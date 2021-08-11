Carter Baptist
“The true calling of a Christian is not to do extraordinary things, but to do ordinary things in an extraordinary way,” Dean Stanley, from “Extraordinary.”
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled his message, “Let’s stay fresh in God’s work.”
“And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap if we faint not” (Galatians 6:9).
Paul wrote these words to encourage us.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, and to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
Through everything, the tears, the setbacks, even in sadness and loss, God is still sovereign.
Why do we get tired? One reason is we too often try to do things in our own power.
Jesus said it in Matthew 26:41, “…the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.”
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Philippians 4:13).
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).
We also get tired because the laborers are few, there aren’t that many that will go visit, evangelize, or teach. The work is so large; the fields are vast, and the results are often not what we hoped for. Remember Paul, Noah, and others who didn’t see the results of their labor.
“And I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, here am I; send me. And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not.
“Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.
“Then said I, Lord, how long? and he answered, Until, the cities be wasted without inhabitant, and the house s without man, and the land be utterly desolate,
“And the Lord hath removed man far away, and there be a great forsaking in the midst of the land…” (Isaiah 6:8-11).
There are problems we face today, like sickness, jobs, and more which has led some, unfortunately, have deserted and some have abandoned the labor.
There is victory in God’s work, remember, stay fresh and consistent. God’s spiritual work takes time along with a lot of prayer. Remember Jesus stayed with and taught his disciples for three years before they were prepared to go out themselves. Victory comes if we faint not.
Marta Vann
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
How do we really view the Lord Jesus Christ? Do we fear him? Are we afraid of what he might do if we do one little thing wrong? Or do we view him as someone with understanding?
We are told to fear the Lord.
"If ye will fear the Lord, and serve him, and obey his voice, and not rebel against the commandment of the Lord, then shall both ye and also the king that reigneth over you continue following the Lord your God” (1 Samuel 12:14).
But how much fear should we have?
"But if ye will not obey the voice of the Lord, but rebel against the commandment of the Lord, then shall the hand of the Lord be against you, as it was against your fathers” 1 Samuel 12:15).
Or a better question is, what kind of fear should we have? How much fear should we have before it's too much?
Either, we should fear what the Lord could do to us if we rebel against him, or, we love him enough that we don't have to fear him.
"There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love" (1 John 4:18).
When we have the understanding of what true love is, fear is cast out. When we love him enough, we follow his commandments. When we abide by his commandments, we are blessed with blessings. Fear has no part in love.
Is your relationship with Jesus Christ healthy? Do you fear him too much? Or, do you love him enough where you don't fear him? If you want to learn how to have more of a loving relationship with him, message the local missionaries!
Elder Chance Sleight
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday morning, Aug. 8, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Pastor And The Church" was taken from Acts 20:28 and John 10:1-13.
God places a pastor in his position that he might feed the church which God has purchased with his own blood. There is only one door into the church, one plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost at the birth of the church – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance. There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism, and one God, who is the father of all who is through all, above you all, and in you all. The Lord will lead us to greater things as we draw closer to him.
While the Pastor watches over the flock, guiding them and admonishing them as need be, a hireling will flee at the first sign of trouble. Many of today's problems go back to the home life of youth. Biblical instructions are ignored, even when the judgments of God are known. They that commit such things against God are worthy of spiritual death.
Prayer in any school activity has been banned. This spirit of the world, the antichrist, is trying to enter into the church. With no voice of authority in the world, many people reject the authority of God and of the Pastor that the Lord has set in office. They protest against every decision, fulfilling the scripture in Revelation – the church of Laodicea – or the people's rule.
Many people know that they are not where they should be in the Lord. They are not completely backslidden, but neither do they respect the truth as they should. It is these that the Lord said he will spew out of his mouth – being neither hot nor cold, but lukewarm.
The Lord Jesus used parables, or things in the natural, to teach spiritual truths. Fruit-bearing trees were used many times as evidence of spiritual growth and of winning souls into the kingdom of God. Too many pastors are concerned with how many trees there are instead of how much fruit they have. They need, instead, to have a burden for lost souls.
Let us be ever mindful of those lost souls around us, as we let our lives be a witness of the goodness and mercy of God. Let us also obey them that have the rule over us, for they watch for our souls.
Visit any time, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Cookson Methodist
Cookson United Methodist Reverend Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to enjoy the annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Car Show and Shine along with a spaghetti dinner. It will be Saturday Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m. on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Also bring your jeeps for the jeep corral. A monetary donation will be appreciated for the dinner. Proceeds will support the Cookson Volunteer Fire Department and Cookson United Methodist Church's local ministries. Please call Bary at 214-215-8306 for more information.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's message continued the journey through Ephesians. Scripture readings included Psalm 34: 1-8 and Ephesians 4:25, and 5:2. Paul knows that living together as a community of faith and as the body of Christ is not easy. Everyone brings different gifts to the church. Paul speaks of behaviors that can shape interactions with one another and with the world. He reminds us that lying and anger left unchecked causes a lot of damage. Paul reminds us to deal with anger without sinning is to deal with the anger right away before sundown. Acknowledge your anger, name it, and face it, with love and compassion. Living together is not easy. The church is in the business of building people up. and not tearing people down.
