Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Zona Dallis, Kristy Davis, and John and Colt Kimble.
May God continue to bless Bill and Pat Schneider as they celebrate another year of marriage.
The church welcomed guest speaker, Clint Horn, with Gideon International Ministry. He showed a video of a woman who, because she often stayed in hotels, read the Gideon Bibles and gave her life to Jesus Christ. Eventually through her changed life and the power of God’s word, her entire family also became believers and are serving Jesus today.
The Gideon’s vision statement ends with this.
Philippians 1:27: “Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel;”
Gideons distribute bibles in hospitals, doctor’s offices, crisis centers, and hotels. They are given to schools, colleges, police, military personnel, firemen, and even through a Bible app available in 1,801 languages including Cherokee. Gideons and their wives are encouraged to share the gospel at least once a week.
Isaiah 55:11: “So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.”
Life books, with either the gospel of John or Mark, are available for kids to give to their peers in their schools
There are growing chapters of Gideons in Asia, India, and Malaysia, which include indigenous chapter groups being equipped to be seed sowers and those able to disciple to others. Please pray that the door will remain open in India.
Please commit to support the work of the Gideons with fervent prayer. Pray that each one would be faithful, bold, and grow in their ministry.
Colossians 4:2-4: “Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving; Withal praying also for us, that God would open unto us a door of utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in bonds: That I may make it manifest as I ought to speak. Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time.”
The word of God is our nation’s only hope. Remember the Great Awakening through 1760? This country had a Godly perspective as the U.S. constitution and Declaration of Independence were drafted.
Joshua 1:9: “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong, and of a good courage, be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Pray for Glenda Green and Pastor Mat Lawrence.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship time is 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. followed by coffee, snacks, and fellowship at 10:30 a.m.
This Saturday from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. the church is hosting a Lake Tenkiller Community Fish Fry. Fish, homemade hushpuppies, salad, drinks and dessert will be served. A love offering to further help outreach is appreciated.
Oklahoma Blood Institute will be hosting the Cookson Community Blood Drive Monday Aug. 15, 1:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. It will be held in the Cookson UMC fellowship hall. Walk-ins are very welcome. Appointments may be made online at OBI.org Thank you in advance for giving others the gift of life.
Last Sunday Pastor Velma led the worship service. She celebrated birthdays by asking the person what wisdom he has to share. His answer was to be kind to others. The communion of Our Family of Faith was shared by Betty Kinslow. The scripture reading was Isaiah 53: 3-5 read by Gail Mills.
Pastor Velma's message was titled "Wounded Healers.'' The brutal truth about life is that everyone is wounded by pain. The pain may be physical, emotional, spiritual, or aching and longing for healing. There is salve for your wounds. Good can come out of scars. This begins with your willingness to heal the wounds of others. Some people suffer from the wounds of loneliness, depression, misuse, abuse, debilitating diseases, and an unforgiven past.
Everyone has the gift of understanding to help others.People need someone to listen to them. Demonstrate the love of Christ to others. Read Galatians 6:2. The Spirit of God gathers survivors and their wounds, and provides a way for healing to continue. The cross tells you that God in Christ is right here. He carries the burdens of the world. Mother Teresa once said, "What you do for them, you also do for Him."
Reach out with your wounds to heal the wounds of others.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, July 17, as the Lord's presence was felt in our midst. "Redemption", was taken from Revelation 5:9, Leviticus 23:4-6, 10-11, 16-17, 27-28, 35-38, and Acts 2:38. The redemption of sinful man comes only through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. It is spoken of throughout the scriptures and has always been a part of God's great plan of salvation – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. He knows the end from the beginning, and he used types and shadows in the Old Testament to point to things to come. Antitypes are the fulfillment of those things.
God created man in his image, knowing that he would robe himself in flesh and walk among men as Jesus Christ. By one man, Adam, sin entered into the world. When he sinned, he made a willful choice to eat of the fruit, while Eve was deceived. By her disobedience, Eve separated herself from God, but Adam had to choose whether to separate himself from Eve and refuse to eat of the fruit, or from God, by partaking of that fruit. His choice brought sin to all mankind. Adam was the figure of him, Jesus, who was to come. Adam brought death to man. Jesus Christ, God manifest in flesh, brought redemption to mankind by his shed blood that man could find eternal life.
