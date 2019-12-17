Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to celebrate this Christmas season at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
A Blue Christmas Service will be held for everyone who has had a loss this year. This service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve services will be held at 6 p.m. and 11. The first service will be geared towards children and their families. The late service will be a traditional candlelight service ending at midnight.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's Scriptures were Matthew 11:2-11 and Luke 1:39-46. She began her message by discussing the difference between being happy and showing joy. She then referred to Mary and Elizabeth's excitement of meeting each other and discussing their pregnancies. Elizabeth's baby leaps with joy.
Mary breaks out into a spontaneous song called the "Magnificat." It's a made-up song full of Old Testament Scripture images. This is a spontaneous reaction that occurs in the most joyful moments of their lives. Mary is expressing some of the greatest hopes and dreams of people, the Israelites, which will now be fulfilled through the baby growing inside her.
Mary has more than excitement and happiness. Joy is greater. Joy is the fulfillment of your greatest dreams, knowledge of peace that sustains you at all times and in every place, even in the midst of life's up and downs, joy is still present.
An old saying is "Happiness is an outside job, but joy is an inside job." Real joy only comes through faith in God. Real joy is only possible because of God's work in the world.
God's work in the world is turning oppressive power structures upside down. He establishes his reign of peace and justice.
Mary was watching with joy God's plans and promises unfold. She knows that Jesus is going to turn the world upside down. God's gift of joy is offered to each person. As Jesus Christ is busy making this world a better place, it should be a constant source of joy for everyone. Never stop celebrating the God who makes all things right.
Cindy Ballew
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for Dec. 15 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs. Our first song was "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and the devotional was Luke 1:26-39. We had 64 in attendance this morning.
Three reported birthdays this week: Nora Hildreth, Jess Cobb, and Patsy Ingram. Get well prayers and wishes are requested for Lesley Dean and Max Harvey. Our prayers and sympathy are offered to Tammy Lyons and her family on the recent loss of her father. (Forgive me if I've spelled your name wrong).
Our youth class' float they entered in both the Locust Grove and Tahlequah Christmas parades won the first-place trophy in Locust Grove for Best Float in the church entries class. Yay, kiddos! We're really proud of you. We're most proud of the fact you and all on the float handed out small Bibles and testaments to the watching crowds and hearing the reports of their reception. We have a bunch of wonderful young folks at Peggs Community.
Now on to coming events. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is senior luncheon day. Baked ham and all the great side dishes is on the menu this week. The youth will be having a dress rehearsal on Thursday evening for the program. Christmas program candy will be sacked up on Friday evening, beginning around 6 p.m. The program itself is Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m. We will be having a soup and sandwich-type lunch after morning service; the program; and then dismiss evening services afterward.
Next Sunday is also Brother Rex and Shirley's "pounding."
Brother Rex based his message on Scripture taken from Isaiah 9:2-7, Exodus 3:14; John chapters 1, 6, 8, 10-11, and 14-15; and Revelations 1:8, 17-18. In reading these Scriptures, we find the prophecy of the birth of Jesus; God's reply to Moses that he was called "I am"; notice of Jesus' identity and existence at the founding of the universe; Jesus' statements announcing himself as "I Am....."; and again, Christ's revelation of his eternal existence i.e., The Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end.
Now that I've probably managed to confuse everyone, the point of today's message is to ask ourselves "Do we really know Jesus as we should and as he is, or do we still see him in the manger as a baby?" Yes, Jesus was the perfect gift to a spiritually dying world, but he did not die as a child. He, being fully human and fully God, allowed himself to die on the cross in order for us, all of us, to find salvation and redemption from our sins. He is available to talk with us 24 hours a day, every day. He hears our wants, our needs, our gripes, our sorrows, and sometimes, even our thanks for the blessings that have been given us.
Do you know that Savior? How about the healer of broken hearts, the peace giver, the strong shoulder to lean on in our daily lives? Do you know him as Lord and King of Kings? Why not? This season of the year when we celebrate the birth of the Christ child is a perfect time to review what you really know and what you think you know about Christ. It is time to really accept the gift, the true gift of Christ.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
One Christian writer wrote that he really loved the holiday called Christmas. He loved all the activities, the busyness and excitement in his church at Christmastime. He loved his home where everything is buzzing with anticipation and everyone is laughing and happy.
