holiness because they are deceived, not understanding what true righteousness means. They have not received the love of the truth. Though God is a merciful God, the time will come when he will laugh at our calamity and mock when our fear comes for refusing to heed his word. Many have received a strong delusion and believed a lie because they had pleasure in unrighteousness.
To approach God with all humility and sincerity will cause him to show mercy. God will not, however, accept everything that we decide to offer him. Cain's sacrifice, though carefully prepared, was refused by God because it was not what he required. God is a holy God who hates sin, rebellion, self-righteousness. We are to be careful that we do not think that we are something when we are nothing.
When we fail to respect the truth and the church, God, himself, will choose the delusion to send to us. We, instead, need to seek godly wisdom. Knowledge is something learned, but wisdom from God comes when we seek it. He will give wisdom and an understanding heart to all who ask. The wisdom of the world is earthy, sensual, devilish, not of God, causing envy and strife.
Solomon asked God for wisdom and an understanding heart that he might judge God's people. The Lord honored his request; no man before or since has had such wisdom.
After Solomon received this wisdom, he searched for the meaning of life. His conclusion? "Fear God, and keep His commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the Cookson UMC church invite you and your family to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship services are 8:30 and 10:30 am. Small groups meet at 9:30. Coffee and fellowship follows the 8:30 worship. Community groups are meeting also in the fellowship hall. They include exercise, quilting, camera club and others. Call 918-457-5717 for more information and leave a message.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. for a classic cars and collectibles car show and shine. Jeeps are invited to join the jeep corral. A spaghetti dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m. Love offering donations will be appreciated. Proceeds will benefit Cookson VFD and Cookson UMC local ministries. For more information, call 214-215-8306.
Volunteers will also be helping this week for the Summer Sale at the Tenkiller Area Community Building (aka TACO) on Friday July 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This sale includes furniture, some estate items and many other items. For more information call 913-680-5204 or email tacocookson@gmail.com.
Last Sunday, pastor Rachel read Psalm 24 and Ephesians 1: 3-14. She will continue the study with Ephesians this next Sunday. Ephesians speak to the foundation for faith and how a person is to live out their faith in their everyday lives.
You are blessed. You are chosen, and you are a part of a family. God has given you a gift. He has adopted and chosen you as his people, to be holy and blameless in love, forgiven and redeemed through Christ. Ephesians remind everyone of God's love for you: excessive, tender and richly abundant. You are lifted up into something greater than yourself. You are destined for adoption. In Christ, you have obtained your inheritance, and your hope is set on Christ. You have been invited to share in the riches of God's grace. You are blessed to be a blessing. The circle enlarges; the ripples work out to bring transformation into a world sorely in need. You are marked with the seal of the promised Holy Spirit. You are not alone.
As you journey through Ephesians, you will discover that the purpose of these blessings is to praise God. Unity is yet to come. The family of God is presence, community and relationship. The true impact of faith is found when you participate in the life of community. When you offer to God your relationships as the means of witness and praise. Set your hope on Christ. this hope is the purpose behind your living, the driving force that moves you out of despair into joy out of self into a relationship. Live this hope each and every day.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Gloria Wilson, Kristy Davis and Josiah, and Gracie and Stephanie Ewart.
The church welcomed the Westville Singers Sunday morning.
Guest preacher and associate vice-president of South East Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina John Ewart brought a message about how Christians can lessen their anxiety.
“Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice. Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.
“Be careful for nothing, but in every this by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, Shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:4-7).
Our life, work, crises, relationships, the pandemic can pull at us continually. Are you stronger spiritually now than you were a year, two or even five years ago? Why or why not? In this passage four commands to help us to live as citizens of heaven, to quit pulling up the past and go forward.
First, we are to rejoice repeatedly with joy in the Lord. This is only possible with God. No situation is beyond God’s control.
Second, Show selflessness by yielding our own rights, generously treating others selflessly, by focusing on and in God alone we can be merciful, lenient, and forgiving; letting grace submit to injustice without retaliation. Obediently living out Jesus ‘own words, “Love your enemies” (Luke 6:35, Mathew 5:43-44).
