Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Taylor Roedenbeck.
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought the morning message about “Fellow workers with God.” We have seen the ant and the bee; they work during daylight; they stay on the job.
1 Corinthians 3:9-15 “For we are laborers together with God: ye are God’s husbandry, ye are God’s building. According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon. For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ. Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay stubble; Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire, and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is. If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward. If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.”
A promised truth; we are all workers with God. Hopefully we will not hog all the work and get in the way of others or steal their joy. Each of us is needed. God will provide if we step back or are needed elsewhere.
Paul was a bi-vocational preacher, a tentmaker by trade and a preacher by God’s call. He had to correct the Corinthian church for behaving like carnal Christians with envy, strife and divisions.
A promise of honor, the infinite Lord of the universe allows us to labor with him. If we are idle we won’t get to labor with God and we lose so much of his glory.
Lastly, a promise of reward, in laboring for God we receive more than our salvation
What are you going to do for the Lord today? First, be saved, be sure of your salvation; then get to work in his service.
On Aug. 2, Sunday school and Sunday evening services will start back.
Aug. 5 is the Back to School Bash; the church will provide each child with a backpack and hygiene supplies. That same night is the beginning of six Wednesday nights of vacation Bible school, Creation Under Construction.
Pray for opportunities to point people to Jesus. Pray for the churches and communities. Pray for our leaders, nation and military personnel and their families. Pray for our schools, teachers, children and each other.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
On July 26, last Sunday of the month, services were opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs, with 76 in attendance. The devotional was read from Acts 26:13-32, and the first song was "Jesus Loves Even Me." Two birthdays to celebrate this week: Kathy Lay and Daphyne Shell. Get well wishes and prayers go out for Connie Rhodes and Debbie Rogers, as well as all those on the prayer chain.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on Scripture read from Hebrews 12:25-29. Even here in Oklahoma, we've all experienced earthquakes of various magnitudes, in other words, the earth shook. One day, possibly soon, it won't be just the earth shaking, but the sky, as well.
Our God is a loving God, but he said himself that he is a jealous God and we should have no other gods before him. He could have completely destroyed humanity with the flood, but he saved the one man that hadn't strayed from believing. God could have destroyed the earth when Christ died on the cross, but instead, allowed his only son to pay the price for all sin - with conditions. We must believe, we must repent of our sins, we must acknowledge Jesus as Savior and Lord, we must try our level best to walk that narrow pathway that leads us to heaven, and we must love our neighbors as we love ourselves.
Our nation today is so torn with hatred, bigotry, and strife that we've lost or forgotten the very reason so many peoples strive to come to America in the first place. They fled countries with the same problems we're experiencing now to find peace, work, freedoms, to worship God without having to hide. Our heavenly Father cannot be pleased with what we've allowed to happen. We, being his children, the ones that are supposed to stand up for what is right and good, to teach those things to our children. Church, we're letting him down. It's time to stand up and build a hedge of safety around those we love. If we don't, God isn't only going to shake the earth, but "Yet once more" (verse 26) the earth and sky will shake. It may not be "survivable" unless you've been saved by the blood that paid for your salvation so many, many years ago.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, July 26.
“Leaving All For God” was taken from 1 Kings 19:19-21, Luke 5:27-28 and 9:59-62. It is a dangerous thing to count our experience with God as a light thing. Elisha left all to follow Elijah – he could not plow the fields and follow Elijah at the same time.
God’s people need to walk through doors as they open, not to leave everything and go in a way not directed by the Lord. Everyone is called of God to work in the vineyard. Because of obedience to the plan of salvation purchased by the Lord’s death on Calvary – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost – we become the light of the world, a city set on a hill that cannot be hid. Every place of labor in the work of the Lord will receive a like reward. Not only are ministers and evangelists called, but every saint is also called of God.
We are called to be witnesses of God, of who he is and what he has done for us, and what he can do for others. While one plants the seed of faith, another waters, but God gives the increase. Each part is for the same cause, with a reward waiting for us for our labors. We are laborers together with God and our lives are epistles read of all men.
The Old Testament saints received answers from God the same way we do – on their knees in fervent prayer. All those things written of them in the Old Testament are for our admonition. When Elijah prayed on Mount Carmel, he told God that he had done all these things according to his word. When we called of God to do anything he will confirm it by his word. God had promised to send rain after Elijah did what he was told to do, but even though Elijah obeyed God’s commands, there was still no rain. He got the answer – and the rains came – by falling on his knees and praying until the answer came.
God has given us many promises, but many times, we must agonize in prayer to receive them. After the victory on Mount Carmel, and the promised rain, Jezebel threatened to kill Elijah. Because of his human nature, he ran for his life and sat down to die. We, likewise, at times feel that God is no where to be found, even after we have experienced great victories. When there is a real call of God in a life, the different from others suggesting a person become a preacher is vastly different.