He loved the food. He loved the decorations. He loved the smell of Christmas in the air. And who really doesn't love a couple of gifts under the tree with your name on them? He loved that, too. It's a pretty neat way to celebrate someone's birthday, right?
The Christmas season is all of this and more, if we keep in mind what the season is all about and the real reason we celebrate. Christmas is one more time to celebrate and revel in the wonderful gift and mystery of Emmanuel, "God with us." It is another day to lay our battles in life down and to release our fears and selfishness. It is another day to remember and embrace God's incredible love for us and to celebrate his presence in our lives.
The truth that God is with us, "Emmanuel" should make Christmas and every other day a celebration. Thank you, Jesus, for Christmas and for another day to celebrate, honor, love and praise you and realize that you are always with us. "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go" (Joshua 1:9).
Merry Christmas to you all. We pray you have a blessed and happy day.
Come and join us for our beautiful Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
Terri Fite
Unitarian Universalist
Being supported and being supportive is an extended and much needed cycle of which we are all called to be a part. Behind each of us stands at least one supporter. We tend to think of support in monetary or work terms like "spousal support" or "tech support," or support from assistants, gardeners, therapists, and other people that help us see to our day-to-day tasks. Supporters can be mentors or advisers, but really, anyone who helps us and allows us to do the things we are best at: see to our obligations, pursue our dreams, bolster our confidence - that's support.
Whether we notice them or not, we always have supporters around us. The support may come from a memory of an example from a teacher, the words or actions from a departed loved one, or the person behind us in the grocery line that we have held up, who smiles encouragement and shows patience when they have to wait an extra three minutes for us to finish our business.
This is what we do for each other. Support, whether in the form of a loved one, a paid employee, or a stranger with acceptance and compassion, is what we are meant to do in this family of humanity. Supporting others can be as generous or as general as the situation calls. Ways to be supportive include acts of patience, a call or message, a note or card, making a sandwich or serving a meal, a nod or smile to a stranger, a cheer of congratulations, and always, a hug. By understanding our own place in the human support system and all the remarkable things we can do within that system, allows us to better recognize all the ways we are and have been supported. In order to thrive in this world, we need others to support and be supportive. Let's think of all the ways we can utilize simple support in our every day lives for others, and let us also be grateful for all the ways we have been supported.
Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. for our weekly forum discussion in the UUCT library, and stay for our Yuletide service. This year we continue our tradition of the Winter Solstice/Joyful Yule with greenery in a spiral, candles, special music from Tahlequah's own Bear Creek Troupe, singing, and reverence for the winter world and season of introspection and reflection.
Find out more about us by joining us for service or keep in touch on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 North College." May you be blessed, as you continue to be a blessing to others.
Traci Clark
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Sandra Clark, Afton Kissinger and Lula Thompson sang "The World's Greatest Story" and "The First Noel."
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Ethan Horney taught the adult class on managing stress in a hectic world.
Philippians 4:4-9: "Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of a good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things."
The devil will have you always thinking doom and gloom. God is a very present help in our time of need. We can relieve our stress by refusing to dwell upon the negative and choosing rather to dwell upon God's promises.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken followed by prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: "Joy to the World," "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing," "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem" and "We Three Kings."
The booster band sang "Confidence," "I'm in the Lord's Army" and "Come and Go with Me to My Father's House."
Afton Kissinger, Alezar Gregory and Stephanie Sellers sang "Peace in the Valley." Pastor Carl Clark sang "The Anchor Holds."
Rev. Clark delivered the message from Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the thoughts I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end."
We serve a living God who loves us above measure. His love has no end. The love of God surpasses all knowledge. There is no depth, no height, no breadth. Jesus came into this world as a newborn baby. He later freely gave his life on an old rugged cross.
John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
Jesus is the reason for the season. Service closed with an altar call. Praise God, we had two more souls added to the kingdom of God. Afton Kissinger dismissed the congregation in prayer, asking God's blessings upon the Christmas dinner served in the fellowship hall.
Attendance was 70.
We will dismiss Bible study this Wednesday evening. We are having Christmas rehearsal. Our Christmas program will be Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
We enjoyed going to the nursing home Christmas caroling Saturday. Afterward, we had a cookout, thanks to Ethan and Jamie Horney. We ended the day with a hayride.
Lula Thompson
