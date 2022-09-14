Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless James Dallis and Maryanne Kimble.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Signs of Christ’s return.” The Bible is full of signs that point to Christ’s return. There will be wars, skirmishes, civil unrest, famine, pestilence, rampant sin, coldness toward the things of God, and a lack of peace. Only Jesus can usher in everlasting peace.
Mathew 24:3-14: “And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?
And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.
Ten shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.
And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.
And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
False religions will flourish.
Mathew 24:24: “For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.”
Knowledge and quick access to information only works to weaken man’s faithfulness to serving Jesus, instead it opens doors to expanding pagan beliefs and practices.
Daniel 12:4: “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.”
Love for God, his Word, and people are fading, while the gospel is more widely shared than ever before.
Mathew 23:37: “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens unto her wings, and ye would not!”
Christ’s return draws near, are you encouraged or afraid?
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
A weekly adult bible study has begun each Wednesday at 7 p.m. The women of faith will be going on a retreat this Saturday, Sept. 17 to Cane Hill, Arkansas.
Last Sunday, Sept. 11, the Communion of Our Family of Faith story was given by Gail Payne. The scripture reading was from Exodus 20:1-1-17.
Pastor Velma's message was titled "Rules for Living." It was based on the Ten Commandments. People honor the Ten Commandments but don't always keep them. The Ten Commandments are God's basic rules for living. They confront you, challenge you, and nurture you toward daily obedience to the will of God. They fill a unique role in your faith and culture. They are the key to our understanding of righteousness and there is a difference between right and wrong.
People rarely judge their own behavior, attitudes, actions, and thoughts by them. Choices have consequences. These commandments are to lift you up and embrace you with a law which offers life. Pastor Velma shared a poem putting these commandments in a simple form.
The first four deal with your relationship between you and God. The remaining six deal with your relationship between you and others. The Ten Commandments were given to build a functioning society. Write them down in your hearts and not just on plaques.
These are only the beginning of the Christian's responsibility to God and to society and to serve others. Live a life of love. God has given you grace. Jesus is here for you. Surrender your life to Him. Remember God loves you; Christ strengthens you and the Holy Spirit empowers you for service.
Several church members will be helping with a community "Beans, Beans, Beans Dinner" at the Tenkiller Area Community Organization building Friday, Sept. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at 32247 S. 540 Road in Cookson. Donations are appreciated for community outreach. Thank you in advance for coming.
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Last Sunday, Sept. 11, Pastor D. J. Wulf brought an inspiring message about the prophet Elijah, how he ran in fear from the wicked Queen Jezebel, and how no matter how far he ran he couldn't outrun God.
Aesop had his fables, all with a moral. The moral to the story of Elijah is while physically running from Jezebel, spiritually he was running from God.
Despite that God carried him through and used him in a mighty way. No matter what your situation is, God is still in control and can help you through everything and can use you.
Remember, Sunday, Sept. 18, there will be special services at Crossway Baptist Church. Abundance Quartet, from Branson, Missouri, will be singing in the morning worship service. We will have a free lunch at the church at noon for everyone, whether you were at church or not. We ask you to just show up and eat lunch with us. Then at about 1 p.m. Abundance Quartet will give a free concert. Once again, everyone is invited to attend.
Our Sunday School classes start at 9:45 a.m. with morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening services begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible Study and Prayer Meeting also begins at 6 p.m. This Sunday evening we will not have regular services.
The third Sunday of each month, we have our free dinner and everyone is invited to attend. Then that Sunday night we have a short devotional, followed by Family Fun Time in the fellowship hall. We play board games, dominoes, Clue, etc. Everyone is invited to come and be with us for that as well.
We do have bus rides available for all of our services. If you need a ride, call Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509, Minister of Music Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Youth Director Anthony Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
The first Sunday morning of each month there will be a free breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Once again everyone is invited to come eat breakfast with us, then as much as we would love you to stay and go to church with us, feel free to go to your own church. We just want to fellowship.
Once again don't forget this Sunday's special services. Abundance Quartet from Branson, Missouri, will be singing at 10:45 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Everything is free, even the blessings you'll get from being in the services.
Crossway Baptist Church is located two blocks West of the NSU Event Center at 230 North Street.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Sept. 11.
"The New Birth", was taken from Mark 1:22, Acts 2:38, and John 3:1-8. Nicodemus did not understand what Jesus was teaching him about being born again until Jesus explained it further. Jesus taught Nicodemus, an honest seeker of truth, the absolute necessity of the new birth.
God's plan remains unchanged – ye must be born again. Jesus was not referring to a natural birth. Nicodemus was an older man and it would have been impossible for him to be born of his mother's womb a second time. Rather, when Jesus told Nicodemus he must be born again of the water and of the Spirit, he was referring to water baptism for the remission of sins and the infilling of the Holy Ghost or the birth of the Spirit. Just as the wind blows where it will, so does the spirit of God blow where it will and fills souls with the Holy Ghost who have been obedient to the plan of salvation.
