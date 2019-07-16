Barber Baptist
1 Timothy 4:13: "Till I come, give attention to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.”
Happy birthday and God bless Clint Girdner and Patty Centers.
Guest preacher Ron Philpot brought the morning message, proclaiming God will judge.
Nehemiah 1:1-3: "The words of Nehemiah, the son of Hachaliah, 'And it came to pass in the month Chisleu, in the twentieth year, as I was in Shushan the palace, that Hanani, one of my brethren, came, he and certain men of Judah, and I asked them concerning the Jews that had escaped, which were left of the captivity, and concerning Jerusalem. And they said unto me, "The remnant that are left of the captivity there in the province are in great affliction and reproach: the wall of Jerusalem also is broken down, and the gates thereof are burned with fire."'”
God will judge, forgive and reveal.
Genesis 2:15-17: "And the Lord God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it. And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, 'Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat; But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it; for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.'”
In Genesis 3:17-24, sin was judged. God’s mercy saved them, if they returned and ate of the tree of life, they would have been separated from God forever.
We need to let God judge us to grow us in his image.
Deuteronomy 28:63-67: "And it shall come to pass, that as the Lord rejoiced over you to do you good, and to multiply you, so the Lord will rejoice over you to destroy you, and to bring you to naught; and ye shall be plucked from off the land whither thou goest to possess it….”
Here is what I can expect as a Christian: God has promised that he will judge.
Ezekiel tells us what is going to happen in chapter 4. It tells about the captivity. Israel was already judged and carried away by Assyria; Ezekiel predicted the same would happen to Judah. There would be famine, starvation, deprivation, and the rest would be scattered.
God repeatedly tells us he will judge his people and he will judge the world. See 2 Kings chapters 3-8; Jeremiah 39:1-10; and 2 Peter chapter 3.
Christians, confess your sins and the sins of our nation. Be ashamed of how we live, stand up for that which looks like Jesus.
God says he has a remnant: Ezekiel 5:3, Malachi 3:16, Ezra 2, Revelation 2-3, and more.
We can be of one prayer, one heart, one goal, like Nehemiah 6, Acts 2; then God can restore, renew and rebuild.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services July 14 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag, with 55 people in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 90, and the first song was "Jesus Loves Even Me."
Happy birthday this week to Eugene Hill and Raven Campos. Happy wedding anniversary to David and Helen Johnson. Our get well prayers and wishes are sent up for John Meigs, Eric Dean, and Connie Rhodes.
The senior luncheon is this Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Salsbury steak is on the menu, along with sides and dessert.
The youth have a trip planned for Saturday, July 20, to Har-Ber Village and the amphitheater in Disney to see the play "Road to Damascus." They'll be leaving the church at 1 p.m. For anyone else wanting to go, contact Nancy for ticket prices, availability, and the like.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from passages in Luke 14:16-20 and Romans 1:18-20. Those verses in Luke read: "Then said he unto him, a certain man made a great supper, and bade many: and sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, 'Come; for all things are now ready.' And they all with one consent began to make excuse. The first said unto him, 'I have bought a piece of ground, and I must needs go and see it; I pray thee have me excused.' And another said, 'I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I go to prove them; I pray thee have me excused.' And another said, 'I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come.'"
Romans 1:20: "For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and godhead; so that they are without excuse."
There is a story in Matthew that closely aligns with the one in Luke, in that several people bidden or invited to attend a banquet suddenly found excuses not to do so, after their places had already been reserved. In both instances, others were found in the highways, markets, and the like to fill the empty seats. We find ourselves at the main question of the day: "What is your excuse?" It isn't as if we aren't at least aware of God – see Romans 1:20; even the birds, animals, and such know their Maker.
When we are invited to the banquet or supper with Christ, our seats have been reserved for us. Why in the world would we make an excuse not to attend? The world, indeed. Work, we say. Sick kid, we say. Got up too late, on and on and on...I'll make it up to him next Sunday. He loves me, so he will forgive me. He does love us, and yes, we can be forgiven if we are truly repentant about our lack of respect, for lack of a better word.
Don't let yourself get all bent out of shape, now. We've all done it at one time or another. There's not a one of us any better than the next person. So, the next time it's time to go to church, don't make an excuse. Just go. That is where the real blessing is. Don't let somebody else get yours.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, July 14. “Thomas – The Man Who Believed” was taken from John 20:19-31; 11:16.
Because Thomas doubted that the apostles had seen the Lord, he has been referred to as a doubter to this day. Jesus, however, said the same thing to Peter when he was walking the sea and Peter tried to come to him, but sank instead.
No one knows why Thomas made the statement that he did, but it is known that Thomas was not with them. When we miss a service, we could miss an important thing meant to help us to be saved.
Thomas was not along in his unbelief that the Lord had risen. None of them, at the time of the resurrection, were filled with the Holy Ghost, nor did they understand the resurrection. Mary Magdalene saw the Lord, as did two disciples on the road to Ammaeus, but not believed.
Thomas was with the apostles when the Lord appeared to them the second time and was the first to receive the revelation that Jesus was God manifested in flesh, exclaiming, “My Lord and my God!”
The Lord led the apostles step by step to prepare them to preach the gospel to the world he first told them that they would have to be born again of the water and of the Spirit – the new birth. He told them that they would be sent to preach repentance and remission of sins in his name, beginning at Jerusalem. He then opened their understanding, showing them that remission of sins is accomplished by baptism in Jesus’ name. They were told to return to Jerusalem and tarry there until they were endued with power from on high.
“And when the day of Pentecost was fully come…they were all filled with the Holy Ghost and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.”
The church had been born with the power of God in it – that whosoever’s sins were remitted by baptism in Jesus’ name would be remitted in heaven and whosoever’s sins were retained by failure to obey the commandment would be retained in heaven.
