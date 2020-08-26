CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys.
Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church please send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com
"And, behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of" (Genesis 28:15).
There are places that we find ourselves in during our lifetime. When I used the word “places” I was not necessarily referring to physical location. There are places we find ourselves in mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Some of those places happen as a natural result of life. Death is a natural fact of life, it is appointed unto man once to die. When death hits close to home, we find ourselves in a "place" of grief and sorrow. Some "places" are by divine appointment. God places us in locations and situations. Those places may be to our liking or not; remember Joseph in the pit and the palace, divinely appointed by God.
There are also places that we find ourselves in by our own doing and we got ourselves there. The disciples found themselves in a place of discouragement, hopeless and fear after the crucifixion.
Why and how did they get there? Because they did not believe the word that Jesus had spoken to them just days before? Jesus told them that he was going to be delivered up and put to death. He also told them that he would rise again on the third day. Had they remembered that, they would not have been in the place of despair that they were in. Had they remembered his words, they would have been looking with expectation to the third day. They would have had joy and rejoicing of heart because they knew that the cross was not the end.
We, like them find ourselves in places that we got ourselves into, and the primary reason is because either we forgot what the Lord had spoken to us or we did not believe what he said. If you are in a place of discouragement, bewilderment, fear or confusion wondering what is happening and why, think back. Has the Lord already spoken to you about that situation? He has given you a promise either spoken to your heart or through his written word.
If so, that is the place you need to be instead; in the place of standing in faith, peace, and assurance that is what God has said he will do and he will do what he promises.
Do not put yourself in a place because you not believing what the Lord has said. Instead, put yourself in a place of faith beyond all doubt.
Jenny Dameron
Peggs Community Church
Wow, we're nearly done with August already. Our service this morning of Aug. 23 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton. We had 42 in attendance. The devotional was the second chapter of Jonah, and the first song was "Just Over in the Glory Land."
Celebrating a birthday this week is Cassie Rhodes. Get well prayers and wishes go out to Richard Smith and David Johnson. Prayers for God's peace and solace are sent up for Keith Hill and family on their recent loss.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Mark 12:1-12, and the early chapters of Genesis, focusing on caring for that which God leaves us. In the passages from Mark, we find a wealthy man has made a fine vineyard, hired men to care for it, and went away into another place. When the time for the harvest came, the owner sent several servants, each in their turn, to request the caretakers to pay what was owed for that season. Some of the servants were beaten and sent away, some killed, enough so that the owner decided to send his only son, believing the workers would honor him as the heir of the owner and pay their debt. Not so, the workers killed the son also, keeping the vineyard for themselves. Their greed caused hurt and death and showed themselves to be untrustworthy and cruel.
In the book of Genesis, we read of another beautiful garden, tended by Adam, the first man to be created in the image and likeness of God. Because he had seemed lonely, God provided a helpmate for Adam in the person of the woman, Eve. They had full run and care of the Garden of Eden, save for the tree of knowledge of good and evil, being forbidden to touch this tree. Satan beguiles Eve into believing God wouldn't punish her for eating of the tree, so she did, and convinced Adam to eat, also. The people realize they're naked, and ashamed for the first time, made themselves coverings of leaves and hid. Satan was condemned to slink around on his belly like a snake from that point. Disobedience caused the expulsion of people from the garden, and it was shut away from that time until this.
The point in both these incidents is that our own greed, and disobedience can and will bring down punishment from the Father. We have all been made aware within ourselves from a young age the difference between right and wrong. The problem today, however, is that some of us have forgotten the punishment part.
We can't hide from God, not us, not our deeds, not our thoughts. God gave us his Son, who in turn gave his life as payment for our sins, and provided therein a better way of life for us but we must take care of what has been given. We're asked to put ourselves fully into the faithful care of Christ and follow his ways, and to worship God the Father, the triune God, only. For those of you that aren't quite sure what that means, it's this: God, the Father; God, the Son; and God, the Holy Spirit.
We must work diligently and every day to tend to the life and works that have been given us. To let distrust, greed, and a myriad of other things distract us is to condemn ourselves for eternity. I may not make it to heaven, but it isn't going to be because I didn't try to the best of my ability. My faith gets a bit weak from time to time, but that's on me, and God is good to help restore my faith every time I ask it of him. Something to think on...
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Rip Davis and Donna Dallis.
Northeastern State University Baptist Collegiate Ministry director, brother Bryce Stafford, brought the morning message entitled “Not wasting our coronavirus,” beginning with Romans 8:26-39.
