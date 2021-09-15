Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless James Dallis, Bobby Rinehart, and Davyn Mosteller-Ponce.
May God continue to bless Diane and Jerry Sewell as they celebrate another year of Marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought part 1 of a 2 part series, “I am the way, the truth and the life.”
In 6 of 7 “I am” statements Jesus revealed to himself to his disciples as they sought his directions for them. In John 13 and 14 and on through chapter 17 Jesus encouraged and equipped his followers. Consider what Jesus, as the way the truth and the life, means for us.
With Jesus as the way, he allows us to go to God directly because he hears us always.
“For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me” (John 6:38).
“Then said Jesus unto them, Yet a little while am I with you, and then I go unto him that sent me. Ye shall seek me, and shall not find me: and where I am, thither ye cannot come” (John 7:33-34).
“Then said Jesus again unto them, I go my way, and ye shall seek me, and shall die in your sins: whether I go, ye cannot come” (John 8:21).
Sometimes we hear things we don’t want to hear, so we don’t actually hear what we need to hear. The disciples didn’t want to miss out on the face-to-face time with Jesus that they had been enjoying.
“According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord. In whom we have boldness and access with confidence by the faith of him” (Ephesians 3:11-12).
This was God’s plan from the very beginning. Jesus is the only way we can have access to the father. Are you relying on something else that you do? Jesus, alone, allows you to go to God.
Jesus as the truth, allows us to fully know God.
“No man hath seen God at any time; the only begotten Son, which is in the bosom of the father, he hath declared him.
“And this is the record of John, when the Jews sent priests and Levites from Jerusalem to ask him, Who art thou?” (John 1:18-19).
We work to make God in our image instead of allowing God to shape us into the image of his son Jesus.
Jesus, the life, enables us to grow in God and be amazed at how that is to impact our life every day.
Pray for opportunities to share the gospel this week wherever you go.
Pray for the families who have lost a loved one. Pray for our country; our schools, our children, our churches and always for each other.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Songs of worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Sept. 12, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"The Promise of The Holy Ghost" was taken from Luke 24:46-49, John 14:16, 18, 26; 7:37-39, and Acts 2:38-39.
The promise of the Holy Ghost was never put out of the reach of man; it is promised to everyone in this world. While Jesus was here on earth he was the Comforter to all who followed him. He knew that he was to ascend back to heaven and he promised to send another Comforter, the Holy Ghost, when he left.
Throughout time, God has dealt with men in different ways. This dispensation of grace is the last phase of the church before the catching away of the bride of Christ. The heroes of the faith obtained a good report because they refused to accept deliverance. The church then will not be completed without this end-time church.
When the Holy Ghost was poured out on this New Testament church, Jesus had told the disciples to tarry in Jerusalem until they were endued with power from on high. The Holy Ghost had not yet been given up to this time. What God has promised will come to pass.
When the day of Pentecost was fully come, the disciples were in the upper room in one mind and one accord. The one hundred and twenty gathered there were all filled with the Holy Ghost and spake with tongues as the Spirit of God gave the utterance. God, in his infinite wisdom, chose this day to pour out his Spirit because people from every nation and tongue were in Jerusalem. As they marveled about this, Peter stood up and preached to them the plan of salvation - repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the promised Holy Ghost.
The people not only asked what they must do to be saved, they obeyed Peter's preaching, and that same day 3,000 souls were added to the church. No one will ever enter heaven without the Holy Ghost. There is always an obligation on our part when we serve God to obey his commandments. We should humbly and gladly submit to baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of our sins. God's word is forever settled in heaven and the way of salvation is freely given and is made plain for who-so-ever will obey it.
Visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information please call 918-457-9498
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services Sept. 12 opened in prayer led by Miss Scarlet Shell. The devotional was read from Luke 6:1-11 and the first song, "I'll Fly Away." We had 50 in attendance.
Those celebrating birthdays are Ruby Doyle, Cameron James, and Mary Terry.
Get well prayers are still requested for Kathy Lay and Jack Parish. Our prayers for God's peace, along with our sympathy are extended to the Galyean family, as well as the Carney family on their recent losses.
Senior lunch is Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon. The outdoor dinner and singing is Friday evening. We'll begin eating at 6:30 p.m. Special guests this year, "Heartland Express." Bring a covered dish of something that will go with barbecue, a lawn chair, and join us for some great fellowship, food, and music. Peggs Community Center is planning to have a dinner and auction to raise funds for the center on or about Oct. 16. Anyone having items they’d like to donate to the auction should contact Patty Cole or Eugene Hill.
Brother Rex based his message today on Philippians 2:1-4, and 4:7. Even this early in church history, differences of opinion were causing rifts in the young church. When Paul wrote to the Philippian church, he laid out the way that the church, as an entity, would survive. The same holds true for today. We must stop separating ourselves from each other because of doctrines "required" and written by men. This practice has fractured the church for centuries now. The only thing Jesus required was that you be born again and filled with the holy spirit so as to do God's will in your life.
