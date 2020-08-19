Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation continue to have drive-in worship at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Cookson UMC. Just come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
Pastor Rachel and the administrative council are planning meetings to move forward with ministries and activities for the fall and 2021.
Last Sunday, Scripture readings were Psalm 67, Romans 11:1-2a, 29-32, and Matthew 15:10-28. Jesus is right in the middle of the Canaanites while talking to this woman. They have been bitter enemies of the Israelites for generations. She addresses Jesus as both Lord and the Son of David. Jesus refuses to answer her. Silence can be motivating, cause you to react and to move. This woman had a tremendous faith that led her to worship God.
Have you ever felt that God was silent, that he wasn't answering your prayers or even listening? You are not alone. The Bible is filled with stories of people and whole nations crying out to God. Feeling that God was ignoring them, silent and unresponsive to their pleas for help and mercy. Read about Job, Sarah and Abraham, David and Malachi, etc. Greater still was God's silence when Jesus hung on the cross as he cried out "My God, My God why have you forsaken me." God has not turned his back. Read Psalm 34:15, 66:19 and 102:17. God is calling you to listen. An open ear is the only unbelievable sign of an open heart.
The Canaanite woman didn't give up. She went to her knees and moved closer to Jesus. She trusted in God's grace. Grace will win out.
In Romans, Paul says that the gifts of God are irrevocable. Paul hopes that through patience and perseverance those who follow Christ can live in such a way as to show that this is indeed the way to life. You are called to live in hope with open doors, open minds and open hearts.
You can't always figure out what God is doing or understand his silences. You can't always explain everything Jesus said and did. But you don't have to. Just love God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength and love your neighbor as yourself. There are times to stop talking and listen, to kneel at the feet of God and to draw closer to God – a time to be renewed in God's presence so that you may keep praying, loving and living lives to less others. Trust in God and remember that grace wins out.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
We all have big plans for our lives. We want a great career, a family, time to do the things we love and to be happy. Life is also full of interruptions and God may take our lives in a different direction than we had planned. When our plans don’t match up to God’s then we sometimes try to force them to and then things get worse.
Jonah is a prime example of how God’s plans and his plans didn’t match. God told Jonah to tell the people of Nineveh to repent and turn from their evil ways. Jonah didn’t do what God asked him to and ran from God. He was later swallowed up by a big fish and then God had to rescue him. Only then did Jonah do what God wanted him to. Jonah expected the people to be punished by God for their evil ways. God did not punish them and Jonah was very disappointed.
So, God planted a large plant to give Jonah shade from the burning hot sun. He then sent a worm to eat the plant. The next day the plant was gone, the shade was gone and the sun beat down on Jonah and he became so frustrated that he expressed it to God. God then reminded him of four truths to remember when God’s plan differs from ours.
1. God created time and he can see things we can’t. He sees the past, present and future.
2. God is always good to us. Even when we aren’t good to him or we’re grumpy and cranky. He loves us even when we’re unlovable.
3. God is in control of every detail of our lives and has a purpose in everything that happens. Just like the fish and the worm directed Jonah’s life, God however was still in control of his life and is in control of ours. God is in control of everything.
4. God wants us to focus on what will last. He wanted Jonah to care about the salvation of the people of Nineveh, not a plant or a worm that easily dies. He doesn’t want us to worry about things that don’t last. He wants to be in our hearts and to bring others to him so that h may give them eternal life.
Your plans may not be turning out the way you want, but that doesn’t mean God isn’t with you every step of the way. God is good and faithful. Ask him to show you his plan through your broken plans and to help you move forward.
Join us for worship on Aug. 23. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45.
Terri Fite
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com.
"'Therefore it is come to pass, that as he cried, and they would not hear; so they cried, and I would not hear,' saith the Lord of hosts" (Zechariah 7:13).
Spring is such a beautiful time and so is this summer. Everything is so fresh and colorful. I remember thinking a few years ago that I wish it were spring time all year round. Upon that thought I felt like the Lord spoke to me and said, "If it was spring time all year long you would take the beauty of it for granted." How true; after a while we would grow tired of it and take it for granted because it would become a common place.
Human nature is like that. We tend to take things and people for granted after a while after the "newness" wears off we think that thing or person is always going to be there, and we expect it. If we aren't careful, we can take the Lord for granted too and we can begin to get lax and lazy in our relationship with him. If we don't guard against it we can develop a mind set that thinks that we can go day after day without communicating with him, allow other things to take precedence above him and allow other things to take out our time in fellowship with him because he has promised to never leave us.
Just because he promises to be with me, doesn't mean that I can take him for granted and then when I am in trouble cry out and expect him to come running to my rescue. He also said, "Draw near to me and I will draw near to you." He may not come right away, at least not until you repent for taking him for granted. The Israelites learned this the hard way when they had neglected the Lord and then presumed that all they had to do was take the ark (the represented presence of God) into the battle and they would be assured victory. Well, they didn't win, they lost and the ark was taken captive.
The point is, you cannot take God for granted and then think that he is just going to "drop everything" and "bail you out" when you get in trouble. He is a god to be revered and feared. He is a god that requires, desires, and should have first place in your life all the time. Not just in times of trouble, not just on Sundays, not just when you can "squeeze" him in.
If that is you this morning, if you have been taking God for granted and think you can neglect your relationship or communication with him and that he is going to come to your rescue the moment you call, think again. There is no guarantee that he will. But if you will call out in repentance over your neglect of him and for taking him for granted, you can rest assured that he will answer, and that he always comes and answers the prayer of repentance.
If you are taking your relationship with God for granted, repent and give him first place.
For further reading see: James 4:8; 1 Samuel 4; and Matthew 6:33.
