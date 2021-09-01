Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation appreciate the guests who have been coming the past Sundays. It is nice to see the smiling faces of new people in worship. Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:30 a.m. The church is on the corner of State Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Rd also known at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd.
Scripture readings were Psalm 15 and James 1:17-27. The song of reflection was "Every Good Gift." Pastor Rachel began a series on the book of James this past Sunday. It is most likely one of the earliest books written from the New Testament. This series will consider what it means to be doers of the Word. The early Christians were sorting how to live faithfully as followers of Christ in a broken world. James speaks a lot on how to live faithfully and be doers. This is about living out the salvation that you have received by grace through faith. How your life, your looks, actions will be different because of your relationship with Christ. What influence does faith have on your actions? You are a new creation.
Martin Luther categorized faith and works completely separately. For James, works tell the tale of whether true faith exists. This is one of the ways that James calls you to be a doer of the word and not merely hearers who deceive themselves. James quoted Deuteronomy 6. He remains faithful to the Hebrew scriptures by preserving the relationship by hearing God's word and doing what the Lord commands.
The posture of hearing produces obedient action, an action which in turn opens the faithful person to a deeper relationship with God who originates every good and generous act of giving. James notices the generous acts, the small gifts, the gestures and the words we use.
He is keenly aware of the power of speech, to build up or to destroy. Be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger. James is talking about eternal life in such a way that being saved is in the present, in your listening, in your words and in your actions. The works grow out of salvation. The works do not earn salvation. When you become hearers and doers who reveal your faith through works, you are to pray while moving your feet.
Cindy Ballew
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
In the Book of Mormon we read, "But behold, that which is of God inviteth and enticeth to do good continually; wherefore, every thing which inviteth and enticeth to do good, and to love God, and to serve him, is inspired of God" (Moroni 7:13).
Essential to receiving blessings from God is a knowledge of God’s will. So how do we know if we are doing what God wants his children to do? Simple. When one feels and acts on the desire to do something good, to love and serve God, or to believe in Christ then we know we are following God's plan for his children.
Knowing that doubt, disbelief, and distractions may dissuade loyal followers of God from off the path of righteousness God has brought forth tools of illumination to light darkening paths.
He has brought forth modern scripture – such as the Book of Mormon, prophets, and revelation to make known his will. Studying and learning from these resources are of utmost importance because they make known the clarity of God's intent and remind us of his blessings. Understanding God’s conditions for blessings provides a sure knowledge of what desires we should act on the most.
Elder Chandler Murphy
Tahlequah First Baptist
All of us know someone who won’t stop and ask for directions. It could have been our dads or grandfathers. They thought they could figure out the way somewhere all on their own, with no guidance. This is not strictly limited to males though, plenty of men and women zoom through life without stopping to ask for guidance.
If we look at this situation spiritually, we would see a world of lost people trying desperately to save themselves. They mistakenly have the idea that they can earn their way into heaven by doing good deeds and working hard. They are wrong.
In Luke 12:16-21, Jesus tells a parable of a man who was very wealthy and had land that produced plentiful crops. He had so many that he tore down his old barns and built greater ones just to hold all of it. He had enough to last for years. He stood back and looked at all of his abundance and told himself since he had so much, that he would take it easy for a while and just eat, drink and be merry. His plans were only for his own desires and thoughts. If you look closely at this scripture, you will notice how many times he used the words “I” and “my." He was totally focused on himself. He was trying to make his own way and secure his own future without any help from anyone, including God.
The Lord called him a “fool” in verse 20 and said that he would die that very night. He asked him what he would do with all he had stored up and worked so hard to accumulate? Who would then get all of his bounty? The Lord’s message was clear to the man in Luke and is clear for us today; when we make our own plans and take action to carry them out without any thought of God’s advice, we are acting like fools. The Lord has a plan for each of our lives. He knows where we will succeed and where we will fail. So, be wise and ask God for direction and guidance. His plan will always be the right one for our lives every time.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Diane Womble and Daison Howard.
Fun times in the church include when we get to dedicate little ones into the watch and care of this body of believers.
“Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward” (Psalm 127:3).
Children are a gift and a responsibility from God. The parents are to be an example to their children in the home, in the church, and in life. Parents are to teach their children to love the same Jesus they love: to serve honor and obey with all their hearts.
“…but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord" (Ephesians 6:4).
The parents brought their babies to be dedicated. It’s more about dedicating the parents and ourselves as a church body to each family.
The parents of Owen Maverick and Hudson Layne are saying they want to maintain a Christ honoring home, and for God to strengthen their ministry as Christian parents.
The parents vowed to recognize their child as a gift from God, to raise them up in a Christian home and to keep them in church. The church stayed their commitment to these families. They vowed to ask God’s blessings on these families; to pray for them; show them Godly Agape love and support; hold these families accountable and ourselves accountable to the teachings of God’s word.
