Carter Baptist
Happy Anniversary and God bless Dwight and Pat Cowan and Jerry and Diane Sewell.
Happy birthday and God bless Diane Womble.
Pastor Mat Lawrence preached about labor and entitled the message “God Honors Work.”
Thessalonians 4:11-12: “And study to be quiet, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we commanded you. That you may walk honestly toward those that are without, and that you may have lack of nothing.”
We have this desire to gripe, complain about our work but here it asks of us to work at being quiet. It tells us it is enough to be about our own business of work. All complaining does is make the day go longer and after time you too can get resentful about work and employers.
Genesis 2:2; “And on the seventh day God ended his work, and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.”
If God rested so can we and be satisfied with it.
Genesis 2:15: “And the LORD God took the man, and put him in the Garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.”
Labor was given to man by God so both could enjoy the garden. There was a command about what not to do.
Luke 2:8: “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night.”
Jesus’s birth was announced to the working shepherds.
Mark 6:3: “Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and of Simon? And are not these his sisters here with us? And there were offended at him.”
Jesus himself worked as a carpenter.
He chose people who were working as his disciples, some were fishermen and added a tax collector.
This begs the question about us, are we giving our best to our labor? Are we honest in our dealings? Are we too busy griping and complaining to enjoy the fruits of our labor? Have we found rest afterwards?
We may have too much in this weekend, was it restful? Did we leave God out of it?
Sunday morning the children put on a program featuring three songs. They did a great job as did their teacher working with them.
This Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Tenkiller Baptist Assembly ground near Cookson will be the Oklahoma State Evangelists conference. Pray for the evangelists who come to speak and also think about attending this event.
As always, pray for one another, our country. Especially our leaders, we need peace, conversation, and compassion to blanket our land and for the Ukrainians and Russians too.
Ronny Vann
Crossway Baptist
Our prayers go out to the family, or families, involved in the Labor Day shooting in our town. We hear and read about shootings almost every day but we never think it might happen here, always somewhere else.
Brother D. J. Wulf, pastor of Crossway Baptist Church, for the past several weeks, has been leading us in a detailed study of the Armor of God. To date, the various pieces of armor we’ve studied have been armor of protection. Interestingly enough, there are no pieces of armor for the backside, just for the front, indicating we are not to turn and run but face the enemy, Satan, clad with the armor of God.
Last Sunday, Brother D. J. brought us to the next piece of armor, the Sword of the Spirit, the only offensive part of our armor. The spirit cuts through the lies, misconceptions, and smoke screens of Satan and divides the Word of God for us.
With the holiday weekend, we had several out Sunday, Sept. 4, but still had a decent number in Sunday school and worship service. We had some in our Sunday evening service who haven’t been coming.
If you are looking for a church home, or a new church home, we sincerely pray you will consider Crossway Baptist Church. We are a small, fundamental, Bible-believing-and-teaching church. We sing from the Baptist Hymnal, although we do have the words to the songs on large, easy to read screens.
We have Sunday school classes for all ages starting at 9:45 a.m. Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. We have a Children's Church led by Beth Estill.
Sunday evening worship begins at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening Bible Study and Prayer Meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Sunday evening song service is led by Amanda Pritchett and the youth group choir.
We have a free breakfast at 8:30 a.m. the first Sunday morning of each month. As always, everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
The third Sunday of each month is Fellowship Sunday as Crossway. Following our morning worship service, we have a fellowship dinner. Then that evening, instead of regular services, we meet in the fellowship hall, have a short devotional, then have Family Fun Night, playing dominoes, board games, etc.
On Sept. 18, Abundance Quartet, of Branson, Missouri, will be singing in the morning worship service. Then, following the dinner, Abundance Quartet will sing more in the afternoon, basically until they get tired, or everyone starts leaving. This quartet is a group of anointed singers, as well as great entertainers. The dinner and the following concert are both entirely free and we invite everyone to come join us.
We do have a bus ministry. If you need a ride, call Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509, Minister of Music Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Youth Director Anthony Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
Romans 12:1 tells us to present ourselves as living sacrifices, holy and acceptable unto God. A sacrifice has no life of its own. When we are a living sacrifice it's not a one time thing, it’s an ongoing thing. We must never stop serving God.
