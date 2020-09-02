First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, Aug. 30, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. “Filled With God’s Glory – Dedication Of The Temple” was taken from 2 Chronicles 5:11-14, 1 Chronicles 3:16-19, and 1 Corinthians 16:9-16. The temple was a structure that God wanted built so his people could assemble themselves in his presence. After the completion of the temple, the priests were sanctified, the people worshipped God and he responded. He will always respond when we are sanctified and in the place that we need to be in him.
After Solomon’s prayer of dedication, fire came from heaven and consumed the sacrifice and the glory of God filled the temple. The worship in the Old Testament was a type and shadow of the things to come. The Lord, in the New Testament, told the Jewish leaders that if they destroyed this temple (His body) that in three days he would raise it up. They did not understand that he was referring to his body. He told Pilate, as he faced crucifixion, “to this end was I born and for this cause came I into the world.”
Because of Calvary we can become new creatures in Christ Jesus – our bodies are the temple in which God dwells.
Though the price has been paid for us, we cannot sit and do nothing. We must cleanse ourselves of the filth of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of the Lord. We must repent, and be baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins – then God will do his part and fill us with the Holy Ghost, which is the gift of salvation. When the Lord gave his life on Calvary, it was for the sins of the world. Salvation is to whosoever will – those who will be obedient to God’s Word and his plan of salvation.
The unrighteous will not enter heaven, nor covetous, nor trucebreakers, nor those disobedient to parents. But the Lord provided the way of escape on Calvary. Now we are washed, we are sanctified, and justified in the name of the Lord. When we are baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of our sins, they are blotted out. The Lord has nailed them to his cross, taking them out of the way, never to be remembered against us.
Our bodies are the temple of the Holy Ghost. We are not our own; we were bought with a price. If we defile the temple, God will destroy us. We make ourselves vessels of honor – or dishonor – in the house of the Lord, meet for the Master’s use. We receive power to live above sin, to resist the devil when we receive the Holy Ghost. It is the rest and the refreshing for our souls.
John baptized unto repentance, but the One who was to come after him was to baptize with the Holy Ghost and fire. Just as fire consumed the sacrifice in the dedication of the temple, so fire fell on the day of Pentecost when all those in the upper room were filled with the Holy Ghost and spoke in tongues as the Spirit gave the utterance. The Holy Ghost helps our infirmities, makes intercession for us in prayer, preserves us; it is the quickening power in us when we will rise to meet the Lord in the air, to be forever with him in glory!
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Guests are invited to come as you are this Labor Day Sunday to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. Kim Hutson will lead the service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks will be required. There will be no service outside at 8:30 am. Kim's message will be based on Scriptures: Matthew 8:18:15-20 and Romans 13:8-14.
Last week, the rain held off and Rev. Rachel Parrott led the outside drive-in service and also the inside 10 a.m. service. These were the Scripture readings: Psalm 105:1-5,45b, Romans 12:9-21 and Matthew 16: 21-28.
In Romans 12:9, Paul begins a list with "Let love be genuine...." Paul is seeking to establish rules of behavior for the faith community. The faith community is connected, accountable and invested in one another's lives. It is called to not let the world creep inside, called to be a higher standard and transform lives including their own. Love is the change agent. The tools are respect, honor, patience and prayer. It is a struggle to learn how to live and to love as Christ calls people to love. The life of the church is found in how the guest is welcomed and included. the spirit of the church is felt by strangers who find themselves in need and are caught up in the generous hospitality that draws them in. From verse 14 on, Christians are living in the world around them. No one has ever said that living in the church and in the world was going to be easy, yet you are assured that it is worth it. It is worth the effort to love, hope, kindness and the joy of serving, healing or helping.
In Matthew 8, Jesus is living out Paul's entire list. Jesus invites you to do the same. Jesus doesn't make a list because he is the list. Jesus Christ is your model and hope. Satan in Hebrew means adversary or opposition. Jesus tells you to stop opposing and start following. Set your mind on divine things, live lives of love which respects and honors others within the faith community and outside in the world. Live by example even when it gets difficult – the example of Jesus Christ.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
Jesus had gone to Simons the Pharisees' house for a meal one evening. A woman of ill repute shows up at the house and enters. She brought with her an alabaster box of very expensive ointment. She stood behind him at his feet weeping, and began to wash his feet with her tears and then wiped them away with her hair. She then kissed his feet and anointed them with the ointment. The Pharisee thought to himself: if this man were a prophet, he would know what this woman was like and wouldn’t let her touch him. Then Jesus, knowing the thoughts of the man, told him a story.
“A certain money lender had two debtors. One owed five hundred denarii, and the other fifty. When they could not pay, he canceled the debt of both. Now which of them will love him more?” Simon answered, “The one, I suppose, for whom he canceled the larger debt.” And he said, “You have judged rightly.” See Luke 7: 41-50. Jesus then told Simon, when I entered your home you didn’t wash my feet, greet me with a kiss or anoint my head with oil. This woman washed my feet, kissed them continually while I was here and anointed my feet with ointment. He told Simon though her sins were many, she was forgiven because she loved much. “But he who is forgiven little, loves little” (verse 47). Then Jesus turned to the woman and told her that her sins were forgiven.
Jesus sometimes lets us sink into our self-made pits of sin. Jesus is sovereign and could most assuredly keep us from sinning and from ever sinning again, but allows us to sink deeply into sin, so when he does rescue us, we are far more amazed and grateful than if we had never sinned. But he allows us to struggle and fall at times so we will appreciate his forgiveness, love and grace, and that makes us love him more.
