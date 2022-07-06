Carter Baptist
God bless, and happy birthday Lynda Cowan, Chastain, and Iva.
Sunday’s sermon by Pastor Mat Lawrence from Acts 25:1-11 was about the “dual citizenship and responsibilities.”
Acts 25:1: “Now when Festus came into the province, after three days he ascended from Caesarea to Jerusalem.”
A new Roman governor took office.
Acts 25:2-3: “Then the high priest and the chief of the Jews informed him against Paul, he besought him, and desired favor against him that he would send for him to Jerusalem, laying in wait to kill him.”
Now comes the accusers of Paul to him as Festus answered that Paul should be kept at Caesarea, and that he himself would depart shortly thereafter.
But citizenship accords us certain rights.
Acts 25: 5-7: “Let them therefore, said he, which among you are able, go down with me and accuse this man, if there be any wickedness in him. And when he had tarried among them more than ten days, he went down to Caesarea; and the next day sitting on the judgment seat commanded Paul to be brought. And when he come, the Jews which came down from Jerusalem stood round about, and laid many and grievous complaints against Paul, which they could not prove.”
He had the right to face his accusers.
Acts 25:8: “While he answered for himself, neither against the law of the Jews, neither against the temple, nor ye against Caesar, have I offended anything at all.”
Paul answered these charges
Acts 25:9: “But Festus willing to do the Jews a pleasure, answered Paul, wilt thou go up to Jerusalem, and there be judged of these things before me?”
Acts 25:10-11: “Then said Paul, I stand at Caesar’s judgment seat, where I ought to be judged: to the Jews I have done no wrong, as thou very well knowest. For if I be an offender, or have committed any thing worthy of death, I refuse not to die: but if there be none of these things whereof these accuse me, no man may deliver me unto them. I appeal unto Caesar.”
Paul asserts his rights under Roman law.
To preach about Jesus was an offense to the religious rulers of the temple. We see how freedom of speech was attacked even then. Our responsibility lies in our message of Christ Jesus. With prayers for those in office we should be praying for them.
Romans 13:1: “Let every soul be unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the power that be ordained of God.”
Pray for church camp and their workers from July 4 to 8 and July 11 to 15. The classics luncheon is July 12, and the men's meeting is also that night.
Praying always for the country, its leaders, and each other. For this is our responsibility as Americans and Christians.
Ron Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Note that this is the new start time for worship every Sunday.
Cookson UMC is located on the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road, also known as 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Before the worship service, small groups meet at 9:30 a.m. and coffee, snacks, and fellowship follows. Communion will be served every week.
Last Sunday was the fourth Sunday after Pentecost. Patriotic hymns were sung throughout the service. Scripture readings were Psalm 119: 41-47 and Galatians 5:1-7.
The title of Pastor Velma's message was "Freedom in Christ."
What is it that makes a person free? Christ has set us free. Yet, many people live in one form of bondage or another. Freedom for some would be knowing that you have nothing to hide or lose. Sin and guilt both enslave, so try to eliminate both of these from your life.
Apostle Paul was free because he had nothing to lose. The sooner a person realizes that there is nothing to lose, the happier a person will be. There is nothing on this earth that is permanently yours. It is time to stop worrying about things and to start living.
Apostle Paul also had nothing to fear. Many people are in bondage to fear. Christ can help you with your fears.
Joshua 1:9 says," Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
For Paul, to live was Christ, to die was gain. Prayers that each of you will find freedom in Christ and to live as Paul did.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
Someone asked a Christian writer one time what the most spiritual moment was in his life and when he felt God more than any other time in his life. He had to think about it for a while.
Was it when he accepted Christ into his life at 17 years old on his high school campus? He didn’t remember it as being an emotional day, but it was certainly the most important day of his life.
He recalled his baptism. He was baptized in the ocean at a place called Pirate’s Cove in Corona Del Mar. That was a little more emotional for him, but not the most emotional moment.
Then he thought of his wedding day. That was an emotional day. He remembered how beautiful his wife looked that day in her white wedding gown, while he thought he had the worst looking tuxedo ever made and felt like he didn’t look all that great. That still wasn’t the most spiritual or emotional day of his life.
He realized that the moment he felt the closest to Christ, and his most spiritual moment more than any other, was also the worst moment of his life. It was July 24, 2008, the day he heard the earth-shattering news that his son had been killed in a car accident. He felt like his life had ended, literally. He was devastated and felt like he couldn’t go on.
