Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Bill Carpenter, Ken Hall, and Jeremy Liles.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “Life’s Greatest Commandment.”
Mathew 22:36-39: “Master, which is the great commandment in the law? Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
We are told here to love God with all our being. Do we do as the ten lepers who were healed of their leprosy? Only one of them turned back to glorify and thank God for healing him (Luke 17:12-19). If we love God won’t we desire to commune with him like Enoch (Genesis 5:24). When we love God, we love his church.
Psalm 84:10: “For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.”
Christ paid the ultimate price for the church; can we love God’s church and be faithful to it. Loving God is loving his word.
Psalm 119:97: “O how love I thy law! It is my meditation all the day.”
Loving God equips us to love our neighbor with complete love where we want to help meet the needs of others.
Mathew 25:37-40: “Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw he thee an hungered, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
We may be asked to love someone who has sinned.
Galatians 6:1: “Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such an one in the spirit of meekness; considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted.”
We are to love by forgiving each other.
Ephesians 4:32: “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”
Love for God leads us to tell others who Jesus Christ is and what he has done for them. Love for God and love for others are the greatest commandments. This love can be world and life changing.
Remember to give God praise and thanksgiving for answered prayer. Pray for our communities, schools, churches, and each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Thank you to all who took the time to donate blood last Monday to help save three lives for each donation. This was one of the better blood drives for the Cookson Community. The OBI crew didn't have time for a break because they stayed busy. The donors were patient and enjoyed visiting with others while waiting their turn.
The next Lake Tenkiller/Cookson area event will be held this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m. It is the eighth annual Classic Car and Collectibles "Show and Shine." There will also be a spaghetti dinner with donations appreciated for the meal. A jeep corral and the cars will be parked in the parking lot of Cookson United Methodist Church at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Raffles will be held along with great music throughout the evening. Come as you are, enjoy the vehicles, and meet your neighbors.
A Cookson Proctor Cemetery public meeting will also be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Tenkiller Area Community Organization building. The board of directors will report updates on the progress that has been made.
Last Sunday, Pastor Velma Carriaga's sermon was titled, “I Say, Rejoice!" The scripture reading was Philippians 4:4-9 read by Diana Delargy. Nancy Tharp shared her story during the communion of our family of faith.
Have you ever thought of the word joy as a command? Rejoice in the Lord always is an awesome way to be in worship. Paul rejoiced because he knew God is in control. How we react to what happens to us is not the same as what happens to us. How do you react? See the big picture.
Jackie Robison took scripture to heart, such as Matthew 5:38-42 and Luke 6:27-31 about loving your enemies and turning the other cheek. Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus. He is the reason to be rejoicing. The Lord is near. Have an attitude of gratitude.
What do we do when things in life aren't going our way? God is still in control. God is still near. God loves you totally and completely. Christians rejoice because they are part of Jesus Christ. Joy requires comfort and community you can get by being a part of a church. Worship is satisfying to your soul.
Enter to worship, depart to serve.
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Ephesians 6:10-18 English Standard Version: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm. Stand therefore, rhaving fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and, as shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace. In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one; and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end, keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints.”
That was the scripture reading for last Sunday morning and evening at Crossway Baptist Church. We are currently studying “Be Strong in the Armor of the Lord.” Pastor D. J. Wulf is leading us through the individual pieces of the armor and the wiles of the devil.
Satan’s schemes include tempting immorality, attempting to cause deception, using bitterness, and hindering ministry, among others.
By contrast, God is Truth. In fact, in John 14:6, Jesus himself declared, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (King James Version).
Only when we put on the whole armor of God can we stand firm against Satan.
In last week’s news, Crossway Baptist Church was incorrectly shown to be located at 230 N Street. In fact, the true address for CBC is 230 North Street. The church is exactly two blocks west of the NSU Event Center.
We have a very active youth program led by Anthony Pritchett. The youth will be hosting Youth Night at the church on Aug. 27 for all area youth.
This Sunday, Aug. 21, we will have dinner in the fellowship hall immediately following the morning worship service. We invite everyone to come to this free dinner. Come eat and fellowship with us after you get out of your own church service. Of course we’d love to have you in our worship service too but we don’t want to take you away from your home church. But you are welcome to come eat with us.
However, if you are looking for a church home or a new church home, we sincerely pray you will consider Crossway Baptist Church. We are a small fundamental, Bible-believing-and-teaching church. We sing from the Baptist Hymnal, although we do have the words to the songs on large, easy to read screens.
