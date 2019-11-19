Peggs Community Church
Services on Nov. 17 opened in prayer led by Brother Alex Magee with 80 in attendance. The devotional was read from Hebrews 11:1-16 and the first song was "Everybody Will Be Happy Over There."
Celebrating birthdays are Hayden Dean, Meghan Fisher (sorry, don't know your married name!), and Sammy Littlefield. Happy wedding anniversary to Nolan and Kathy Smith. Get well prayers and wishes are sent up for John Meigs and Patsy Cox. Our love, sympathy, and prayers for God's peace are offered to the family of Tom Forrest and Jr. Cooper and family.
Practice began today for the Christmas play; additional practices to be announced. The youth will also be working on a float for the parades in Locust Grove on Dec. 10 and in Tahlequah Dec.13.
Our "angel tree" for the residents of Davis Nursing Home on North Vinita is out. Be sure you write your name next to the corresponding card number(s) you pick up. Those gifts will be delivered the second Sunday of December.
The grocery boxes will be made up and distributed next Sunday afternoon, and the senior luncheon will be this Thursday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Turkey, dressing, and all the goodies are on the menu. Oh yes, the community Thanksgiving service is Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church with Phil Buford bringing the message.
Brother Rex took his message today from 1 Chronicles 16:29-36, a portion of David's psalm of thanksgiving on the arrival of the ark of the covenant to the tent prepared for it. Brother Rex asked the question, what does God want of us? Beginning with verses 29-31: "Give unto the Lord the glory due unto his name: bring an offering, and come before him: worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness. Fear before him, all the earth: the world also shall be stable, that it not be moved. Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice: and let men say among the nations, 'The Lord reigneth.'"
Of course, we know that in David's day, the offering and sacrifices were animals or grains and the like, with the proceedings being led by the priests.
We find an answer to our question of the week in Romans 12:1-2: "I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God."
Considering that Jesus truly did sacrifice his life's blood for us, this seems to be not so much for us to do for the King of Kings. God doesn't want our blood, only our hearts and minds.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Songs of praise and worship to our Savior, Jesus Christ, followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Nov. 17. “Jesus, Our Samaritan” was taken from Luke 10:25-35; 16:16 and Romans 14:17. The Word of God has many divisions – the Old Testament contains the Law of Moses, while the New Testament gives us grace. But, Jesus said, “…the Law and the prophets were unto John; since that time the Kingdom of God is preached and men everywhere presseth into it.” The Law had little to offer in that it told men only what to do and what not to do, but gave no power with it. Next came the prophets who prophesied of things to come that did come to pass; as Israel’s guide, they were vital.
The Kingdom of God that men press into is righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost. John the Baptist preached repentance and that the One who would come after him would baptize with the Holy Ghost and fire. Jesus told Pilate that, “to this end was I born and for this cause came I into the world.” His death, burial and resurrection brought us the plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and the infilling of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance.
Jesus found us in our sins and brought us healing and salvation. He took our debt of sin and paid it himself. The role of the church today is to help those along the way that are wandering lost in sin. When we hear the Lord say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant, enter into the joys of life,” it will be all of the repayment that we will ever need.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-431-0075 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"But he answered and said, 'It is written...'" (Matthew 4:4).
Some of you are involved in too much conversation with the devil when he comes to tempt you; you spend too much time talking to him about it. Jesus didn't teach us to engage in conversation with him, but to rebuke him in his name or simply tell him what the Word of God says, period.... end of conversation.
Often we engage in conversation with him because we are trying to "convince" him of who we are and the power we have been given by the Lord over him. But are we really trying to convince "him" or ourselves? When you truly know who you are in Christ, when you know that the Lord has given you power over all the powers of the enemy, when you know beyond doubt that you are the righteous in Christ, when you are convinced that greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world... you don't have to keep going "back and forth" with your adversary. You simply "put him in his place" and defeat him at the onslaught with your spiritual sword, the Word of God.
