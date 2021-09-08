Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott continues her sermons from the book of James. You and your family are invited to worship with the congregation Sunday mornings at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. The church is located on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
Scripture readings were from Psalm 146 and James 2:1-17. James begins by giving the people a test by inquiring about your hospitality. Are you interested in seeing all the people? "The rich and the poor have this in common: the Lord is the maker of them all" (Proverbs 22:2).
Everyone is made in the image of God.
Everyone should want to be faithful presenting the world with Christ's unique blessing and hope. Spend time on developing your prayer life. James says to live out your faith with good works, with words and actions. By your actions, others can see what you truly believe. Does your life and your witness, your actions and your words tell others that you believe that Jesus Christ is the Lord of your life? Does your life somehow see some as more worthy of grace than others? Everyone has to work hard to see distinctions even unconsciously sometimes before you think or act through word, gesture, and body language. Jesus Christ did not show partiality.
Jesus reminds everyone to love your neighbor as yourself. You are called and empowered to share the passion and the love of God that you proclaim. Everyone is your neighbor and is made in the image of God. You are God's beloved. James is not saying that you are saved by works but by the grace of God. Dare to act in ways big and small that give glory to God who does not show partiality, the God of love, compassion , mercy and grace. Tear down all that divides and unite all into a discipleship journey so that you can be forgiven and transformed.
Cindy Ballew
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
The Book of Mormon Prophet Amulet taught, "And thus he shall bring salvation to all those who shall believe on his name; this being the intent of this last sacrifice, to bring about the bowels of mercy, which overpowereth justice, and bringeth about means unto men that they may have faith unto repentance" (Alma 34:15).
We know that Jesus Christ endured the entire mortal experience, including suffering for all the sins, "pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind" (Alma 7:11). He paid the entire price for all of our actions. All of it, no crumbs left behind. The prophet Nephi teaches that, "He doeth nothing save it be plain unto the children of men; he inviteth them all to come unto him and partake of his goodness" (2 Nephi 26:33). Notice the key word 'inviteth', we will not be dragged kicking and screaming to come unto Christ. He granted unto us agency that we may "choose liberty and eternal life, through the great Mediator of all men, or to choose captivity and death, according to the captivity and power of the devil" (2 Nephi 2:27). With that being said, what left is there for us to do? How much faith do I need for the atonement to work for me?
Amulek states in plainness that, "faith unto repentance" is vital to our salvation. Apparently faith to move mountains, to walk on water, to heal the blind, and so forth is not a requirement to dwell with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ in heaven again. It's a necessity that we have just enough faith to recognize that we've done wrong, to repent of our sins, and to desire to sin no more but to only please our Lord.
Elder Alex Paul
First Apostolic
The sweet Presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Sept. 5. "The Prince of Peace,” was taken from Isaiah 9:6, John 14:27; 16:33, Philippians 1:2; 4:7, Romans 5:1, and Colossians 1:20. The peace that the world searches for is found in only one place - that is in Jesus Christ.
Seven hundred years before his birth, Isaiah prophesied that his name shall be called wonderful, counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting Father and the Prince of Peace. We experience today what he wrote when we have the Holy Ghost in our hearts.
No matter what problems we experience, we can have peace through it all. Jesus said, "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you." The peace of Jesus Christ is a state of untroubled, undisturbed well being. The peace of this world does not last, but the word of God tells us that, "great peace have they that love thy law and nothing shall offend them.”
When the Apostles faced times of great storms, the Lord gave them peace; he calmed the raging wind and waves with his word. We can have that same peace that they experienced when Jesus appeared in their midst and said, "Peace be unto you.”
He tells us to fear not, for he is with us always. Fear immobilizes us, causes us to fail to pray, but the Lord will guard our hearts and minds when we pray and stay close to him. Prayer brings his words and his presence closer to us when we pray, we are anxious for nothing - for prayer overrides worry.
The word of God brings peace to our troubled hearts and stills the storms in our lives. Just as the apostles were commanded to go to the other side of the sea, so we are going to that city that is made without hands that the Lord himself went to prepare for all who have repented of their sins, been baptized in the name of Jesus for the remissions of sins and are filled with the baptism of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit of God gives the utterance.
