Cookson United Methodist
The Free Library box has books from pre-K to adult levels of reading. Everyone is invited to give and take, just enjoy reading during this pandemic time. The box is on the front east corner of the church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Rev. Rachel Parrott is still leading the 8:30 a.m Sunday service. Vehicles park in the parking lot at the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road, roll their windows down and worship. Some people bring their chair and enjoy the breeze, social distancing in the playground area. The church is following the CDC guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing all the time.
Pastor Rachel's call to worship in the 10:30 a.m. service was Psalms 145:8-9,14-21. Scripture readings were from Isaiah 55:1-5, Romans 9:1-5 and Matthew 14: 13-21.The feeding of the multitude in Matthew is the only miracle story found in all four gospels. This story teaches you the heart of the gospel message. It is a deep source of hope and inspiration for those who seek to be faithful against great odds. This story demonstrates that God is love, teaches you what it means to follow Christ and assures you of God's power for good in this world. Compassion cares deeply about the most basic needs of everyone. Sometimes people forget that they need a savior. Look at what you do have, not what you don't have.
Being a disciple of Jesus Christ is an awesome responsibility that God has entrusted to you. Be the hands and feet through which God's work is done in the world. When you follow Jesus, you express your faith in concrete acts of love, justice and compassion toward others. When the disciples worked together and followed Jesus, they had more than enough.
In Romans 9, Paul speaks of those adopted children of God, the gifts of glory, the covenants, the law, worship and the promises of God. You stand in a long line of those who gone before you in faith. Stand on the promises of God, with the multitudes worshipping God, with the word of God, the teachings of Jesus and the work of all the children of God. Simple things can make a big difference.
God promises you that in the Holy Spirit the power of the love of God will break through even in the most unlikely places.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
A group of college friends that lived in West Texas was enjoying a Saturday afternoon in the park. They had just packed up their things and were leaving when all of a sudden the weather turned nasty, the sky turned dark, the wind picked up and became very strong. Then there was a torrential downpour. They were driving down the road just outside of the park and the friend that was driving the car came to an abrupt stop. The friend pointed to the ground. On the ground next to the road was a mother bird that sat exposed to the rain and wind. Her wing covered her baby who had fallen out of the nest. The storm was so fierce that she couldn't return to the tree where the nest was so she covered her baby until the storm passed. "He will shield you with his wings. He will shelter you with his feathers" (Psalm 91:4).
How many fierce winds has God protected you from? Right at this moment, he is covering you with his mighty wing. Think about it…the disgruntled, slanderous, co-worker that is heading to your office but is interrupted by a phone call. A burglar's car breaks down en route to your house one night and never makes it there. The drunk driver that runs out of gas before your car passes him. God protects us every minute of every day from all sorts of evils and dangers. He protects us from all sorts of plagues, traps and terrors.
Why, then, do bad things happen? Like the loss of a child, husband, mother or father, terrible injuries or disasters? If God is our guardian, why do bad things happen to us? Maybe "bad" doesn't mean the same thing to God as it does to us. God views our lives like watching a movie after you have read the book. Everyone around you gasps and puts their hands over their eyes in a movie that is suspenseful or full of crisis. Everyone except you. You know the end of the movie and know how it turns out. You have read the book. The good guy gets out of the crisis and is alright in the end. God has complete confidence on how your story is going to turn out. He not only reads your story, he wrote it. His perspective is different than ours, but is totally clear. God uses our struggles to toughen us spiritually.
"Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything" (James 1:2-4). Scripture also says that when you are afraid, trust in the Lord.
God directs our steps and delights in every detail of our lives. He is in control. Aren't you glad?
Join us for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., and worship at 10:45.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 2. "Charity in Action" was taken from 1 Kings 3:16-28 and Acts 2:38. When we receive the baptism of the Holy Ghost - one of the greatest things that could ever happen to us - prophecy is fulfilled in us. We receive power, for greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world. We become a new creature in Christ Jesus, loving the things of God and not of the world. We are made partakers of the diving nature of God.
We must repent, turning away from our old lives and turning toward God. Following this, we must be born again of the water - baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins - and of the Spirit - receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost - to enter into the kingdom of God. When we receive the infilling of the Holy Ghost, we are to cherish it, for it is Christ in us, the hope of glory. If any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his.