Jenny Dameron
First Apostolic
Songs of praise and worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Aug. 16, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
“Determined!” was taken from Romans 9:13 and Hebrews 12:16-17. When the Lord said, “Jacob have I loved but Esau have I hated” it is at first difficult to understand. But he saw that Jacob had a determination to make it. Everyone who is to be part of the calling away of the church must have a strong determination. The Lord also saw that Esau had no regard for his birthright; likewise, many in church today feel that whatever they do, or do not do, in obeying the Lord is fine. They are just tagging along on the fringes, unconcerned that they are failing to keep in touch with God.
Though many things took place in Jacob’s life – he was a conniver and a deceiver – all the things that happened to him as a young man brought him to the place that he could know the Lord. He saw not what Jacob was, but what he could be – just as he did for us, before we knew him. When Jacob wrestled with the angel of the Lord, he had a determination – he would not let go until he received a blessing. The Lord sees all of our battles, as well, and our determination to win them as we serve him.
He loved Jacob because of his refusal to give in, but he hated Esau for his indifference. The Lord feels the same way about his people today. We need to hold on the Lord and gain strength from him – to buy the truth and sell it not. Though we will face battles as we serve the Lord, we know that nothing can separate us from his love. We must have a consecration, shunning the things of the world, and walk with the Lord faithfully until the end.
The things of the world are shallow, for the pleasures of sin are only for a season. When we are born again of the water and of the Spirit, by baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, following repentance, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost, we are given power to overcome the world. The Lord saw in us, like Jacob, not what we were, but what we could be for him.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the livestreamed services.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services began in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 60 in attendance. The devotional was read from 2 Chronicles 7:12-22 and the first song was "Jesus Loves Even Me."
No birthdays or anniversaries this week. There were get well wishes for Debbie Hill and a special prayer for the young mother and baby caught in a house explosion in the Inola area. Our prayers for God's peace and our sympathy are sent to Greg Williams and family on their recent loss.
The senior luncheon is this Thursday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, with curbside service only. On the menu this month: fried chicken and "all the fixins" including dessert.
Brother Rex took his message today from St. John's gospel 21:24-25, and Psalms 119:105-106 and spoke about the book we call the Bible. This book is a collection of 66 books written by different "authors"; although God is the ultimate author. It is divided into two eras: those years from creation to approximately 430 years prior to the birth of Jesus, and the years since. In the King James version, the language is that of King James in the early 14th century, I believe. The point is, some people find it really difficult to understand not only the word, but how it is used in the sentence.
As youngsters, when we first begin to explore the Bible, we are fascinated with the stories of the Garden of Eden and the expulsion of Adam and Eve. We marvel at the faith of Noah building a huge boat to hold all the animals that God will send him; Abraham almost sacrificing his only son; David's bravery and absolute faith in God so as to defeat Goliath; Solomon's wisdom; and so on. We build on their faith as we grow and begin to understand. And then the story of Jesus' miraculous birth in a stable, his life of teaching and healing, and then the crucifixion, burial and resurrection.
Finally, we begin to read of the beginnings of the church on the day of Pentecost and we wonder why this book is so compelling. We read it closer and the words begin to make sense, the meaning behind the history and stories tell us more and more of the God that created us and what he wants for mankind and from mankind. In the second part of the Bible, known as the New Testament, especially the accounts of just what it is that Jesus did for us, yes us. The long, long history of mankind continually failing to worship God lies the reason Christ died on the cross. There again, he did it for us. He, being the son of God, was the only acceptable sacrifice to pay the sin debt man had accrued.
This book tells us how to change our lives and hearts around, begin a new journey as a born-again child of the living God and bring others to the knowledge that salvation is fully available to them, if they will repent of their sins and accept the sacrifice of blood made for them.
Our road to heaven isn't going to be an easy one; no one ever said it was. But, we have the book of books that shows us the way and the author of it that never sleeps and is available to us through that book and our prayers.
Here's a little something you might want to remember: B (basic) I (instructions) B (before) L (leaving) E (earth); the B-I-B-L-E. Open it up...let God speak to your heart today.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Happy Birthday and God bless Ken Hall.
ECBA’s DOM Kevin Russell brought today’s morning message from Ecclesiastes 9:1-10.
The things we have that are handmade, especially crafted for us, are precious. That is exactly what God did in each of us. We know that he fashioned us in our mother’s womb; God made us specifically for his purpose. He desires to see his glory through our lives.
Verses 1-3: “For all this I considered in my heart even to declare all this, that the righteous, and the wise, and their works, are in the hand of God; no man knoweth either love or hatred by all that is before them. All things come alike to all: there is one event to the righteous, and to the wicked; to the good, and to the clean, and to the unclean; to him that sacrificeth, and to him that sacrificeth not: as is the good, so is the sinner; and he that sweareth, as he that feareth an oath. This is an evil among all things that are done under the sun, that there is one event unto all: yea, also the heart of the sons of men is full of evil, and madness is in their heart while they live, and after that they go to the dead.”
Both the just and the unjust, the good and the sinner, as well as all those in between suffer. In everything, God is still there. God is here today. He is not a mean God. Where are we in relation to God? Can we see him working even in the bad things?
Secondly, we are certain of death.
Verse 4: ”For to him that is joined to the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion.”
Be a humble servant and faithful in all you do, even the small things. There will be a time we will be called home.
John 9:4: “I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work.”
Lastly, God gives us a hands on approach; see verses 7-10. Bread and wine are symbols of God’s care, comfort and joy. Our robes can remain white. Are we spending more time in sin? Push the sin out that we might be pure in the sight of God.
We are all going to die. Be diligent in serving God and there’ll be abundant joy, according to John 10:10.
You will only know true joy in this life and in eternity if you are saved. The God who created you wants you to come back to him through faith in Jesus Christ as your only true loving Savior.
Marta Vann