The experience of the Holy Ghost gives us three things. First, we are given entrance into eternal life. Without it no one will see the kingdom of Heaven for the kingdom of God is not meat and drink but righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost. When we are born again of the water and of the Spirit, we are able to see our need for righteousness. Our thoughts and wants change from pleasing self to pleasing God. The Holy Ghost teaches us righteousness.
Anyone who is truly hungry and searching for the truth of God's word will find it. After they find it, it is a must they obey it, for God's spirit will not always strive with man.
The Holy Ghost gives us joy – is it joy unspeakable and full of glory. The Holy Ghost gives us peace – a peace that passes all understanding, even in the midst of a storm in our lives. The Holy Ghost contains all of the fruit of the Spirit; the first two, wisdom and knowledge, govern the other seven.
The word of God teaches us if any lack wisdom, let him ask of God who giveth to all men liberally and upbraideth not. Anyone who seeks God diligently and with their whole heart will be rewarded with finding truth and salvation. God set overseers over his flock that they might feed the church of God, which he purchased with his own blood, that they might bring salvation to a lost and dying world. Let us obey them who have the rule over us, for they watch for our souls.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
We believe and know in our hearts God is strong and sovereign. We believe his plans for us and those we love are for good and as we follow him he has many blessings in store for us.
Often though, when life gets overwhelming and things feel stressed and we feel pressed by our hardships, our focus gets blurred. We can start to believe it all depends on us and our capabilities. We can feel like we blow it or we are totally off course from where we should be on our road to success.
We try to find the fast and easy way out of difficulties and start to feel like it is up to us to try to make things happen. We try to get our foot through the open door or try to figure out why one closed shut. We start thinking we aren’t quite enough for God to use us. Not good enough, smart enough, skilled enough, or talented enough.
We forget the God who created the universe and every living thing in it, also created us. He even knows the number of hairs on our head. If he knows us down to our every detail, don’t you think he knows our way?
As we seek after him, he shows us favor. He has the power to cause things to happen in an instance that might otherwise take us years to do. He aligns our lives to cross with others he wants us to meet, and he can open doors that can surprise us. He also closes the doors that are not best for us.
He has a plan for our lives. In the good and the hardships we face. Some of our greatest blessings come after we have gone through times of hardship and testing. Scripture is full of stories how time and time again, God turned difficulties to good for those he loved. He still works the same way today. God never changes.
God is sovereign and supreme. He blesses us, guides us, and gives us favor if we seek him. Our prayers are powerful on behalf of our family and friends. His mercies and presence of peace is over all of our loved ones. We can’t be with every one of them every hour of the day but God is. We don’t see every struggle and worry they face but God does. He is there carrying us and them through. He is our safe and strong place.
For Sunday services, small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m, and Wednesday night Bible studies at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Services Sunday morning on Sept. 11 began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli, taking care to mention those lost 21 years ago in the bombing of the Twin Towers.
The devotional was read from Luke 7:1-10 and the first song "Joy Unspeakable." We had 39 people in attendance for Sunday School and 61 people for worship service.
Happy birthday to Mary Terry and Ruby Doyle. Get well to Mike Parish and Cameron James. Our sympathy and prayers for healing peace to the family of Loretta Ross on her loss.
The monthly food pantry distribution is Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the Sack and Pack Program for the school will be at 6:45 p.m. and Bible study at 7 p.m.
The senior dinner is Thursday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. Beans, fried potatoes, and cornbread will be served.
We've started a bit early on collecting gift items for veterans and will end the collection mid-October this year.
A sad note needs to be added: although, the outdoor dinner and singing was a big success, it seems there were a bunch of folks, unknown to us at this time, who thought it would be terribly funny to utterly destroy the decorations that had been left out after the concert. Vandalism is never funny, no matter where it's committed. Our prayers are with all of you who participated in this "event."
Brother Rex took his message on passages noted in Jeremiah 18:1-4 and spoke on rebuilding that which was lost, also referring to 1 Peter 2:1-7 as a guideline for the rebuilding. Needing to rebuild a people or country is nothing new in history.
God evicted Adam and Eve from the garden that had been so perfect because of sin. Sin that grew so wicked he even flooded the entire earth, saving only eight people and some animals in an ark.
Time moves on, the Tower of Babel is being constructed because the people deemed they didn't need to wait on God, but could build their own way to heaven. One day the workers found they could no longer understand each other, their languages so changed they went in different directions, changing in ways into the people we know today.
Don't forget Sodom and Gomorrah, Jericho, Judah, the temple in Jerusalem; all these were destroyed because of the rampant sin prevailing among the people.
We must turn back to the god of our fathers, remembering always that only he is God, he is sovereign and all-powerful and is fully worthy of honor, glory, and praise. He sent his only begotten son to become the only way unto salvation and peace.
We must rebuild our faith. The end, it seems, is getting ever closer.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.