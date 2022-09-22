Carter Baptist
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought the message about, "The Holy Spirit." As there are people who specialize in the study of certain subjects, so we as Christians can know as much about the Holy Spirit as possible. The Holy Spirit works within us to be saved, strengthened, and to serve.
1 Corinthians 12:3: "Wherefore I give you to understand that no man speaking by the Spirit of God calleth Jesus accursed: and that no man can say that Jesus is Lord, but by the Holy Ghost."
We come to faith in Jesus Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit convicts sinners of their rebellion and need for salvation.
John 16:7-11: "Nevertheless I tell you the truth, It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.
And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment: of sin, because they believe not on me; Of righteousness, because I go to my Father, and ye see me no more;
Of judgment, because the prince of this world is judged."
Acts 2:37: "Now when they heard this they were pricked in the heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do? Then Peter said unto them, repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost."
The Holy Spirit strengthens us by filling us and controlling us as we are fully clothed in him.
Acts 1:8: "But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth."
The power of the Holy Spirit enables us to do kingdom work; remember Samson, John the Baptist, and even Jesus. He undergirds us or makes the trinity our strong base.
Ephesians 5:18: "And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess, but be filled with the Spirit."
Jesus overcame the devil in the wilderness through the power of the Holy spirit.
1 Corinthians 12:4: "Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit."
The Holy Spirit endows us with gifts to minister within and outside the church. These gifts are listed in 1 Corinthians 12, Romans 12, Ephesians 4, 1 Peter 4:10-11.
Are you willing to tell God, "Here is my life, fill me with your Holy Spirit and let all that I do and say glorify you always"?
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them. On Sunday mornings, small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. followed by coffee and fellowship. Worship begins at 11 a.m. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Enter to worship, come as you are, and depart to serve.
The Cookson and Lake Tenkiller community have always had many opportunities for people to serve others. Nothing is insignificant when you serve God.
Last week. people came together for a community bean dinner to help support Tenkiller Area Community Organization outreaches. Six varieties of crockpot beans were served. Donations of food, service, and monetary donations were appreciated from everyone. The people who participated enjoyed the food and the time meeting and visiting with their neighbors. Thank you members and for everyone who made this possible.
New opportunities include the Tenkiller Airpark fly in and breakfast, the Cookson Community Crime Watch, the CVFD, trash pickup days, and ongoing benefit sales at TACO. Tai Chi will be offered at the Cookson Hills Center beginning Oct. 10 through Nov. 16 on Mondays and Wednesdays following their noon meal.
Pastor Velma has started a new sermon series on Adam Hamilton's book, "Half Truths - Everything Happens for a Reason." Topics include God helps those who help themselves; God won't give you more than you can handle; God said it, I believe it, that settles it; and Love the sinner hate the sin.
Most people believe we live in a world of cause and effect. Actions create consequences. Everything does not happen for a reason. This is a half-truth. A second problem is it makes God responsible for everyone's actions. A third problem is it leads to fatalism and indifference.
A fatalist thinks, "Whatever is going to happen will happen. Whatever will be, will be. We are powerless to change it." Christians share a belief in God's providence and sovereignty but often interpret these concepts in very different ways.
Pastor Velma discussed John Calvin - 1509-1564 - who was a brilliant lawyer, theologian, and pastor. He was one of the most important figures in the Protestant reformation. The congregation prayed the Wesley Covenant Prayer together. The scripture reading was Deuteronomy 30:19-20a.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday, Sept. 18.
"Our God Is A Consuming Fire!", was taken from Hebrews 12:29 and Leviticus 9:22-24. Elijah faced the prophets of Baal alone as they cried and prayed and beat themselves trying to get their god to answer. He mocked them in their frenzy, asking if their god was away or asleep. He declared that the God that answers by fire, let him be God.
After he had made the sacrifice ready, having repaired the altar and poured water over the whole thing, Elijah prayed God would answer by fire to show he is God. The consuming fire of God fell from heaven and consumed not only the sacrifice but the altar, the stones, the water, and the very dust around it. There is no fire like the fire of God.
Moses was given the exact plan and pattern for the tabernacle in the wilderness, wherein the presence of God was to dwell. Those anointed to be priests had the blood of the sacrifice applied to them. Aaron and his sons were to remain in the tabernacle for seven days, separated from the people, to be consecrated to serve God.
