Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Joyce Richey and Donna Dallis.
Northeastern State University Baptist Collegiate Ministry Director Brice Stafford shared how God used a mission team, a sign language professor, and a deaf student from NSU to minister and present the gospel to deaf individuals and groups of all ages in Malawi. There were several interpreters from different regions who also helped. Brice thanked the church for earnestly praying.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about a great place to meet God. Three of the apostles were with Jesus when they witnessed Elijah, Moses, and Jesus in God’s shekinah glory.
Mathew 17:1-9: “And after six days Jesus taketh Peter, James, and John his brother, and bringeth them up into an high mountain apart, And was transfigured before them: and his face did shine as the sun, and his raiment was white as light. And, behold, there appeared unto them Moses and Elias talking with him. Then answered Peter, and said unto Jesus, Lord, it is good for us to be here: if thou wilt, let us make here three tabernacles, one for thee, and one for Moses, and one for Elias. While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased, hear ye him. And when the disciples heard it, they fell on their face, and were sore afraid. And Jesus came and touched them, and said, Arise, and be not afraid.”
God’s presence filled that mountain – there was nothing else that mattered. Peter wanted to stay there forever. We need to be reminded, at times, what really matters in our own existence and the future fellowship with God that awaits us.
We need and can hear God’s voice when we are quiet and listen. Jesus is trying to tell us the message of forgiveness and of faith that will revive us. We still have a message of salvation to share with all the nations. God’s presence reminds us we are to focus on the lost around us.
Mathew 17:14-21 tells of a man who asked the disciples to heal his lunatic son and they couldn’t. Jesus healed him; the disciples asked why they could not. “And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: …If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed…nothing shall be impossible… Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.”
Fasting seems a thing of the past. Earnest prayer happens only when there is a drastic need or a tragedy. Can we make time to pray? Our help as Christians is needed, it’s never too late. God’s shekinah glory is for us all.
Marta Vann
Crossway Baptist
Ephesians 6:14-15 King James Version: “Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace.”
Cleats are, as Crossway Baptist Church Pastor D. J. Wulf pointed out on Sunday, shoes with “pointy things” sticking out of the bottom to improve traction and to keep the wearer from slipping.
When we are wearing the cleats of the gospel of peace, we are able to keep from slipping away from God and to stand firm in his love and goodness.
When we have the peace of God keeping us sturdy, we have peace inside and out. We do not have worry or anxiety in our spirit, the part of God that lives inside us and the only part Satan cannot access. Our soul can be affected by many things, including how we were raised, our sins, sins committed against us, our peers, the media, school, work, etc. A troubled soul, in turn, affects our bodies. The cleats of peace are not shoes to be taken off and put on intermittently but are to be worn constantly. When horses have horseshoes they are shod. The shoes are on constantly. We are told to be “shod” with the cleats of God, the preparation of the gospel of peace.
Youth Night is Saturday, Aug. 27. First, just because it’s called Youth Night doesn’t mean it’s just for youth. It’s a special time of fellowship and service led by area youth and everyone is not only invited but encouraged to attend.
Saturday evening, several churches have already said their youth would be there and Crossway Youth Director Anthony Pritchett said he would love to see all the churches in the Tahlequah area bring their youth and fill up the building.
At 5 p.m., a meal will be served. There will be games at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the service will begin. Pritchett said the service will begin with singing, then there will be a special guest speaker, Big T Buckner, from Stilwell.
Pritchett said there is a church bulletin board on Facebook and a flier concerning Youth Night has been posted to that.
“We’re trying to get the word out there,” said Pritchett. “We hope that flier does its job.”
The first Sunday of each month there is a free breakfast at the church, which is open to everyone whether they stay for services or not. Of course, we’d love for you to stay and worship with us, but it’s not a requirement to come eat and fellowship with us before attending your own church. Sept. 4 will be our next breakfast, starting at 8:30 a.m. A donation box is available with all proceeds going to pay for the special singers we bring in from time to time.
Speaking of special singers, Abundance Quartet, from Branson, Missouri, will be our special guests on Sept. 18, which is the third Sunday in September. Every third Sunday, we have a fellowship dinner at the church. Again, nothing is required but an appetite. Abundance Quartet will be singing during our morning worship service, which starts at 10:45 a.m. The fellowship dinner, which is open to the public, will be at noon. Then at approximately 1 p.m., Abundance Quartet will present a concert and will sing as long as they feel like it or until everyone starts leaving. Everything is totally free, including the blessing you’ll receive from hearing Abundance Quartet.
We have Sunday School classes for all ages starting at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening worship begins at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening Bible Study and Prayer Meeting starts at 6 p.m.
We do have a bus ministry. If you need a ride, call Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509, Minister of Music Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Youth Director Anthony Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
Crossway Baptist Church is located two blocks west of the NSU Event Center at 230 North Street.
Genesis 6:8, King James Version: “But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.”
Because one man, Noah, found grace in the eyes of the Lord, the world itself was saved and repopulated. That means we wouldn’t be here if not for Noah.
