Tahlequah First Baptist
Resolution: A firm decision to do or not to do something. Intention, resolve, decision, intent, aim, aspiration, design, purpose, object, plan, commitment, pledge, promise, undertaking. Most of us make New Year's resolutions of some sort, to lose weight, exercise more, eat more healthy, get rid of bad habits or begin good habits, the list goes on and on. But, there is one thing above all to put first as we begin this new year and every new year.
Put God first. Start your new year off right by prioritizing time with God and you will grow closer to him throughout the year. God chose us, we didn't choose hm. He chose us before we were even born. He chose us because of his love and mercy for us and we, in turn, can praise him and do his will to bring glory and honor to hm. We owe all to Jesus Christ who died for us to save us from an eternity in hell.
When we put God first, everything else will fall into place. When we put him first, everything else syncs together. There is a quote from Ezra Taft Benson that states it quite well: "When we put God first, all other things fall into their proper place or drop out of our lives. Our love of the Lord will govern the claims for our affection, the demands on our time, the interests we pursue, and the order of our priorities."
If we are not putting God first, we need to change our direction. Life gets busy and we can get off course from time to time. When you feel yourself at a dead end, seek the Lord and he will guide you back to where you need to be. He is always there to help us. Spend time with him in prayer; it seems we can find time for lots and lots of other things, but setting aside some time for prayer and quiet can be challenging for some of us. Set some time aside every day for prayer. It will make a difference in your life.
When we put God first in our lives and do what he wants us to do, he will give us clear direction. The paths and decisions we take will be much smoother. When we handle things ourselves, we can make a huge mess of things, but the decision to put God first and let him take charge is always the right decision. So, make him a priority every day in your life in 2020, and see what God can and will do in your life and how your life will improve when you spend time with him and give glory to him every day.
Sunday services are: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m.
Discipleship classes on Wednesday night start at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark sang "See a Victory" and "In the Fire."
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Jamie Horney was in charge of the nursery today.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on "The ultimate comeback." A widow woman from Nain was coming out of town to bury her only son. Jesus met her at the gate. He raised her son from the dead. As death was coming out, Jesus was coming in. Say goodbye to death and come into the new life with Jesus. Jesus came that we might have an abundant life.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: "Keep on the Firing Line," "l'm On the Battlefield," "Standing On the Promises" and "Leaning On the Everlasting Arms."
The booster band sang "Jesus Loves Me" and "Come and Go With Me." Hank Horney and Tylee sang "Who Did?" and Nicolas Clark and Caitlyn sang "Reckless Love."
Pastor Clark delivered the message from John 21:1-12. After Jesus' resurrection, he appeared to his disciples. They had toiled all night but caught no fish. Jesus instructed them to throw their nets over on the right side.
In obedience to the master, their nets were full of fishes. Jesus asked them to bring him the fish. After he baked them on the coals, he bid the disciples to come and dine.
The Master is still inviting us today to come and dine with him. He has spiritual food that can only satisfy the hungry soul.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Holly Devine dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 48.
We have changed our Wednesday evening Bible study to Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. This week's study is on the seven vials that will be poured out.
Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services Jan. 12 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 40 persons in attendance. The devotional was read from John 6:1-12 and the first song was "Are You Washed in the Blood?"
Celebrating birthdays this week are Koren Hill, Brandon Hill, Kelly Moss, Joan Littledave, and James Terry. Get well wishes and prayers go out for Arliss Magee, Jessie Williams, Barb Littledave, and Larry Walker, as well as all those mentioned on the prayer chain calls and all those suffering from flu or flu-like problems.
It's going to be a busy week this week: CPR class is Monday at 6:30 p.m.; the annual business conference and church elections are Tuesday at 7 p.m.; sack and pack is Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.; and the senior luncheon on Thursday is at 11 a.m. Also announced is a Feb. 22 conceal carry class, and a situational awareness class for women on Feb. 25. More on these as information becomes available.
Brother Rex took his reading this morning from Jeremiah 31:31-34, and talked on concentrating on the "small stuff" and forgetting the entire "picture" God paints, in other words, the way we live our lives.
Like so many that have gone on before us, we have a habit of getting so wrapped up in ourselves and our daily lives that we neglect or hang on to the way God wants us to live. Instead of sharing his Word, we talk sports scores, neighborhood gossip, etc. We're going to "busy" ourselves right out of heaven with our neglect of the tasks that have been set before us by the Father.
This old world isn't going to last forever. The King is coming, and from the looks of things, it may be sooner than later.
We must be ready, and we can only get that way by being less busy and more ready to concentrate on opening up our hearts, souls, and minds to the Word of the Most High, and complete the tasks he has set before us to accomplish.
Kay Cordray
