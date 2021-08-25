Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Perhaps one of the greatest questions we will ever ask ourselves is why we have to suffer through so much pain and affliction. Throughout life, everyone will take a ride on a roller coaster of emotion and will be struck by tidal waves of commotion.
These worldly heartaches and disruptions can often leave our very souls wounded. We may find ourselves asking: Why me? If God loves me so much, why would these bad things be happening?
Sometimes it's very hard to see the blessings that come from challenges, but perhaps we go through them because God loves us so much. Life will never be easy, but life was not designed for us to travel alone.
God loves us so much that he has given us heavenly tools to help us experience growth caused by the healing power of Jesus Christ's atonement and His words. A prophet in The Book of Mormon, describes the words of a Christ as, "the word which healeth the wounded soul" (Jacob 2:8).
Through Jesus Christ's atonement and counsel, we can be made whole once more.
The trials we face in this life will be but a small moment. Prophets throughout history do not exhort us to come unto Christ aimlessly. The Lord powerfully proclaims to us in The Book of Mormon that, "I give unto men weakness (trials) that they may be humble; for if they humble themselves before me, and have faith in me, then will I make weak (trials) things become strong (blessings) unto them" (Ether 12:27). This can only happen through the Grace of God, which is not the absence of His expectations, but the presence of His power. We exhort you to allow His Grace to refine you through the furnace of affliction and to let it perfect you into a true disciple of Jesus Christ.
Elder Alex Paul
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Rip Davis, Joyce Richie, Donna Dallis, and baby Violet Mae Thorne who was born this week.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “God’s promises.” There are approximately 7,000 promises in the Bible. God keeps all of his promises to his people.
“Blessed be the Lord that hath given rest unto his people Israel, according to all that he promised: there hath not failed one word of all his good promises, which he promised by the hand of Moses his servant” (1 Kings 8:56).
God promises his presence
“When thou passesth through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.”
“For I am the Lord thy God, the Holy One of Israel, thy Savior: I gave Egypt for thy ransom, Ethiopia and Seba for thee” (Isaiah 43:2-3).
God promises his peace.
“Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee” (Isaiah 26:3).
“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27).
“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).
Through all uncertainty or upheaval God will give us peace.
God promises to give us power. Look at what God did through Moses for all the Israelites. We are given power over Satan.
“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he who is in you, than he who is in the world” (1 John 4:4).
God promises to give us power to witness like Moses did to Pharaoh and to remain faithful.
“But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth” (Acts 1:8).
God promises provision. Remember the 3 million Israelites, their cattle, flocks, and families; even the shoes that they wore did not wear out in 40 years.
“But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
God promises to pardon us. As he forgave Moses for killing the Egyptian and for striking the rock in Maribah; he will forgive us.
“If we confess our sins: he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
God always keeps his promises.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet Presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 22.
"Solomon's Temple", was taken from I Kings 8:15-30. David, a man after God's own heart, had his mind on God constantly, and on the things that he could do for the Lord. The Lord is well pleased when we do things for him and for his church. He is just as concerned today with what we do for his church as he was with the Tabernacle in the wilderness and the Temple.
Nathan, the prophet, gave his consent to David in his desire to build a temple for the Lord, but he failed to consider the things that God considered – his decision was too hasty. When we are in the valley of decision we must seek God's will, considering his word, before we make any choices. Too many people make decisions that are everlasting mistakes.
Though David was not allowed to build the temple, he did all that he could to prepare for the construction of it. He gathered the supplies and materials for the work, never considering that he was not being used by God. No matter where we are in the Lord's work, every position and place is important. When we allow him to use us, we are like a faucet that his Spirit can flow through to help others. We need to be pliable in his hands, willing to do whatever he asks of us.
King David dwelt in a house of cedars while the Ark of the Covenant, God's presence, dwelt in tents made of badger skins. David felt in his heart that God's presence needed a better place to dwell, but he was not to be the one to build it, because he had been a man of war and had shed blood. We must, like David, be willing to accept an answer from God, even if the answer is no.
We are to learn not to our own understanding. We need to stay where God wants us to be and trust him. He will direct our paths when we acknowledge him. We must not trust circumstances, but God. The trials of our faith are more precious than fine gold, though it be tried by fire. We grow closer to the Lord through our trials. The Lord's specifications for the Temple and the Tabernacle were very strict – as types and shadows, they pointed to the New Testament church. God is just as exact in our living for him today, for we are the temple of God, wherein dwells his spirit, the Holy Ghost.
We must have a sure foundation on which to build – that foundation is repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. Without this foundation, the temple will crumble. The Lord Jesus Christ is the solid rock of our foundation, for he died to give us the plan of salvation. It is to whosoever will. Visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Revival begins Sunday morning, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. with Brother Aubry Yoder. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
None of us are free from temptation. Temptation, itself, is not a sin, the sin lies in whether we give in to temptation. Do you look away or avoid the opportunity to indulge in lust? Do you curb your anger or lash out? If you think you could get away with it, would you lie, cheat or steal or do you make the right decision?
