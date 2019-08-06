Peggs Community Church
Morning services on Aug. 4 began in prayer led by Brother John Meigs, with 57 in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 66, and the first song was "He Set Me Free."
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Doug Maag, Kathy Lay, Dwight Rhodes, and Margaret Littlefield. Sammy and Margaret Littlefield also celebrate their wedding anniversary this week. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Terrell White and Grady Wall, as well as all those mentioned on the prayer chain.
The food pantry distribution is Wednesday, Aug. 14. The senior lunch is Aug. 15. A back-to-school movie and "lock-in" is set for Friday, Aug. 16. Hot dogs, popcorn, and such will be served beginning around 7:30 p.m., with the movie "Breakthrough" starting at dark. Our annual outdoor singing and dinner will be Friday, Sept. 13, this year, and Cornerstone will be back with us for the first time in several years. We're really looking forward to seeing and hearing them in concert again.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this first Sunday of August and took his message from passages in 2 Corinthians 3:1-6, 12-18; 4:11-18, and Hebrews 10:1-5; 16-25; and 35-39 – speaking on things that are not seen, and passing through the veil. While it's important for Christians to be familiar with the Old Testament, and to support Israel as God commands. It is equally important, or possibly even more so that we understand that because of the blood sacrifice of Christ, we have now passed "through the veil" and can communicate with the Holy of Holies (God) person to person, so to speak through our prayers. He hears those that: have repented of their sins; accepted Jesus Christ as their savior and Lord; and take time to talk with their Maker and God. He is our Heavenly Father and wants to hear from his children as any other parent does.
Because of Jesus' sacrifice, we can now "see" through to things unbelievers in Christ cannot. When we prayer for someone or something, we can see and believe on the future outcome; we can see freedom for our loved ones from Satan's grasp up to and including a new life for them.
Only born-again Christians can claim that kind of faith and strength, and of those born-again, only the strong will step up close enough to the throne to really see the future for themselves and others that have been saved. Oh, we won't be able to see "crystal-clear" until we get to heaven, but we can sure enough see our way to heaven is a straight and narrow, one and only reachable through and with Christ.
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Service started with Rev. Carl Clark leading us in prayer. Kristi Ward sang “Let’s All Go Down to the River" and “Jesus Built this Church on Love.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Dustin and Kristi Ward the teens. Cindy Rolston was in charge of the nursery today.
Brother Don Clinton taught the adult class on “knowing God as our father.” We have a spiritual enemy, the devil, who comes to steal, kill and destroy. 1 John 4:4 tells us that greater is he that is in us, than he that is in the world.
We are one spirit with the Lord. Engaging in this warfare, need not be a frightening experience. We put on the whole armor of God. By doing this, we are equipped to fight the devil. Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Congregational singing included selections: “Victory in Jesus," “Just a Little Talk with Jesus," "Blessed Assurance" and “I’ll Fly Away.”
Sandra Clark took prayer requests followed with prayer. The booster band sang “Rejoice in the Lord Always," “Praise ye the Lord," and “I Just Wanna be a Sheep.”
Amber Stanley and Kristi Ward sang “In the Garden.” Rev. Carl Clark sang a request, “This Old Man’s Dead," before ministering from John 3:16-17.
All the wealth and fame man can accumulate in this life cannot buy peace of mind. It cannot buy a home in heaven. God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten son. That whosoever believes in Him should not perish,but have everlasting life.
Jesus invites us to come unto Him; all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yOKe upon you and learn of me. For I am meek and lowly in heart:and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For My yoke is easy ,and my burden is light.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. All the school age children along with the teacher’s gathered around the front as prayer was lifted up to God for safety and protection this coming year.
Hagen Horney dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 68.
Wednesday evening Bible study at 7:00 p.m. everyone welcome.
We are excited as the walls have gone up this week for our new church.
Lula Thompson
Barber Baptist
Romans 12:4: "For as we have many members in one body, and all members have not the same office."
Happy birthday and God bless the Rozell kids.