Crossway Baptist Church is at 230 North Street in Tahlequah.
Hope to see you soon.
Gary Trembly
First Baptist
The battle of Jericho was a favorite Bible story of an almost 5-year-old boy. His parents would read the story, sing the song, and act out the walls tumbling down. His mother thought about the story and how it captured the hearts of little ones. But the obedience that the story displays seemed to go by the wayside as she had grown older so she picked up the Bible story and read it again.
Joshua was appointed by God to lead the Israelites out of Egypt and into the promised land after Moses died. God told Joshua to be strong and courageous and not to be frightened or dismayed for he was with him wherever he went. That was probably the best part of the story aside from the walls tumbling down. As she read the story, she thought about how it was a great reminder to us today as we navigate through the places God calls us to go. Whether as a missionary across the world or within the states, our hometown, or our own church.
We must do the same – be strong and courageous as we walk into the unknown. We must be strong in our faith and trust in God’s promises. We must be willing and obedient to follow his call, no matter what. We must surrender how we think things should go, to what his will is. We must not be afraid or dismayed and live on the Word of God.
Several other stories unfolded in Joshua, the story of Rahab the prostitute and her willingness to help God’s men, the two spies sent to Jericho, and the faithful people who marched around the city for seven days.
After the mother had read the story, she felt enlightened and encouraged. She also felt convicted. She asked herself if she was strong and courageous where God has her now, like the people in Joshua’s day? Or did she take the more comfortable route? Nothing about what took place at the Battle of Jericho was comfortable. It took a huge amount of faith and trust in God to do all he commanded. Even after the walls came tumbling down, God was just getting started.
We might ask ourselves the same questions, do we live strong and courageous or do we live comfortably and content and ignore where God is directing us? Do we live knowing we can trust God completely and that he holds all things? It might do us good to read the story of the Battle of Jericho and the book of Joshua as a reminder.
Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
For Sunday services, small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m, and Wednesday night Bible studies start at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Our morning service was opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 42 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from John 10:1-18 and the first song, "I'll Fly Away." We had 59 people in attendance for worship service.
Happy birthday to Gilbert Beaver. Get well prayers and wishes go up for Ronnie Hendrickson along with prayers for strength for his family during this hard journey with health he is traveling.
Our love, prayers, and sympathy are sent to Kamisha Hill and family and Diane Owen on their losses in the past week. We also send prayers for the Rogers family and the young family who were involved in the head-on wreck near Pryor.
Our Sack-n-Pack program begins again this week for children at Peggs School. If you'd like to help, sacking will begin at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, just prior to Wednesday night Bible study. The distribution will be in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9.
Friday, Sept. 9 is a busy day for us, as our annual outdoor singing and dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Help is going to be required to set up tables, shade covers, and the like starting at 4 p.m. Supper is at 6:30 p.m. with the church providing fried chicken and attendees providing other goodies and desserts. The singing will start around 7 p.m. provided by the Batchelor Family. Should we be blessed with rain the activities will be moved indoors – not canceled.
Gifts for veterans in nursing homes and hospitals will be gathered up beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, running through early to mid-October. Lists of allowed items will be posted in the back of the sanctuary.
Last, but not least, an ice cream social will be hosted by the Peggs Community Center on Oct. 8, beginning at about 5 p.m. Further details will be provided at a later time.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning and based his message on scriptures read from Exodus 3:1-4, 11-15; John 8:56-59; John 9:1-5, 12, 31, 14:1-7; and Revelation 1:10-19.
His question for the day was, "Where is Christ in the body of Christ, the church?"
Whose voice is it we follow? Do we even listen for that still, small voice that should lead our every step? Have you ever heard the voice of God in your heart? He is the only one we should listen to and obey daily. Our lord is the great I Am and says so plainly in most of the scriptures referred to above.
Here again, I ask you to take up your Bible and read each and every one of them. More than once if you have to, until you receive understanding.
Find your quiet place, open your heart and mind to God, let him fill you with peace and assurance that you have been born again and belong to him, not the world. If you have to do it daily, then there you go – do it.
Kay Cordray
