Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Shiloh Shores.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message from Mark 3:1-11 about witnessing.
We all have many things that need our attention throughout each day. As Christians our greatest most pressing priority becomes witnessing. There is no greater life work, task, or mission than introducing another person to Jesus Christ.
Mark 2:3-5: "And they come unto him, bringing one sick of the palsy, which was borne of four. And when they could not come nigh unto him for the press, they uncovered the roof where he was: and when they had broken it up, they let down the bed wherein the sick of the palsy lay."
These four friends of the man that was sick with the palsy saw their most important task that day was to bring their friend to Jesus because they knew the love and power of Jesus.
How do we, God's children, do this and what do we need to do this?
First, we ourselves have to be convinced of the need in people's lives for the salvation and love that Jesus has for each of us.
Secondly, cooperation is necessary; whether it is a large endeavor focused on vast numbers of people, or a small encounter with one person in mind; each of which is to be directed by God.
In Capernaum, where Jesus was preaching, there were a lot of people who did not hear or know of this need around them. The stretcher bearers were determined enough to carry their friend up on the roof of where Jesus was preaching. They broke apart the roof right above where he was standing and lowered their sick friend down right in front of him.
Afterwards there were some people who were upset with Jesus for healing the sick man.
What is needed and why should we bother? Because, Jesus loves and died for all of us. When Christians learn to love like Christ, we will be more active in bringing people to Jesus.
Jesus did not turn anyone away; he had time for everyone. Do we take the time with people to tell them about the only one who can save them from their sins?
Let us take the lost to Jesus.
Mathew 28:18-20: "And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen."
Remember, pray for each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite individuals and their families to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship service begins at 11 a.m.. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. followed by coffee, treats, and fellowship before the worship service.
People can mark their calendars for Lake Tenkiller/ Cookson Community events. Monday Aug. 15, from 1:30-5 p.m. there will be an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive in the fellowship hall. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments may be made by calling 877-340-8777 or going to OBI.org and finding the Cookson Blood Drive.
The Annual Lake Tenkiller Car Show and Shine will be in the parking lot Saturday Aug. 20, 5-8 p.m. There will also be a raffle, free admission, a jeep corral, and a spaghetti dinner. Donations will be appreciated for the meal. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Pastor Velma's message was titled, "Go Hard or Go Home." The scripture reading was Luke 12: 35-43.
She related a story that reminded her of some Christians. They have the stuff of greatness in them, but they never really wade into the waters of Christian discipleship. They haven't been stirred up with the spirit of God so they will dive deep into the water for God. They settle for only being a neutral follower of Jesus.
Everyone is called to make their life count for something. Everyone is accountable for their own actions and will have dominion over their own destinies.
God has entrusted us with freedom and untold opportunities to change your circumstances, adjust your situations, and to improve your life. Jesus Christ wants his followers to be productive.
Jesus ends this parable in Luke by saying, "To whom much is given, much is expected."
A similar lesson is also found in Matthew 25:14-30 and also in Luke 16:1-18. There is a time for praying but also a time for moving forward. God calls his people to be productive - to be powerful. Make your life count. Take charge. Go hard or go home.
A favorite word of Pastor Velma's is "passion." What is your passion? Share your passion with others. There are many books relating to passion available to read. She talked about in our current culture, it's OK to be passionate about anything except your religion, your faith, or your relationship with God.
Everyone needs that great driving passion for God. God is seeking productive, powerful, passionate people about God. Jesus expects us to also be prepared. Be prepared to give an accounting of your stewardship. Make a contribution to the world, your community, and to your church.
Do you measure up? Are you productive, powerful, passionate and prepared? Are you taking action for the kingdom of God? It is time for everyone to "Go Hard or Go Home."
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Sunday was a great day at Crossway Baptist Church. It started with a fellowship breakfast. Then the pastor's Sunday school class was a study from 2 Kings about planning to fail, failing to plan, and planning for success.
The songs for the song service were preselected by members of the congregation and included such old time favorites as "Love Lifted Me," "The Solid Rock," "I'll Fly Away," and "I Have Decided To Follow Jesus."
Following a beautiful special in song by Amanda Pritchett, aided by members of the youth choir, Gideon representative Cody Glad presented the work of the Gideons, and their distribution of Bibles throughout the land.
Pastor D. J. Wulf then brought a brief message from 2 Timothy 3:14-17, and on Sunday evening reminded us to always put on the armor of God in order to be strong and withstand Satan's constant attempts to tear us down.