We have Sunday School classes for all ages starting at 9:45 a.m. Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. We have Children’s Church led by Beth Estill.
Sunday evening worship begins at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening Bible Study and Prayer Meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Sunday evening song service is led by Amanda Pritchett and the youth group choir.
We have a free breakfast at 8:30 a.m. the first Sunday morning of each month. As always, everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
The third Sunday in September, which is Sept. 18, Abundance Quartet, of Branson, Missouri, will be singing in the morning worship service. Then following the dinner, Abundance Quartet will sing more in the afternoon basically until they get tired or everyone starts leaving.
We do have a bus ministry. If you need a ride, call Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509, Minister of Music Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Youth Director Anthony Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
“It came to pass…”
That phrase is found many times in the scriptures. How comforting it is to know that no matter how bad things appear to be, “It came to pass…” and not to stay.
Gary Trembly
First Baptist
The Lord called Jonah to go and bring the people of Nineveh a message of repentance. Nineveh was a great city and the people were enemies of Israel. When the Lord called Jonah, he completely turned around and went in the opposite direction from Nineveh.
Jonah 1:3: “But Jonah got up and went in the opposite direction to get away from the Lord. He went down to the port of Joppa, where he found a ship leaving for Tarshish. He bought a ticket and went on board, hoping to escape from the Lord by sailing to Tarshish.”
Jonah’s reasoning for his actions was that if he went and preached to them, they would repent and the Lord would spare them. On the way to Tarshish the Lord sent a terrible, violent storm over the sea. It was so violent that it threatened to break the ship apart and even the seasoned sailors on board cried out for their lives and deliverance. They decided the reason the storm had blown up was because of Jonah, so they threw him overboard.
The sailors were right. The storm had come because of Jonah’s disobedience to the Lord. We still have these storms in our lives today. They are storms we bring upon ourselves by our stupid actions. We do something wrong, it catches up with us. We then face the consequences. Then we say, “Why has this storm come into my life?” Because of what we did, that’s why. We could call it a correcting storm.
We always think we are so clever in hiding our sin and maybe we do hide it for a few weeks, months, or even years. But we are always found out. All of a sudden everyone knows what we’ve done. Our sinful ways are always found out. These “correcting” storms are reminders to us that God loves us. If he hadn’t loved Jonah, he wouldn’t have sent the storm. Jonah was a godly man and God was trying to get his attention to get him back on track.
He loves us the same way. If we get off track, he wants us back on track with him and wants us to stay on track with him.
For Sunday services, small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m. and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. Bible studies will start Aug. 24.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on Aug. 14 opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 49 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 10:1-12 and the first song, "I Want to Be A Worker". We had 65 people in attendance for worship service.
Happy birthday to Terrel Barnoskie. Get well to Scott McCullah and Jeanette [no last name given].
Prayers of love and sympathy are sent out to Josh Hammit on the recent loss of a family member.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the senior luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. Chicken and noodles or dumplings are on the menu. Saturday, Aug. 20, is Beast Feast in Muskogee, beginning at 6 p.m. On Sept. 9, the second Friday in September, is our annual outdoor singing and dinner on the ground beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Batchelor Family will be our guest singers for the evening. We'll be having chicken, so bring something to go with – potato salad, beans, you know good stuff.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 1 Corinthians 15:3-19 and spoke on the importance of Christ's resurrection. I sometimes add in a verse or two but this time it's going to be four.
Verses 16 through 19 as follows: "For if the dead rise not, then is not Christ raised: and if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins. Then they also which are fallen asleep in Christ are perished. If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable."
The resurrection of Christ is most important to us because if he hadn't risen our sins wouldn't have ever been forgiven and blotted out and we would never have even a tiny chance of getting to spend our eternities in heaven with him and our holy father.
We need to remember that Jesus gave his life for us, that life was not taken from him by crucifixion or a spear thrust. What a gift. What sacrifice. There is no way that Jesus should ever be described as weak.
It takes a lot of courage to walk the walk he did, speak to those he did, heal the ones he touched, and ask nothing for himself, except that we believe and obey. It was tough for Jesus, and it's tough for us today, especially in today's prevailing attitudes. We can do it, though.
Just hold to his hand, talk with him daily, emulate him as closely as you can, and don't just believe – know you're on the right path. Christ and the holy ghost will lead us to the throne.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.