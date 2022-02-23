Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"If ye will turn to the Lord with full purpose of heart, and put your trust in him, and serve him with all diligence of mind, if ye do this, he will, according to his own will and pleasure, deliver you out of bondage" (Mosiah 7:33).
It is always remarkable to behold God's infinite capacity to deliver his children out of all forms of bondage. Bondage being spiritual, physical, mental, or emotional in nature.
For some, this frustrating and upsetting entrapment in bad habits, behaviors, or circumstances may have the appearance to last forever. To some, these issues - and more - may even continue to this day. Important to know however is that God has the ability to grant freedom from all these conditions of bondage. It simply requires complete trust in him and his son, Jesus Christ.
Deliverance from all bondage, regardless the type, is only made possible because of what the scriptures call, "the Atonement of Christ the Lord."
Without the atonement of Jesus Christ, deliverance from trials would be impossible. Grace, defined as divine help and assistance to do good continually and continue faithfully even when one would otherwise not be able to, flows freely into the lives of
God's children because of Jesus Christ's intercessory sacrifice and suffering for their behalf. God's grace and power makes freedom from bondage possible and his children can receive his grace only by humble submission to his holy commandments and divine timing.
t requires a personal desire and diligence to keep God's commandments with trust that God will grant the necessary freedom sought and grace to survive through the trial.
God will deliver you from all bondage if you trust him enough to keep his commandments with all diligence through the thick and thin.
Elder Chandler Murphy
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Coffee and fellowship follow the 8:30 service.
Next Sunday, Pastor Kim Hutson will lead the worship and give the message.
Upcoming calendar dates include an Ash Wednesday Service March 2 at 6 p.m. A baked potato dinner with all the trimmings and salad bar will be held Saturday March 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. A love offering is appreciated.
The Lake Tenkiller community is invited to attend all events. Cookson United Methodist Church always has open hearts, open minds and open doors. The members strive to always love God, love others and serve the world.
Scriptures for the Ash Wednesday service will be Joel 2:1-2, 12-17, 2 Corinthians 5: 20-6:10 and Matthew 6: 1-6,16-21.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's scripture readings were 1 Corinthians 15: 35-38, 42-50. Psalm 37: 3-7, 39-40. She began her message with talking about zombies baffling her.
Paul in 1 Corinthians 15 speaks about the resurrection of the dead and the resurrection of the body.
He takes a deep breath and seeks to speak to that which is beyond words and understanding.
He reminds people that the resurrection is God's act, God's work, not a natural occurrence. People have to see with the eyes of faith.
A seed is transformed by the process of creation. In 1 Corinthians 15: 51-58 the body is changed and what appears is different from what died.
There is a new creation. From the moment that you accept Jesus, you are called to live into the new creation into the abundant life of God. Life everlasting continues but it changes and it transforms.
Transformation is at work from the moment you accept the gift of life from the one who came that everyone may have life and have it abundantly.
You have this now to guide and strengthen you. A bright hope for tomorrow and many blessings beyond words and imagination.
Will you dare to see God at work within you, the church and the world?
Will you dare to be available for the transforming power of God so that you can grow, reach higher and live deeper, catching glimpses of the glory of God all along the way?
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Casey Smith.
May God continue to bless Rip and Kristy Davis as they celebrate another year of marriage.
The church was blessed by Taylor Pratt, associate director of Baptist Collegiate Ministry, at Tahlequah's NSU. She described several mission opportunities, ministries, weekly events, and outreach activities that BCM offers the students.
Her husband, Peyton Pratt, brought a message about going to the ends of the earth. He opened with Psalm 19 and prayer. Focal passage was Romans 10:9-17.
"That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shall believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
"For the scriptures saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed," Romans (10:9-10).
Confession is an outward evidence of inward faith, belief in your heart. Raised, is the belief that the resurrection occurred. Saved, when we believe and confess, we are justified.
When someone is saved, then what?
"For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication…" (Thessalonians 4:3-4).
"For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea" (Habakkuk 2:14).
This is what God wants to happen in his creation. Has God's glory filled the earth? no; will he? Yes.
"After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with robes, and palms in their hands.
"And cried with a loud voice, saying, salvation to our God, which sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb" (Revelation 7:9-10).
Every nation, people, language; the entire world; all are intimately created by God. When we are sanctified, we are called to his plan (Mathew 28:18-20).
"For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed" (Romans 10:11).
There is no such thing as an innocent person. (Psalm 51:5, Romans 1:20).
Why does this matter? There are people dying believing they can have good things in eternity by following pagan myths (Titus 3:2-7).
Fellow believers, we all have a specific purpose in God's plan; it is not about who we think we are, or what we deserve, it is about telling the world about the saving power of Jesus Christ.
"But what things were gain to me, those I counted loss for Christ…" (Philippians 4:11), (Philippians 3:7-9).
As a Christian, what is your path? Why are you not doing this? Pray to God that you hear and do. (Romans 18:25-27).
Marta Vann
First Baptist
The tension of this world just seems to be in the air lately.
