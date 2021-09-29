Cookson United Methodist
The Cookson church congregations are once again getting together for the annual progressive dinner. It has been held over 20 years with the exception of last year due to COVID. This Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m., the people will begin at the Cookson Baptist Church to eat appetizers, then the main course will be served at the Cookson United Methodist Church starting at 6:30. The evening concludes with delicious desserts being served at the St. John's Catholic Church. This has always been an awesome time for Christians getting together to meet neighbors in a social situation.
Next Sunday, scripture readings will be from Psalm 8 and Hebrews: 1:1-4, 2: 5-12. Last Sunday Reverend Rachel Parrot ended her messages from the book of James.
Scripture readings were from Psalm 5 and James 5:13-20.
The book of James is an epistle of doing, of putting your faith to work in the world, of living out salvation in ways to impact the world and also a call to prayer. A call to pray in all circumstances, to pray no matter the circumstances.
Prayer brings three things together: taking care in how you speak, giving care to those in distress and being careful about what you let into your life. James 5:15 is meant to be an encouraging verse. God is with you in all cycles of existence. The key word in verse 15 is save.
Prayers remind you that you are not alone. You are deeply connected to the world, to God's creation and to God's beloved children around the world. God is near. Prayers do change you and your experience of relationship with God. Prayers remind you of your interdependence and your connection to all creation. Communal prayer is important. Continue to be doers of the word. Continue to pray and know that God is near, now and always.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Wyatt Hogue.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message "Soul winning is wise."
Proverbs 11:30 "The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise."
"And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever," (Daniel 12:3).
All of us have had interesting dreams. Solomon dreamed that God told him to ask what he would from him. Solomon asked for wisdom.
"Behold, I have done according to thy words: lo, I have given thee a wise and an understanding heart; so that there was none like thee before thee, neither after thee, shall any arise like unto thee," (1 Kings 3:12).
Turning people to the living God is wise.
"And when he was come into the ship, he that had been possessed with the devil prayed him that he might be with him.
"Howbeit Jesus suffered him not, but saith unto him, Go home to thy friends, and tell them how great things the Lord hath done for thee, and hath had compassion on thee," (Mark 5:18-19).
Here are a few reasons some don't lead others into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. One is, it is easy to talk about anything else, like sports, the weather, politics, tragedies and so on. People say around 40,000 words every day, mostly about secondary issues. Another reason is we are afraid we will fail; however, look how long Noah preached before the floods came. Remember, God told Isaiah to preach though only a remnant heard. Maybe we grow complacent or indifferent, thinking, we are alright, then we are dangerously lulled to the true urgency.
Some may not know how. We can give our testimony, invite them to church, offer to pray for and with people. Everything we do and say can minister and testify of Jesus in our lives. We can use John 3:16 or the Roman road to salvation. We can witness and when we fail to, what is stopping us? Do we understand the Great Commission?
We witness as we recognize the worth of every person in God's purpose.
"For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?" (Mark 8:36).
Witness because converts change and add excitement or passion to the church. Witness because people are dying and going to hell (Luke 16:19-31).
Hell is the destiny of the unredeemed.
A faithful witness, Charles Hooper, went home to be with the Lord this week. He was always ready to tell anyone about Jesus. He took the time and effort that was needed.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on Sept. 26 opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli. The devotional was read from Mark 7:1-13, and the first song was "Are You Washed In The Blood." We had 63 in attendance.
Get well prayers and wishes are sent out for Stanley Littledave Jr., Traci Swofford, and Sharon Arnold; as well as all that have been mentioned on the prayer chain. We pray for God's peace and strength to Jimson Bluebird and his family on their recent loss, as well as the Williams family.
Please keep these families in your hearts and prayers as they deal with an empty spot in their lives, now. The service for Johnny Bluebird will be Thursday at the Cornerstone Outreach church in Locust Grove at 10 a.m. The memorial service for Mona Williams will be at Peggs Community Church Friday morning at 10 a.m.
Don't forget the dinner and auction coming up for the Peggs Community Center on Oct. 16. Dinner will begin being served at 5:30 p.m.; $10 for adults and $7 for children under 12. Music will start around 6, and the auction at 7 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork, side dishes, sandwich fixings, desserts, and drinks. All proceeds will be put to good use in the upkeep and maintenance of the Community Center building.
Brother Rex took his message today from Acts 3:13-16, and 4:12, speaking on what a name means. In the not so distant past, a person's name and reputation meant something, transactions were sealed with a handshake and the parties involved never broke their word. A person's name was important to how the community saw and reacted to the person. In Jesus' time, names meant that, and more. "Abraham" means father of multitudes; "Cephas" means "rock", as does "Peter."
What we need to remember today is that our names still mean something, if not to other people, we're still important to Christ and to God. If we call ourselves "Christian," we have aligned ourselves with Christ, and committed ourselves to a Christ-like life. The name of Jesus means life, salvation, hope, peace, eternity to those who know him. We know him to be Lord, we carry him in our hearts and know ourselves to be safe.
Unfortunately, the world has drifted away from trying to maintain what was always referred to as "a good name," which denoted integrity and honor. We treat each other as if we don't have every little thing tied up with mounds of legal documents, that we'll be cheated out of something. Our world, and our nation, would be far better off if we returned to the days of old, relied on Christ, God, and each other. What sort of reputation does your name carry? What does your name mean?
Kay Cordray
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Repentance is changing one's will to better align with God's. God gives his children commandments so that his will is more clearly manifest to them.
God's will and plan for his children is as follows in this scripture, "For behold, this is my work and my glory--to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man" (Moses 1:39).
God blesses those that keep the commandments. Disobedience to God's will always leads to unhappiness and sorrow. Alma, in the Book of Mormon, taught, "behold, I say unto you, wickedness never was happiness" (Alma 41:10).
Jesus Christ came to Earth to suffer the punishment of all disobedience and all sin so that he may be granted power from God to remit sin. This is called the atonement of Jesus Christ. It is necessary to apply repentance to the atonement of Jesus Christ in order to receive eternal life.
Repentance is a process of enhancing one's perspective of the plan God has for his children. Repentance includes feeling Godly sorrow for sin, or disobedience to that plan, and a desire to follow God with a full purpose of heart. That desire to follow God leads to a more upright life of obedience and righteous behavior to God's commandments. Such change in behavior qualifies God's children for greater blessings and opportunities to learn and grow. Repentance is a beautiful process of becoming a new creature. This realization, brought to pass by repentance, is crucial to one's qualification for eternal life.
Elder Preston Davis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.