These days we know God is in control, helping us to be in the world and not of the world. God has called us to be more than conquerors. We have a message of freedom, hope and satisfaction in a world of weird because of our God who we trust. His Word, his plan, has never messed up.
There are six truths that will help us not waste our time during this pandemic. First, ask, how can I live for God instead of what I lost? Remember Job? He lost so much.
Job 2:7-10: “So went Satan forth from the presence of the Lord, and smote Job with sore boils from the sole of his foot unto his crown. And he took him a potsherd to scrape himself withal, and sat down among the ashes. Then said his wife unto him, 'Dost thou still retain thine integrity? Curse God and die.' But he said unto her, 'Thou speakest as one of the foolish women speaketh. What shall we receive good at the hand of God and shall we not receive evil? In all this did not Job sin with his lips.'”
Is this all God’s plan? It can bring God joy if we can glorify him during this time. Read Job 42:11-13. God trusted Job with a lot.
Second, you will waste this time if you view this virus as a curse.
Romans 8:28: “For we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” To trust fully in God is a blessing.
Third, you will ruin this time if you find satisfaction in anything other than God. Let us seek to follow Christ.
2 Corinthians 1:9: “But we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God which raiseth the dead.”
Fourth, you will waste this time if you read more about this virus than you read God’s Word. See Hosea 6:3.
Fifth, you will waste this time if you don’t embrace community. Do you have a drive to be with the people of God?
Hebrews 10:24-25: “And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works; Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as some is, but exhorting one another and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
Lastly, you waste this time if you don’t bear witness of Jesus Christ now. Read Luke 21:12-13 and Philippians 4:9.
Are we truly seeking God in all things?
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 23. “When You’ve Done All to Stand – Stand” was taken from Joel 3:14, Luke 18:1-8 and Ephesians 6:10-13.
In these last days before the Lord’s return, multitudes are in the valley of decision – which way do we turn, where to we go from here? Lest the pressures and problems we face in this dark hour overcome us, we need to pray and not to faint. The Lord questions whether he will find faith on earth when he returns – not faith in his salvation plan given to the world at Calvary – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and the infilling of the Holy Ghost – but faith in the Lord to take care of us.
Too many are being weakened because they fail to understand what is happening to them – they are in that valley of decision. We must put on the whole armor of God and when we have done all to stand, then we must stand, having our loins gird about with truth. We may be in heaviness now, through manifold temptations, weights that will weigh us down with troubles, but we must realize that this world is not our home. We do not want to become adjusted to it, for we are looking for a city whose Maker and Builder is God.
The Lord is trying our faith through necessity. Our faith is strengthened each time we overcome trials and problems. The Lord wants us to continue to believe him – that he will see us through anything – and not faint under the load we carry. We see the wicked prosper, never seeming to have problems, while we suffer with many griefs, but by the trial of our faith, we will come forth as gold tried in the fire.
When we enter into the sanctuary of the most high God then do we understand the end of the wicked. It is there that we receive answers and strength to face each day. It is imperative that we forsake not the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is, so much the more as we see the day approaching. In these last days of indecision, trials, and grief, it is only in the house of the Lord and in his presence that we will find the answers. It is the place where we will understand why things are happening as they are.
The Lord will never suffer us to be tempted above what we are able to bear. He will see us through any storm. When the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will raise up a standard against him. When we don’t understand things, we need to remember that through it all, the Lord will take care of us. The trial of our faith is precious. We need to wait on the Lord – our strength will be renewed, we will run and not be weary, we will walk and not faint. Let us stand fast, for we are living in the time when what can be shaken will be shaken and remember that no matter what we face the Lord see us through to the end.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist Church
On Labor Day Sunday, Sept. 6, there will be only one service at 10 a.m. inside the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks will be required. The guest minister will be Kim Hutson.
Last week, Pastor Rachel Parrott's Scripture readings were Psalm 138, Romans 12:1-8 and Matthew 16:13-20. Esteem is a biblical concept. Everyone is known and valued by God. Step up and be an active member of the body of Christ. Jesus needs to do your faith, not just think about it. You are called to act on your faith through your actions that you take and choose not to take. Your commitment to Christ comes out in your hands and feet, as well as in your thoughts, actions and words.
Come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road and grow in your Christian journey with Pastor Rachel and the Cookson United Methodist Church body.
Cindy Ballew