The church will go to the other side - we must stay in it to get there - to abide forever with the Prince of Peace.
Revival continues with Brother Aubry Yoder. Services are Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Come any time. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services opened today in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 48 in attendance. The devotional was read from 1 Peter 5:1-11, and the first song, "I Have Somebody With Me."
Gilbert Beaver and Ruby Doyle celebrate birthdays this week. Get-well prayers and wishes go out for Cade Atchley, Jack Parish, Kim McCullah, Nancy Hill, and Shirley Galyean. Our love and sympathy are given in large measure to Maddie Shelly, the young one mentioned last week that lost her mother.
The Lady Samaritans are offering chances on a $500 Visa gift card to be awarded at the November senior lunch - $1 each or 6 for $5. The church will be gathering up items to build a kitchen basket, as well as a bathroom basket for donation to the Community Building's auction and supper that will be held Oct. 16. Our outdoor singing and dinner is Friday Sept. 17. Harvest Land is our guest band this year. We’ll begin eating around 6:30pm. The senior lunch is Thursday Sept. 16.
Brother Mike was finally able to join us again after a chain-effect of illnesses keeping him away, and he read the following scriptures as the basis for his message: Psalms 19:1-4, Isaiah 22:22-25, 40:1-3, 45:21-23, 55:11, and Matthew 12:2-8.
“The heavens declare the glory of God; and he firmament showeth his handiwork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night showeth knowledge" (Psalms 19:1-2).
“And the key of the house of David will I lay upon his shoulder; s he shall open, and none shall shut; and he shall shut, and none shall open..And I will fasten him as a nail in a sure place; and he shall be for a glorious throne to this father's house” (Isaiah 22:22).
“Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.
“The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.” (Isaiah: 40:1 and 3).
“Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together; who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Savior; there is none beside me” (Isaiah 45:21-22).
“So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth; it shall not return unto me void, it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it” (Isaiah 55:11)
These are not all the passages read this morning, but they all point to the same thing: God is and has forever been, will forever be. Jesus, the son of God is, was, and will forever be, as will the Holy Spirit. It was God himself that caused the universe to form, earth to take shape, animals, birds, and people to populate the earth, and so loved the world he sent his only son to die on a cross for the sins that mankind has committed in order to make a way for those sins to be forgiven and forgotten.
He also has provided the Holy Spirit to dwell within us to guide and protect us from all the demons in this old world. Christian, take heart...when you feel your vessel going empty, you can always turn to Christ to fill it again with the anointing oil you will need to carry on the tasks you've been given to accomplish. We can't quit now, it is getting close to the time we'll be going home. Hang in there, we do win, you know.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
We only have a short time left in this world. The god of this world is Satan and he is an expert at blinding the minds of unbelievers. They don’t understand God’s message about the glory of Christ or how they can have eternal life and a lifetime relationship with him full of peace, joy and contentment. They don’t know how much he is capable of loving and caring for them. Look at our world today. Look at all the evil that is taking place. It seems like the world is exploding everywhere with bad things. The reason for this is that Satan is allowed to have his way for now. He is a fallen angel, that’s why the Bible calls him “the god of this world and “the prince of the power of the air.” 2 Corinthians 4:4 and Ephesians 2:2.
Satan will be dethroned one day. He may be invisible to our eyes, but he carries on his evil work in a gradual, subtle way that always leads to harmful effects. One day though, he is going down and he knows it. In Revelation it says that the devil came down to us in great anger, which means he came in a fit of rage, like the violent outburst of a furious storm. Acting totally irrational and intending harm to anyone who gets in his path. He knows he doesn’t have much time left and his reign of terror is coming to an end and he wants to try and destroy as many people as possible in the time that he has.
One thing you can be certain of, God is in ultimate control, even though Satan has some leeway right now. God will put an end to him and his evil reign and God is the only one who can bring this about. The resurrection was very bad for Satan, but very good for us. For this reason, Satan attacks us and our faith and tries to trip us up and cause us to fall. Christ’s resurrection also gives us great incentive to share our faith with others and live as Christ wants us to, something Satan surely hates. So be victorious in the Lord and carry on his good work to all people in the time we have.
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
