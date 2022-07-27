Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Daryl Patton and Jerri Hall.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “Spiritual Buildup.”
Jude 1:20-25: “But ye beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life. And of some have compassion, making a difference: And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Savior, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.”
People can do amazing things who are physically built up. How can we strengthen our spiritual life?
First, we can pray in the Holy Ghost.
Romans 8:26-27: “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God.”
The Holy Spirit prays for us, intercedes for us. The prayer of Jesus on Gethsemane and Paul’s prayer here are good examples of these types of prayers.
Ephesians 1:17-19: “That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints, And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power.”
Secondly, live in the power and love of God; let him transform your spiritual life (Lamentation 3:22-23).
Thirdly, show compassion to the weak, lonely, bereaved, and continuously labor to see people come to trust Jesus.
Mathew 9:36 “But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd.”
Fourthly, look to the mercy of Jesus.
Psalm 73:2: “But as for me, my feet were almost gone, my steps had well nigh slipped.
Lastly, praise the Lord in everything; spiritually building yourself up.
Isaiah 22:23: “And I will fasten him as a nail in a sure place; and he shall be for a glorious throne to his father’s house.”
God, help us maintain spiritual health.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation thank the Lake Tenkiller community for their awesome support of the fantastic fish fry. Many people stayed inside and enjoyed the visiting and fellowship in the cool air. Several others took home to-go boxes to share with other family members. Volunteers were great at helping from preparation to cleaning up. Everyone was blessed and were a blessing.
Sunday worship services begin at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. then coffee and sweets follow at 10:30 a.m. The church is located on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Last Sunday Pastor Velma's message was titled, "The Ultimate Thirst Quencher." Scripture reading was John 7: 37-39.
In John 7, the Feast of Tabernacles is in progress. This celebration is a reminder to the Israel people of how God has led their ancestors through the wilderness and to the Promised Land. Another important part is celebrating that Moses struck a rock to get water and saved them from death. Their thirst as a people was quenched by God. Jesus is teaching and preaching during this time.
Jesus declares, "If anyone is thirsty. let him come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as the scripture has said, streams of living waters will flow within him."
Jesus was pointing to the eternal needs of the soul and spirit.
Water is essential for life. Jesus gets to the purpose of life. What do you thirst for? What are your passions that govern your existence and thoughts? Every person is forced to deal with crises in their life. Examples are: Identity – Who am I?; Influence – Whose am I?; Integrity – How am I?; Inspiration – What is living inside of me and directing my destiny?; and also, Intention- What am I thirsting for? Jesus knew.
People are trying to fill the empty hole in their lives with meaning. These questions are eternal and so is the answer Jesus.
Hebrews 13:8 reminds you, "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow."
God has one plan for human life and evil has another. To take the road less traveled requires commitment, courage, and an informed consciousness about life. Admit that you need help. Recognize that this thirst was put there by God. God will quench your thirst. Jesus is the ultimate thirst quencher!
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Isn’t it amazing what God can do with so little? Last Sunday, Pastor D. J. Wulf delivered a very stirring message from 1 Kings 17, where the prophet Elijah went to Zarephath, wicked Queen Jezebel’s homeland, during a severe drought, following God’s command.
He met a widow woman who had just enough flour and oil to fix a small biscuit for her and her son before they died of starvation. But, Elijah insisted she fix him something first, then something for her family. But, instead of running out of food, the Bible states they all ate for many days.
There is a gospel song that has this chorus:
“Little is much, when God is in it. Labor not for wealth or fame. There’s a crown, and you can win it, if you go in Jesus’ name.”
Sunday night, a group of 14 from Crossway Baptist, including three “Up With Jesus Crusade” choir members, traveled to Stilwell for the first night of the “Up With Jesus Crusade.” The Stilwell High School Gymnasium is the venue for the crusade, which is patterned after the Billy Graham Crusades of the past. Numerous churches from Cherokee, Adair, and Sequoyah Counties, as well as a few others, are working together to present this event in an effort to reach the more than 72,000 unchurched individuals in the three county area.
The “Up With Jesus Crusade” will continue through tomorrow evening, so there is still the opportunity for anyone reading this to attend the last two nights. Anyone in the Tahlequah area wishing to attend, but needing a ride, the Crossway Baptist bus will be leaving the church, located at 230 North Street, two blocks west of the NSU Event Center, at 5 p.m.
On the first Sunday of each month, Crossway Baptist has a free breakfast, starting at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Donations will be accepted.
On Aug. 7, a Gideon representative will be speaking in the morning worship service. The starting time for the service is 10:45 a.m.
Each third Sunday is free dinner in the fellowship hall at Crossway Baptist Church. All are invited to attend. Of course, we would love to have you in the worship service, but attendance is not a requirement to come meet and eat.
Anthony and Amanda Pritchett have taken over the Crossway Youth Program, and are keeping the youth busy doing fun things, often without realizing they are learning at the same time. Come see what these exciting young people are doing, and join right in. Prepare to be greeted warmly, have fun, and learn about Jesus.