Things feel heavy, people are discouraged and dissatisfied, and many, many people are hurting.
Everybody feels worn out from struggles and strife, weariness and discontent. We feel overwhelmed, weary and just plain old worn out.
When we feel this way and those feelings linger far longer than they should, how do we keep our heads up and remain hopeful when things seem so difficult?
A good story to read about this is in 2 Chronicles 2:20. It is about Jehoshaphat and a multitude of enemies that came against him.
He was going to have to fight them, so he sought the will of God. He sought God's battle plan and not his own, knowing that it was much different and better than his own.
We are battle weary in this time in our world. Don't be overcome by struggles, strife, and difficulties.
They surround us everyday with worry, discontentment and fear. We should follow God's plan instead to find the faith that we need to get through it all and find contentment in what we have and what we do in our lives.
We should not be fearful about anything if the Lord is our savior. Seeking God's plan and will allows us to find the peace, hope and assurance he offers.
Through God, we have victory.
Sunday Services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible Study, 6 p.m. Join us to study and worship. Everyone is welcome.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Morning services Feb. 20 began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish.
The devotional was taken from John 2:1-11, and the first song "Leaning On The Everlasting Arms."
There were 74 in attendance this morning.
Celebrating birthdays this week: Mike Moss, Raylene Bielli, Deborah Parish, and Rex Hendrickson.
Mike and Kelly Moss celebrate their wedding anniversary, as well. Get well wishes and prayers for Ed Richards and the prayer chain mentions.
The benefit for "Skeeter" Williams and her family will be held Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Tahlequah Community Building.
Food service will begin at 5 p.m., and a live auction at 6. All proceeds will go to the Williams family to help with their medical bills stemming from a bad vehicle accident.
The newly formed men's group will be holding their first meeting at Table Five in Peggs on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. T
he youth group's annual garage sale has been scheduled for March 18 and 19 in our activity building.
Donations will be greatly appreciated and are due on Sunday March 13.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture found in Genesis 12:1-3 and 13:14-18, as well as Matthew 1:1-17.
The message focused on God's promise to Abram, and to the rest of the world.
In Genesis, we find God promising Abram (aka Abraham) lands in which to grow his crops, his herds, and his family if he will just leave the lands and gods of his father and go where God instructs him to go.
Once Lot and Abram split, going their separate ways, Abram is promised all the lands wherever his footsteps land, in every direction. He is also promised heirs of his own, a son.
The best promise of God is that he will never forsake his people as long as his words, his laws are obeyed.
We know that the descendants of Abraham weren't very good at staying in line with God's words.
God never forsook his promise; his people walked away from it.
A new promise was given to God's people 42 generations later, in the form of a small baby boy, born in a stable in Bethlehem.
This child was Jesus, and would grow into the sacrificial savior that can save the world.
It is only he that can cover all the sins of mankind and cleanse the way to a heavenly eternity for us; we have but to ask for forgiveness, kneel in repentance, and accept the grace given us through the Holy Spirit sent to wipe the sins into the sea of forgiveness and forgetfulness.
The next part is the tough one.
We have to walk in the ways of Christ to the best of our abilities and ask additional forgiveness when we fail.
I'm thinking we got the better promise. We got Jesus.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of thanksgiving opened services for Sunday morning, Feb. 20, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"You Must Have Roots!" was taken from Luke 8:4-15; 13:23-28, and Psalm 119:11.
The seed - the word of God - has different effects on different people when it is sown, even though they all hear the same words preached.
We must prepare our hearts for the seed to be sown, lest the fowls of the air snatch it away.
The enemy of our souls tries to steal what God gives us, using others, at times, to try to convince us that this truth is a lie.
If possible they will talk you out of obeying God.
Anyone who chooses to obey and serve God must be determined to do so - regardless of the obstacles put before them.
Of the four seeds sown, the second seed fell on rocks and withered away.
There was no strength nor root to stand.
We need to remember that the word of God will defend itself; it is forever settled in heaven.
The third seed that was sown fell on thorns - the cares of this life choked it out.
We must turn from the world, leaving it behind, when we turn to God in repentance.
The seed that fell on good ground took root in an honest and good heart.
We are to love this truth and the word of God as we take heed to it. We must hide his word in our hearts that we might not sin against him. And we must refrain our feet from evil, to keep his word.
His words are sweeter than honey to our soul; his word is a light to our feet and a lamp to our pathway. We are to meditate on his word day and night.
Our hearts stand in awe of his word and we rejoice at his word.
Those who turn away perish because they received not the love of the truth.
God will send strong delusions and they will believe a lie.
The time is at hand, for he that is unjust, let him be unjust still; he that is filthy let him be filthy still.
But he that is righteous, let him be righteous still and he that is holy let him be holy still.
Those who do his commandments will enter into the gate of that city and will have a right to the tree of life.
We must love the word of God, regardless of what others choose to do, for his word can be depended on.
It will guide us and keep us. His word is forever settled in heaven and it will stand forever.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
