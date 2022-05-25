Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Contention is not of God.
"Satan doth stir up the hearts of the people to contention" (Doctrine and Covenants 10:63).
Contention is a deadly virus that can lead to devastating consequences; nothing good ever comes from it. Anger and contention go against everything the Lord Jesus Christ taught.
"For verily, verily I say unto you, he that hath the spirit of contention is not of me, but is of the devil, who is the father of contention, and he stirreth up the hearts of men to contend with anger, one with another. Behold, this is not my doctrine, to stir up the hearts of men with anger, one against another; but this is my doctrine, that such things should be done away" (3 Nephi 11:29-30).
The ultimate cure to contention is found in the two great commandments.
"Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself" (Matthew 22:37-39).
Truly it is the love of God that enables us to disperse contention in all relationships and situations.
"And it came to pass that there was no contention in the land, because of the love of God which did dwell in the hearts of the people… and surely there could not be a happier people among all the people who had been created by the hand of God" (4 Nephi 1:15-16).
Elder Preston Davis
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road or 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Worship times are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with coffee and fellowship following the 8:30 a.m. service, followed by Sunday school classes.
Mark your calendars for the next community OBI Blood Drive, which will be held Wednesday June 15 from 1:30-5 p.m. Walk-ins are always appreciated. Appointments may be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.
Memorial weekend Sunday scriptures will be John 17:20-26, Psalm 97 and Acts 16:16-34. Pentecost Sunday will be June 5.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel scriptures were Psalm 67, John 14: 23-29 and Acts 16: 9-15.
Her message began with the second week in a row the scripture passage was referring to a vision. God is a constant presence, guiding, advising, hinting and strengthening you for the journey into discipleship. Part of your journey as disciples is cultivating your ability to listen to God speak. Worship can move you both inward and outward for a variety of experiences hearing the voice of God.
Paul hears and obeys the words, "Come over to Macedonia and help us." Beginning with Adam and Eve and reading scripture to Revelation, God is revealed and engaged with human affairs. Yet, transformation or the concept of vision from God holds people back. People began listening and decided to give their life and their household to the cause of Christ. A certain business woman named Lydia from the Mediterranean became Paul's first European convert. God used Lydia, a humble servant, to bring the good news.
God is always proclaiming, God is always inviting, announcing and encouraging. God is always reaching out with hope to share in an act of creation. The story begins with an open heart. A heart that was open enough to have a dream and then to act on it. Hearts were open enough to join the unknown and build on it. Call the Spirit to come and open the hearts of people you meet. Continue to pray.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, May 22. "Hungry For God" was taken from Matthew 5:6, Acts 2:38, and Acts 10:1-6, 30-33, 44-48. Cornelius was a man of high rank in the military, commanding a regiment of 555 infantrymen and 66 cavalrymen. Yet, he also needed to be obedient to the word of God to be saved. Though he was a devout man, one who prayed always and gave alms to the poor, salvation had not yet come to his house.
Though God deals with every person, they must be willing to serve him, as well as be obedient to his word, separating themselves from the world. Those who refuse and rebel will be devoured by the sword. The Lord is no respecter of persons, for all must be willing and obedient. Cornelius was obedient to the Lord, as well as being willing to do what he needed to do to be saved. He sent six of his household to bring the Apostle Peter back to him so that he might tell him what to do. The Lord prepared Peter for this meeting, showing him in a vision, a sheet knit at the four corners, full of unclean beasts and creeping things, telling him to slay and eat. Peter said, "Not so Lord, for I have not eaten anything common or unclean." The Lord told Peter not to call anything that God has cleansed common or unclean. Peter was to go to the house of a Gentile, Cornelius, but God was showing him that they would no longer be unclean.
Too many people fail to come to God willing for their sins to be remitted by baptism in Jesus' name. Others are spoiled by philosophy or human reasoning, not wanting to believe the simple truth of the plan of salvation. Still others are misled through vain deceit, as well as the traditions of men. The Lord said that they hold to tradition and reject the commandment of God.