Paul invites people in Ephesians 4 to be one body, one Spirit as you are called to be one hope, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all. Your calling is to be imitators of God. Your goal is to become like Christ. Imitate God's grace with everyone.
Imitating God becomes a check on behavior and a way of lifting up the body as a whole. This is a model for how you act with and toward others. This is why you spend time in the process of knowing God. Gather for worship, study, prayer, service and more.
Support one another in the effort to be more loving, holy and more righteous. Truth is part of the essence of Christ. The truth you speak is a truth that you claim as your own, Eugene Peterson says it well in the Message. Seek the truth because God is a God of truth. May Christ bless you in all that you do so that you may truly be a Christian.
Cindy Ballew
First Baptist
Shine like the stars. One college student in his third year of college finally figured out what he really wanted to do with his life. His first year of college, he thought he wanted to be a writer or philosopher. His second year he thought he wanted to be a high school teacher, writer, or anthropologist. In year three he decided he wanted to study space. He realized that he loved planets, stars, galaxies and stuff like that. He charged into his studies, and night after night, studied the night sky trying to figure out how clusters of stars could look like animals or people.
Reality finally hit him in the field of astrophysics. In astrophysics you have to be able to calculate parallaxes, distances, luminosity, and some other big words. He was great at crunching the equations but truly didn’t find it all that satisfying and felt an emptiness in his soul. He didn’t know Christ at the time, but later in college gave his life to Christ. He realized that as he gazed at the stars and the vast space above him, how small he felt.
The more he looked into the night sky, the more he realized he was just a small speck in the expansive, infinite universe. The weight of his eternity came crashing in on him. He was in darkness and needed the light. He knew his life was messed up and felt crooked and depraved. He needed hope that he couldn’t find in books or even astronomy. He was looking and searching for a light to guide his path. A light that none of his college classes or potential career paths could give him. He couldn’t figure out what he needed at that time and didn’t know where to find it, but he needed Jesus.
That’s where Christians come in. People don’t even realize what is bothering them when they feel this way. They need help but don’t always know where to turn to find it. They can mistakenly turn to worldly noise, clutter, drugs, or sex to find the answer, but it is not there. They tend to ignore the gnawing that persists with them. They need to see the stars. Not the stars in the night sky, but the stars around them. The Christians who emulate Christ’s behavior. That is the light so many are longing to see and when they see it through a Christian’s behavior, it can lead them to Christ as their Savior. The light has the power to help them see clearly and open their blind eyes.
So shine your light Christians! So many are counting on it.
Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m., and worship at 10:45 a.m. New Wednesday Night Bible Studies will begin Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Come join us for a great time of Bible Study and fellowship.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Services for the morning of Aug. 8 began in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 56 in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 17:1-10,and the first song, "Jesus Loves Even Me.”
Happy Birthday this week to Kamisha Hill and Charlene Lyons. Our love,prayers, and sympathy are extended to the Vantrease family, who arerelatives of one of our members, on the recent loss.
Friday night, Aug. 13 is the back to school get-together and lock in. There is a men's retreat called "Beast Feast" at the Muskogee Civic Center on Saturday the Aug. 14 beginning around 5 p.m. There will be Christian speakers and music, food, door prizes, booths of stuff ofinterest to hunters and fishermen. Again, this is for menonly. And last, but not least, the senior luncheon will beThursday the Aug. 19 and chicken, gravy, rolls, and other fixins are on the menu.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture read from Exodus 12:37-42 and spoke on "Leaving Egypt behind and walking toward God.”
Our Christian lives are very similar to the Hebrews' journey – upon receiving salvation from our savior, we leave the sinful lives we once led and walk the long journey toward God and our heavenly homes. It isn't always easy, and for so many, seemingly impossible to do and we try to turn back.
We're a long way from "Egypt" and a long time from Jesus' sacrifice forus. We have to keep our hearts and eyes turned on God. We must make ourselves adjust to a Christian life, or we'll be right back where westarted from, or maybe worse. There is nothing, on or in thisworld worth going to hell for, and there’s only one route to heaven. That, my friends, is by and through Christ, and him alone. The end of your journey is in your own hands.....do you stay in sinful "Egypt"? or do you walk that narrow road leading to heaven and eternal life? It is your choice.
Kay Cordray
