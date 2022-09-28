First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday morning, Sept. 25, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Spiritual Necessities," was taken from Daniel 9:3 and Matthew 6:5-28. It is impossible to be saved being carnally-minded. It is vital we hear the word of the Lord – we must be both spiritual and sensitive to hear what we need to hear, for the word of God is spiritually discerned. We all have to battle constantly against the enemy of our souls. Our carnal nature will war with our spiritual nature as we strive to be faithful to the Lord's house and his work. It is our Adamic nature that is contrary to what God says and expects of us.
The flesh lusteth against the spirit, but when we fully surrender to the Lord, he will give us power to overcome the flesh. We must be victorious over lust, rebellion, stubbornness, which is like witchcraft in God's eyes. The nearer we come to the return of the Lord, the more we will have to struggle.
The Lord warned his disciples to take heed that no man deceive them. If any say, lo, here is Christ, or there is Christ, believe it not. Too many today have set aside standards of holiness and consecration. Many will be offended in the last days, but we must live above that feeling. The love of many will wax cold as the time of the end approaches. But he that endureth to the end, the same shall be saved.
We must press toward the mark of the high calling of Jesus Christ, that we might spend eternity with him. Let us forget those things that are behind and serve the Lord with our whole hearts, for in so doing we will have victory in our souls.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
First Baptist
There was a young man who was an atheist who was training to be an Olympic diver. He had been raised as an atheist and the only Christian influence in his life came from an outspoken Christian friend. He didn’t really pay much attention to his friend’s sermons but he heard them frequently.
One night the young diver went to the indoor pool at the college he attended. The lights were all off, but there was a big skylight on the roof of the pool area. It was a clear, cloudless night and the moon was shining brightly through the skylight and provided plenty of light to practice by.
The diver climbed to the highest diving board and turned his back to the pool as he stood on the edge of the board. He extended his arms out, and as he did he saw his shadow on the wall. The shadow of his body was in the shape of a cross.
Instead of diving, he made his way to a safe spot on the board, knelt and asked God to come into his life. As the young man stood, the maintenance man walked in and turned the lights on. The pool had been drained for repairs.
Our God is awesome and amazing and he loves us so.
For Sunday services, classic worship will start at 8:30 a.m. with Sunday school/ small groups at 9:45 a.m. Modern worship will begin at 11 a.m.
Peggs Community Church
Wow. It was the last Sunday in September already on Sept. 25. Our services that morning were opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 36 people in attendance.
The devotional was taken from James 3:1-12, and the first song was "I'll Fly Away." There were 53 people present for worship services.
Happy birthday this week to Shirley Hendrickson and Nolan Smith. Get well prayers and wishes go up for Bud Moss, Mary Terry, Dave Davis, and Melody Setters.
A special prayer is requested for a young man who decided to give his life to Jesus this morning. He doesn't seem to have any background in the Bible or being a Christian, but he knew his life was not the right one and needed to change. Praise God this young man had the courage to come to an altar of repentance and take that first step.
Bible study for the winter months will begin an hour earlier beginning this week on Sept. 28. “Sack and pack” will begin at 6 p.m. and class at 6:30 p.m.
The ice cream social at the Peggs Community Center is Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be an open mic for music, tables with cards, checkers, dominoes, and the like, as well as ice cream sundaes.
As stated earlier, there is no set fee but any and all donations will be appreciated and put to good use.
Our youth group's fall festival will be Oct. 29 in our activity center. Costumes, games, goodies, and all that sort of thing will be going on.
Brother Rex took his message today from 1 Peter 4:12-19 with references in Ezekiel 19:19-20, and Matthew 23.
It seems in today's world, being a Christian is ridiculed, frowned upon, and just downright persecuted in some countries. It really isn't much different than it was when Jesus was alive on earth and teaching, from the beginning of the church on the day of Pentecost and all throughout history.
Those believing in and trusting God have been given a really rough time, chiefly because we don't conform to the mores of the world at large. Our instructions and guidance are from our heavenly father and we strive to obey only him. That being said, it has never ever been an easy road to walk, being a Christian.
It isn't going to get any easier but it is worth the trip. Instead of trying to hide our beliefs, we should be rejoicing that we've been recognized as a Christian, that Jesus' light shines through us enough to be recognized by the lost.
Think about it, pray about your faith, ask for strength to keep on walking that narrow road.
As an old song says, "Jesus is coming soon, morning or night or noon...."
