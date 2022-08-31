Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Rip Davis.
May God continue to bless Rodney and Kristen Kimble and Justin and Terrie Parvin as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, "Jesus is Lord." There are 600 references in the Bible that proclaim Jesus is Lord from his birth, after his death and his return.
Luke 2:11: "For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord."
Acts 2:36: "Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ."
Jesus wants everyone to claim him as Lord and master during their lifetime rather than at judgment.
Philippians 2:9-1:1 "Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."
Jesus is God in the flesh; the eternal God.
Micah 5:2: "But thou, Beth-lehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall be come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old from everlasting."
Jesus is the resurrected living God.
John 17:5: "And now, O Father, glorify thou me with thine own self with the glory which I had with thee before the world was."
All the power of creation rests in Jesus' hands.
Colossians 1:16: "For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him."
Jesus is the Lord of creation. He controls life everywhere. Jesus has a purpose for each of our lives to serve him.
Isaiah 46:9-10: "remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times the things that are not yet done saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure:"
God is at work everywhere.
John 21:21: "Peter seeing him saith to Jesus, Lord, and what shall this man do? Jesus saith unto him, if I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to thee? follow thou me."
Will we let Jesus Christ be Lord of our lives? Are you telling others about Jesus?
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga invites you and your family to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road also referred to 21865 W. Cookson Bend Road to worship with the congregation on Sunday mornings. Sunday worship is come as you are at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. with fellowship following with coffee and sweets.
Special events are beginning in September and October. Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. an adult bible study will begin. The Tahlequah Camera Club meets the second Tuesday of every month. The United Women of Faith will change their meeting time starting in October to the second Monday at 6 p.m. They are going on a retreat to Cane Hill, Arkansas, Sept. 17.
The Cookson community is invited to the parking lot Oct. 1 for the blessing of the animals. Bring your pet and be blessed. Annual church meetings are scheduled for various days. The Annual Cookson Community Progressive Dinner is set for Oct. 14. The Cookson United Methodist Church will fix appetizers, the Cookson Baptist Church will have the main course, and the St. John's Catholic Church will make desserts. There will be a "Raise the Roof" pie auction the Saturday before Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 19. The community is invited to this and buy your desserts for Thanksgiving.
Last Sunday Pastor Velma's message was titled "Rich Man, Poor Man." The scripture reading was James 2:1-13. In this scripture it is one place where the teachings of Christ definitely clash with the ways of the world.
In Jesus' first major public sermon he says, "Blessed are the poor in spirit; blessed are those who mourn, the meek , those who hunger and thirst for righteousness."
In the parable of the sheep and the goats. The king will reply "….whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters you did for me."
The scripture is clear about how your closeness to God is reflected in how you treat those less fortunate than yourself. This is true in both the Old and the New Testaments.
Some people are not close to either God or their fellow man. They might remember them in their prayers but not in their actions. The mark of a follower of Jesus is to be kind and compassionate to all people regardless of their status in life. Treat everyone with love and respect and be a servant to all. Jesus Christ showed no favoritism.
At your home churches remember to enter to worship and depart to serve.
Cindy Ballew
First Baptist
If you are a person who holds grudges or keeps score and can't let things go, you will suffer in life. Along with this, your prayer life will come to a complete halt.
The key to strong, healthy, lasting relationships is forgiveness. That is why forgiveness is so important. Jesus said in Matthew that if you are presenting a sacrifice at the altar in the temple and you suddenly remember someone has something against you, leave the sacrifice on the altar, go to that person, and be reconciled with them. Then come back and offer your sacrifice to God.
We might decide we aren't going to forgive someone who has wronged us. But guess who gets hurt? We do. If we hold resentment and unforgiveness toward someone, it will hurt us more than the person we refuse to forgive. To be healthy and vibrant spiritually, we must learn to forgive. In Matthew 6:12, Jesus taught us to pray, "Forgive us our sins, as we have forgiven those who sin against us."
A lot of times we don't think they deserve forgiveness. But do we deserve it? We do not. Thank goodness our forgiveness doesn't hinge on forgiving others but because of God's gracious and generous forgiveness toward us, forgiving others should be easier for us. Because of his great love, his death on the cross, and his own merit, if we know anything about what he has done for us at all, we should forgive others.
Ephesians 4:32: "Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you."
If you are forgiven, you should be forgiving. If you want to be healthy and vibrant spiritually, you must learn to forgive.
For Sunday services, small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m, and Wednesday night Bible studies start at 6 p.m. with a variety of classes offered.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Time surely flies. We've reached the last Sunday in August already. Our services this morning opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 32 people in attendance.
The devotional was Psalms 96 and the first song, "When the Roll is Called Up Yonder." We had 43 people in attendance for worship service.
Happy birthday to Cameron James. Get well prayers and wishes to Lynn and Virgil Helson. Our love and sympathy goes out to Sean Hughes and his family on their recent loss, as well as the families of the law enforcement officers who have recently been lost in the line of duty.
Our outside singing is next Friday, Sept. 9. Supper service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the singing, presented by the Batchelor Family, will be at 7 p.m. The church is providing chicken, so bring some goodies to go with, as well as a lawn chair.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on readings from 2 Samuel 23:11-2, 1 Chronicles 11:12-14, and Ephesians 6:12.
We Christians should be known as warriors for God - spiritually at least - and if it should come to defending our beliefs physically, we need to know we aren't alone in the battle. God is always with us. That faith and that courage has moved mountains, freed captives, brought manna from heaven, water from a rock, dry land in the middle of a sea, destroyed enemies, dethroned kings, healed the sick, cured the diseased, and raised the dead.
The power of our faith is to encourage us to stand fast when dealing with the problems of the world that are with us today due to a loss of that faith by some and the undermining of the gospel.
The scriptures from 2 Samuel and 1 Chronicles are nearly word for word alike but they describe the same incident in time. Each describes a "mighty man", a superior warrior, standing his ground against an entire army for his king and his god. In each is also described a "great slaughter," with the mighty man still standing.
Paul tells the Ephesians "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."
A small army with great faith and courage can defeat their foes. Even a large army will fail if only one loses faith, turns, and runs away.
That one will be followed by many and the battle will be lost. Referring back to last week's message for just a minute, we have all been called to a task. The most important of all is to be a witness for Christ and the salvation he paid the price for. This week we're called to stand fast in the battle we're in, don't run, don't weaken, keep the faith, and do what a good soldier does in battle: just stand fast. Don't let the devil win out.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.