Tahlequah First Baptist
After Adam and Eve had eaten the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, God told Satan, “I will cause hostility between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring. He will strike your head, and you will strike his heel.” This is found in Genesis 3:15.
From there on, the battle lines were drawn. Satan knew that a Messiah was coming and he knew that he would be of Jewish descent. In Exodus, Pharaoh sent out a decree to put all of the Jewish baby boys to death. Courageous mothers refused to follow Pharaoh’s outlandish decree and saved their baby boys. One mother put her baby boy in a small basket and lined it with pitch so it would float and sent the basket and the baby down the Nile River. That baby boy was Moses who later delivered the Jewish people from the slavery and bondage of Pharaoh.
Another instance, in Esther, where the Satan plotted to destroy the Jewish people fell through because God intervened for them. Later in history, the Nazis captured and horribly killed thousands upon thousands of Jewish people in concentration camps. Not all of them died though; some made it out and told of how God spared their lives. The hatred of Jewish people is called anti-Semitism and has been going on for years.
Hatred of others is still prevalent in our world today. It is in just about every headline and newscast, and is exploding all around. No, it’s nothing new, it has happened many times to many different groups of people through history. But we have been made hugely aware of it in our society today. God is still with us. You may even be at a point in your life where you feel like God is not with you at all and you feel all alone. If you are not a Christian, God is with you because God is omnipresent. He is everywhere. But there is a big difference between God being with you and God being in you.
That’s really what being a Christian is like. It is God living inside of you and he wants so much to be a part of your life. It may seem sometimes that he isn’t paying attention to you, but he is.
Sunday services are: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; late worship, 10:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; and evening worship, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Unitarian Universalist
Life can be pretty stressful these days – for most people anyway. I am sure there are some lucky and enlightened ones among us who have learned to live quietly, calmly and peacefully. But, in general, most people say they are busy, stressed, even overwhelmed at times. Lately, I have had a particular song going around and around in my head. It is the Beatles’ “Let It Be,” written by Paul McCartney in 1969.
I am not one of those people, like my sister and my youngest daughter, who know every lyric to every song there ever was. (Well, maybe that is a little bit of an exaggeration, but not by much.) A few lines of it kept singing through my head: “There will be an answer, let it be, let it be.” I looked up the lyrics and was even more inspired.
The words of this song are very comforting in this time. When we worry about our country and its leadership, about the fires in Brazil and Bolivia, the mass shootings, and so much more, maybe humming and singing this song will quiet our worries.
This past Sunday, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, we finished our service by singing this song. Our amazingly talented music director Farren Mayfield, played the song on the piano, and we all sang along, most of us swaying and moving with the rhythm. It was an uplifting and inspiring way to end our service.
May we each find a song, a poem, a Bible verse, a quote that comforts us, that lifts us from the doldrums of late summer heat, from news reports that we feel compelled to turn off, from our worries about the whole world and how we are affecting its existence. We can stop, breathe deeply and say, “There will be an answer, let it be.”
We welcome everyone to join us for our Sunday services at 11 a.m., or come at 10 a.m. for our Adult Forum discussion group. Our Mid-Week Gatherings are now Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, find us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
All faiths, races, lifestyles and ages are welcomed at UUCT. Come join us.
Michele Clark
First Apostolic
The mighty presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 25.
“Abraham – A Man of Faith” was taken from Genesis 12:1-8 and Hebrews 11:8-10. The first step Abraham took when God spoke to him was the separation from his family at Terah; his father was an idol worshiper. Sometimes, of necessity, in order to serve the Lord, it is needful to separate from those whose spirit and attitude conflict with the Spirit of God in us. The Lord said that if they hated him they will also hate us. The servant cannot be above his master.
We, like Abraham, are first called to a life of separation from the world. Then, Paul writes, we are called to be saints as we repent, are baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and filled with the Holy Ghost. We become a peculiar people, zealous of good works. Our attitudes, actions, and dress are different from the world. We are not to be conformed to this world, but transformed by the renewing of our minds,
As humans, we are victims of a dual nature – carnal and spiritual. We become servants to the nature that we obey. All of us have the same obligation to the world, as did Abraham who was called to be a blessing to others. After we receive the Holy Ghost, we receive power to witness and reach other for the Lord.
We were all like Isaiah as he looked on others and recognized them as reprobates, wicked, greedy, drunkards, workers of iniquity. He finally realized that he was a man of unclean lips until the Lord cleansed him. We must never forget where the Lord called us from – out of the darkness into his marvelous light. But for the Holy Ghost, we would still be in darkness. Let us keep the burden for souls.
Though Abraham was called of God and walked with him in a life of separation, he faced many trials. His greatest trial came when God asked him to sacrifice his only son Isaac, the son of God’s promise, whom he loved. Not only did Abraham obey God in laying Isaac on the altar, he believed God would raise him from the dead because of God’s promise that Abraham would be the father of many nations.
We must remember that the trials of our faith are much more precious than gold. We are not being tried for no purpose – it is the trial of our faith and enables us to grow closer to the Lord.
Revival begins Sept. 1 with Brother Yoder. Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott invites all to worship at Cookson UMC. Sunday morning small group classes begin at 8:45. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Thank you for coming from wherever you are, just as you are, to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Pastor Parrot will continue her sermon messages on The Creed. On Labor Day Sunday, the message will be based Scriptures from John 1: 1-14 and Genesis 1:1-13.
