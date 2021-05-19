Carter Baptist Church
May God continually bless Levi and Bonnie Baker; John and Marcheta DeSahazer; and Wes and Molly Nofire, as they all celebrate another year of marriage.
Happy birthday and God bless Anna Fields.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled his message, “How to Grow as a Christian,” beginning in 2 Peter.
From 3:10-11: “But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up. Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness.”
From 17-18: “Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own steadfastness. But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.”
We know and have been people with weak spiritual lives. We are expected to grow spiritually. There are two false beliefs about spiritual growth. One is that it happens instantly, and two, that it is impossible or it’s too hard. How do we grow as Christians? First, we live in a good environment of praise and joy.
1 Peter 1:3: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”
Psalm 103:1: “Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name.”
John 15:11: "These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.”
Next we grow by reading the Bible.
1 Peter 2:2-3: “As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby: If so be ye have tasted that the Lord is gracious.”
Do we delight in God’s word? Our Christian growth will not be stagnant or stunted when we do.
Psalm 1: “... But his delight is in the law of the Lord …And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither…;”
Third, we grow tremendously when we pray more. The first church in Acts expanded miraculously because of prayer.
Lastly, growth occurs when we share our faith. Just like the apostles, prophets of old and preachers today, we have glorious news to share about how Jesus Christ died and rose again for each of us.
Marta Vann
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
There comes a point where everyone asks, "What is the purpose of life?" The official website of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses this topic: "Life on earth is regarded as a temporary state in which men and women are tried and tested and where they gain experiences obtainable nowhere else."
God has prepared a plan for all of his children, which is called the Plan of Salvation. In this plan, we experience life to learn from it. We once lived with God in a premortal world where he knew us.
“Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee” (Jeremiah 1:5).
He knew that life would be hard, and that we would experience trials and make mistakes. For this reason, he gave us a savior, Jesus Christ, who suffered and died for the sins of the world. Because of him, we can spiritually prepare to return to live with God.
"Nevertheless there was a space granted unto man in which he might repent; therefore this life became a probationary state; a time to prepare to meet God" (Alma 12:24) – thus helping us understand our purpose in life, which is to become better and prepare to meet God.
Elder Chance Sleight
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, May 16. "A United Brotherhood" was taken from Hebrews 13:1, Psalm 133:1-3, and Acts 2:1-4, 42-47.
The Lord admonished his church to love one another that the world may know that we are his disciples. When we have repented, been baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and have received the gift of the Holy Ghost, with the evidence of speaking in other tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance, we become a part of the Lord's church, his bride.
The New Testament was not a force until the death of the testator, Jesus Christ. When he, by his love for us, gave his life on Calvary, he provided the way for us to become partakers of the will. By doing so, he brought together in unity all who obey his plan of salvation found in the book of Acts when Peter stood up to preach on the day of Pentecost in Acts 2:38.
We have become a building fitly framed together, with each one having a place in the work of the Lord. There is no place for disunity in the church; God's word expressly teaches against it.
There were seven times of unity mentioned in Ephesians; we are gathered together, quickened together as the Holy Ghost moves, raised up together; we sit together in heavenly places, the church is fitly framed together, builded together, and we are joined together.
There are eight references to oneness: we become one new man; there is one body, one Spirit, one hope of our calling, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, and one God. By these things, we are taught the body of Christ is to be closely knitted together as brothers and sisters in the Lord. These are those who do the will of the Father.
Not included is anyone who rejects truth, or those who have caused problems in the church body by becoming covetous, idolaters, drunkards, railers, false accusers. These we are to avoid, for light hath no fellowship with darkness, neither Christ with unbelief. God hates those who cause discord among the brethren; it is an abomination to him.
Though we have experienced the new birth, if we fail to heed to word preached, and do not allow it to profit us, we will lose out with God. When the grace of God, which appears to all men, comes to us, it teaches us to deny worldly lusts, live soberly, righteously and godly in this present world.