It’s still a ways off, but put it on your calendar. Abundance Quartet, from the Branson, Missouri, area will be singing in the Sept. 18, morning worship service. The monthly third Sunday dinner will follow, then Abundance Quartet will sing more in the afternoon. As always, everything is free, even the blessing you’ll receive by coming to the services.
We would love to see each and everyone in our Sunday School and worship services. We have Sunday School classes for everyone. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by morning worship at 10:45 a.m.
Sunday evening service and Wednesday Bible study both begin at 6 p.m.
We do have a bus ministry. If someone needs a ride, call Pastor D. J. Wulf at 903-440-3509, Minister of Music Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Youth Director Anthony Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
The Apostle Paul wrote that he would become and do all things, that by all means he might win some. We must do whatever it takes, whenever it takes, and wherever it takes, to bring the lost to Christ. Are we doing and going?
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, July 24, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Spiritual Authority", was taken from Psalm 105:15 and Genesis 16:1-5, 30-32.
Moses was chosen by God to lead his people out of captivity and into the land of promise. However, Korah set himself up as having authority to give pastoral guidance. He failed to realize that God never called him to a place of leadership. The rebellious attitude of Korah led not only to his destruction but to the deaths of all who followed him. The ground opened up and swallowed 14,700 people who had rebelled against Moses and against God.
The word of God teaches us to avoid a brother who walks disorderly. Anyone who rebels against the spiritual authority in the church is to be dealt with scripturally. The Apostle Paul said that we are not to even eat with him, for his influence can be spiritually fatal.
The Lord set pastors over the church for spiritual leadership. We are to obey them that have the rule over us, even as they are led by God, for they watch for our souls. The Lord set church governments in place in his church, knowing that it would be a protection for the saints as well as the pastors. We are to know them that labor among us, for a pastor has a grave responsibility in caring for the souls of men.
Through those governments set in place by God himself, men are known as they labor among us in obedience to the Lord's leading. The church is God's heritage and the saints are the apple of his eye. Through his word, the Lord reminded us that we are to, "touch not mine anointed and do my prophets no harm."
Because Korah refused to obey this commandment, he was destroyed. He failed to realize that God directed Moses in the way the people were to be led. To rebel against spiritual leadership is to rebel against God himself. The end is eternal destruction.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, please call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Deep inside all of us there is a longing and a sense of something more in life. Something that drives us onward. It doesn’t matter what experiences we have had and how wonderful they might be, they are mere glimpses of what is to come if you are a Christian. If you are a Christ follower, you are homesick for Heaven. A place we’ve never seen or been, but we long for it. The scriptures tell us that God put eternity in our hearts (Ecclesiastes 3:11). That means that there is a longing and a sense that there is more to life than what we are living on earth. That is what keeps us moving forward and looking forward to what is yet to come.
It’s sort of like a homing device attached to a pigeon or dove. No matter how far they fly when released, they always know where home is and always come back to it. We also see it in the tiny swallows that return each year to San Juan Capistrano. They are driven by their homing instinct. Christians have the same thing for our eternal home and until we reach it, nothing can completely satisfy our lives. No matter how great life is on this earth, it pales in comparison to our hope in Heaven.
Paul said that our present troubles are small and won’t last long but produce a glory that vastly outweighs them and will last forever. We shouldn’t look at our troubles now but fix our eyes on things that can’t be seen. The things that we can see will soon be gone, but the things we cannot see will last forever.
That is the hope for all Christians, a place called Heaven. It is a place that is greater than anything we’ve ever experienced and more beautiful than we can ever imagine. It is home and far better than this life here on earth.
“My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” (John 14:2)
Movie night will be at the gym on Aug. 3, at 6 p.m.
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school this hot July 24, began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 40 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 19:1-10, and the first song "Jesus Loves Even Me." There were 53 in attendance for morning worship.
Happy birthday to Sue Cobb. Our love, prayers, and sympathy are extended to the family of Rule Leving.
July 24, is youth night, meaning they will conduct the service leading up to the preaching.
Men's breakfast is Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Table Five. This Sunday is the fifth Sunday, and the evening service will be our monthly singing.
There is a trip being planned for Aug. 13, to Claremore, visiting the Davis Gun Museum, and other sites. Lunch will be eaten in Claremore.
Brother Mike had the pulpit today, as Brother Rex and Shirley are out of state. His message was based on scripture familiar to most of us, John 3:14-17. He also made reference to Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
Brother Mike stressed the fact that we must remember that God loved us first, even though we're born into a world of sin due to the problems that started in the Garden of Eden and continued even after the flood.
The most obvious point of God's love is the fact that, "he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
We must also remember that Christ was sent to condemn the world but to save it – us. Jesus spent his adult life traveling with his companions, telling all who would listen, about the abiding love of God and his wish for everyone to turn to him. Jesus paid the ultimate cost for us, his blood in sacrifice, so we could receive salvation and strive toward everlasting life in heaven.
Something else to remember: salvation is our choice. We have to recognize our sins, repent of those sins, ask for forgiveness, and begin our walk with Christ. There is a time for everything – see Ecclesiastes –, including the end of this world. A time that appears to be fast approaching, given the current status of this nation and the world at large.
Time, therefore, is short, but there is still time to get yourselves right with God. I urge you to make good use of the time that's left to us.
Kay Cordray