Guest preacher John Rozell brought the morning message from Luke 10:30-35: "And Jesus answering said, 'A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of raiment, and wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead.'
Jesus presents to the young lawyer this scenario of a wandering Jew and what befell him. This not only served to answer his question but also, questions us about what we would do.
"And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side."
A religious person known by what office or position he holds. He didn’t even stop but kept going. Why? Don’t want to touch the unclean? Are we turned off by others misfortune and don’t want to soil ourselves?
"And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side."
Another person who was set aside to minister in the temple. He came closer but did not help. Why? Maybe he saw he was beyond the kind of help he could administer? Do we look and asses and think the same thing? It’s not my thing or someone else will come along and help him maybe? Is it the wrong kind of ministry and out of our comfort zone?
"But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him, and went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him. And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, 'Take care of him, and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again I will repay thee.'"
Here is the third person who came saw, and looked too. This particular person not only stopped but stooped down to help. He went further then most people would, past even what a religious person would do.
Where do we find ourselves in this story? Are we the beaten, the religious leader, the church helper, or the Good Samaritan?
A question posed by the lawyer asks us also of who is our neighbor and would we love them as ourselves.
Something to ponder.
Pray for our church as it seeks a pastor, and our youth, the adults, our community and our country.
Ron Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. and small group classes begin at 8:45. Cookson United Methodist Church is a place for Christian growth and fellowship. The church always has open hearts, open minds and open doors. Members are looking forward to greeting and meeting you.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 17 for the sixth annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Car Show and Shine and Spaghetti Dinner. It will be from 5-8 p.m. Call 214-215-8306 for more information.
Scripture readings last week were Colossians 3:1-4 and Luke 12: 13-21. Pastor Rachel continues her messages from the parables. She began her message with a story in regards to "you can't take it with you." Greed is a problem that focuses on yourself. Money is never about just money. It is invested with your passions. In the gospels, riches are usually referred to in negative terms.
This rich man in Luke 12 is self-centered. Read this Scripture and notice how much he uses the words "I" and "his." The rich man also said that he will take life easy; eat, drink and be merry. This phrase is also referenced in Isaiah and Ecclesiastes. The rich man did not take God into account. God judges him a fool and takes his life that night. God is the one who provides the good fortune. This is how it will be with whoever stores up things for themselves but is not rich toward God.
What does it mean to be rich for God? These verses tell you how not to be rich for God. The Scriptures before and after tell us about the Good Samaritan, the Lord's Prayer, and about Mary. Fools lives end in death. The possessions we have are gifts from God. Get deeper spirituality and trust. Let go of grief, anxiety and fear as you get richer in God through communion with him. Pray that your desire will be to get richer toward God.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"See, darkness covers the earth and thick darkness is over the peoples, but the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you" (Isaiah 60:2 NIV).
This Scripture speaks of a time when there will be great darkness upon the earth. This is a spiritual darkness. We are beginning to experience such a time morality has become almost non-existent; crime, violence, hate, murder, revenge, and theft, which all have their roots in a spiritual condition, are on the increase. People are doing what is right in their own eyes, wrong is now right, and right is now wrong, and both are being completely redefined.
The world is in darkness and it seems to be getting darker all the time. There is a cure for darkness; it's called light. Light always overcomes and expels darkness. So, if light is the cure for the world's darkness, then we need some shining lights. Where will these lights come from? Jesus told us plainly that "we are the light of the world." We are to be shining as lights in a dark world. Where do we get our light? It comes from Jesus. "The people whom sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death, light is sprung up. As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world."
Jesus is the Light, and while he was on earth, the people saw a great light. So, if light is the cure for the world's darkness, there needs to be some shining lights. Jesus told us plainly that we are the light of the world. We are to be shining as lights in a dark world. Where do we get our light? It comes from Jesus and "The people whom sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up." Jesus said, "As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world." Jesus is the Light, and while he was on earth the people saw a great light.