God gave the plan for offering sacrifices and his fire fell from heaven to consume them. The people fell on their faces before the Lord as his glory filled the place. Old Testament worship began with sacrifice, fire, and the anointed priesthood.
There is an awareness when we feel the fire of God in our souls, just as there was then. Even as Solomon prayed as he dedicated the temple, the fire fell from heaven and the glory of the Lord filled the temple. The people bowed and worshiped the Lord saying for he is good and his mercy endureth forever.
When the Holy Ghost fell on the Day of Pentecost, cloven tongues of fire sat on each of them and they all spake with tongues as the Spirit of God gave the utterance. The fire of God fills a soul with an unction - an urging - to worship God, to praise and thank him for his goodness and mercy. It is a purifying, cleansing fire and it comes from heaven. Just as fire has energy, movement, and activity, so does the fire of God. It creates an excitement, an energy to work for God. It changes us completely, causing us to love God and the things of God above all else. Our God is a consuming fire.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
We've all heard the adage, "Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you'll have good luck." With God, there is no such thing as good luck. God created this world and he controls this world. In the beginning, there was no light or life, no plants, no animals, no humans. Not even sound. Everything was dark and silent. That all changed when God spoke. He said, "Let there be light," and it was so.
When God speaks, things happen. The sun shines, stars twinkle, the moon glows, and rivers flow. Plants begin to grow and animals and humans begin to live, all at the sound of his voice. Nothing happens unless God says so. He is in complete control. God is sovereign. If you believe that, you cannot believe in luck. God's sovereignty means he is in complete control and there is nothing in the entire universe that happens outside his authority and influence. He is the lord of lords and king of kings. God has no limitations.
Scripture tells us God is above all things and before all things. He created all things and holds all things together - both in heaven and earth. The visible and the invisible. He knows all things past, present, and future. God has all power and authority over nature, history, earthly kings, angels, and demons. That is what sovereign means. It means being the ultimate source of all power and authority over all that exists. Only one can make those claims - God. It is his complete sovereignty that makes him worthy of our worship.
Our future is not in the hands of fate or good luck. It is in the hands of God. He is in control of everything and there is a plan behind everything and purpose for every life. We need to put what we think of as luck into perspective. God's blessings and grace are our true source of "good luck."
For Sunday services, small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m, and Wednesday night Bible studies start at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Services for the morning of Sept. 18 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs.
The devotional was Romans 12 and the first song was "I Feel Like Traveling On". We had 49 people in Sunday school and 61 in attendance for worship service.
Happy anniversary to Alex and Britania Magee. Get well wishes and prayers go out for Jimson Bluebird, Kathy McFarland, Robert Hendrickson, and Pam Joice.
Our prayers of sympathy and God's healing peace are lifted up for the families and friends of the young people killed and badly injured at the lunch time in Sand Springs.
Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. the men's breakfast will be held at Table Five. Lazy R recreation park north of Langley will be holding an afternoon singing beginning around 1 p.m. Hot dogs will be served, but you'll need to take your own nonalcoholic beverages.
Oct. 8 beginning around 5 p.m. an ice cream social gathering will be held at the Peggs Community Center. There will be ice cream - of course - games, music, and an open mic for those who would care to perform. There is no set fee, but any donations will be appreciated.
Even though we haven't gotten to October yet, let alone through it, a "formal" Sunday morning worship has been announced for Nov. 20, which is just before Thanksgiving. By formal, we mean ladies in nice dresses and men in jackets and ties - if you have them. Just to remind ourselves it's still good to worship in your "Sunday go to meeting" clothes. Our Thanksgiving lunch will be served following morning worship.
Brother Rex began his message Sept. 18 with readings from Genesis 3:1-7, 23-24, Luke 17:20-25, and Revelation 20:11-15, 21:1-4. We lost our first kingdom home when sin entered into the Garden of Eden and Adam and Eve were cast out.
We have no way of knowing just how long the garden was on earth, but it was carried away back into heaven some time after the expulsion of Adam. We can find a description of it wherever the Tree of Life is mentioned in the Bible.
The fading away of faith and the burgeoning amount of strife and sin in our world today are just what is necessary for us to lose our final kingdom home, heaven.
The only way to enter into heaven to live eternally is to make sure our names are written in the Book of Life and pray our sins away daily, as we're human and sin of some sort on a daily basis.
If there is any sin left on the day of judgment, we'll not make heaven but be cast out into hell. It's all written, and has been for thousands of years. It's up to you to read it, learn it, believe it,practice it, and live.
Kay Cordray
