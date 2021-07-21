Peggs Community Church
Morning services July 18 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 60 in attendance. The devotional was read from Zechariah 9:9-17, and the first song, "Victory In Jesus."
Eugene Hill celebrated his birthday, and get-well prayers and wishes go up for Deborah Parish. Our love, sympathy, and prayers for God's peace reach out to the Smoke family on their recent loss.
This coming Sunday, the 25th, is our usual "last Sunday singing" for the evening service, beginning at 6 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend, sing, or bring a band is invited. We'll sing until everybody gets "sung out."
There will be a conceal carry class Aug. 7 in the activity building. Contact Brandon Hill for more details and costs, if any.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture from Mark 10:13-16, Proverbs 22:6, and 2 Timothy 4:2-4, focusing on the heart of a child. In reading the passages in Mark, we find an incident where some of the disciples were trying to restrain some children from going to Jesus where he sat. Jesus' reply to this was, "Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not; for of such is the kingdom of God. Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child, he shall not enter therein."
Finding ourselves living in the sort of world society we have today, always having to "watch our backs," get ahead, do better, etc., we've forgotten or completely lost the best part of being a child: that innocence and total trust that is a child's heart. When they love, they love completely without reservation, and trust the same way. This, church, is how we should come to Christ: loving and trusting completely, no questions, only the rock-solid faith that we will be loved in return and taken care of from our birth, throughout our lives, and on into eternity.
How do we do this? How can we remain child-like in our own trust, yet be adult enough to be good parents and examples for our own children? Read Proverbs 22:6: "Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Don't send your kid to Sunday school; take him or her. Live your lives in front of your kids the way you should, so you won't ever have anything to hide or be ashamed of. And be mindful of what your children, and you, are being taught, both in life and in church.
Before the Apostle Paul was beheaded, he wrote a letter to the young man he'd help raise, and was molding into an evangelist to carry on the work had just been started a few years before. Paul reminds Timothy to "preach the word; be instant in season, out of season, reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long-suffering and doctrine. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears, and they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables."
Be careful what and whom you believe; if it doesn't agree with the truths in the Bible, don't go there. It will lead you straight to hell.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
One of the things we do every morning is go to the closet and decide what we are going to wear for the day and how we are going to look to the world. Trying to decide this can sometimes take time, but do we give much thought to what God wants us to put on for the day?
“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience” (Colossians 3:12). No matter whom we will see or what we will do, God wants us to clothe ourselves in these attributes, just as Jesus did.
When someone is acting hateful or unloving toward us, it is easy to act the same way toward them. Proverbs 15:1 tells us a gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. It is really easy to retaliate when someone is being harsh and hateful to us, but God gives us clear instructions on how we are to treat our enemies in Luke 6:27-28. He tells us to love our enemies, to do good to those who hate us and to pray for people who mistreat us.
When we treat others harshly, we are not dressed with humility, kindness and compassion. Nor are we gentle and patient. We are demanding and prideful. Silence can be the right response at times (James 1:19). If we find ourselves acting harshly or hateful toward others, the Holy Spirit gently reminds us of all the times we have been forgiven though we didn’t deserve it (Romans 5:8) and reminds us we should forgive others the same way.
We are reminded of God’s gentle conviction on us and how his kindness to us leads to repentance. Remember when you look in the mirror every morning to put on the attributes of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience, not just the clothes in your closet. What we put on every day makes a big difference in our homes, work, communities, and in our world.
Remember Vacation Bible School starts next week: July 26-30, 9 a.m. to noon, for "Destination Dig. "You may register your child on our website: www.fbctah.org or call the church office at 918-456-0668.
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., and worship,10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Prayer, followed by songs of praise to our savior, Jesus Christ, opened services for Sunday morning, July 18. "Humility and Pride" was taken from Proverbs 29:33 and Luke 14:7-14.
A person cannot be full of pride and humble at the same time. When one is present, the other is absent – like light and darkness. Many attitudes reflect either pride or humility in a person's life. The most fatal and far-reaching sin – above all others from adultery, worldliness, cursing, lying – is pride. Pride will prevent a person from repenting of any sin. All other sins can be repented of, if pride does not stand in the way.
Rebellion is a form of pride, with a person refusing to be taught or advised. It is the most detestable sin people can allow to dominate them. It reaches out to all other areas of a person's life, causing envy, strife, railings, evil surmisings, or suspicions of everyone. It causes perverse disputings with men of corrupt minds who are destitute of the truth, supposing that gain is godliness. We need instead to remember that godliness with contentment is great gain.
God hates evil and a forward mouth or pride. Those desiring the office of bishop are cautioned about pride; he desires a good thing if he is called of God. He must be above reproach, the husband of one wife – for how can he tend to the house of God if he cannot rule his own house? Above all else, he must not be a novice, lest being lifted up with pride, he fall into the condemnation of the devil, failing God for lack of experience.
Pride causes spiritual blindness, letting us forget we were once purged from old sins. If we fail to discern the church as the Lord's body or that the Lord set it in order and the position it holds on earth by his authority, we are spiritually blind. If the very elect are deceived, it will be in this manner. Nothing is more dangerous than failing to see the function of the Lord's church, that it has the power to bind a person. Because of pride, those people will not repent, but will instead justify themselves. But they fail to realize there are no exceptions with the Lord.
The church deals with the souls of men. We must realize we depend on the Lord to reach them; in and of ourselves, we can do nothing. When we walk humbly before the Lord, he will exalt us in due time.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Zona Dallis and Jeri Hall. May God continue to bless Bill and Pat Schneider, who celebrated another year of marriage.
Guest preacher and Director of Missions Kevin Russell brought a message about the steps the Philippian jailer took that brought him to the point of knowing who Jesus is.
Acts 16:27-34: “And the keeper of the prison awaking out of his sleep, and seeing the prison doors open, he drew out his sword, and would have killed himself, supposing that the prisoners had been fled. But Paul cried out with a loud voice, saying, Do thyself no harm: for we are all here. Then he called for a light, and sprang in, and came trembling, and fell down before Paul, and Silas, And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house. And they spake unto him the word of the Lord, and to all that were in his house. And he took them the same hour of the night, and washed their stripes, and was baptized, he and all his, straightway. And when he had brought them into his house, he set meat before them, and rejoiced, believing in God with all his house.”
We see transition and the steps taken to bring about a marvelous change in the jailer’s life. Paul and Silas, imprisoned for casting a devil out of a girl whose spirit of divination made money for some, were accused of false teaching. As the jailer, who was set over them, saw to their needs, he did not perceive the possibilities of the prisoner’s ministry; he instead, most likely, was annoyed by the prospect of staying awake all night to watch them.
Paul and Silas missed church that night so they had church right where they were. The first step was, the jailer heard the singing and preaching about God; it made a difference. God orchestrated that this jailer would hear the message of salvation. He asked the question, “What must I do to be saved?” Second, he believed; there was an immediate change, he brought them to his house. Third, he repented. The jailer had been imprisoned by his own sin as he came “trembling.”
Fourth, he confessed (Romans 10:9) to God and his family about his conversion. Fifth, he was baptized, and sixth, he rejoiced. Last of all, there was restitution, forgiveness, and restoration that followed as the jailer washed and bandaged the stripes of the prisoners which he, himself, most likely inflicted on them.
Oh, what a mighty and wonder working God we serve!
Marta Vann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.