Several members of our congregation have physical and/or medical problems, some quite serious and others not really serious but very debilitating. Be in prayer for all those problems. We miss having them in our services.
This Sunday, we have special music planned just prior to the morning message. I'm not at liberty to announce the name of the singer, but urge others to come hear for themselves.
The next Sunday dinner will be next Sunday, Aug. 21, immediately following the morning worship service. The dinner is completely free and without strings. As much as we would love to have you in our services, it's not necessary in order to come eat with us.
There will be Youth Night at Crossway Baptist Church, Saturday, Aug. 27.
We provide free breakfast the first Sunday of each month, from 8:30-9 a.m. The next breakfast will be Sept. 4. Once again everyone, no matter if you go to church elsewhere or don't attend church, you're still invited to come eat breakfast with us.
The Sunday dinner mentioned earlier, is the third Sunday of each month. The third Sunday in Sept., which will be Sept. 18, Abundance Quartet, of Branson, Missouri, will be singing in the morning worship service, then following the dinner, Abundance Quartet will sing more in the afternoon, basically until they get tired or everyone starts leaving.
Crossway Baptist Church is located at 230 N. St., Tahlequah. That's two blocks straight west of the NSU Event Center.
CBC is a Bible-based, Bible-believing, Bible-teaching church that is trying to be the light of God shining in our community.
Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. in classrooms including adult class with Pastor Wulf; women with Cathie Estill; elementary with Robin Mooney; and youth with Anthony Pritchett. Several classrooms, and several potential teachers are not being currently used but are available. We'd love to fill them all up.
Morning worship begins with song service at 10:45 a.m. under the direction of Gary Trembly. Pastor Wulf brings the message from God's Word and conducts the remainder of the service. The congregation is dismissed by joining hands all over the auditorium and singing, "I'm so glad I'm a part of the family of God; I've been washed in the fountain, cleansed by his blood. Joint heirs with Jesus, as we travel this sod, I'm so glad I'm a part of the family of God."
Sunday evening song services are under the direction of Amanda Pritchett and the youth choir. Sunday evening service starts at 6 p.m.
Wednesday evenings we're studying the Book of Exodus starting at 6 p.m., followed by prayer service.
We do have a bus ministry. If someone needs a ride, call Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509, Minister of Music Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Youth Director Anthony Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
Pray first: "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God" (Philippians 4:6 English Standard Version).
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship of our Savior, Jesus Christ, as services opened for Sunday morning, Aug. 7.
"Effectual Prayer," was taken from 1 Samuel 1:19-20; 2:20-21. Hannah, the wife of Elkanah, was being exceedingly vexed and tormented by Peninniah, also the wife of Elkanah, because she had no children. Hannah was tormented so constantly by her adversary that she went to the temple to pray during the yearly visit to Jerusalem to offer sacrifice to the Lord.
Sometimes our adversary causes us to receive from God those things that we need. His plan to torment and destroy us only causes us to seek God earnestly in prayer for relief and answers. Hannah prayed in the temple in agony of her soul, so much so that the priest, Eli, supposed that she was drunk. When she told God she would give her child to him to serve him all the days of his life, God granted her request and gave her a man child. She did not fail to include the Lord in her petition.
Too many times we pray for something and fail to consider God in the matter. Many prayers are not answered because they are selfish, to be heaped upon our own desires and God is left out entirely. Because of Hannah's faithfulness to her vow, the Lord blessed her with five more children.
There are three ways to pray: mentioning to God that we have a need. If we receive no answer, we begin to seek God for an answer. When we are finally in desperate need of an answer, we begin to knock on the door for an answer. The Lord opens the door to the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man or woman. Those prayers avail much in God's eyes.
Hannah asked for a man child to give God for all his days. Samuel grew up to become a prophet over the nation of Israel, which rejected God and wanted a king like other nations. Israel's demand for a king was the downfall of that nation. They turned their back on God to become like other nations.
We cannot follow the path of Israel. Prayer is not an option in living for God. It is - and must be - a constant companion of a child of God. When we ask with sincerity, honesty, and with a great need, God will take care of our needs. In all that we do, we must put God first as we walk with him all the days of our lives.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
A 6-year-old girl was admiring a bride doll she had received. It was from her uncle.
He knew how much she was looking forward to becoming a bride someday, so he gave it to her for her birthday.