The church is a huge family, and yes, we all have different ideas and opinions, but...we should not, and must not allow these to “insist" that "our way is the only way.” Not so...Jesus is the only way to heaven.
To put it shortly, the Apostle Paul directed the church to be "of one mind, one body, and united in Christ in one accord,” each showing the same sort of love toward each other that Jesus showed the world. The only requirements, as previously stated, is that one be born again, filled with the holy spirit, do God's will on earth, and love one another with the love of Christ. It sounds so simple, so why do we complicate being a Christian so much?
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
You are welcome to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road, also known as 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd. Reverend Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to worship with them. Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 am. Masks are strongly recommended for inside worship.
Last Sunday scripture readings were from Psalm 19 and James 3: 1-12. Pastor Rachel will continue the sermon from James. James reminds people that words are powerful, words can give life and diminish life, words are a salvation issue. James quotes from Proverbs 21: 23-24.
Words carry much power. The Hebrew scriptures begin with God the Word of God. "let there be light!..." The gospel John begins, in the beginning was the Word... The very power of God is conveyed in the power of God's speech. Your words also hold power, the power to build up or tear down. The gift of language can be used for a blessing as you give praise to God. Remember people in prayer, lift your voices in song, affirm those who are learning, bless God as you read scripture, welcome a stranger and speak the truth in love.
It is easy to falter from tongues that bless to tongues with speech that can curse. People make distinctions through their words. Historical wounds or trauma needs to be faced, named, recognized, acknowledged and honored so that healing may occur. This is hard and painful work that leads to a new life. Speaking the truth in love is hard and takes courage. Everyone makes mistakes, but continue to be more willing to listen than to speak. Speak as you know that you are made in the image of God, a beloved child of God and are worthy of his grace. All the words you use reflect your relationship with and believe in Jesus as Lord of your life.
If you dedicate your tongue to the language of God, your actions will follow. Use your tongues to sing praise, to bless, to affirm, honor and love. Refrain from speech that demeans, belittles, harms or cuts down. May your words recognize, bless and build up.
Cindy Ballew
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
God's hand in the creation and sustaining of this world is undeniable.
"The scriptures are laid before thee, yea, and all things denote there is a God; yea, even the earth, and all things that are upon the face of it, yea, and its motion, yea, and also all the planets which move in their regular form do witness that there is a Supreme Creator" (Alma 30:44).
There is a God, an all powerful, all knowing, and all loving creator of all things. He is referred to as Heavenly Father because the entire human race are his children.
Not only is Heavenly Fathers existence evident by all his many creations, but also by his love. Heavenly Father's children feel God's love by the power of the Holy Ghost as they act in faith according to God's will. When God's children act in faith to achieve God's will for them they are blessed with divine peace and love that comes by the power of the Holy Ghost. Such impressions are additional evidence that there is a God, and that he is a loving Father in Heaven.
Doubt and disbelief can cause feelings of loneliness, worry, fear, darkness, and uncertainty. We are not meant to wade through these discouraging moments alone. God wants his children to have faith in him. Heavenly Father wants to bless his children and he makes such blessings conditional upon his children's seeking. Those who seek to believe and follow God will begin to more fully discover God's unfailing love and support in their lives.
Elder Chandler Murphy
Tahlequah First Baptist
Psalm 91 is a beautiful passage of scripture. The fourth verse gives us a picture of being safely tucked under the expansive wings of a great and powerful bird, warm and protected by fierceness, but also gentleness and attentiveness.
“He will cover you with his feathers; you will take refuge under his wings. His faithfulness will be a protective shield” (Psalm 91:4).
God is our refuge and we all need refuge from the wicked world around us. Right now, we are experiencing a pandemic and fatal disease, destruction, evils of the night and plagues that ravage us and the world that we live in. We need the hope that only God can provide.
He protects us from, through and in the midst of terrible things. And he tells us in verse 15 that he is with us in times of trouble. He will deliver us. Often we ask God why. We ask him why the faithful struggle with their marriages, children, finances, and hope in general. We ask why faithful and Godly people get terrible illnesses, or why violent crimes happen to innocent people. We would like to think that tucked safely under his wing, all the bad things will cease. God doesn’t promise that, but he does promise us safety in him and in the midst of all of these things.
The opening verse in Psalm 91 says, “The one who lives under the protection of the Most High, dwells in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say concerning the Lord, who is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust” (Psalm 91:1-2).
The psalmist is making a bold statement that in times of trouble or peace, if we put our trust in and make the Lord our dwelling place, his shelter through terrible times is our hope. He is our only hope.
Trouble is going to come, but if we have our hearts set on Jesus Christ, we will have refuge. His angels will watch over us and he will hear and answer us when we call to him. We aren’t promised a life without any hardships or danger. but we are promised that he will always be present and close and will always hear us when we call on him. We have security in knowing that he is our refuge. When trouble comes and the horrors of the world surround us, we shouldn’t fear. If we put our hope and trust in the Lord, he will shelter and deliver us through it all.
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., and Wednesday night Bible studies, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.