We continually blow it and mess up so many times we can’t count, but Jesus is our answer. He is the answer. He paid for every single one of our sins on the cross, and will forgive anyone of their sin who calls on his name in faith to save them. We don’t deserve his love and grace, but he willingly and graciously gives it to us if we ask him to come into our hearts. He will love us and we in turn will love him. Think about how much Jesus has forgiven you. The more we realize the depth of his forgiveness, the more we will love him.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship is at 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
Brother Carl Cochran blessed us today, testifying and praising God as he told of his amazing healing. He thanked the church for prayers for him when he was injured by a bull earlier this year.
Pastor Matt Lawrence returned to the pulpit this morning and entitled the message “Conquering our mountains, let’s conquer our mountains.” In 1953, two men climbed Mount Everest for the very first time. People still like to do things that have never been accomplished.
Joshua 14:12: “Now therefore give me this mountain, whereof the Lord spake in that day; for thou heardest in that day how that Anakims were there, and that the cities were great and fenced; if so be the Lord will be with me, then I shall be able to drave them out, as the Lord said.”
Each of us has a mountain to climb, whether physical, spiritual or otherwise. We too can say to God, "Give me this mountain." However, first know that we will face problems in the work and also that we must follow a plan.
We can face the problems like Caleb did when he took out the giants who were in the land. We can name the giants, indifference, ignorance and impurity. Caleb saw the indifference; he was ready to stop it. Like Jeremiah who warned the people that the walls of Jerusalem would fall, they wouldn’t listen. See Lamentations 1:12.
Or, when Jesus was crucified, how some sat and watched with indifference. Read Mathew 27:36.
The Anikim giants were ignorant of God; just like so many children today who grow up ignorant of who Jesus is and what he did for them on the cross; ignorant of what God will do; ignorant of the mercy of God unless they have personal experience of what God can do. Read Revelation 11:15.
The giant of impurity with evident violent hatred of the heart can be conquered only through Jesus Christ alone. Gideon and Paul fought against impurity. Each generation battles impurity.
We need a plan; people today must believe like Joshua and Caleb. See Joshua 14:10-12.
Can we be sold out to God as Romans 12:1-2 instructs us to be? Will we live a holy life of separation and sanctification? We need people like Jason and others in Acts 17:6, so we too can turn our world upside down for Jesus Christ.
Can we have courage? We need each other’s help. Caleb did not conquer the mountain by himself.
What is God’s plan? How can we get others to help carry out God’s plan?
God’s plan begins with each of us sharing the gospel at every opportunity. As we do that, maybe God will show us the next part of his plan.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school this last Sunday of August opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish, with 47 in attendance. We had an additional 20 for worship service, bringing our total attendance up to 67 for the day. The devotional was read from Proverbs 12:14-28 and the fist song was "My Hope Is Built."
No birthdays, anniversaries, or sympathy cards were requested, but we have two get well requests: Norman and Jeannie Fisher, and Brother Don Ingram. Remember all those mentioned each time on our prayer chain calls, as well.
As mentioned last week, our outdoor singing has been cancelled for this year, so we're having a small singing the last Sunday evening of each month until things get better. Our food pantry distribution is Sept. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m., and the senior luncheon is Sept. 17.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on Scripture taken from Proverbs 14:11-14 and Romans 6:20-23, asking which way are you going and what is it you seek? We all know some really good people, that for all outward appearances seem to be good Christians, and they probably are; however, looks can be deceiving. It's in our hearts and souls where we need to be really sure we're born again into the family of God through the blood of Jesus. To make it a bit simpler, if you are walking in the way you were taught only, like do good, don't sass your parents, respect elders, etc., even though you attend church regularly and do good works through and for the church, but you're just a bit uncomfortable in "that" church, and restless to know a different or better way. If that's your feelings, then you're not walking in the path you were called to by God though the Holy Spirit.
It's called carnal versus spiritual calling. You either perform by routine and rote, or you do what you were put here to do by our Father God. You can find a better explanation in 2 Timothy 3:5 and 1 John 2:15-17. There is only one way to everlasting life, and that is to base everything we do on: salvation, obedience, doing the job the Holy Spirit tells us to do, and quit griping about what others are doing. That's not your job. God will take care of that little thing. (And like everyone else, I need to remember to take my own advice.)
Kay Cordray
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
To contact the church or get information, send emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com.
"And the Spirit and the bride say, 'Come.' And let him that heareth say, 'Come.' And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely" (Revelation 22:17).
Throughout all the ages (from Genesis to Revelation) the Lord God has expressed the desire for us to come to him. Not only has he expressed this desire, he has made himself accessible and approachable so that we can come to him. He has provided a way into his presence, and invites us to come.
If you are tired and thirsty, come to him and he will give you living waters so that you will never thirst again. "Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money, come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price" (Isaiah 55:1).
If you are heavy laden, burdened down with a load of cares, come to him and he will give you rest. "Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:28).
If you living in sin, he invites you to come and let him wash them away. "'Come now, and let us reason together,' saith the Lord. 'Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool" (Isaiah 1:18).
If you are hungry, he invites you to come and dine in his presence. "Come and dine" (John 21:12).
Though these invitations have been given and the way provided, it is still up to you as to whether you will come to him or not.
One day there will be another invitation given to come and inherit the kingdom. This invitation will be given to those who have accepted his other invitations while they were here on earth. "Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, 'Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world'" (Matthew 25:34). Will you be one of them?
Are you accepting his invitations to come to him? Don't refuse or reject them. Accept his invitation of salvation, of strength, of help, of grace and of everything else you need. "All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out" (John 6:37). His greatest desire is for you to come to him, the invitation has been given and the way provided.
Jenny Dameron
