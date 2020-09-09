Tahlequah First Baptist
A minister remembered when he was growing up that a plaque hung above the door to their house that read, “Prayer changes things.” It was his mother’s favorite plaque, and from the time he was little, he saw how those powerful words came to be true through his mother’s godly example. If she would have a difficulty come up in her life, she and her son used to pray together about it and she would always give God the glory and credit when he answered those prayers.
We have this same confidence as Christians. Anything that we pray for that aligns with God’s plan will be granted. The more time we spend with the Lord, the more we will understand him and the more we will know how to pray. Prayer doesn’t change God’s mind, but changes our hearts. Some prayers are granted immediately, while others take time and preparations from above before they are granted. When this happens, we must be diligent and continue in prayer until our answer comes. Whatever the answer is or however long it takes, we can trust that God has only the best in store for us. He may not give us exactly what we’re asking for, but he always gives us something better. He knows our hearts' desires and takes great pleasure in fulfilling his promises to us and granting our prayers.
Prayer is our most powerful tool in changing our world and those around us. It is free, available, easy, and allows us to witness God’s mighty hand in all situations. In spending time in prayer and perseverance in prayer, we find there is no limit to what God can do in our hearts and our circumstances.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45.
We will begin two new Bible Studies on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. The ladies will focus on “In The Footsteps of the Messiah,” and the men will learn about “Jesus Continued.”
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Sept. 6.
“Drifting From God” was taken from 1 Kings 12:25-33, and Acts 2:38-39. There is grave danger for those who stop short of salvation, who soothe themselves with religion. The Word of God reminds us that there is a way that seems right to man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. Salvation must be according to God’s Word; His ways are perfect. His Bride will be made up of those who choose to serve him, who obey his Word. The Lord has given everyone a choice: salvation or the ways of evil. When we come face to face with enticing ways – with evil – and must choose between good and evil and we remain faithful to God, we pass the test.
While the devil makes the world glitter with fleeting pleasures, we know the Word of God is a lamp to our feet and a light to our pathway. King Jeroboam did not want to lose the people when they journeyed to Jerusalem to worship God, so he set up places of worship close by, setting up golden calves in them. He removed the priests ordered of God and set in their place the lowest of the people. He offered false religion in place of the true worship of God.
Many today offer a religion but not salvation, having failed themselves to obey God’s Word. We must take heed to God’s Word and his plan of salvation that he provided for mankind by his sacrifice on Calvary. We must be born again of the water and of the Spirit. Jesus said, “Except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.” When a person does only what he feels like doing, ignoring God’s Word, he is going the way of Jeroboam.
Jesus told the Pharisees and Sadduccees that they were of the devil – there was no truth in him, he is a liar and the father of lies.
Just as Jeroboam tried to imitate true worship, there are many imitations in existence today. Jesus asked the apostles, “Whom do men say that I am?” Peter answered that he was the Christ. He was given the keys to the Kingdom of God as Jesus said, “Upon this rock (the revelation of who he was) I will build my church. His church was not established until the day of Pentecost in the book of Acts.
Jesus Christ is the Mediator of the New Testament church which he purchased with his own blood by his death on Calvary. There must, of necessity, be the death of a testator before the testament is a force. The law and the prophets were unto John, since that time men press into the Kingdom of God. The law was a schoolmaster of things to come.
There is one Lord, one faith and one baptism. Peter preached, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.” This was spoken by the prophet Joel and came to pass on the day of Pentecost. The promise is to you and your children and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen on livestream.
Happy anniversary and God bless Dwight and Pat Cowan. Happy birthday and God bless Mary Ann Miller.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought the Sunday morning message out of Leviticus 26:1-13, entitled “Let’s obey God”: “Ye shall make no idols nor a graven image, neither rear up a standing image, neither shall ye set up an image of stone in your land, to bow down to it for I am the Lord your God.”
Verse 2: “Ye shall keep my Sabbaths and reverence my sanctuary; I am the Lord.”
God speaks of himself as God and Lord. We are commanded to make nothing by our hands to represent our god.
Verse 3-5: “If you walk in my statutes and keep my commandments, and perform them, then I will give ye rain in due season, and the land shall yield her increase, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit. And your threshing shall reach unto the sowing time; and ye shall eat your bread to the full, and dwell in your land safely.”
These set the parameters for our obedience and provision of God.
Verse 6: “And I will give peace in the land, and ye shall lie down, and none will make you afraid; I will rid the evil beasts out of the land, neither shall the sword go through your land.”
The peace he will give us is the spiritual peace that surpasses all understanding.
Verse 7-8: “And ye shall chase your enemies, and they shall fall before ye by the sword. Five of you shall chase a hundred and a hundred of you shall put ten thousand to flight; your enemies shall fall by the sword before you."
This is his protection and the courage he will give us to face our enemies.
Verse 9: “For I will have respect unto you, and make you fruitful, multiply you and establish my covenant with you.”
This is the pure favor of God plus his contract with us.
Verse 10-12: “You shall eat the old store, and bring forth the old because of the new. I will set my tabernacle among you, and my soul shall not abhor you. I will walk among you and will be your God, and ye shall be my people.”
Through faith, we become his tabernacle and his dwelling place.
Verse 13: “I am the Lord your God, which brought you forth out of the land of Egypt; that ye should not be their bondmen; I have broken the bands of your yoke and made you walk upright.”
Why obey and how? Follow him and be thankful for his manifold blessings.
September already! Our services for the morning of Sept. 6 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish, with 55 in attendance. The devotional was read from Hebrews 10:1-14.
Our senior lunch will be Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon; curbside pickup service only featuring beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, and dessert.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Ruby Doyle, Sammi Parish, Gilbert Beaver, and Peyton Turner. Get well prayers and wishes go up for David and Michelle Fisher, who managed to contract COVID somehow, and our sympathy and prayers for God's peace to Helen Johnson and the Johnson family on their loss; also the Brixey family who lost a loved one, as well.
Our Sunday school lessons and morning worship service messages have been tending toward "one word" messages. We've learned about rocks, and how the Rock of Ages is our foundation and the safety and security we crave. This morning's Sunday school lesson was on "pride"; and how it is self-generated and can be spiritually destructive.
Brother Mike continued the theme this morning in his worship message; salt. He read from Leviticus 2:13, Numbers 18:19, 2 Kings 23:2, Matthew 5:13-18, and back to 2 Kings 2:19-23. I'm pretty sure these passages are just a small portion of those dealing with the properties of salt and its importance. We tend to think of salt as a preservative, when in all reality, salt is an enhancement to the flavor already in our foods, and is a necessary food source for our bodies and health. Salt, whenever is loses its flavoring properties, is of no use other than to throw it away. It no longer does the job it was designed to do.
Jesus calls his people the "salt of the earth," meaning it is we who are called to continue his message of salvation to a lost world and to enhance the glory of God with our lives, words, and deeds. When we don't attend to the tasks that God has given us, we lose our "savor" and end up empty, bitter, and lost within ourselves; no use to anyone, even ourselves. Fortunately there is a remedy for that.
As long as we still live on this earth and Christ hasn't come in the clouds for his church yet, we can still beg forgiveness and turn our lives around. How we "flavor" our lives and that of others is up to us. Think about it....just how many people's lives do you come in contact with in a week's time? Unless you're a hermit, it's going to be quite a bunch. Don't you think it's time you added some "salt" to someone you know?