Elijah was to go to heaven in a whirlwind – Elisha would not leave his side – at Bethel, at Jericho and at Jordan – even though prophets along the way tormented him about it. They viewed Elijah’s leaving from afar off, but Elisha wanted the experience for himself. When the real call of God is on a person’s life, he will find the ministry God has called him into as God opens the doors. He will never call anyone to do anything unreasonable. He wants his people to be separate from the world and its destructive influence. When we go through trials, we prove our faith. We do not gauge our faith by natural things, but by our spiritual walk with God.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
A new public outreach began at Cookson UMC last week. Church members built and installed a library box on the east corner of the church building. Books are free to take home and read. If you have books that you would like to share, bring them and leave inside the box so that others may enjoy reading it also. the church is located on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Rev. Rachel Parrott is still leading the Sunday morning 8:30 parking lot worship and also the 10 a.m. inside worship. All safety protocols for CDC guidelines are being followed. Small groups are also meeting at 9:15. Last Sunday, the Scripture readings were Psalms 105:1-4, 45b and Romans 8:26-39.
Pastor Rachel began her message by reading the Scripture emphasizing Romans 8:28. Jesus first followers even asked, "Lord, teach us to pray." So often prayer escapes people.
Grace is here to tell you that when you struggle for words the Spirit is here. The heart and spirit lead with love and then the words follow. Nothing will separate you from the love of Christ. The promise in verse 28 is that there is nothing in your life that God can't take and bring a blessing for you or others. Paul reminds you that God can work in, through all things for the good of those who love, who have been called. The conquering is in allowing the Spirit to lead, to intercede for you in your prayer and whole life. A life of prayer is just that, a life. It is all of life. Constant prayer is living in the awareness of the presence of God. Prayer is inviting the presence, leaning, longing and trusting in the presence even when you don't feel it because that is when faith kicks in and tells you that even the unseen is real.
The gift you have offered to you this day, to every day is the gift of unending prayer – the gift of life rich with the presence of God. The whole world is the house of God, and this house shall be a house of prayer.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
Before a young man in high school became a Christian, he didn’t really think he understood temptation as temptation. He considered it more of an opportunity. If it looked fun, then he would do it. He thought, why not go for it? He did this a lot.
After he became a Christian, other Christians warned him to beware and told him the devil was surely going to tempt him and Satan would put temptations in his way while he was trying to walk with God. He wondered how he would know that he was being tempted and they just said, “You’ll know.”
One day, in one of his classes, a very pretty girl who sat in the front of the class came up to him. He had noticed her many times but she had never noticed him at all or had never even spoken to him. This day though, she walked up to him and started talking to him. She asked his name. He was so shocked that he forgot his name for a minute and kind of stumbled over saying his name because he couldn’t figure out why she would be talking to him.
She told him he was cute and that her parents were going to be out of town for the weekend. She then asked him if he would like to come and stay at her house for the weekend. He suddenly realized what was going on; he had just experienced temptation. There it was, and there the devil was, right along with it. He knew it was temptation because this kind of thing never happened to him. It wasn’t easy, but he told her, “No.”
He learned that day that temptation comes in very attractive packages. Satan makes things that are bad look really good. He makes dangerous and evil things look appealing and makes things that are deadly look harmless. He is an extreme liar and he will try to trap and ensnare those who are trying to follow God. He likes nothing better than doing that. So be cautious and careful in all you say, think and do because he is lurking around to destroy you and tempt you into doing something that is wrong and you will regret later. Stay strong against him and ask the Lord to guide you and strengthen you to resist the devil and temptation.
Join us for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Worship begins at 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching and teaching church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m. We use masks and do social distanceing.
"Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path" (Psalm 119:105).
My childhood girl friend lives a block from me, so we often walk when we go to see each other. Sometimes it gets dark before we leave the houses. We have no street lights, only the light of the moon when it isn't hid behind the clouds. So when it is dark, it is really dark. As many times as I have walked that path from my house to hers, I prefer not to walk it in the dark. Why? Because, even though it is a familiar path to me, I never know if there are new obstacles that are there. And when it is dark, I can lose my bearings and get off the path.
We all walk through "places" in our lives; you know what I mean. Some are strange to us; we have never been down them before. Some are familiar; we have been down them often. But whether it is a new place or a familiar place, each place is different. Even familiar places are cloaked in darkness sometimes. And each place needs the guidance of God's Word to help us navigate safely and wisely through them.
We can't trust our ability or the familiarity to get us through any path of life. The path is always changing, new obstacles are continually appearing, new pits are being dug by the enemy, we can easily lose our sense of direction. But God's Word will always keep us going in the right direction, will always reveal pitfalls, will always make the way in front of us as clear as if we were walking in the light of the noon day sun.
It doesn't matter how familiar a path of life looks, or how many times we have walked down it, we still need God's presence to guide us through it and, as we walk, we can have a little talk with Jesus and he will see us through.
Jenny Dameron