When Jesus was tempted by the devil in the wilderness, he didn't give him a long list of qualifications, reasons or proofs to defeat the devil in his attacks. He gave him the Word and left it at that. He wasn't trying to convince the devil of anything or himself, he knew the truth. If we know, and are convinced of the truth, we will be set free from all the entanglements and trappings of the enemy. This is what happened with Eve, she engaged in conversation with the serpent. You know the end result and the rest of the story.
The more we engage in conversation with him, the wider we open the door for him to come in and defeat us. But Jesus defeated him already, so in Christ we have victory over him. Proclaim that victory and nothing more; proclaim God's Word and let that be the end of the conversation; stop the conversation with the enemy before it even begins.
Jenny Dameron
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Carl and Sandra Clark, accompanied by Lula Thompson, sang “Under His Feet” and “The World’s Greatest Story.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Cindy Rolston was in charge of the nursery.
Ethan Horney taught the adult class on Thanksgiving and Psalm 103:8-12. Why are we prone to forget all the good and dwell on the bad? The devil does not want us to offer up thanksgiving to God.
When we are saved, God casts our sins as far as the east is to the west. The devil will bring them back up, but Jesus doesn’t remember them anymore. This alone should make us thankful. God is a good God. We can share his love and goodness by being good to one another. We should count our blessings this Thanksgiving season.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: “Love Lifted Me,” “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder” and "I'll Fly Away.” The booster band marched in playing their instruments and singing “I’m in the Lord’s Army,” “When the Saints Go Marching In” and “Do Lord.”
Special singing was by Jade Blakley, Peighton, Sabien and Halo Roberts.
Our veteran brother Earl Stoneburner delivered the message from Ephesians 6:10-20.
Brother Stoneburner shared some of his experiences while fighting on the frontline during the Korean War. He related how the armor they wore had saved lives as the mortars came upon them. God, too, has given us the armor to wear as a soldier in God’s army.
First of all, we are to be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God that we may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
Our loins need to be girt about with truth. We need to put on the breastplate of righteousness. Our feet must be shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace.
Above all, we must take the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit, which is the Word of God. Lastly, we must pray always in the spirit and watch with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.
Service dismissed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Several were anointed with oil, and prayer for the sick and needy presented.
Sam Roberts dismissed the congregation in prayer, asking God’s blessings upon the Thanksgiving dinner served in the fellowship hall. Attendance was 62.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Unitarian Universalist
The fourth Principle of Unitarian Universalism affirms the "free and responsible search for truth and meaning." This principle mainly refers to our spiritual paths, but what if we also use it as a tool to how we try to understand ourselves and others? When we put ourselves in a position of trying to understand others, by asking questions in order to come to a clear understanding of their needs or intentions, we risk giving offense. If someone else is seeking this of us, there is a possibility that we may become offended.
If we find ourselves in the latter situation, being offended, we may need to step back and ask ourselves a few questions. Why are we offended? If we feel threatened by sincere questions, what is happening within ourselves that would cause us to be offended by someone seeking clarification? If we are honest with ourselves, to be easily offended may mean that we are resentful, annoyed, or easily insulted. In our life experiences, we have learned that those that are easily offended are often unhappy, frequently complain, and tend to assume malicious intent instead of seeking out the facts or reasons behind such questioning. In other words, are we carrying a chip on our shoulders?
Hopefully, continued introspection will allow us to be open enough to address such conflicts within, as well as, not taking offense and being able to approach the perceived insult as a way of deepening our understanding of ourselves and others. While not always easy, it is never a bad idea to try to see a situation from another's point of view.
In addition to utilizing the fourth UU principle in such a personal way, we can also draw upon the Third Agreement from Don Miguel Ruiz's "The Four Agreements" as another guideline to delving deep inside and resolving issues of self doubt related to another's natural inclination for understanding and resolution. The Third Agreement tells us "Don't make assumptions." Assumptions cause misunderstandings and lead to arguments. We then become offended, take the issue personally, and then we open the way for drama. So on and so forth.