Salvation is found in the church. We must forsake not the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is, so much the more as we see the day of our Lord’s return approaching.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
It’s an irritant, a frustration, not a big thing, just a little aggravation like when someone rushes in to get the parking spot you are waiting for, when you’re at a restaurant and the waitress doesn’t take your order right away or you have to wait a while for your food to arrive, someone cuts you off or turns abruptly in front of you on the freeway, or when your toast burns in the morning. These things can lead to anger. It starts out like a drop of water – drip, drip, drip – but can build into a raging stream. We growl, snarl and bare our teeth at anyone who gets near. We develop bitterness, revenge, hatred and rage; we become walking time bombs and just the right mix of tension, stress or fear can set off the explosion.
How do we harness our anger? Jesus says in Luke 23:34, about the mob that killed him: “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Jesus saw in the murderous crowd that wanted blood, not hatred, but confusion. Like sheep without a shepherd. They didn’t have the faintest idea what they were doing. They were just a crazy mob that was angry at something that they couldn’t see or understand and they took it out on Jesus. We are like that, as much as we hate to admit it. We are like sheep with no shepherd. We can’t answer our own questions about death or pain, love or hurt; we can’t solve the mysteries of aging or how to heal our own bodies, or get along with our mates or know how to stay out of wars.
Because we don’t know what we’re doing doesn’t justify hit and run or drunk drivers, kiddie porn, brutal crimes or drug dealers, but it may explain why they do the horrible things they do. Uncontrolled anger doesn’t make our world better. Sympathetic understanding will. When we see ourselves and our world for what it really is, then we can help. When we begin to do things out of compassion and concern instead of anger, we can change things for the better. The lights are out and there are a lot of people stumbling around in the darkness. So we must light candles to show the way.
Vacation Bible School for kindergarten through sixth-grade runs each day 9 a.m. to noon until July 19.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and small group classes begin at 8:45. Cookson United Methodist Church is a place for Christian growth and fellowship. The church always has open hearts, open minds and open doors. Members are looking forward to greeting and meeting you.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's Scripture readings were Colossians 1:1-14 and Luke 10:25-37. Luke 10 is the parable of the Good Samaritan.
It will take a lot of love and profound kindness to change the world. In this parable, a lawyer asked Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life. Jesus answered, "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself." You might ask yourself the question, "What is love going to cost me? What am I required to do or what boundaries will I have?"
Jesus tells this parable well. The first two people walk past this beaten man. It costs time, denying yourself to walk the way of Jesus. Jesus tells us about the heart of God. God does the ultimate for us. God didn't have to rescue us. Jesus chose the law of love. Jesus chose to cross over. He was on the road to Cavalry. This overflows with human suffering and human pain. Everyone is in a hurry. Seek the power and grace to overcome even when it is costly. Be ruled by God's love toward the pain of others rather than walk around it.
And who is my neighbor? The one who showed him mercy. Go and do likewise.
Cindy Ballew
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark and Kristi Ward sang “Old Church Choir" and “The Cross Has the Final Word.”
We had 40 children today and they did a fantastic job demonstrating what they had learned at Vacation Bible School this week.
We had two very special guests with us today. Brother and sister Thomas all the way from India came to visit and minister to us.
Brother Thomas ministered on how Abraham interceded for his nephew Lot who was dwelling down in Sodom and Gomorrah. God delivered Lot out with his wife and two daughters. His wife looked back and was turned into a pillar of salt.
Pastor Carl Clark met brother and sister Thomas when he went to India a couple of years ago.
Brother Thomas interpreted for him as he preached in several churches they had established in India. There were several people converted and changed from their Hindi beliefs and are now attending church.
Brother and sister Thomas have established 44 churches, two orphanages and one college in India. We felt so honored to have them come and minister for us at God’s Mountain Church. They really need all our prayers as they lay their lives on the line every day in India.
We had two souls saved today as the altar call was given. Brother Thomas dismissed the service and asked God’s blessings upon the dinner hosted by Ethan and Jamie Horney.
We had another baptizing service, with six more baptized today. Attendance was 130 today. Many came out to support our children that attended Vacation Bible School this week.
Bible study is Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Unitarian Universalist
“To me every hour of the light and dark is a miracle, every cubic inch of space is a miracle, every square yard of the surface of the earth is spread with the same,” wrote Walt Whitman. He understood that we, along with everything on earth, are precious, amazing and deserve to be respected.
When you go for a walk or sit on your patio, look closely at what surrounds you: the trees, the birds, the rocks, the bugs, the plants, the sky. In order to feel the magnitude and beauty of the earth, we do not have to go to the mountains, to Colorado, or to the Grand Canyon. We do not have to go to the ocean or the desert or to Tibet to experience the grandeur of the earth. The glory of the earth is right here – right where we are – in our yards, in the sky, along the trails, in the puddles and in everything that grows.
Even the heavy rains, the thunder, the wind that scare us at times are part of the abundance of the earth. Although it may seem difficult, we should be grateful for all of that as well.
Next time you go for a walk, take off your earphones and your sunglasses, and look, really look at the earth. Stop, peer into it, touch the bark, pick up a stone, smell the honeysuckle, listen to the toads croaking, breathe in the clean air. Stop and let the idea that you are a part of nature sink it – we are not better, nor worse than all that surrounds us, we are truly a part of it. Then, thank it, thank God, thank whomever your spirit speaks to.
I often stop when I see an amazing tree or vine or sunset and just speak to it: “My, aren’t you amazing.”
Join us every Thursday at 11 a.m. for our UUCT Mid-Week Gathering for discussion, sharing and laughter, and join us for our Sunday service at 11 a.m.
Find out more about us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
Michele Clark