We can only do this because the” Lord is at hand”; he is present within us empowering us to live in him.
“The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit” (Psalm 34:18).
Third, we can be without anxiety which pulls us in all directions strangling our joy and peace.
Fourth, we can replace our anxiety or worry by constantly praying purposely and intentionally with an unwavering confident worshipping believing stance.
“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in Me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing” (John 15:5).
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Philippians 4:3).
We can pray about deep passionate longings, like for salvation, for someone’s healing, a troubling relationship, guidance. We are to pray with gratitude, with thanksgiving because we know and can be assured that God is always in control.
The result is we can have God’s peace because it’s all about Jesus who gives us his divine peace and stands guard over us always.
Isaiah 26:12: “Lord, Thou wilt ordain peace for us for thou also hast wrought all our works in us.”
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
We have all had eternal instants or moments. There are the times when you gently swing on a porch swing with your grandchild on a warm summer’s evening and watch the fireflies flash their little beacons of light as the sun disappears for the day. It is seeing your children in the warm glow of candlelight at Christmastime.
It is walking hand in hand with your husband or wife on a crisp fall day and admiring the colors and breathing in the brisk fall air and loving the time you can spend together. It is listening to a child’s prayer and then watching them drift off into peaceful sleep for the night. It is gathering as a family around the Thanksgiving table and being thankful for all that God has blessed you with.
We need these moments because it reminds us that everything is going to be alright. They are necessary to remind us that God is still on His throne and life is still worth living. These instances remind us that love is still our most prized and greatest possession and that the future is nothing to be fearful of. Whenever these moments are happening in your life, embrace them and let them be.
God fills our world with flowers. He hand-delivers a beautiful bouquet to our door every day. Open the door and take them!
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for this 11th of July opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 65 in attendance. The devotional was the Psalm 23, and the first song, "I Shall Not Be Moved."
Get well prayers are sent up for Dustin Rabbitine as well as all mentioned on our prayer chain calls throughout the week. The food pantry is the 14th, the senior lunch the 15th, and there will be a visiting vet clinic at the Peggs Community Center on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon. This is not a free clinic, but the fees are greatly reduced. Gifts and prizes will be given to children that bring their pets for exams or shots.
There were baptisms conducted following the morning worship service, and the doors of the church were opened for new membership as well. We had five requests to receive membership "status" in our little church. Praise God for the additions and their willingness to serve!
Brother Rex based his message this morning on passages read from Ezekiel 37:1-4, 10, and Ephesians 6:10-18, asking the question, "What would it take to kill an army?" The scripture from Ezekiel refers to the time the prophet was sent to the "valley of dry bones," and that from Ephesians, description of the "whole armor of God." In Ezekiel, we find the prophet being asked by God, "can this army live again?" to which the reply was "only you know." If we read earlier on, prior to this meeting, we find that the army in the valley had been soundly defeated many years ago, and lay where they fell, with nature taking its course in the destruction of the bodies.
Now, to the question asked by Brother Rex; what would it take to kill an army. He was not just referring to a standing army of the government, but that army to which born-again Christians belong – the army of God. First in the problem is poor or no training. We must train ourselves by reading and practicing the word of God on a daily basis, and make sure our children are raised in such an atmosphere that in their learning, they enter into their training as well.
Secondly, failing to join with other Christians in the fight against sin and corruption. One person can't change the world, but surely, is able to change someone's mind and lead others to the cross of salvation. Just think what we all could do together.
Thirdly, pay attention to the ground you're fighting on! Stay on the high ground so you can see the enemy coming and prepare for the battle. Other problems with being defeated occur with just how much or how little armor we protect ourselves with. A shield is nice, but it doesn't protect your back. A helmet only protects your head, not your heart or your back. We must put on the whole armor in order to be protected from the "fiery darts" shot at us by the evil one.
And remember, when the going gets really rough, just stand on the promise that God made us when we were saved. If we all stand for him, he will never leave or forsake us in the battles of life. Get yourself girded up; we've got a big battle to win.
Kay Cordray