When Jesus died on Calvary and said "It is finished," his part as the sacrifice for the sins of man was over. Since the birth of the church on the Day of Pentecost, the church has been given the ministry of reconciliation, to tell others of the plan of salvation that was given to mankind. Those who refuse to be led will allow their minds to be blinded by the god of this world. The gospel is hidden to them who are lost,
Because Cornelius was obedient to the preaching of the gospel, salvation came to his house. While Peter spoke, the Holy Ghost fell on all of them. Peter then commanded them to be baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus for the remission of their sins. Without his willingness and obedience to God, Cornelius, a devout man, would have missed out on salvation.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
There was a lady that owned a herd of sheep. One day a rattlesnake bit one of the sheep in the face. Where she was from, a rattlesnake was the deadliest snake there was. The sheep’s face swelled up and was terribly painful. The thing the rattlesnake didn’t know was that anti-venom is most often made from sheep’s blood. The sheep’s face stayed swollen for about two days, but the blood of the lamb destroyed the venom of the serpent.
The lady that owned the sheep was really worried about her sheep. The sheep didn’t seem to care though, it kept on eating, drinking, and walking up and down the small hills in the pasture as if nothing had happened. The sheep knew that everything was going to be alright.
It is very true that the serpents in life will reach out and bite us. It is just as true that their poison cannot overcome the blood of Jesus. We shouldn’t worry about the serpent or his bite. Just make sure the Lamb’s blood is flowing through your veins. When we surrender our lives to Jesus, we are forever covered by his blood and that blood is authoritative and powerful. By Jesus shedding his blood, he made it possible for us to have salvation.
He paid the penalty for our sin, which is death, and redeemed us. He voluntarily laid his life down and took the penalty that we deserve. That is what the cross is all about. God forgives our past and forgets it, as though we had never sinned at all, and Jesus paid the ultimate price of death for all of us that we may have eternal salvation. Psalm 23 describes the power of Jesus’ blood.
“The Lord is my shepherd; I lack nothing.
He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul.
He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.
Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.
Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m.
A FBC community block party will be held June 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the church’s north parking lot. Come join to learn about Jesus’ love for us, food, fun, and games.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Mason Kennedy.
May God continue to bless John and Marcheta DeSahazer as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Guest preacher John Lee brought a message from John 5:1-8. He was asked, what do happy people do on Sunday mornings? As Christians, we can have peace and joy all the time in every situation. Here Jesus offers a man an opportunity to have a new life. Jesus usually went to the temple to preach or pray; this time he went to a place where people gathered and were desperate with little hope.
“After this there was a feast of the Jews, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem. Now there is at Jerusalem by the sheep market a pool, which is called in the Hebrew tongue Bethesda, having five porches.
“In these lay a great multitude of impotent folk, of blind, halt, withered, waiting for the moving of the water. For an angel went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water: whosoever then first after the troubling of the water stepped in was made whole of whatsoever disease he had.
“And a certain man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years. When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he saith unto him, Wilt thou be made whole?”
“The man made excuses for his circumstances. He had been waiting 38 years to be healed” (John 5:1-6).
“The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me” (John 5:7).
Maybe this man doesn’t want to get well. His condition was familiar and possibly the thought of things being different was scary, maybe, he didn’t have plans to live, especially a more fulfilling hope filled life. Sometimes the thought of being given a new life in Jesus Christ can be terrifying. Old things are put away or down, while new things are added.
Sometimes we all make excuses, this is why I don’t go to church, or serve the Lord like I know he asks me to. Our plans differ from the plans God has for us. Do you want to get well?
The desire to die is powerful, defeated only by living a new life in Christ.
Jesus puts the man to the test. What you do is who you are.
“Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk” (John 5:8).
He made a decision that changed his life. His healing was immediate. He understood, only Jesus could help. Do you want to get well?
Marta Vann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.