If we have found ourselves experiencing any of these situations, we know in our honest selves that we are not operating in covenant; we are making assumptions. We need to gently remind ourselves that not everyone is out to get us or offend us. If we can remember that we all have the right to the "free and responsible search for truth and meaning," this includes being able to engage in open conversation in order to understand each other. It is okay, dear ones, for someone to express their desires to want to know from where we are coming. It is not necessary for us to respond with offense. We are all striving for clear communication; it only takes for us to be honest with ourselves and each other. May we have the patience and openness to engage in the difficult conversations, and may we all emerge more truthful, more responsible, and "free-er."
Join us this and every Sunday at 11 a.m. for our worship services. This week, we are overjoyed to experience a Kelly Anquoe service. If you have never attended one of his services, come and feel deep communion with others, yourself, and the universe.
Find out more about us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
We regret to inform you that this week's Vibrational Sound Bath with Nancy James, has been postponed until further notice. We are blessed to have Nancy in our healing community. She will hold her session in later weeks.
May you be blessed, as you are truly a blessing, and may you avoid offense with an open heart and mind.
Traci Clark
Come and Dine Church
The community is invited to Come and Dine Church, 1984 N. Grand Ave. in Tahlequah. That is north on Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service.
Morning service is at 10 a.m. with morning prayers lead by brother Rick Walker. There was singing, and a "come and dine chapter" read by brother Jeff Cookson.
Classes are at 10:30 a.m. Worship is at 11, and it starts with prayers, songs from children, special songs led by the birthdays and anniversaries, and an offering taken up. The word was by sister Rose Essary.
We had a beautiful service with 33 people joining us in worshiping with the Lord and praising him.
Preaching next week is Bobby Hudson. Bible study is at 7 p.m. with Kerry Fogleman on Tuesday in Proverbs, and Friday in Ephesians. Snacks will be served after.
Karen Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
In our revival this week, we have truly received a blessing from the music and the preaching. If you haven’t had an opportunity to come and hear Ricky Capps and Masters Voice, I encourage you to come. You will truly be blessed. Everyone is welcome.
One of the things we learned this week and in this beautiful season of Thanksgiving, is to be thankful in every circumstance for what God has done for us and what he has given us. It is not easy in all circumstances to be thankful and give God praise and be thankful. But when we do, it defeats the forces of darkness in the spiritual realm.
When we thank God and give him glory, when times are hard, the enemy (Satan) loses the battle against us. It stops him in his tracks when we come before God with a thankful heart. We must learn to be thankful for every single blessing from God. On a pretty, sunny, warm day, thank him for the sunshine. On a cloudy, rainy, cold day, thank him for the rain and a warm home to live in. Thank him for the clothes you wear, the food you eat, the people you have been blessed with to call family and friends, the list goes on…there are millions of things to be thankful for and they all come from God.
It is very significant to God when we give him thanks in times of difficulty and trials. When we look at life from the standpoint of eternity, the reality of eternal life with Jesus and eternal glory with him is a priceless treasure and far exceeds anything our life on earth can offer.
"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; His love endures forever" (I Chronicles 16:34). "My cup overflows with your blessings" (Psalm 23:5).
One revival service remains: Wednesday night, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
The Hanging of the Green Service will be Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday morning worship begins at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45. Cookson United Methodist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for people. It will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Pastor Rachel continues her messages on the Apostles' Creed. Last Sunday was ”Forgiveness of Sins.” Scripture was 2 Corinthians 5:14-21 and Matthew 6:9-15. Hope begins when you admit that you have sinned. Forgiveness is a decision a commitment. Forgiveness happens when you give up your rights. Forgiveness ought to be focused on the reconciliation of brokenness and the restoration of communion.
To accomplish reconciliation and restored relationship, you need the Spirit of God. God understands. Forgiveness is a skill, something you practice, a practical strategy of action, not merely an emotion. The word forgiveness translated from Greek means to open your hand and let go of something mortal and sinful.
Cindy Ballew
