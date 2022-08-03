Carter Baptist
God bless and happy birthday Allen Nichol. God bless and happy anniversary Tristen and Shawna Mumford.
Pastor Mat Lawrence’s message entitled “The Unchanging Christ” came from Hebrews 13:8: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today and forever.”
We’ve seen changes in hairstyles from the flattop, crewcut to the Beatle cut, and the long no cut look. Fads like the hula hoop, slinky, bell bottoms, and so on. These come and go with each passing change in taste or fashion.
In Jesus we have this consistency of purpose. John 2:19: “Jesus answered and said unto them, ‘Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.’”
He came to die on the cross and didn’t swerve from it.
Revelation 1:17b-18: “Fear not; I am the first and the last. I am he that liveth, was dead; and behold I am alive for evermore’ Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.”
He is always with us.
Matthew 28:20: “Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I commanded you: and lo, I am with you always.”
He’s with us in times of trials whether they are great or small.
Daniel 3:25: “He answered and said, “Lo, I see four men loose, walking in the midst of the fire, and they have no hurt; and the form of the fourth is like The Son of God.”
He has authority over creation.
Matthew 28:18: “And Jesus came and spake, unto them, saying , all power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.”
Authority to commission us for his purpose.
Matthew 28:19a: “Go ye, therefore and teach all nations baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.”
The power to keep us and his power is towards us.
As he says in Matthew 28:20: “I am with you always. Even unto the end of the world.
After the message, we observed the Lord Supper.
Last week Stilwell hosted the “Up with Jesus Crusade.”
We were reminded to do Matthew 28:19-20 about going to all people, and places we wouldn’t normally go. To seek those who need Christ in their lives.
The Lord’s Supper reminds us of the sacrificial lamb that was eaten at Passover. The country changes presidents for better or for worse but the purpose that God has given us doesn’t change. As Jesus said, “....I must be about my Father’s business…,” so are we to be about it.
Pray for Greene and the Wolf family. Pray for our country. For flooded states and those ravaged by fire. The people of Ukraine and of Russia too, once again we are commanded to pray for all people.
Ron Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite individuals and their family to mark their calendars for Lake Tenkiller/ Cookson Community events. On Monday Aug. 15, from 1:30-5 p.m. there will be an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive in the fellowship hall. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments may be made by going to OBI.org and finding the Cookson Blood Drive. The Annual Lake Tenkiller Car Show and Shine will be in the parking lot Saturday Aug. 20, from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a raffle, free admission, a jeep corral, and a spaghetti dinner. Donations will be appreciated for the meal. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Sunday worship service is at 11 a.m. and small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. followed by sweets and coffee.
Pastor Velma's message was titled "Do You Suffer From F.O.M.O." – The Fear of Missing Out. Scripture reading was from Luke 10: 38-42. Some advertisers think a person needs to cram as many experiences into their lives as possible, so they don't miss out on the good life.
Velma related a story about a young man and his friends having a lot of anxiety about the things happening in the early 2000s. They started cramming their social life so they could live life to the fullest. They felt the need to do everything all the time because they had seen their own mortality.
Velma thought that social media has taken "The Fear Of Missing Out" to an ultimate extreme. Jesus' definition of living life to the fullest is different from ours.
Today's scripture is the story about Mary and Martha – two different sisters. Jesus was trying to teach both sisters about the essence of life. Life is short. Don't miss out on the opportunity to know God.
Society tells us that life is all about taking care of self, it's self over your relationship with God. Yet God is your creator, the Way, the Truth, and the life. What good is your life if it's not reflecting God's glory and conforming to God's plans. Don't miss out on the opportunity to give love and to receive love. This is the true essence of life. Enjoy God's presence.
The only moment that you have to take responsibility for right now is the one in front of you. Every second is an opportunity for you to experience God. Make sure that you're not missing out on spending time with Jesus.
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Greetings from everyone at Crossway Baptist Church. We pray everyone is staying inside as much as possible during this intense heat.
Pastor D. J. Wulf was definitely spiritually ordained last Sunday as he delivered God's message to us about peace, real peace, and how to have it.
As Christians, we know true peace only comes from God and from serving Him.
Last Saturday, Crossway Baptist Church was blessed by the donation of a Lowrey Holiday organ from an individual family in the Cookson community. It really looks and sounds good and will be a great addition to our music program. Although, we do have members very capable of playing the organ, they are all busy playing other instruments. We are praying God will send us musicians.
This Sunday and on the first Sunday of each month, Crossway Baptist has a free breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. This is a full all-you-can-eat breakfast, not a Continental-style breakfast. The breakfast is free and open to anyone and everyone; not just members. Even members of other churches are welcome to come eat and fellowship, then leave to attend their own respective churches. Donations will be accepted.
Also this Sunday, a Gideon representative will be speaking in the morning worship service, telling about the work of the Gideons as they distribute Bibles throughout the world. The starting time for the service is 10:45 a.m.
Each third Sunday is free dinner in the fellowship hall at Crossway Baptist Church. All are invited to attend. Of course, we would love to have others in the worship service, but attendance is not a requirement to come meet, fellowship, and eat.
Anthony and Amanda Pritchett are doing great things with the Crossway Youth. If someone is a teenager, or has a teenager they want to become active with other teens, they can consider checking out Crossway Baptist Church’s youth program.
