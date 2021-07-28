Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Faith is a belief in knowledge that is not understood. It starts with a belief in something, and with nurturing, it will grow.
The apostle Paul wrote, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen" (Hebrews 11:1).
A Book of Mormon prophet wrote, "Faith is not to have a perfect knowledge of things; therefore if ye have faith ye hope for things which are not seen, which are true" (Alma 32:21).
These scriptures suggest that prior to establishing faith, one must first have hope. The difference between believing in something and hoping for it is that when you hope, you will have a desire for it to happen.
Adherents may find many reasons to want to believe in Christ. In the end, Christ offers peace and a remission of sins. Through him, we may live with our loved ones forever in the manner of happiness.
When we believe in Christ with hope, our faith in him will grow. We can express our faith through prayer, which is how we communicate with God. Prayer takes a tremendous amount of faith, but he is a loving Heavenly Father and cares about our daily affairs. When we act, God will answer our prayers, and our faith, in turn, will grow.
Elder Brayden Dennett
Carter Baptist
“And he said, verily, I say unto you, except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven” (Mathew 18:3).
May God continue to bless Tristan and Shauna Munford as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence gave a message to invite each of us to take a spiritual inventory of ourselves. We go to the doctor where our physical bodies are examined and deemed well or in need of some attention. So it is spiritually with God’s children. Paul wrote a letter to the Corinthians because he witnessed rampant sins by those in the church, such as drunkenness, sexual immorality, fighting, bickering and so on.
“Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?” (2 Corinthians 13:5).
Here are some simple test questions that can help us to examine ourselves. Beginning with, do you have a vital relationship with God? We may go to church regularly, we may pray, however, do we really know God? Do we have that saving, life changing relationship with Jesus Christ.
We may be well versed with religious terminology, but is it heartfelt? What’s the basis of our claim, that we are children of God? Is it our church membership? We were once baptized? We come from a family of Christians? The root is the fruit, in other words, if you are truly rooted in a saving relationship with Jesus Christ your life will bear the fruit.
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God. Not of works, lest any man should boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:8-10).
Do we read the Bible? Do we have a working, growing, knowledge of the themes in the Bible?
Are we constantly aware that God’s Holy Spirit lives in us, dwelling within us, empowering us to live this life? How is our attitude? How are our words, our facial expressions, our daily lives, our relationships? Are we a vital witness for Christ among those in our lives?
Is it time to take a new commitment to follow Jesus more faithfully? Take time this week to tell someone your testimony of how Jesus has changed your inward heart to live a full life outwardly.
The annual Church Yard Sale set up is Thursday, and the sale days are Friday to Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Pray for our nation, our schools, our children, our families, and our churches. Pray for each other.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for this last Sunday of July 2021 began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli. The devotional was taken from 2nd Timothy 3:16-4:8, and the first song, "The Glory Land Way." We had 66 in attendance.
Four birthdays were celebrated this week: Kathy Lay, Katie Williams, Sue Cobb, and Hallie Helton. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Mike Parish and Derek Pigeon. No special events are on schedule for a while.
Brother Rex based his message on Matthew 7:24-27 and Matthew 24:27-31, 35 and stressed the very real need to base our lives, homes, and churches on a sound, solid foundation – Christ. We, as a nation, have gradually allowed God to be taken from almost everywhere; schools, courthouses, political centers, even our homes. Since prayer was removed from schools in the early 60's, we've been sliding down-hill toward a godless nation quickly. Abortions are legal, marijuana is celebrated as the next "great" medicinal cure for just about everything, crime is rampant in our cities, violence seems to be the way to settle disputes, even differences of opinions.
The baby-boomer generation – I'm one of 'em – was raised in a different way and time. We could play in the streets until dark, didn't have to worry about someone kidnapping us, our parents' words were the "last word," and you didn't argue. You respected adults – teachers, grandparents, and neighbors.
We went to Sunday school and Bible school in the summers, learned about Jesus and how to live, and trusted that our parents and family were going to love us forever, no matter what. We were safe. God protected us, our families, and our nation. We're losing that feeling of safety too quickly. Our foundations are being built on shaky stilts placed in shifting sands, instead of the rock of our salvation. Somewhere along the way we have allowed the devil to whisper his lies and seduce us into thinking we don't need salvation, God, and Jesus. Some believe that he wasn't raised from the dead. Personally, I don't just believe, I know my savior lives. I'm shoring up the substance of my foundation in order to endure to storms of life and trusting that whatever happens, God's got this.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Services for Sunday morning, July 25, opened with prayer and songs of praise to our savior, Jesus Christ, as his sweet presence was felt in our midst. "Stewardship" was taken from 1 Corinthians 4:2 and Luke 19:11-27. The Lord Jesus, himself, stressed stewardship in many of his parables. He holds us responsible for our possessions, our money, our families, and our time. All that we have, we received from the Lord and we have been placed in a position of stewardship over it.
Stewards were former slaves or bondsmen who, when set free, had a responsibility to the one who had freed them. We, as Christians, were set free from the bondage of sin. Likewise, we have a responsibility to Jesus who freed us out of his love for us. Not only is a steward accountable for his possessions, but he also has an obligation to the next generation.
We are to instruct and train our children in the ways of righteousness. Our lives influence others for good or for bad so that we must live above reproach to show others the goodness of God. To the Lord, we are required to be responsible, accountable, and dependable, or consistent.
Faithfulness is necessary in serving God, in giving, in worship; it is not an option. A steward must be faithful as well as stable in his walk with the Lord. If our lives are not in order, if we are not responsible individuals, it will be impossible for us to be good stewards of the Lord's work.
In the parable of the talents that Jesus used, the master gave pounds or talents to his three stewards to invest or increase for him in his absence. He said to them, "Occupy till I come", indicating that they were not to be idle. Likewise, we have been given the gift of the Holy Ghost with the same admonition. We are to increase what we have been given by growing in the grace and knowledge of our Lord, by winning others to him, by bearing fruit for the kingdom of God. If we are humble and willing, we will succeed.
Not only did the servants trust their master, he trusted them enough to entrust them with his riches, fully expecting them to be able to accomplish the task. The Lord also trusts us with what he has given us to accomplish. He expects us to give our best, knowing that we each possess different abilities with which to serve him. If we serve him with humility, obedience, and willingness, we will please our Lord. He will supply our every need because we have put him first in our lives.
Visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.