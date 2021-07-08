Peggs Community Church
This week, we celebrate the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence! Our services today opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 63 in attendance. The devotional was the 13th chapter of Romans, and the first song was "Battle Hymn of the Republic".
Celebrating birthdays this week are Lisa Williams and Vesta Barnoski. Celebrating their wedding anniversary, James and Mary Terry. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Delbert Wilson, Mike Jacobs, Brinlee Terry, and Joe Englebright. The celebration on the third held behind the church was attended by around 65-70 folks, with lots parked out front to watch the fireworks at dark. The Lady Samaritans raised $1131 on their raffle, with Eugene Hill's boss, Ron Hensley winning the handgun. Our monthly food pantry will be on the 14th.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning with the message being our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as found throughout scripture. He began with the Lord's prayer, read from Matthew 6:9-13, then read the entirety of the Declaration of Independence. Joy, happiness and peace are found in Isaiah 12:1-6 and John 10:10-11; life, liberty, and continued peace in Galatians 5:13, Proverbs 3:13-18, 1 Corinthians 2:9-16, and eternal life and happiness in Revelation 5:7-13 wherein we find the greatest of all in the lamb. Worthy is he that secured our salvation!
Our nation was founded on these principles and for many, many years adhered to them. We've drifted far too far away from our original purposes and must return to the faith held in those days by our founders, leaders, and ancestors. We face an awful ending as a nation if we don't. If I sound a bit "old fashioned", so be it. I am a born-again Christian and native-born American. I will not be ashamed of either. Neither should you.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic Church
The sweet Presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship for Sunday morning, June 20.
"Christ And His Church", was taken from Colossians 1:18 and Ephesians 4:13; 5:23-33. Everything that the Lord ever did, every parable that he ever taught, every word that he ever spoke was for one reason - 'Till we all come in the unity of the faith...". It is more than obeying the plan of salvation that was preached on the Day of Pentecost - "Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost". Unity is working together for a cause.
Paul went on to say, "till we all come to the knowledge of the son of God". The Lord wanted us to have the revelation of the son of God, who he really is - God manifest in flesh. Only then can we truly understand the redemptive work done at Calvary. We are to come unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ. We can reach a place in the Lord that he is satisfied with us. He measures our attitudes, faithfulness, generosity, even the way we treat our fellow man. All that we do is judged by the fulness of God. If we live our lives to please God, we will become perfect in his eyes.
The Lord used marriage as a way to teach unity in the church. The Apostle Paul called it a mystery, but he spoke concerning Christ and the church. God took a rib from Adam and made a helpmeet for him. She was bone of his bone and flesh of his flesh. Husbands are to be the head of the house and wives are to be in subjection to the husband. It reflects how the Lord feels towards the church and how the church should feel towards Him.
There is nothing we are more familiar with than how a husband and wife respond to one another in the home. The Apostle Paul taught that it not only points out that the wife is to be in subjection to her husband, but it also tells why she should be. As the head of the house, the husband is to show due respect to his wife and is concerned for her. He is to love her even as he loves himself. The Lord showed His love for us in the promises he made for our salvation, the guidance we use every day from His word and through His leadership.