Let us never compromise the standards of holiness, nor give up the good fight of faith, but go on with the Lord to the end that we might hear him say, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the service on live stream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation welcome you and your family back to Sunday inside worship at 8:30 or 10 am. Social distancing is still appreciated but masks are not required inside presently, as CDC regulations recommended are being followed. The church is on the corner of State Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. Watch for new summer worship times soon.
This Sunday will be Pentecost Sunday, also known as the birthday of the church. The sanctuary will be decorated in red. People attending are encouraged to wear red for this important Christian celebration.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's scripture readings were Psalm 1, 1 John 5: 9-13 and John 17: 6-22. In the scripture of John, Jesus is praying for himself, his disciples and for all believers. Jesus' disciples are people that realize that Jesus Christ is God's Son. In Jesus' words you can hear God's voice, his deeds and see God in action. Place your trust and obedience in Jesus and follow him. Jeremiah 29:11 says that "for I know that I have plans for you," declares the Lord.
Jesus prays that everyone will find victory in this world. Christ will fill you with power, the strength and the motivation to face this life head-on so you can make a positive difference! You are to be the light of the world and the salt of the earth. This is the reason to have a hope and a future. Make a difference in this world and know that peace, joy and fullness of life surpasses all understanding and circumstances. One key is to finding true happiness is letting go and letting God. You are precious to God! For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. This is love. That is God. Praise the Lord!
Faith does not offer you a release from problems but a way to solve them. Troubles are faced and conquered. You are set apart for a special task: to let others know that they are loved by God and that their lives are important and meaningful. God loves them unconditionally and has good plans for them. God equips you with the qualities you will need to carry out his will. Allow the Holy Spirit to make a home in your hearts and to be born anew. Thanks be to God's grace, he makes you ready for this task if you are willing to place your life in his hands!
The United Methodist Women hosted a small group enjoying a light meal and listening to a summary of Cookson UMC's 75 years. They also enjoyed looking at a short video, pictures and church documents from the past. Later, possibly in the fall or early spring 2022, a larger gathering of former members, pastors and the community will be able to enjoy sharing memories and a longer time for a reunion how Jesus Christ has made a difference with the Cookson church locally, nationally and globally.
Cindy Ballew
Peggs Community Church
Services for May 16 opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 50 in attendance. The devotional was read from Malachi 3:16-4:6, and the first song, "Won't It Be Wonderful There?"
We had two couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week: Rex and Shirley Hendrickson, and Jim and Earlene Morrell. Get-well prayers and wishes go out for Natasha Crittenden, "Skeeter" Williams, and Lois Maples.
The senior lunch is this Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the menu being hamburger steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, veggies, rolls, and desserts.
This Saturday, May 22, is decoration at New Home Cemetery. There will be a short memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel, on the grounds.
VBS is the first full week of June, 7-12, and consists of classes for every age group, including adults. A short "supper" will be served from 5:30-6 p.m., with classes, crafts and music from 6 until 8:30 p.m.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Psalms 91, verses 1, 2, and 4, and the 23rd Psalm, focusing on abiding in the shadow of God's wings – which, by the way, is the only real safe place we have. The world is full of shadows, some cooling, as on a summer's day, others cold, dark, and dangerous. We must remember that evil can only exist in its shadow world; it cannot stand in the light.
God's shadow is never shifting, never changing, and always a welcoming place of rest for us. God himself says his shadow never moves and is there for our safety. We need never fear the "shadow of death," for if we've been born again, we have entered into a new life wherein we'll never truly die; only our earthly bodies will eventually wear out and then we will join Christ in heaven, until the time of the Judgment of the Great White Throne.
All of us, saved and sinner alike, will be judged at some point: once when Christ comes for his church, and then, later, by God the Father. We need to be sure our names have been written in the Book of Life and our sins blotted out, because if they haven't, we have no chance to live eternally in the presence of a righteous God. None. Make your choice; time is running short. Abide in the warmth and safety of God's sheltering wings, or try to dodge the evil in those cold, scary dark places.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.