Moses was also a type of Jesus Christ. Jesus, as a young child, was taken to Egypt by his parents to flee the wrath of Herod. Moses was hidden in the bulrushes in the river because of Pharoah's wrath. Both controlled the sea – Moses, with his rod, parted the Red Sea. Jesus spoke and the sea obeyed. The multitudes were fed by both. Moses had to cover his face with the veil when he came down from the mount with the Ten Commandments. Jesus Christ's flesh is the veil through which we find God.
God wanted Israel to remember two things: how he provided for them in the wilderness, and his mercy and grace. He arranged seven feasts to keep them in remembrance of what he required of them. The church today needs all things brought to our remembrance as well, but the Lord gave us the comforter, the Holy Ghost, to write his law in our hearts. He set pastors over his flock to watch for our souls.
The feast of the tabernacles was a reminder to the people of where God had brought them from – from having nothing to a land filled with milk and honey. Likewise, we all need to remember where he brought us from – from sin to a place in his kingdom to dwell with him for all eternity.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Like many, some of us live far away from our hometown and blood relatives. If you live very far apart, it could take hours and hours to drive to see them or even fly. This distance between family and friends makes intentional communication very important. If we don’t intentionally make an effort to reach out to each other, we could go days, weeks, or even months without talking to each other.
Technology does make it easier to stay in touch with people today, whether they are close or far away. You can always FaceTime your relatives, or text a close friend to check on them. There are still those times though, that you just need to have your loved ones in your presence. To spend quality time and have that comforting feeling you only get when they are physically with you.
Wouldn’t it be great if technology was advanced enough that not only could we call, but actually transport them into our home, car, or office whenever we needed them?
We may never have the ability to do this here on earth, but we have a heavenly father who is able to meet us wherever we are, anytime and anyplace. He is always near and hears us when we call on him. Even though sometimes we may not feel his presence, he is always present with us, he is always watching over us and at our side when we call on him.
Just because he is always near doesn’t mean we can just sit around and do nothing, and wait for him to show up. Every relationship needs communication to thrive. Just like with our relatives, we must intentionally put forth the effort to communicate with God. If we can stay in contact with our family and friends, shouldn’t we make it an even greater priority to stay in contact with our Savior?
Make an intentional effort to communicate with the Father today and every day. Talk to him and tell him about your day, your struggles, and your triumphs. God desires to draw near to us as much as we desire to feel his presence. No long flights or drives, and not through a cell phone screen. He is with us right here and right now, and is so much closer than we think.
For Sunday services, Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m. Our last block party of the summer is Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at Heritage Elementary.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school for July 17 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs. The devotional was taken from Matthew 24:1-14 and the first song, "When I See The Blood."
We had 42 people present for Sunday school and 57 in attendance for worship service.
Happy birthday to Eugene Hill. The senior lunch is Thursday July 21, from 11 a.m. to noon. Indian tacos will be served this time around.
There will be a vet service at the Peggs Community Building on Saturday July 23, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m to perform check-ups, give needed shots, etc.
Brother Rex took his message today from Proverbs 29:2, 30:11-16, and 14:34, following up on the message with Psalms 92:13 at the evening service.
Proverbs 29:2 reads, "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked beareth rule; the people mourn."
The passages in chapter 30 describe the generations that cause many problems in their time and beyond.
Proverbs 14:34 says this, "Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people."
Psalms 92:13: "Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God."
We seem to be coming back to the same theme week after week, but considering the condition of our nation these days, somebody needs to speak up and call the righteous back into the church house to join forces against the tides of evil attacking our country.
Years ago, it was unseemly to see an empty church on Sundays, morning or evening. Bible study nights were well attended. Children were compelled by parents to go with them to the house of God to learn how to conduct themselves with honor as adults. We had prayer in the schools, hardly any type of business was open, families prayed together...and our nation was prospering. We were honoring our father and maker as he had commanded, and we were blessed. Yes, work was hard; money though, bought more per dollar than it's worth today.
When we began allowing the devil to tempt us away from worshiping our creator, our entire way of life turned to – borrowing from Star Wars – the dark side. It's not such a bad description. Jesus told us to walk in the light of God, let our own light shine in the darkness, to obey the word of God.
If you're mobile, believe yourself to be a good person, a Christian perhaps, get yourselves up on Sunday, find a church that believes lives, and preaches the Bible and get our nation back on a path that God will recognize, approve of, and assist with.
He requires his people to be obedient and stand together against the wiles of the devil. Get up, put your armor on, be a warrior for God again.
You can get angry with me if you like. I'm gonna speak for God and Jesus Christ.
Kay Cordray