When a husband is not in subjection to the Lord, the wife is not required to be in subjection to her husband, but to the Lord. As long as the husband fulfills his role scripturally, the wife will be able to fulfill her role - until death parts them. The number one cause of separations today is unfaithfulness. The same thing applies to our spiritual walk. We must remain faithful in every area of our walk with God until death. Then we will receive our reward and be united with our eternal bridegroom. Visit us on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on live stream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
The last days-Are we in them? People have thought many times down through history that the last days were upon them. There has been prediction after prediction of when the last days of earth will be. No human being knows or will ever know this fact. Only God knows. A minister was teaching a class over the book of Revelation during the Persian Gulf War. Some radio stations started calling him and asked him to be a guest on their programs because people were wondering if this war was "Armageddon." Of course, it wasn't. The minister agreed to be on one of the station's programs and he received a call from a university professor of religion who didn't believe Bible prophecy was relevant or inspired by God. So, they got into a bit of a debate. As their conversation continued, the minister told him that while he said he didn't believe the Bible, he was a fulfillment of Bible prophecy. He abruptly said, "What?" The minister told him that in the last days there will be mockers who put doubt in people's minds about Jesus' coming again and that in reality he was doing just that. The mockers will say that since the time of our ancestors and the creation of the world, everything has remained the same, so where is the promise of Jesus returning again? The professor didn't appreciate the minister's words very much. The Bible says in Matthew 24:38, "When the Son of Man returns, it will be like it was in Noah's day. In those days before the flood, the people were enjoying banquets and parties and weddings right up to the time Noah entered his boat." It was just business as usual. In the last days, people will ignore the warnings of prophecy just like they did in Noah's day. They mocked him and his family for building the Ark and people will mock us as Christians the same way. The mockery is even a sign of the last days. One day though, the mockery will cease and the laughter will stop when Christ fulfills His own words. Jesus is coming again.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
God talks to mankind because he loves us. He spoke to his children thousands of years ago through his prophets, and he continues to speak to us today. Some of the prophecies in the Bible have been fulfilled, some are yet to be fulfilled, and we believe that some of his prophecies have only recently been fulfilled in the last 200 years.
Speaking to the chief priests and the elders of the people, Jesus Christ said, "Therefore say I unto you, the kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof" (Matthew 21:43).
These words unfolded on American soil in 1820 in New York when a young boy named Joseph Smith sought to find out which church he should join. He opened the Bible and read, "If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him" (James 1:5).
Taking heed to the advice of James, Joseph asked God what he should do, and in response Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ appeared to him. They told Joseph that through him, Christ's church, in the fullness of his gospel, would be restored.
Not only does God speak to prophets, such as Moses and Joseph Smith, but he can speak to each and every one of us through the Holy Ghost. He has provided evidence of his existence that we can hold in our hands. The Book of Mormon is a fruit of God and testifies that he lives, and that Joseph Smith was his mouthpiece.
A children's book protagonist once posed the question, "Do you like green eggs and ham?'' The book teaches that you'll never really know unless you've tried it, and the best way to know the truthfulness of Joseph Smith's story is to read the Book of Mormon and to pray about it. Request a free copy of the Book of Mormon at comeuntochrist.org.
Elder Jackson Hill
Carter Baptist Church
Pastor Mat Lawrence gave a message that explored the question, "Freedom, have we forgotten what that's about?"
"For wickedness burneth as the fire: it shall devour the briars and thorns, and shall kindle in the thickets of the forest, and they shall mount up like the lifting up of smoke.
"Through the wrath of the LORD of hosts is the land darkened, and the people shall be as the fuel of the fire: no man shall spare his brother," (Isaiah 9:18-19).
God had to discipline His people repeatedly. America is much like Israel, each of us bear responsibility. Each of our sins adds to the judgement fires. There were three conditions that prevailed when God judged Israel that are also widespread today in America, a prideful heart, confusion and chaos, and a progression of wickedness.
"And all the people shall know, even Ephraim and the inhabitant of Samaria, that say in the pride and stoutness of heart" (Isaiah 9:9-10).
First they ignored the tragedy, and second, they boasted they would rebuild without God.
"Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall" (Proverbs 16:118).
God hates pride, and we in America have a lot of it. We have an arrogance that we can defy or even mock God's commandments. We kill unborn babies. We have abandoned godly principals and are into self-satisfaction.
In Abraham Lincoln's proclamation, "A National Day of Fasting, Humiliation and Prayer on March 30, 1863," he closed with these words: "We have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us."
What can we do? Get involved in reshaping this nation. This is not a physical battle - it is a spiritual battle. We can humble ourselves, pray, seek God, and repent. It starts with God's people.
"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land" (1 Chronicles 7:14).
God is calling on us.
Marta Vann
