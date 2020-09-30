Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a lady that attended a meeting of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She had her Bible with her and was thumbing through the pages. The pages kept sticking together and she was having trouble keeping up with the speaker and finding verses at the same time. She was getting a little intimidated by it all, although she was familiar with the Bible from going to a Catholic school. But she didn’t dream of marking in her Bible or highlighting the verses.
She noticed the students sitting around her and they all had well-worn Bibles with underlined or highlighted Scriptures. She longed to have her Bible look like that and she longed to have what they had. She even prayed for it and the Lord was listening and the answer to her prayers was set in motion. Twenty years later, the same Bible she carried back then was now worn, highlighted, written in, marked, bent and wrinkled. It had tears wept in it, laughter laughed in it, and it was definitely loved. She kept it in a Bible cover to keep the binding from splitting apart and fondly considers her whole life to be in that book.
She now had what she had prayed for and admired in her friends all those years ago. She lived in, lived with and lived by her Bible. She knew God’s Word. It is alive and active. Hebrews 4:12 says, “For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.”
Life had changed her through the years and she knew there was a very real enemy after us all who hates anything to do with God and his Word. God’s Word is a weapon and God’s Word is the truth, and Satan can’t deal with that. The Word judges our heart. Jesus died for all of us. He is the Word, and he knows all of us with our flaws and imperfections. He knows all of our hearts. He knows the things no one else knows about us, and only he can answer the questions we can’t ask anyone else about. These things are all in his Word, and his Word can pierce our hearts if we read it.
Sunday services are: Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship at 10:45. Wednesday night discipleship classes begin at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott began this month's newsletter with the Scripture from John 14: 27: "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."
Last week's Scripture readings were Psalm 25:1-9, Philippians 2:1-13, and Matthew 23-32. Sunday was a beautiful morning for the parking lot drive-in service.
The religious leaders challenged Jesus' authority. Some people want to keep the status quo and resist any type of changes. This year, 2020, has brought many changes to everyone. Do you really want life to be as it was before the pandemic? Jesus challenged the leaders with this question, "Did the baptism of John come from heaven or was it of human origin?" The leaders refused to answer his question, so Jesus did not answer theirs.
Jesus' questions are about calling his followers and hearers to be transformed. Jesus then leads into a parable. The key is not saying but doing something. Jesus Christ welcomes the righteous and the lost. What causes you to change your mind? God goes to great lengths to change your mind and transform you. Paul calls people to have the same mind as Christ and to adopt Christ-like attitudes in all aspects of life. You have the invitation to be honest with yourself and to understand that God is doing something unique and special in your life. Just learn not to resist the change that God is working in you.
Walk with your Lord, with your Emmanuel. Read Philippines 2. Jesus' authority still turns worlds upside down and inside out. You are called to his authority today and everyday as you seek to reflect the self-giving love of God in this world today.
The United Methodist Women will be hosting their annual bazaar on Friday, Oct. 16, 5-7 p.m. Love offerings for to-go sloppy Joe dinners will be accepted. Prepaid orders for Thanksgiving cranberry sauce will be taken. Ticket purchases for the beautiful quilt will be accepted until 6:30 p.m. when the drawing will be held.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Marcheta DeSahazer.
Pastor Mat Lawrence’s Sunday morning message was on “The Trinity, three persons in one entity.” The word trinity is not found anywhere in the Bible. Yet the Bible itself makes the case for the trinity.
In Exodus 20:2, he says, “I am the Lord thy God.” He sets forth about who he is to Moses. A personal God to each one of us.
In Deuteronomy 6, God says, “Hear, O Israel; The Lord thy God is one Lord.” We see here that God is one in person. 1 Corinthians 8:4 further emphasizes the one God and no others. James 2:19 says, “Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well; the devils also believe, and tremble.” This verifies, there is one God, even by devils at that. Both Old and New Testaments testify to this.
Now we come to Jesus, who is known as the Savior, Son of God and God himself incarnate.
John 1:1: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1:14: “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory as of the only begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth.”
John 8:58: “Jesus said unto them, 'Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am.'” The “I am” of Exodus 3:14.
John 20:28: “And Thomas answered and said unto him, 'My Lord my God.'”
We understand here that Jesus is on equal footing as God the Father.
Now we will look at the third person of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit.
Acts 5:3-4 tells us that “Ananias and Sapphira lied to the Holy Ghost and it was not to men they had lied to but to God.” Thereby showing the Holy Spirit in his rightful place with God, completing the trinity, God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
We also see the Holy Spirit at the beginning of Genesis 1:2: “And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the deep.”
Matthew 28:19 brings all three together, as Jesus says, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:”
God initiates the relationship, Jesus introduces us into it, the Holy Spirit affirms or seals that relationship.
Remember, we are spirit, soul, and body.
Pray for our church, our youth, the sick, and those who have lost loved ones. Pray for the revivals that are currently taking place and pray for the evangelism conference at TBA Oct. 2-3.
Ron Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for Sunday, Sept. 27, opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was Malachi chapter 4, and the first song was "Are You Washed in the Blood." We had 29 for Sunday school, and 50 for worship service.
Happy birthday to Shirley Hendrickson. Get well prayers and wishes go out for John Vaughn, and for Vesta Robbins, who was undergoing surgery on Tuesday. Our prayers for peace and solace are extended to the family of Irma Applegate, who passed recently.
There will be a singing and outdoor supper at the Lazy R RV Park in Langley this Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. The park will be providing the meats and ask if you attend, bring side dishes that will go with grilled sausages and pulled pork. Dinner will start around 5 p.m.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from John 10:7-10, focusing on verse 10 and thieves. Sounds strange, doesn't it? Let me show you what Jesus has to say in verse 10: "The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy; I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly." The "thief" he speaks of is the evil spirit spread throughout the world by Satan and his minions.
There are so many things wrong in this world today that just a whole lot of folks can't (or won't) know the difference between right and wrong, good and evil. If anyone is a student of prophecy, or even a casual reader of prophecy, you will recognize that most has already been fulfilled. So far, the prophecy most waited for is the coming of Christ in the clouds to redeem his church and take it home. This event, the one referred to as "the rapture of the church," will occur shortly before the tribulation as described in the book of Revelations.
Yes, I know the word "rapture" doesn't appear in the Bible, but the event itself does. It has been foretold, and it will happen. World events, like this current "pandemic," has caused the church to fracture, with many people literally pulling away (which, by the way, is also foretold). The thief is working hard every day to find more ways to cause trouble, divisions, hatred and wars. Even though we know from "the end of the Book," we, Christians, win, there may be very few of us who think we're ready, aren't, and will miss out on the rapture and will suffer the tribulation.
I can't think of a worse way to live than what is described in the Bible; knowing that in the end of that time, those that were left behind won't make heaven. I can't let the thief that is Satan steal that away from me or my family. Can you?
Kay Cordray