“The world has yet to see what God will do with a man fully consecrated to him,” said D. L. Moody.
That could be any one of us…if we are fully dedicated to God and his cause.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 21.
"True Holiness," was taken from 2 Corinthians 5:17, Matthew 23:25-29, 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, and 1 Peter 3:3-5. To be holy is to be godly. Godliness starts from within and radiates through the entire body. Jesus called the Pharisees hypocrites who were clean on the outside but inside were like whited sepulchers full of dead men's bones.
Our attitudes and ways of living reflect holiness or the lack of it in our lives. Our speech should be always with grace and well seasoned for the world listens and watches us. Our conversations should be such that, by our words, others can be won to the Lord. If there is not a separation from the world among God's people, he will separate himself from them.
The standards of holiness must never be compromised nor mixed with the ways of the world. It is impossible to mix the two – For can two walk together, except they be agreed?
Our attitudes and dress must not become haughty, for haughtiness precedes a fall. Too many people spend more time decorating themselves than they do in trying to please God. Rather than adorning ourselves with rings, gold, and costly arrays, we are to adorn ourselves with a meek and quiet spirit.
When Israel began to partake of those things, the Lord allowed their enemies to come against them in order that they might repent. They had, like too many people today, lost the fear of God and the desire to please him. The word of God tells us that they live after the flesh, mind the things of the flesh but they that live after the spirit, the things of the spirit.
Those who have chosen to let the standard of holiness down are following after the world. They fail to realize the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit is, in the eyes of God, of great price.
When we came to the Lord in all manner of ungodliness and obeyed his plan of salvation by repenting, being baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, we were washed, we were sanctified, we were justified by the spirit of our God. We became separate people. We are not to be conformed to this world but transformed by the renewing of our minds.
We have become new creatures in Christ Jesus, old things have passed away, behold, all things are becoming new. Let us hold fast to the old paths of holiness, separation, and godly living as we strive to please God for our eternal reward is waiting for us.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Jesus is God in all of his deity and glory. He is also the Son of Man.
He feels our sorrows and our pain. Jesus was no stranger to grief and certainly no stranger to sorrow. He was despised and rejected. Yet he still carried our weaknesses and was weighed down by our sorrows and our sin.
Psalm 56:8: “You have seen me tossing and turning through the night. You have collected all my tears and preserved them in your bottle. You have recorded every one in your book.”
A gentleman and his two sons went to Israel on a trip. They were exploring the old city of Jerusalem and stopped in an old antiquities store. He noticed a lot of little bottles of various sizes and shapes in the store. He asked the shopkeeper what the bottles were for. The shopkeeper told him they were Roman tear bottles.
The man asked what they were used for. He told him the Romans believed that when a loved one died, the tears they cried for them should be stored in a bottle, so all the little bottles were tear containers.
The man later thought about those bottles and realized he had his own tear bottle. It wasn’t anything on earth though. It was in heaven and he didn’t collect his own tears. God had already done that himself. He wondered why God collects all of our tears, all of our life.
He does this because he loves us deeply and cares about every one of our tears. He takes note of every one. He even hears us when we sigh. There is a day coming when God will wipe away all of our tears – every tear we have ever cried in our entire lives. Won’t that be a great and glorious time?
Revelation 21:4: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
For Sunday services, small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m, and Fall Wednesday night Bible studies started the week of Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school Aug. 21 opened in prayer led by Patty Cole with 47 people in attendance. The devotional was read from John 8:1-11 and the first song was, "The Old Rugged Cross." We had 73 people present for morning worship.
Happy birthday this week to Daphyne Shell and Cassie Rhodes. Celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary are Adam and Amanda Shell.
Get well soon to Mary Terry and all those mentioned on the prayer chain.
Our sympathy and prayers for God's peace go out to the family of Virgil Mobley on their loss.
The men's breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 a.m. at the Table Five restaurant. Our monthly singing is Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Everybody is invited.
The Sack and Pack program is back up and running this school year. First bunch will be sacked up on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will be distributed Sept. 9.
Our annual outdoor singing is also Sept. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is providing chicken and other goodies come from those attending.
The Batchelor Family is our guest singing group this year.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on Ephesians 4:1-6 and 1 Corinthians 7:20-24, calling upon us to "do what God called you to do."
Each of us, once we've been called and touched by the holy spirit and come to an altar of forgiveness, will be asked to direct our works for God into a certain "area" or even more than one.
Some are really good at intercessory prayer, some evangelize, teach, preach, sing, play piano, work with the daily business of the church, or even write newsletters describing the events of your church's services and coming events. Some are given more than one task to perform. If you should feel yourself wanting to do "something" for your church, be absolutely positive to pray about it first. You wanting it and God wanting you to do it may be two different things.
The Apostle Paul says in Ephesians 4:1, "I therefore, the prisoner of the lord, beseech you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith you are called."
He says in Corinthians 7:20, "Let every man abide in the same calling wherein he was called."
You will know if you have been called to a task. Don't turn it down if you feel a bit nervous. God never assigns a job to someone he doesn't equip to do the job.
Kay Cordray