The light of Jesus in us is only dimmed if we hide it. Are you hiding his light? Is it bright and expelling much darkness? Are you making room for Jesus' light to shine brightly through you by surrendering yourself to him more completely? The world is in darkness, but we have the light that will expel the darkness. The question is, are we letting the light of Christ shine brightly through us? Is the light of Jesus shining brightly or dimly through your life?
There is a cure for darkness; it's called "light." Light always overcomes and expels darkness. Even the smallest light can overcome darkness. While a little light is better than no light at all, bigger, brighter lights would be much better and the bigger and brighter, the less the darkness.
So, let your light shine for all to see and be what you need to be. Life is short; make the most of it. Find Jesus, and you will never be in the dark.
Jenny Dameron
Tahlequah First Baptist
Imagine you are on a diet and you have decided to go on a walk every morning for exercise. You decide to take a route that takes you right past your favorite doughnut shop. Yes, in the morning, when they are making fresh donuts. You ponder walking that way, you think it is probably a mistake, but you decide to go that way anyway. You walk by, congratulating yourself because you’re making such a great effort to get up in the mornings and walk. As you walk by, you glance in the window, then, you pause at the window to watch as they make the donuts, you smell the aroma wafting up through the air, and before you even realize it, you have gone inside and are sitting at a table eating a doughnut.
That’s the way sin works. It is a progression. First you walk toward it, you stand and look at it, and finally you are sitting right in the middle of it. Psalm 1:1 says, “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful.” In verse 2 it says, “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in his law he meditates day and night.” A man who follows these verses loves to read the Bible, loves to hear God’s Word preached, loves to hear songs with Scripture in them, he meditates on God’s Word, and that means he thinks on God’s Word all the time. He meditates on it both day and night and seeks its meaning and lives by the Word.
If we want to live a happy, blessed life and truly be a joyful person, we need to separate ourselves from some things and some people and surround ourselves with godly things and godly people. The truth is that the believer doesn’t pull the nonbeliever up; it is usually the other way around, nonbelievers pull the believer down. If we truly want to live a godly life, we have to separate ourselves from ungodly influences.
Services are at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. The Bible Conference with Dr. Alan Bandy is 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, and 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12. Everyone is welcome to join us for these great worship times.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship to our Savior, Jesus Christ, as services opened for Sunday morning, Aug. 4. “Paul – From Persecutor To Apostle” was taken from Philippians 3:7-8 and Acts 25:13-19. One of the greatest stories ever told is of Paul’s conversion. He had been, as Saul of Tarsus, an educated, influential man, head of the Jewish Sanhedrin Court. Yet, he was like every other person who has ever lived in his need of a Savior.
As he traveled the road to Damascus, he carried documents giving him the power to imprison the saints, close churches and even put to death the believers. Suddenly, a light brighter than the noon-day sun shone down upon him and those with him, blinding him. As he fell to the earth he asked, “Who art thou, Lord?” The answer that came back to him, “I am Jesus…”, clarified that he was the same "I am" that was spoken of in Scripture, the same Jesus who told the Jews, “Behold, before Abraham was, I am.”
The great light of revelation came to Saul that day, showing him who Jesus is. Instead of persecuting the saints, he became one of them. He was led into the city and a man named Annanias came to him to tell him some things that he needed to do. Annanias feared Saul, but the Lord assured him that there was nothing to fear, for Saul was a chosen vessel for his use.
Saul had been humbled, surrendering completely to the Lord. He had come to the place where he quit resisting God. We all need to be in that place to be able to receive something from God. After Annanias prayed for Saul, the scales fell form his eyes and he was baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus and filled with the Holy Ghost.
Paul realized that he was saved only because he obtained mercy from God. He received the revelation in a mighty way; though no two people have the same experience, the revelation of Jesus Christ, God manifest in flesh, never changes. Paul found that something greater than prophecy occurred in his life. He experienced prophecy fulfilled when he was born again of the water and of the Spirit. Everyone who comes to God in repentance, and is baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and receives the Holy Ghost experiences the fulfillment of prophecy in their lives. There is no greater experience than serving God as one called by his name – Jesus – and filled with his Spirit.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit the website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.