Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Jeremy Liles, Sandy Hagel and Makennah Williams.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the morning message “God’s gift to us.”
2 Timothy1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love and of a sound mind.”
We all like to give and receive gifts, however, the greatest gift ever given was the gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ which God gave to all who will receive it.
Paul reminds us here that we are blessed with other gifts too: courage, love, power, and a sound mind.
Fear reveals doubt, cowardice and unbelief.
Mark 4:40: “And he (Jesus) said unto them, 'Why are you so fearful? How is it that ye have no faith?'”
Timothy was young, fearful, and timid. When Barnabas and Paul first preached in his hometown, they did so with boldness and power though they were opposed, threatened, stoned in Acts 14. Paul knew the power of the gospel which he preached and he knew the power of God.
First, Paul assured Timothy of the courage God gives as he abides ahead, behind, above, beneath, within, and all around his children at all times.
Fellowship with other Christians who pray for us, who read and believe his Word strengthens our commitment to be bold.
Second, power here is translated as dynamite. This is the creative power of God; the power that raised Jesus from the dead is the same power God gives to us, his children. God gives us the power to overcome anything and to resist temptation.
Next, God gives us his love, his agape love, love in the highest expression. God’s gift of love to us allows us to reveal to others his Christ likeness.
This is how the world will know that we are Christ’s, when we love one another and fellowship is preserved (John 13:34-35).
Last of all, a sound mind; God graces us with a calm healthy mind. We are obligated to use our sound mind in service to God for we are in a position to see things as they really are.
God wants to prepare us with a sound mind and ready for devotion, to carry out the work, to use our priceless spiritual gifts for our good and for God’s glory.
Christian, you have these gifts. Are you using them to honor God? Or are you confused, weak, or lack peace?
Pray for opportunities to share the gospel with someone you know. Remember to pray for our nation, churches, families, children, and church camps. Continue to pray for J.R. Watts, those having surgery and others who are hurting, lonely or fearful. Pray always for each other fervently..
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation wish all a happy and safe Independence Day. Come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Drive-in worship is at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot. Worship inside the sanctuary begins at 10. Both services are abbreviated as long as COVID-19 is uncertain. Social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing the buildings are all being done.
Last Sunday, the Scripture readings were Romans 6:12-23 and Matthew 10:40-42. The call to worship was excerpts from Psalm 89. During the past two weeks, Pastor Rachel's message was to consider the gospel call, open your eyes and see all the people. Then the message was to hear the call, open your ears and hear all the people. Then this past Sunday, it was to look at the gospel call to open your hearts and love all the people.
Before Jesus told you to go out and make disciples, he told you to love. Love one another. Love your neighbor as yourself. The gospel text today speaks about the hospitality you receive. Read Matthew 10:40. Judge church ministries and programs by the grace given and the grace received. Jesus lets the disciples know that he had their back and so does God. Jesus talks to the disciples about hospitality, the impact of their presence and their effect on loving people. Hospitality is a way of life, a way of being and living in the world. Jesus telling the disciples to proclaim the good news is that it is proclaimed as much through your living, your speaking and just as much through your attitudes, facial expressions and body language.
The hospitality you receive is related to the hospitality you give. The love you receive is related to the love you give. This is just the way it works. Remember that people will never forget how you made them feel. The road to making disciples is a difficult one but there are blessings to be found in it. The blessings can be overlooked but open your eyes, ears and hearts. You will then begin to experience those treasures in the kingdom of God right now.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of worship and praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, June 28. “The Syrophenician Woman – A Woman of Faith” was taken from Matthew 15:21-28. Though this woman was never named in Scripture, her faith and responses to the Lord Jesus were so important that they were recorded as an example for us. It first teaches us of the love parents must have for their children. It is not in letting them have their own way, but teaching them to respect their elders, to obey rules and regulations; there will be rules to live by all of their lives.
If we train up a child in the way he should go, when he is old he will not depart from it. Children need to be trained to be able to meet the public and have concern for others – not themselves only. They need to be taught to reverence God’s house, and the ways of the Lord. If correction is withheld from a child, a lack of love for the child is shown.
The Syrophenician woman’s faith was built up by the things she had heard of Jesus – beyond the measure of faith given to all men. We can build up the faith of others by our testimony – for faith comes by hearing. This woman had great faith – her request was desperate, not on the spur of the moment. She had a great need and the Lord was touched by that feeling. We have lost ground in our requests because we do not feel the need of help from the Lord. He is touched by the feelings of our infirmities.
This woman’s faith produced action, for she was sincere in her need. Faith without works is dead – we see faith by our works. It takes sacrifice and effort on our part to touch the Lord for our needs. Jesus knew this woman and he knew that she would not be offended at his refusal to help her. He wanted to teach us, through her example, that nothing should offend us.
If our mind is made up, like hers was, nothing will make us turn back, nor offend us. Great peace have they that love the law of the Lord and nothing shall offend them. No matter what we face when seeking help, we must never give up. God’s Word and the lessons and examples it gives us are for us to live by as we walk with the Lord and draw closer to him daily.
Revival resumes on Sunday, July 5. Services are Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday services are at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to visit any time. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning service this last Sunday in June was opened in prayer led by Brother Gilbert Beaver. The devotional was taken from Ephesians 4:17-32.
We had 45 present this morning, one birthday, and one wedding anniversary, as well as several prayer requests for health and peace.
We will not be holding Sunday school next week, July 5, because of the holiday weekend. Brother Rex does want to have a short meeting with the teachers and all those associated with Sunday school so we can get back on track, so to speak.
The Lady Samaritans will be holding a bake sale in conjunction with the youth's yard sale on July 10. The yard sale will also be open for business July 11. Peggs Fire Department will be holding a fireworks display on the Fourth of July at dark, but there will not be a "festival" as in past years. And, on Tuesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a baby shower held in the kitchen area for Kayley and Jason Helton. They are expecting a baby girl.
Brother Rex took his text today from 1 Corinthians 15:20-33 and expounded on our hope being only in the risen Christ. For the millions of Christians that have passed away, if Christ hadn't risen from the dead, there would be not hope for their resurrection, nor ours. If he hadn't risen, there wouldn't be any reason to look forward to heaven. We all get discouraged from time to time and wonder if anything we say or do will be enough to cause someone to start thinking about the fate of their own soul. We wonder if maybe God isn't paying attention today or yesterday.
We're human, and we're sinners from the Garden of Eden. We can't help it. But, we know from deep inside ourselves that all those doubts are just that – doubts. Having been born again into the resurrection of the blood of Christ, we have a knowing, not just a knowledge, of salvation and our eventual journey into heaven.
If you study the Old Testament very often, especially the prophets and into 1 and 2 Kings, you'll find even they doubted, got discouraged, and felt like giving up. In 1 Kings 18, the account of Elijah and the "contest" between the priests of the false gods and Elijah and God's power. Elijah had been hiding in a cave for quite some time because he felt he was the only prophet of God left, and no one was listening to him or cared. When the timing was right, God revealed his plan to Elijah, who drew courage from him and finished what he'd set out to do.
Paul asks in Corinthians, "Why stand we in jeopardy every hour?" Elijah asked, "Why halt we between two opinions?" Both really good questions to ask ourselves. Why, indeed.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.