Jesus clearly tells us how to fight temptation.â¨
The night Jesus was arrested, he went to the Mount of Olives to pray. The Bible tells us it was His custom to go there and pray every day. He made it a habit to go to the mountain in solitude and pray. It should be that way for us, praying should be something we should do everyday and all through the day. It shouldn’t be some occasional notion that we engage in whenever we think of it. Prayer is the key to overcoming temptation.
Jesus told His disciples to pray twice that same night because it was so important.
“And when he rose from prayer, he came to the disciples and found them sleeping for sorrow, and he said to them, ‘Why are you sleeping? Rise and pray that you may not enter into temptation’” (Luke 22:45-46).
The disciples struggled just like we do with prayer. It is not our nature to retreat and pray. After a short time, our minds start to wonder about what we will be doing tomorrow, something funny we saw or someone said, what’s for dinner, or falling asleep ourselves, just like the disciples did.
Of course, Satan will do his best to distract and interrupt us while we pray because praying is so important. What is worse, when we sin, we tend to retreat from God and hide from him instead of drawing closer to him. We pray less and when we pray less, we lose our desire to pray. It can turn into a vicious cycle.
â¨If we are going to overcome temptation, we must listen to Christ and pray. Find time in your daily routine to find a quiet place to spend time praying to God. Make it a priority in your life and do it.
The more you spend time in the Word and prayer, the less you will want to give in to temptation that could lead to sin. It is a fact that the more a Christian misses going to church and spending time with fellow believers, the more likely that Christian is to give in to temptation.
We need Christ to overcome temptation and we need fellow believers too. So, fight your temptations to sin. Find that quiet place to spend time with the Lord and pray every day and study His Word. When you do, watch and see what wonderful things God has in store for your life.â¨
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for Aug. 22 began in prayer led by Brother
Brian Bielli with 52 in attendance. The devotional finished up last
week's reading by completing Proverbs 13:14-25. Our first song was ”Jesus Loves Even Me”.
Happy birthday to Cassie Rhodes. Our love and sympathy are extended to
the Keith Harvey family, and the James family on their recent losses. We
have quite a few to add to the prayer list for healing this morning: Jack
Parish, Shirley Galyean, Joe McCullah, Victor Garcia, Jake McCullah, Mike
and Deborah Parish, Kahlen Hammit, and Richard Anderson. May God touch you with his healing hands.
Our last Sunday singing is on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. The invitation from last month still stands; if you sing, have a band, or just want to join in the congregation, come on out. Our annual outdoor dinner and singing will be Friday Sept. 17 with Heartland Express, who will be our guest singers.
Heartland is a bluegrass-gospel band from the Claremore area. Our last Sunday singing for Nov. 28, just after Thanksgiving and will feature the Batchelor Family. Everyone is invited to attend.
Brother Rex based Sunday’s message on Romans 8:31-39 asking “what can separate us from the love of God?”
References to several of the Psalms were also touched on regarding a separation from God and the depth of God's anger, specifically how to avoid that situation.
So...just how far do we have to go before we can't find God in or for our lives? Where could we hide; how far do we have to fall before we call out for rescue?
Just to answer these questions, and give us all something to ponder deeply, I am including verses 30, 31, 38 and 39 of Romans 8.
Read these for yourselves as you have time, take it in heart and remember, God's love is so deep it is unfathomable.
Romans 8:30-31
“Moreover whom he did predestinate, whom he called: ad whom he called, them he also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified.
“What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:30-31).
“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers,
“nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39).
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation thank the community's support for the seventh annual Classic Car Show and Shine last Saturday. A large amount of money was raised for the Cookson Volunteer Fire Department from donations collected through the spaghetti dinner. Even more thanks to the 5 C's Classic Car Club. The spaghetti dinner was cooked and served and donated by church members and tasted delicious.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's scripture reading was taken from Psalm 34: 15-22 and Ephesians 6:10-20. These last several weeks, her sermons have concentrated on Ephesians learning what it's like to lead a Christian life, a life worthy of our calling. The scripture in Ephesians 6 lets you know how to put on the whole armor of God. God gives everyone the tools to be a disciple. God will give you gifts and graces to help you.
Some of these gifts given are the ability to stand firm in your faith and put on your whole armor of God to prepare for the struggle. This includes: a belt of truth, a breastplate of righteousness, shoes for proclaiming the gospel of peace, a shield of faith, accept your helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit which is the word of God.
"Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his power. Put on the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil" (Ephesians 6:10).
Cindy Ballew
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.