After the funeral service, back at their home which was filled with people, he quietly slipped into his office and shut the door. He fell down on the floor and prayed.
He told the Lord, “You gave me my son, and I give him back to you.”
At that moment, he felt the overwhelming presence of the Lord.
God came through for him at that moment, and he is still coming through for him today. God was with him in his time of trial and need, and he is still with him and coming through for him to this very day.
None of us like trials in our lives, and we don’t want trials in our lives. But God will give us strength when we go through the trials in life. Lean on him, trust him, he will give you strength.
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m.
The Master’s Voice Concert is on Sunday, July 10, at 5 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Songs of worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, July 3, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"A Chosen Leader," was taken from Acts 7:23, Exodus 2:1-6, and Hebrews 11:23-29. God's word tells us that the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord. This held true with Moses, as well as men and women who do his will today. The Lord will lead each of us, as he did Moses, on the path that he chooses for us to walk, through good times as well as bad times, trials as well as victories.
No matter what he leads us through, his hand is upon us. Too many times people choose the path that they want to walk and, as an afterthought, try to lean on the Lord. If we let the Lord do the choosing, we will come out victorious on the other side.
Prior to the birth of Moses, a new king rose up in Egypt, who did not know Joseph. He saw the Hebrews growing in so great a number that he feared they would soon take over. He issued a decree to the midwives to slay all male babies born to the Hebrew women. When that decree failed, he ordered that all males two years old and under to be killed.
It was during this time that Moses was born. His parents built an ark and hid him in it in the Nile River. God caused Pharaoh's daughter to go to the river to bathe. Her maiden found the ark and brought it to Pharaoh's daughter.
When she opened it, Moses wept, causing her to show sympathy toward him. God was not through ruling in this affair, for Miriam, Moses' sister, offered to find a nurse for him. She brought his own mother to be his nurse in the same palace as Pharaoh.
While living there, Moses learned the ways of the Egyptians for 40 years. But, after fleeing because he had killed an Egyptian, he lived on the backside of the desert for another 40 years. Through these contrasting years in his life, Moses learned in Pharaoh's palace how great man is, and in the desert, how small man is and how great God is.
It was on Sinai that Moses saw the burning bush, and God spoke to him. He was to tell the people that, "I Am that I Am," sent him to lead them out of bondage. In all that God told Moses to do, Moses never questioned why. He simply obeyed. In God's perfect timing, the Israelites left Egypt with all of the wealth of their neighbors – hundreds of years of wages in God's eyes.
Moses, being a humble man, was a leader who was easy to follow because he cared for the people.
Let our love and concern for souls be as Moses was, as we strive to lead others to salvation and a life of service to the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, please call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Fathers Day, June 19 had 42 in attendance for Sunday school and around 60 people for worship service. The devotional was read from Matthew 15:1-20, and the scripture for worship service was taken from Ezekiel 37:1, 8-10, 15-17, John 1:1-3, 3:16-21, and focused on honoring our heavenly father just as he commanded we honor our earthly dads.
Dads receiving gifts this year are John Meigs-oldest, Jason Helton-youngest, and Solly Littledave and Steve Culloty tied for having the most kids present.
The devotional for June 25 was Psalm 86. Worship service and scripture was taken from John 5:1-9, 2 Peter 1:13, Deuteronomy 32:11, and Romans 12:1-2, focusing on stirring up the church.
There were 38 people present for Sunday school and 61 in attendance for worship service.
On July 3, Virgil Helton opened in prayer with 2 Peter 1:2-9 for the devotional. The first song was "America," and there were 40 people at Sunday school and 55 for worship service.
Happy birthday to Vesta Barnoski. Get well prayers to Karen Scott. Our love, prayers, and sympathy are with the Shelly family on their recent loss. God's peace be with you.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning and took his scripture reading from Psalms 133, Psalms 134, 1 Chronicles 16:7-37, Psalms 56:1-13, Psalms 57:7-11, 13-26, Luke 2:8-35, and Romans 8:22. These passages all focus on the glory of God, and the ways of worship, such as the singing of psalms, raising of hands, constant worship in our minds and in our hearts.
It is imperative to our wellbeing as Christians to be diligent in this matter. Everything we are, everything we have, even those given to us to love and to be loved is ordained by God.
A short point from a devout believer-preacher: God is our creator, and the one that sacrificed his only son, Jesus, to be our savior and our lord. He gave it all; we can do no less. To do so only diminishes the peace and the blessings that have come our way since our meetings with Christ.
Kay Cordray
