Tahlequah First Baptist
The relationships in our lives matter. Maintaining our strong friendships and relationships take work. A lot of times, we let the demands of our life distract us from nurturing the important relationships in our life, whether it is a marriage, a good friend, or a family member. We need to do a self-check on ourselves and our relationships from time to time and ask ourselves how we can be a better spouse, friend, companion or family member. How do we spend more time with the people that are really special to us? It is very important that we value the time we spend with our loved ones and set aside the busyness of our lives.
One way to keep our relationships alive and let others know we love and care about them is to reset our relationships every day. We can intentionally make the effort to start anew our relationships. God gives us that opportunity every morning of every new day. He has created us to lend comfort and support, have a listening ear, and give encouragement. You know when you get that little urge to call a friend or relative and then you let your busy life take over? The thought was a great one, but it would have been even better if we had acted on it. Take time today to reset your relationships and prioritize the people that matter to you. Make that phone call, invite that dear friend to lunch, text your spouse and tell them that you were thinking about them and wish them a good day. You’ll be so glad you did.
“Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart, and the pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice” (Proverbs 27:9 NIV).
Events for Sunday, Aug. 25, include: First Kids Paint Party, 3-5 p.m. in the Faith Room; and a Christmas Choir Open House, 5-7 p.m. in the Chapel. Wednesday night Bible study will be on "The Parables of Luke" at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Barber Baptist
"’Till I come again give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine” (2 Timothy 4:13).
Guest preacher Larry Sparks asked all the men in the church to join him in front of the pulpit to pray for the nation, the community and Barber Baptist Church. He brought the morning message about the courtroom in heaven.
"That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life. 1John1-2:2
(For the life was manifested, and we have seen it, and bear witness, and shew unto you that eternal life, which was with the Father, and was manifest unto us:)
That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with His Son Jesus Christ. And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full.
This then is the message which we have heard of Him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all.
If we say that we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin.
If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar, and His word is not in us.
My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous: And He is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.”
Right now we stand before the Father, as the accuser, Satan, attempts to convince us we are still lost and reprobate. All along, though, Jesus Christ, our advocate, declares us forgiven and redeemed.
May we remember we have the Holy Spirit who convicts us of sin; convinces us of truth, that Jesus Christ is the Son of God; and coverts us into children of God. The Holy Spirit bears witness that we are saved and that our salvation is sealed and permanent.
Pray for our schools, children, families and our nation. Pray continually for each other.
Marta Vann
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Kristi Ward sang “Wherever the Wind Blows" and “Soon and Very Soon.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Dustin and Kristi Ward the teens. Frankie Tyer was in charge of the nursery.
Brother Don Clinton taught the adult class from Genesis 3:1-6. The nature of the devil is deceit. He is a liar, a slanderer, an usurper. The chief tool of the devil is to bring confusion.
God is not the author of confusion. Where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. The devil is an intruder and comes into places uninvited.
We must put on the whole armor of God that we may be able to stand against the devil. The devil is an enemy of God; therefore if we are God’s children, he is our enemy.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: "Just a Little Talk with Jesus," "Keep on the Firing Line," "In the Beautiful City," “Victory in Jesus," and "The Lily of the Valley.”
The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Me," "Put on the Whole Armor of God” and “Give Me Oil in My Lamp." Pastor Carl Clark sang “The Old Man’s Dead." Kristi Ward opened worship service with “Peace in the Valley" and “He’ll Make a Way.”
Rev. Clark delivered the message from Matthew 9:14-25: "When Jesus was on his way to heal Jarius' daughter, there was a woman who had an issue of blood for 12 years. She said within herself 'if I may but touch his garment, I will be made whole.' But Jesus turned him about, and when he saw her, he said 'daughter, be of good comfort; thy faith hath made thee whole.' And the woman was made whole from that hour."
If we can put our faith in Jesus, we too can receive our healing and needs whatever they may be. Faith moves mountains. Services closed with an invitation to bring your needs to Jesus.
The altar filled as many came forward to prayer and receive God’s mercy and help in their lives.
Lula Thompson dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 75.
Evening Bible study will move up to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, due to school starting. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on Aug. 18 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 86 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 6:22-40, and the first song "O How I Love Jesus."
Happy birthday to Daphyne Shell. We've had several requests for prayer this past week on our prayer chain line, some for physical healing, some for spiritual, and unfortunately, a couple in regard to deaths in families. When you pray, be sure to remember all these folks.
Prayers from friends and even strangers can be of great comfort to those that are hurting.