Last Sunday, Scripture readings were from 1 Peter 3:10-16 and Luke 15: 11-24. Luke’s story was the parable of the prodigal son and his brother. We need each other on our faith journey. The Apostles' Creed has been used in churches for a long time. Each piece of it is important because without it we won’t fully know how God loves us.
The Creed is important because it reminds us that we are all as a community growing closer to Jesus. The Creed is what we teach and share the fullness of God’s story. We help one another correct those places where we have misunderstandings of God. We help one another believe when it’s hard to believe. I believe is not the same as saying, “I feel or I want or I thank.” It is, “God is.” It promises that life and love, mind, heart and all my actions, are steadfastly on God and God alone. It is an act of worship, and act of prayer. Faith is something we do.
The congregation is looking forward to meeting you and walking your journey with you.
Cindy Ballew
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark sang “Confidence" and “Scandal of Grace.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Pastor Carl Clark the teens. Holly Devine was in charge of the nursery.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “Why bad things happen to good people.”
We have all suffered many things in our lives that is hard to understand the why. We may never know the reason many things happen, but we can rest assured that God is a very present help in our times of troubles we go through in this life.
Isaiah 49:13: "For the lord hath comforted His people and will have mercy upon His afflicted. God’s ways are higher than ours. God is good all the time."
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: "Just Over in the Glory Land," “Victory in Jesus," “Blessed Assurance," and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Me," “Who Did?" and “Put on the Whole Armor of God.” Elias Hamby received a certificate for learning all the books of the Bible. I might add, Elias is 5-years-old. His sister, Saige who is 3-1/2, got a certificate for learning the books of the Old Testament.
Nicolas Clark opened worship service with “Reckless Love" and “Great are You, Lord.” Rev. Carl Clark delivered the message from John 14:1: "Let not your heart be troubled. Ye believe in God, believe also in me.”
We live in a troubled world. God is in control, and we can rely and depend on him to take care of us. He has gone to prepare a mansion for us. We have the promise that he left us. “If I go away, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also."
What greater assurance can we ask for? He’s coming again. Service closed with an altar call and prayer. Jamie Horney dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 77.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Our morning service this last Sunday of August began in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton. The devotional was read from Mark 3:22-35, and the first song was "Leaning on the Everlasting Arms." We had 68 in attendance.
Happy birthday to Cassie Rhodes. No get well or sympathy requests were reported, but we should always remember our prayer chain requests, neighbors, friends, and our church family.
The box for gathering personal hygiene items to be donated to the school will be out for another week and will be presented to the school administrators, teachers and counselors in the first week of September.
The first "sack and pack" will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, just prior to Wednesday night Bible study. There will be a work day on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning around 8:30 in the morning and lasting until the work is finished or everybody drops. We need to clean up remnants of the storm debris from the tornado earlier this summer, areas around where the fencing was replaced, paint a few things and the like. Our annual outdoor singing and dinner is Friday, Sept. 13, with Cornerstone joining us again after a long absence. The main meat dish provided by the church will be fried chicken, so bring goodies that "go" with chicken and join us.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 1 Peter 1:3-9, focusing on verses 6 and 7 about the trials our faith will have to endure. We should all of us be familiar with troubles and trials in our lives: financial, personal, job or family related – the list goes on. We aren't the only ones whose faith God has tested; we could start with Noah, Abraham, Joseph, Moses, David, you, me, your pastor, your best friend.
Faith that isn't tested or doesn't pass the test isn't the kind of faith you can rely on. It's weak, only visible in the good times. It's the tough times in life, when you really need to exercise your faith and trust in God to get you through. The good times are the blessings we remember to give thanks for; the rough times not so much remembering that it, too, is a blessing. Just not one we'd recognize right away. If we remember to place all our trust in the Father, we will know that no matter how bad the road seems at the time we're traveling, the certainty of getting through helps in our endeavors.
Remembering to trust isn't going to be easy when life is at its worst. Look back on Daniel; he wasn't lion food because of his faith. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego never even smelled of smoke, let alone got scorched in an oven that burnt their escorts into the furnace alive. Their faith was rewarded by a visit from "one who looks to be the Son of God," right there in the furnace with them. Point made: no matter what you're going through, God is with you, all the way. Reach out, take his hand and travel on.
Kay Cordray
Barber Baptist
1 Samuel 3:10: "And the Lord came, and spake, and called as at other times, 'Samuel, Samuel.' Then Samuel answered, 'Speak; for thy servant heareth.'”
Happy birthday and God bless Joy Fae Fountain.
Guest preacher Ron Philpot entitled the morning message “For it became him.” Jesus bore the pain of death, expressed love of salvation and love for the brethren.
Hebrews 2:9-18: "But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honor, that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man....For in him that he himself has suffered being tempted, he is able to succor them that are tempted.”
God is eternal. He has always been and forever will be present. See Deuteronomy 33:26-27. He is the Alpha and Omega. Read Revelation 1:8. God is almighty, all powerful.
All have experienced a death; our sin brought death to all, according to Romans 5:12 and 6:23.
Satan uses death like a sword. He wants the message of Jesus to stop. Read Job 2:6, Genesis 4:8, Acts 7:54-60, and Mathew 4:6.
Verse 14-16: "As people we are dead because of sin, Jesus, himself died as a man for all sin and triumphed over death. With his resurrection Jesus destroyed the power of the devil over death."
Jesus took part by dying as a man, outside of himself. We take part with him as part of the family of God in life and eternity.
Marta Vann
