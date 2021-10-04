First Baptist
A family set out on their vacation to the beach. On the way, they got lost trying to find the beautiful white sandy beach that they had all envisioned stepping onto. They drove around for two hours looking for their destination. The mother of the family was totally frustrated and was fuming and complaining by the time they found the beach, which turned out to be a rocky and dirt-filled piece of seaside. Her temperature rose even more when she saw it, and she wondered if the long search for it had been worth it. She chose to get into a complete funk about the whole thing instead of choosing to make the best of everything and enjoy the time with her kids, the water and the beach. She let the whole family down when she decided to be grumpy.
Her mouth got her in trouble and she realized later that her negative thoughts affected what came out of her mouth. Her grumbling poisoned her attitude and changed the atmosphere for her whole family. Have you ever noticed how negative thoughts can affect what comes out of our mouths? Do you have days when your thoughts and mouth bring you down? Psalm 19 gives us a wise prayer.
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.”
This verse tells us that God hears our words, but also knows our thoughts and what we meditate on.
We all fall into the negativity trap once in a while and tend to dwell on the things that are going wrong instead of the things that are going right. When this happens, turn your thoughts to God. Give him thanks for everything good in your life instead of grumbling and complaining which overflows into the words you speak and can lead to criticism. Imagine how different our days would be if we shifted our thoughts toward God instead of negativity.
When we turn our thoughts to God, it gives us more gratitude and makes us more positive. No matter what the situation, if we choose to be optimistic and keep in mind that God is right next to us, ready to come to our aid, our thoughts will be more in tune to his and our words will reflect this. God is our helper and wants us to be optimistic and have good attitudes. Think of what a great world it would be if we all would speak affirming words! May God use us to speak good and positive words daily and have positive, hopeful attitudes.
Sunday Services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible studies, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
In The Book of Mormon, a righteous king by the name of Benjamin teaches, "For the natural man is an enemy to God, and has been from the fall of Adam, and will be, forever and ever, unless he yields to the enticings of the Holy Spirit, and putteth off the natural man and becometh a saint through the atonement of Christ the Lord, and becometh as a child, submissive, meek, humble, patient, full of love, willing to submit to all things which the Lord seeth fit to inflict upon him, even as a child doth submit to his father" (Mosiah 3:19).
King Benjamin refers to something called the natural man. In the scriptures, natural means fallen or sinful. Though born innocent, all men, through the fall of Adam, come into a fallen world and are separated from the presence of God. Knowing good and evil and living in this imperfect state, all men sin and experience a "fall" of their own. Through our transgressions to God's law, one becomes a "natural man" and will stay such until we qualify for the cleansing influence of the Atonement.
As we put off the natural man, we can become saints. In Greek, the word saint means “set apart, separate, and holy” or to be in the world and not of the world. To do so we must become like a child. The verse describes a child as, "submissive, meek, humble, patient, full of love, willing to submit to all things which the Lord seeth fit to inflict upon him" (Mosiah 3:19).
As we seek to be like a child, we will be more willing to submit to the will of the Father, paralleling the way Jesus lived his mortal life.
Elder Alex Paul
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Isla Nofire.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought part two of the series, “Jesus, the way the truth and the life.” Last week, we learned that Jesus is the way and the truth and allows us to go to God directly and know God more assuredly. Jesus as the life allows us to grow with God.
“…From that time forth began Jesus to shew unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day” (Mathew 16:20-21).
The disciples could not have seen unless Jesus left and went to the cross; they could not have experienced eternity.
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, he that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do because I go unto my Father” (John 14:12).
Jesus, the life, enables his followers to do greater works than he did because there are many more to do them. They are still happening by the power of the Holy Spirit. The life allows us to have a life of faith and to grow in God, to trust God.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God believe also in me” (John 14:1).
We experience chaos and confusion today, Jesus says to trust him.
“Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? Or What shall we drink? or Wherewithall shall we be clothed?
“For after all these things do the Gentiles seek: for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.
“Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof” (Mathew 6:31-34).
Jesus can provide for us in the midst of any circumstances.
“For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, ye the inward man is renewed day by day. For one light affliction which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory;
“While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18).
God is always in control. We can experience God’s presence and peace in every situation; even amid things aimed to distract us from his purpose of people coming to know Jesus as their Savior.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them. Communion is offered every Sunday. Cookson UMC is located on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
Pastor Rachel will continue the sermon from the book of James. Last week scripture readings were Psalm 1, John 14: 23-27 and James 3:13-4:3, 7-8. She began her message with Jesus words:
"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid."
This was spoken just before his crucifixion.
Maybe people just don't understand peace. Peace is sometimes defined as the absence of conflict, worry trouble and doubt. Jesus defines peace as a presence. Peace is what you fill yourselves with and what you have not filled yourselves with according to James. James is a doer and a worker. Fill yourself up with the right things. He calls you to submit yourself to God. Draw near to God and he will draw near to you.
This is all about surrender. Surrender to the will of God so that you may be transformed, empowered to a new life and a kingdom of God life. It is a lifelong process to continually being made into disciples of Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit leads you to lasting transformation and growth. Recognize that you are works in process surrounded by support and grace from God and the community. Pause in prayer and take the opportunity for self-examination. what is in your heart?
A soul friend is one who speaks truth to you and does so in grace and love. A soul friend is one who can have conversations of clarity, depth and openness. You can express your anxiety, fears and dreams. Soul friends help you draw closer to God. Dare to go deeper in your walk with God together.
James says that you can get lost in a busy yet empty life or you can make peace. This is the peace that says I am not the center of the universe. Peace that says that you are loved and valued but even better when you love and value others.
Act out of respect, hospitality, healing, mentoring, and teaching in the name of God. Peace is a mode of action. Choose to be at work in the world. Sow peace, make peace, and bring peace. Peace is work.
Peace is a harvest of righteousness. It is about relationships, honoring the covenants with God first of all. Also, with brothers and sisters in faith, living as though God determines who is worth loving. Peace like joy is an outcome of love. When you learn to love God, you will know peace. When you learn to love like God, you will make peace. Sow peace.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Sept. 19. "We Were Designed To Make It,” was taken from Luke 10:19, Acts 1:8, and Ephesians 6:10-17. While automakers and builders of aircraft build their vehicles to function, to stand pressures and stresses, and all kinds of weather, our God has created and designed us to make it through the storms and stresses of this life. The joy of the Lord is our strength and he has given us power in the Holy Ghost.
When we come to a place where we seemingly cannot go forward, nor to the right or left, it is time to have a “check-up” and discover wherein lies the problem. Just as automobiles and planes must be regularly checked to maintain their power and ability to function, we too must periodically check ourselves against God's word ensuring that we retain the Holy Ghost and our abilities to follow God's will in our lives.
We must see if we continue to love the truth of the word of God – for we must love it, truth alone will not save us – the breastplate of righteousness must be in place. Truth without righteousness – a holy life – will never stand. We need to see if our feet are shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace and keep moving ahead, one step at a time, regardless of the trials and storms that we must pass through.
We are able to move through any storm by hearing the word preached, for the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness, but to us that are saved, it is the power of God. Our faith is built up and we know the enemy is defeated by the power of God's word.
We will make it, no matter the darkness of the sky or the storms that loom on the horizon of our lives, because our design engineer is the mighty God, the everlasting father, and the prince of peace. His name is Jesus. If God be for us who can be against us? Is anything too hard for the Lord?
Visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