The church celebrated and observed the Lord’s Supper in remembrance of what Jesus has done. The bread symbolizes the body of Jesus that was broken on our behalf. The grape juice symbolizes the blood that was shed for our forgiveness on the cross.
The Lord’s Supper is observed out of devotion, we show that we give ourselves to Jesus Christ. We observe it to show we are consecrated, or set apart, for the cause of Christ and are declared holy. We are to maintain a close daily walk with our Lord Jesus.
We are called to examine ourselves. First, we are to question our motives for taking part in the Lord’s Supper. Are we living a surrendered life to him? Second, we are to honestly check our relationships with fellow believers and ask ourselves, should I partake or do I make my relationship right with my brother or sister in Christ. Approach God’s table reverently and do what you need to do.
If you have never accepted the Lord as your savior, taking part in the Lord’s Supper will be done in vain because that in itself will not save you.
We prayed and asked God to search us and create in us a new heart.
The Lord’s Supper was observed according to Luke 22:7.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday morning, Aug. 29, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Jesus Christ, the Lord," was taken from John 20:28, 1 Corinthians 8:1-6; 12:3, Isaiah 43:10-11, Zechariah 14:9, and Matthew 7:20-21.
Jesus Christ, as Lord, is one of the most misunderstood and rejected truths of the Bible. Even in the scriptures, many questioned who he really was. The way that he came to the earth, born of a woman, in a lowly stable, caused the Jews to reject him, even though his birth fulfilled prophecies of old. Had he come in royal robes as a ruler, they would have accepted him.
For Jesus Christ to be what the Bible declares him to be, he had to be the father in creation, the son in redemption, and the Holy Ghost in regeneration. God had to become man in order to be able to give his life for the sins of man. His plan was fulfilled at the exact moment that he intended it to happen. When the fullness of time came, he was made of a woman, born under the law to redeem them that were under the law.
There had to be a Redeemer who could shed blood on Calvary; there had to be a son in redemption with a body, for a spirit cannot shed blood. Without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sins.
He had to go away after his resurrection so that he could send the Holy Ghost, which is his spirit. The Holy Ghost is the comforter that Jesus promised to send. Jesus Christ could not have just been God as a spirit, and not come as a man to go to Calvary, or the redemptive plan would never have been in force. If he had remained a spirit, he could not have become our Savior. He was the mediator - the man Christ Jesus – between God and men.
The conception of divinity and humanity confused a lot of people in his day. Jesus came in flesh and was known as a carpenter's son among the Jews. He was born a babe in a manger, grew up, and performed miracles. It was prophesied that the world would not know him, the one who created the world. But, great is the mystery of godliness – God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, and received up into glory.
The glory of God was in the face of Jesus Christ. He was the express image of his person, the character or invisible parts of God. He upholds all things by the word of his power. He healed the sick as God, he forgave sins as God – the Son of man has power on earth to forgive sins. When he said, "I and my Father are one," the Jews took up stones to stone him. He told them, "Except ye believe that I am he, ye shall die in your sins. What applied to them then applies to us today. He is God manifest in the flesh.
We are currently in revival with Brother Aubry Yoder. Services are Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Visit any time. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services this last Sunday of August began in prayer led by Brother Luther Williams. The devotional was read from Psalms 31:1-18, and the first song, "He Keeps Me Singing". We had 37 for Sunday School, and 50 for worship service.
Jerry Jansen and Sissie Smith celebrate birthdays this week. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Eugene and Nancy Hill, Cassie Rhodes, and Amanda Hill-Shell and her family. Brother Mike and his dad, Jack are both still under the weather and still need our prayers. We learned early Monday morning that a family member of Sarah Hendrickson-Shelly passed away, leaving behind two young children. Please be in prayer for this family and these kids.
Food pantry is Sept. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior lunch is Sept. 16, from 11 to noon, and the outdoor dinner and singing is on Sept. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Bring something good to eat with barbecue pork and baloney, and your lawn chairs. Special singing group this year is Heartland Express. Extending the calendar a bit, the Batchelor Family will be with us on Nov. 28.
Brother Rex based his message today on one verse from Ezekiel 22: "And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none” (Ezekiel 22:30).
A truly sad state of affairs at that time, and in this one. Everyone seems to be going their own way, ignoring the facts that have been written for centuries, this world will not stand long without mankind believing and living for the savior. It isn't about us, people: it is all about Jesus, whether you believe and live for him, or ignore that he is coming back soon to take his church home with him; leaving behind all those that fall short.
Truly, born-again Christians will be going, at least those that maintain their faith, newborn children, small children that haven't reached the age of accountability yet, those old saints and others that already passed, having lived their faith all their lives...all these will go home. Sadly, it seems as if that number is dwindling rather than increasing. We, all of us, are nothing without Christ. Repeat "it's all about Jesus," just him, not us. If you've been born again but back-slid, find an altar and get right. If you've never known that cleansing, reborn feeling, find an altar and get right. While there is still time – and time is getting short.
Kay Cordray