The 2-foot bride doll was lying in a beautiful box, dressed in a white chiffon, pearl-studded wedding gown with matching veil.
She had curly brown hair that fell around her delicate face. She had soft, pink skin and her eyelids had thick black lashes that opened and closed with her changing positions.
Her lips were perfectly shaped and she had crystal blue eyes that seemed so real. She was absolutely the most beautiful doll the little girl had ever received.
There was only one problem with the doll, her mother wouldn't let her play with her. She told the little girl she would have to wait until she was older to play with her because she was so expensive. She told her they would just keep her in the box until she was big enough to take care of her. So, the doll stayed in her box, safely tucked away in a dresser drawer.
Occasionally, the little girl would open the drawer just to look at her. She would straighten her gown and stroke her lovely brown hair. But she never actually played with her.
As an adult, she didn't even remember what became of her. Our faith is like that. If we keep it hidden in a box, or just use it on Sundays or Holy Days, we're missing it.
Our faith is to be enjoyed every day. Our relationship with God is to be joyful. When we delight in someone it means to take pleasure in or to give joy or satisfaction to. When we enjoy God, it means we enjoy being in his presence.
A popular Christian writer one said that Christians lack "merriment." He's right. Many Christians look like they just ate a dill pickle.
We don't expect to be merry. If there is anyone on earth who should be merry, it is Christians who know Jesus as their Savior. We, above all people, have something to be merry about. God delights in us and he longs for us to take delight in him.
He doesn't simply want us to have a religion tucked away in a box, hidden in a drawer somewhere. He wants us to have a relationship with him.
Ponder this: Are you enjoying God and long to spend time with him? Do you smile when you think of him and do you have fun talking to him? Do you enjoy being in his presence and take pleasure in knowing him?
Like the gift of the bride doll that was never fully enjoyed, God has given each of us gifts. If we keep them tucked away in a hidden place until we feel like we're old enough or mature enough, then we will miss many years of enjoyment that he intended for us.
It brings God great pleasure when we enjoy and use our gifts. It brings him delight. That's what our gifts are for.
For Sunday services, small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m. and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. Bible studies will start Aug. 24.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Well, seven days into August already. Our services began this morning in prayer led by Luther Williams with 44 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from Malachi 4:1-6, and the first song "Joy Unspeakable." We had 63 people present for morning worship.
Happy birthday this week to Charlene Lyons and Hallie Helton. Our prayers, love, and sympathy are extended to the family of Herb Wallis on his recent passing.
Our food pantry is Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The trip to Claremore Saturday morning will be leaving the church around 8 a.m. There will be a guided tour of the JM Davis gun museum, lunch, and most likely a visit to the Will Rogers Memorial and Museum.
"Beast Feast" will be held in Muskogee on Aug. 20; doors opening at 4 p.m. and dinner and activities beginning at 6 p.m. This is a men only event and all booths and speeches will be geared towards helping men and boys live and work productively in their Christian lives.
Information on our annual outdoor singing and "dinner on the ground" will be announced in the coming weeks.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning and took his message from Amos 3:3, Philippians 2:16, and Psalms 71:4-18. As usual, we encourage you to read the scripture verses listed each week and hold our pastors' messages to your heart.
This week, Amos 3:3 is the main point of Brother Mike's message, and it reads as follows: "Can two walk together, except they be agreed?"
This question is pertinent for every walk and everyone. Friends can only remain close if there is agreement between them as to likes, dislikes, truth, caring, and the knowing between close friends when one or the other is hurting and needs help, both mentally and physically, that the help required is forthcoming and immediate.
Marriages are based on the same requirements, adding in lifelong commitment and love for each other. Now we come to extended families, neighborhoods, towns, cities, counties, states, and our nation.
There are so many wrongs in our nation today that it is impossible to try to list them. Somehow, some way, we have decided that everyone should walk his own path, hold his own beliefs, and that whoever disagrees with us is wrong, trying to foist their own beliefs on us, and forgetting God gave us ten commandments to live by, his son to die for us so we may achieve eternal life someday by accepting that sacrifice that will cover our sins.
It requires a commitment from us, though. We must believe God's word, recognize our own shortcomings, accept the sacrifice of Christ toward our atonement, and work out our differences with patience and love; coming to agreement that we all need God and his son each and every day.
If we meet in love, we'll walk in agreement. Maybe even get this mess of a nation back on track, working in agreement, believing God, and spreading the gospel to those who need to hear it.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.