We are in the process of gathering personal hygiene products for the upper grade classes to be distributed by the teachers at Peggs School. Items needed are toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soaps, shampoo, feminine items and the like. The items will not be "widely" distributed to any and all students, only those deemed by teachers and counselors to be in need.
We'll be having a work day on Saturday, Sept. 7, to get the yard cleaned up really well for the outdoor singing and dinner that will be held on Sept. 13. Back with us this year is the group Cornerstone, a bluegrass-type gospel group from the Salina area. The main meat dish this year is fried chicken; attendees need to bring dishes that will "go with" chicken. Oh yeah, desserts too.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from a parable found in Matthew 13:24-30, the tares and the wheat. Beginning with the query "what sort of seeds are you sowing each day?" Brother Rex brought out the vast changes in our daily lives that have come about in the last 60 years or so. One, we've allowed prayer and Christ to be taken out of public schools. Two, with the decision of Roe Vs Wade, abortion was declared to be legal. About this same time, war was raging in Vietnam; protests were everywhere, trouble was brewing over segregation or integration of schools, marijuana and other drugs became "popular" with the young people.
Then, we move on into the '80s when becoming wealthy, some obscenely so, was the "way to go." Families were being torn apart due to greed, disguised as getting ahead, doing better. This led to "latch-key kids," televisions and games, the babysitters of note. In the '90s, we found we,were raising some really disrespectful kids, unruly, demanding...the "me me me" generation, one parent households working two or more jobs just to make ends meet and make sure their child(ren) had "what everybody else has."
The point here is, we've let the enemy slip in and sow weeds into our fields of good. Satan has really taken advantage of the slippage of the church and gotten a pretty tight hold over our kids and families.
Time to fix that, church. Stand up for Christ, sow seeds of kindness, graciousness, peace. Remember, you are a warrior for Christ. If we don't fight the good fight, Satan wins and we all spend eternity in hell.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Last Saturday evening, the Cookson Community enjoyed a very hot, but an awesome time with the sixth annual Car Show and Shine and Spaghetti Dinner. It was held in the parking lot of Cookson United Methodist Church. The 5 Cs Car Club was an integral part of the evening. The music and the master of ceremonies was great. Very unique, unusual and cool looking vehicles were displayed. Several door prizes were won, thanks to the generous donations of Tahlequah businesses. Guests came from Arkansas and all across the Green Country District. The awesome chefs served a great spaghetti dinner in the very cool fellowship hall. Special thanks to everyone who contributed and volunteered to make this possible. The fellowship and conversations were flowing.
Last Sunday, Rev. Rachel Parrott's message was based on Luke 13:10-17, the parable of "Jesus heals a crippled woman." Scripture reading was also read from Jeremiah 1:4-10. This is a story of restoration and health.
On the Sabbath, Jesus healed this woman who has been bent over for 18 years. The woman immediately looks up and starts praising God. The synagogue leader told him that there were six days for work, come and be healed, but not on the Sabbath.
Jesus replied by calling them hypocrites. The leaders were humiliated, but the people were delighted with all the wonderful things that Jesus was doing. Jesus wants everyone to have an abundant life. Anyone can be bent over from their sins. Jesus saves you from this if you believe. It is easy to get caught up in the rules and laws. Christians should not judge or limit the power of God. This can limit others or their feeling the love of God. Lord, free us from the bent-over positions in our lives.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him" (John 4:23).
It is amazing to me that the Lord is seeking people to worship him. What is more amazing is that he isn't getting worship from those who profess to be his children, Christians. I don't understand how you can be a "Christian" and not be a worshiper of God? It just isn't possible, or do we all have a different opinion of this?
Worship is not just something that we do on Sunday mornings in church. It isn't something that we do when the choir sings our favorite song. It isn't something that we do when God answers a prayer of desperation in a miraculous way. Worship is a lifestyle; it is not about what we do, it is about who we are. We are worshipers of God if we are his followers.
Worship is not only an act; it is the result of a heart that is full of love and gratitude toward God. I love him, therefore, I can't help but sing his praises, give him honor, give him glory, exalt him, humble my heart before him. I am so grateful for what he did for me when he sent his son Jesus to die on the cross in my place. I am so grateful that he has given me eternal life. I am so thankful that he took me from death to life, and loved me and forgave me when I was sinning against him. When I think about what all he has done for me, and how I didn't deserve any goodness from him, I can't help but worship him.
Religious people only consider worship as an act to be done in certain settings. True followers and lovers of the Lord can't help but worship him regardless of the settings. Which one are you? Worship is not an act we do; it is a lifestyle that we possess.
Jenny Dameron
