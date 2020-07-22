Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Jerry Hall.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the morning message “It’s time to wake up.”
Romans 13:11-12: “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand; let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light.”
Sometimes people fall asleep during preaching time, like Eutychus in Acts 20:8. Some people fall asleep spiritually. It’s time to wake up. It’s time for the church to awaken the lost to how little time they actually have.
Job 9:25-26: “Now my days are swifter than a post; they flee away, they see no good. They are passed away as the swift ships, as the eagle that hasteneth to the prey.”
Our years on earth fly away quickly.
James 4:14: “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
Awaken them to the dangers of their lostness because judgment is coming.
John 3:36: “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.”
Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God:”
Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Wake them up to the greatness of a Savior. Read John 3:16 and John 14:6.
Romans 5:8: “But God commended his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
Wake the lost up to the benefits of salvation like peace, forgiveness, eternal life that begins the instant salvation occurs.
Church, wake up to the conviction, chastening, and the task at hand in the hour we live in.
Jeremiah 48:10: “Cursed be he that doeth the work of the Lord deceitfully, and cursed be he that keepeth back his sword from blood.”
Mathew 9:36-38: “But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd. Then saith he unto his disciples, 'The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few. Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth laborers into his harvest.'”
Can we ask God to send us out?
This week, pray to be awakened to what’s going on around you. Be alert and pray for opportunities to tell someone about Jesus Christ.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
We made it. Sunday school opened in prayer July 19 led by Brother Doug Maag, with 44 in attendance. The devotional was read from Acts 16:25-40, and the first song was "He Set Me Free."
Kayley Helton's baby shower has been postponed due to an illness in the family, and will be rescheduled soon. Celebrating birthdays this week are Katie Williams and Sue Cobb. Get well prayers and wishes go up for Mona Williams.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 2 Corinthians 5:17-21, and spoke on becoming "a new creature – being born again." Christ, himself, told Nicodemus that he "must be born again" in order to achieve eternal life. That small phrase that means to much confuses people yet today. We cannot call ourselves "Christians" and continue to live a life of disobedience to God, living in sin, doing "our thing" until Sunday mornings. It won't work that way. It doesn't work that way.
In order to be a true Christian, we must leave behind our old ways, repenting of the wrongs we've done, and enter into a new life – one of service to God, allegiance only to him, and, yes, service to others without thought of recompense (repayment). When Moses was told to lift his staff against the Red Sea and it parted for the Israelites, he first told them to "stand still and see the power of God." God parted the waters of the Jordan River again some 40 years later so his people could enter into the land that had been promised to them. Miracles, yes. Can anyone else stop the waters from flowing? No; only God. Man can build dams to redirect the flow, but he can't stop it. Ask any hydro engineer.
Jesus said that he is the only way to the Father and no man could enter into the kingdom any other way. This world is crashing all around us because of sin; the end could arrive at any time. Only those that have been truly born again, and live that life, will be able to rise into heaven with Jesus when he comes to take his church home.
Now, I don't fly – never have, never wanted to. But....I sure want to be in that flight and I'm trying really hard to deserve to be there. How about you? It will be one to be remembered for eternity.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Songs of worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, July 19, with the Lord’s presence felt among us.
“Mary of Bethany and Worship” was taken from Luke 10:38-42 and John 1:2 and 12:3. A balanced experience in our walk with the Lord is a necessity. It is not all worship or work. What both Mary and Martha were doing was needful, but Martha’s attitude was not right as she did the chores while Mary worshipped at Jesus’ feet. The Lord told her that she, too, needed to listen to the things being on not a cause? It would be a reproach to God if the church was neglected? We are blessed as we find jobs to do in cleaning the church.
The pastor deals with individuals, leading them to a closer walk with the Lord. He sees those who need help in becoming a mature saint of God – a person who can be used of God. He also deals with the tares among the wheat, lest in uprooting them, he also uproots the wheat. We must be careful not to involve ourselves in things that are the pastor’s responsibility – an attitude like Martha’s can be worse than the problem. A tare will never be a wheat.
As laborers in his vineyard, we must be cautious in how we handle God’s work. We must be as willing to work as we are to worship. We can be a vessel of honor in the house of the Lord – or a vessel of dishonor. It is what we make of ourselves that makes the difference. Worship needs to be in truth.
We are to present ourselves as a living sacrifice. A lamb sacrificed to the Lord had to meet certain requirements. Likewise, we have requirements that must be met as we present ourselves to the Lord. Without holiness, no man shall see the Lord. It is not a choice, but a necessity. We are to be acceptable to the Lord, not approaching him with a rebellious spirit, which is our reasonable service.
We cannot measure ourselves by others, but by the Word of God. We are to be examples to the world – for we are epistles read of all men.
We owe God many things that are his due – glory to his name, offerings, and we are to worship him in the beauty of holiness. He said that he would beautify the meek with salvation. We need to have the desire to be in his presence, as did Mary, putting our whole self into it. It takes a balanced walk to live for God – worship, work, prayer, holiness, faithfulness, giving, reading his Word. Let us strive to do better in our service to him that we may hear him say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Enter in to the joys of the Lord.”
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