Though we have all of these benefits in the Holy Ghost, they are not the sign Jesus gave his followers to let others know that we are his disciples. It is not because of modest dress, holiness, or speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance; it is in the love that we have to one another. When we allow the Holy Ghost to have full reign in our lives, we have the love of God toward others dwelling in us. None of the nine spiritual gifts can function properly unless motivated from inside. We cannot put any of them above the love of God in our lives. If we lose that love, we have lost everything.
We need to be tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic to the strong, and tolerant with the weak lest we become all of these things. A mother's love was shown clearly in Scripture when two women stood before Solomon claiming the same child. When he commanded to divide the child in half, the real mother cried out to the king to give the child whole to the other woman. She stood the test of a mother's love.
We will be tested and tried in this life as the Lord clears away those things unlike him from our lives. When we do for others, we are lifted above our problems. The Lord knows what we face in the future. He brought us from darkness into his marvelous light, and he will see us through to the end.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the livestreaming services.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Alan Nichols.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the morning message "We don't have to be afraid." We all have experienced fear of something: storms, public speaking, bugs, darkness and so on. Abraham was in the Promised Land for 20 years surrounded by his enemies. God spoke to Abram and calmed him.
Genesis 15:1-6: "After these things the word of the Lord came unto Abram in a vision, saying, 'Fear not Abram. I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward….' And he believed in the Lord; and he counted it to him for righteousness."
In Genesis 17:1-8, God made a covenant with Abram and blessed him. God changed his name to Abraham. Abraham was known as a friend of God.
Following salvation, God calms our fears because we are his. God rescues us from sin; he secures us.
John 10:27-30: "My sheep, hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all, and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand. I and my Father are one."
God gives us salvation and keeps us. God accepts us and assures us.
Romans 8:34-39: "…It is Christ that died, yea, rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God? Who also maketh intercession for us? Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution…Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors though him that loved us…For I am persuaded that, neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities…Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."
God speaks to us and he hears us. We can meet God anywhere at any time.
Hebrews 4:15-16: "For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. Let us, therefore, come boldly unto the throne of grace that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need."
God protects us.
Psalm 46:1: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."
Our awesome mission is to take this message of salvation and hope to everyone. Are you afraid? Tell God, "Forgive me, take this fear from me that I may be on your mission for my life."
The church warmly welcomed Justin, Terry and Mathieu Parvin.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Our Sunday morning services Aug. 2 opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag. The devotional was read from Revelation 13:1-18, and the first song was "He Set Me Free." Attendance was a bit low this morning; 26 for Sunday school and a total of 50 for church service. However low the attendance, the Spirit was present and we had a good, good morning.
Happy birthday this week to Doug Maag, Kamisha Hill, and especially welcome and truly a happy birthday to Miss Hallie Grace Helton, newborn daughter of Jason and Kayley Helton. Congratulations.
Keep Brother Rex in your prayers this week as he undergoes surgery on a knee Friday. He says he'll be back in the pulpit this coming Sunday. Let's pray that he'll make it. Keep little miss Hallie in your prayers, too. She's just a bit jaundiced and needs the touch of God to bring her to complete wellness.
Brother Mike, as always, brought us a wonderful message, based on Scriptures from Mark 8:22-25, Isaiah 61:1-3, and 1 Timothy 6:20-21.
Mark's gospel in chapter 8 caution us in our outlook on life, especially seeing clearly what the message of salvation truly means and how we should conduct ourselves in that walk. Isaiah asks us what sort of fruit are we bearing for the Lord. Is it full and sweet, something worth passing on to someone else? Or is it bitter, stingy, and something others shy away from, not wanting to be like what they see?
And finally, Timothy exhorts us to constantly look to the Spirit of God for guidance, for ourselves, our families, and for others that we can touch with the goodness of Christ and his salvation. The Spirit of God will lead us in the paths we need to follow, the words, we should speak to others, and our efforts in bringinothers to the truth, that they too can be born again and begin their journey toward heaven and eternity.
One other thing Brother Mike reminds us: read your Bible daily. It is the Word of God presented in such a way we can know him more closely as we contemplate what we read. It isn't referred to as "the living Word" for nothing. The passage you read last week that didn't quite make sense may just be the very message you need today. Or maybe, that same passage clarifies what you already felt in your heart Like Brother Mike says, the author is always beside you as you read, ready to answer your questions. Just ask him.
Kay Cordray
