First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 9. “All God Wants Is You” was taken from Jonah 2:1-10. No matter what situation we face, if we surrender completely to God, without reservations, he can bring us to the place he wants us to be. God will be God to all of us – He wants the best for his people. His Word promises us that if we ask, it will be given to us. He wants to give us good things, not something that will cause us to fall by the wayside, because he loves us.
Too many times the devil tries to make us think otherwise. We are God’s people, called by his name – Jesus – and we are his witnesses. He said that if we seek, we will find; those diligently, enthusiastically seeking the Holy Ghost will find it. The effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. God wants to give us what we really have need of. We are the apple of his eye. When he made man in his image, he gave him dominion over all things – because of his love for mankind.
We have a fallen nature about us, by birth, that causes us, like Eve, to listen to the lies of the devil. He told Eve that if she would eat of the forbidden fruit that she would be as wise as God. Many times we let the devil make us feel guilty; he wants us to get to a place of unhappiness, to think that it is our lot in life. But God wants us to be happy, to have joy. He has not given us a spirit of fear, but of a sound mind. When we keep our minds stayed on the Lord, we will have happiness. The devil will try to keep us miserable, thinking God is against us. If we have misplaced God, he will chasten us – to restore us to him because of his great love for us.
Jonah had gone as far down as he could get; he was at the bottom. No matter how far down we go, all God wants is us, with limitations; he wants to be first in our lives. Jonah was at the bottom in the belly of a great fish, seaweed wrapped around his head, with nothing to hold on to. All God wanted was for Jonah to surrender his will. When Jonah finally began to repent and to surrender, God caused the fish vomit him up onto dry land.
The Lord went to Calvary to give us the Holy Ghost – He went away so he could send the Comforter. All he wants us to do is surrender everything to him, obeying his Word in repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and He will give us the gift the Holy Ghost. It is a sure promise – the gift of eternal life!
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning service for Aug. 9 began in prayer led by Brother John Meigs, with 54 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 11:21-44 and the first song was "I'll Fly Away."
Happy birthday this week to Dwight Rhodes. Get well wishes and prayers go out for Ty Gramm, and for God's peace and solace to the family of Brother Carl Murphy.
Our senior luncheon will be Aug. 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and as has been the "new norm" for the last few months, it will be curbside pickup again.
Brother Rex's surgery on his knee went well, and he and Sister Shirley were able to join us for the worship service at 11. He wasn't able to be in the pulpit like he said he'd be, but it was really good to see him in church.
Brother Mike had the pulpit again this morning and based his message on John 1:33-43, asking us the same question Jesus asked: "What seek ye?" And then the statements "come and see" and "follow me." So, Christian and non-Christian alike, just what is it you're looking for? Are we afraid to "come and see?" Does the phrase "follow me" make you tremble and want to "waffle" a bit? Just think about it; most of us are a bit scared to fully put our lives into someone else's hands completely and go where they go, live as they live, do as they ask. To do so takes a very large measure of faith that we won't get hurt in any way.
We know Jesus fulfilled every prophecy about him, and we know he will be coming back in the clouds to take his church home; very possibly very soon. What we need to seek about a relationship with Christ is first, salvation for our souls, then strength to walk his path and peace for our hearts. Hope for a better tomorrow, a better eternity, both part of the "package" of living a born-again Christian life; never forgetting the "words burned into our hearts" and who put them there.
Jesus never promised his way was going to be easy, or that we'd never be attacked both verbally and physically. He was, yet he carried on with the mission the Father sent him to do. Considering the sacrifice he made for us, don't you think we should follow suit? As a song says, you can't walk on water if you don't get out of the boat. And rose gardens may look and smell wonderful, but you still have those sticky thorns. Consider your life now and how marvelous heaven will be; compare the two, then chose.
Kay Cordray
