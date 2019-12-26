First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Dec. 21. "Ephesus - The Church of Power" was taken from Zachariah 4:6 and Acts 19:1-15. Before Paul returned to Ephesus, as he had promised, a man by the name of Apollos came and taught the people with eloquent speech. He told the people that Jesus was the Messiah to come, not realizing that Jesus had already come and through his death, burial, and resurrection, provided the plan of salvation for mankind. Paul, passing through the upper coast of Ephesus, found certain disciples there who were baptized unto John's baptism. He asked them if they had received the Holy Ghost since they believed. They responded that they had not heard that there was a Holy Ghost. John could preach and baptize unto repentance, but not for remission of sins, because no blood had yet been shed on Calvary. He told his converts to look for the One who was to come after him. He would baptize with the Holy Ghost and with fire.
After Paul told these men that Jesus had come as the Messiah, they were all baptized in Jesus' name and, when Paul laid his hands on them, they were all filled with the Holy Ghost. The Lord has made the way of salvation easy to understand - and it is to whosoever will obey it and serve the Lord.
After Paul had taught for months in the synagogue, he was put out by disputers who hardened their hearts and believed not the truth. Paul then went to Tyrannus to obtain the schoolhouse from him and taught from there for two years, with the Lord working great signs and wonders as a witness to the people. Because of these miracles and wonders being done in Jesus' name, certain vagabond Jews, full of evil spirits, took upon themselves to deliver a man vexed with a devil. The seven sons of Sceva failed in their effort as the spirit said to them, "Jesus I know and Paul I know, but who are you?"
God does not intend for truth and idolatrous beliefs to mix. The spirit of rebellion is as witchcraft. Those who would deceive the people, proclaiming less than is necessary for salvation, possess that spirit of rebellion. They turn the truth into fables. Only those who meet God's requirements will be caught up to meet the Lord in the air. There is no compromise of truth allowed.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. We had a wonderful Christmas program. Sandra Clark, along with Cindy Rolston, assisted the 20 little ones in their parts they played in the program.
The teens, along with their teachers Donald and Holly Devine, put on a skit. It was about the consequences of sin leading to being bound by the devil.
Hagen Horney brought the solution to their problem by leading them in repentance to salvation. This in turn set them free from the devil's hold on their lives.
Nicolas Clark narrated the Christmas story. We had a great adult choir to sing the beautiful Christmas hymns.
Lula Thompson recited the poem "'Twas the Night Before Jesus Came." In the words of this poem, the meaning is clear. The coming of Jesus is drawing near. There is only one life, and when comes the last call, we'll find that the Bible was true after all.
Pastor Clark dismissed the service with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Attendance was 105.
We passed out Christmas candy following the service.
Wednesday evening Bible study is dismissed this week.
We want to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Services on Dec. 22 began in prayer led by Brother Gilbert Beaver. The devotional was read from Matthew 1:18-25, and the first song was "O Come, All Ye Faithful." We had 80 in attendance this morning.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Connie Rhodes, Bud Moss, and, oh, yeah...me. Unfortunately for the time it is in the season, we've also had several families lose loved ones and need your prayers for God's peace and healing. Please remember the family of Max Harvey, Barbara Littledave, the Milliron family request prayers for a member in really bad health. We've had quite a lot of prayer requests on the prayer chain for those in bad health, financial problems, personal problems, and "unspoken" prayers, the exact need is unknown, but the need for prayer is still there.
Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. is our annual business conference wherein the officers of the church, and Sunday school are elected and the direction and goals of the church for the next year are placed before the church for discussion and execution.
There will be a CPR class offered on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. in our gym to members of the church. It will not be a certification class, only basic CPR that everyone should know. There will be no cost for this class.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on the same Scripture read as the devotional, Matthew 1:18-25, and spoke of the importance of the Christ-child's birth and the message the man would bring to the world. This little baby we celebrate each year grew to be the perfect Lamb to redeem a lost world of not only Jewish believers, but the Gentile populations of the world, as well. Again, Brother Rex stressed the critical need to seek, accept, and be born again, living for God, listening for the Holy Spirit, and thanking our Savior for his sacrifice so many years ago. Not only is Jesus the "reason for the season," he is the best reason for living and the only way to heaven.
Have a merry Christmas, remember your neighbors and all those that don't feel they have reason to celebrate. Spread Jesus' love and compassion around. He died for all of us.
Kay Cordray
Come and Dine Church
The Come and Dine Church is at 1984 N. Grand Ave., which is north on Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service.
Morning service is at 10 a.m., with morning prayers lead by brother Rick Walker. We started singing, and a come-and-dine chapter was read. Classes begin at 10:30 a.m., and worship is at 11. We start with prayers, songs from children, special songs led by the birthdays and anniversaries, and an offering taken up. The word was by Rose Essary.
We had a beautiful service with 28 people who came to join us in worshiping that with the Lord and praising him.
Preaching next week is Rose Essary. Bible study by Kerry Fogleman is on Tuesday in Proverbs, and Friday in Ephesians at 7 p.m. Snacks are served after.
Karen Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.