Abundance Quartet, from the Branson, Missouri, area, will be singing in the Sept. 18, morning worship service. The monthly third Sunday dinner will follow, then Abundance Quartet will sing more in the afternoon. As always, everything is free, even the blessing received by coming to the services.
We would love to see each and everyone in our Sunday school and worship services. We have Sunday school classes for everyone, including a nursery if needed. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by morning worship at 10:45 a.m.
Sunday evening service and Wednesday Bible study and prayer meeting both begin at 6 p.m.
We do have a bus ministry. If someone needs a ride, call Pastor D. J. Wulf at 903-440-3509, Minister of Music Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Youth Director Anthony Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
Matt. 6:28b, King James Version: "Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow."
The lilies of the field grow at night in the dark. Right now, the world around us is very dark.
Are we growing?
Gary Trembly
First Baptist
There was a family that was moving into a new house. They were only moving a half mile up the road, so they went back and forth and up and down the road to reload and unload their car for hours. They had a four-year-old son, and finally he got frustrated with all the work of unloading and reloading. He couldn’t understand why it was taking so long to move all of their stuff.
He said to his mom, “Jesus could just pick it up with one hand and put it where it needs to go, and God could pick it up with one finger.”
He didn’t understand why they were working so hard when God could do it for them in an instant.
His comment made his mother think. She had been praying very hard for her friends and her family members for healing and restoration in their lives. More so than ever before. There was so much sickness, broken relationships and consequences of bad choices that it was weighing heavy on her heart. It’s never good to see the people you love hurting. You wish you could take it all away and make things better with the snap of a finger, but you can’t. Healing and restoration takes work.
It takes sweat and tears and some heavy lifting of our hearts and minds. We must lay out our doubts and fears, and sort out and work through our hurts, unforgiveness, and our bad choices. It takes a lot of prayer because most of the time they leave open wounds, physically and mentally, and eventually they leave scars.
The mom was later sitting on the couch with her kids and her daughter started looking at her arms and legs. She announced she had six scars. Her brother chimed in with his number of scars. They asked her about her scars. She pointed out several from her childhood and lifetime. They didn’t ask about the scars on her heart though. Those were much harder to explain, much harder to see, and much harder to talk about.
All scars have stories and memories attached to them. Some are just scratches and some are very hard to talk about. Some leave only physical gashes, while others leave a gash in our hearts. Those are real. They give the words healing and restoration a whole new meaning. It can be a difficult and heart wrenching process and you might even ask the Lord, “Why am I going through this?”
Scars can be ugly. They mar our appearance and leave a lasting reminder of some kind of trauma. They change us, inside and out. Without them though, and the process it took to get them, we wouldn’t know the Lord more deeply. We wouldn’t have the chance to ask for the Lord’s help and allow him to help us work through it. We wouldn’t have the reminders of the healing that has taken place in our lives before through God. We couldn’t tell people what amazing things he has brought us through, and what he has done in our lives through his perfect healing and restoration process. We don’t have all the answers, but the Lord does. He has all the power in just one of his fingertips, like the young son said, to do the great and the small things in our lives if we let him.
Through your struggles, sweat and tears, ask for his strength and wisdom. Tell others about your scars. Tell them how the Lord has healed and restored you because of them. The Lord can use our scars and broken hearts for his glory. So keep praying, loving, hoping, forgiving, and resting in the arms of a big God who has more power than you can ever imagine.
Sunday services include, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study will start Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community
Sunday school for this last day of July began in prayer led by Brother Dave Davis with 44 people in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 121, and the first song was, "I Shall Not Be Moved."
We had 55 people attending morning worship. Celebrating birthdays this week are Kathy Lay, Dwight Rhodes, and Katie Williams. There was one other teen, but I've never got her name, and one celebrating a wedding anniversary; there again, I didn't catch her full name. Sorry.
The monthly food pantry is next Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 10-11 a.m.. There is a day-trip being planned for Saturday Aug. 13, to Claremore to the J.M. Davis Gun Museum, and possibly over to the Will Rogers Memorial and Museum. So far, the plan is for a picnic lunch. All ages are invited...not just for the kids this time. Be sure to notify Nancy or Eugene if you want to go, so travel accommodations can be made – how many cars, vans, etc.
The yearly "Beast Feast" in Muskogee is on Aug. 20, at the Muskogee Civic/Convention center. There is no entry fee, doors will open at 4 p.m., dinner will be at 6 p.m. Booths will be set up to display hunting paraphernalia, guns, clothing, and the like. There will also be a featured speaker later in the evening. This event is put on each year by a group of men that help spread the work and word of God by aiding in emergencies. This event is also for men and boys only...no girls allowed.
Brother Rex took his message today from Revelations 12:7-17, scriptures telling of the war in heaven and the fall of Lucifer and his angels after their defeat.
We're also told that they were all condemned to earth until Christ comes again. Unfortunately, we too are in that spiritual war led by Lucifer. The only way we'll be able to win in this war is to be sure we have Jesus in our lives and hearts. He is the only way to victory. Satan and his followers are very skilled in spreading lies, misconceptions, chaos, sin, and darkness among the peoples of earth.
His favorite people are those that have been saved by Christ, and those that are nearing salvation but still waiver. We must remember that Satan will not win this war, Christ will, and he will bring with him a mighty army made up of his believers. We believers, as the church, must stand and stand firm in our belief and love for Christ. Remember, we win!
Kay Cordray
