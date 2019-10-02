Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to come as you are along with your family to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m. Small group classes begin at 8:45. Pastor Rachel continues her messages in regards to the Apostles' Creed. Scripture reading will be from Mark 16:1-7. The message will be based on "The third day he rose from the dead." This is also World Communion Sunday.
This Friday will be the annual progressive dinner starting at Cookson United Methodist church with appetizers at 5 p.m. People will then move to the Cookson Baptist Church and end the evening for desserts at St. John's Catholic Church.
On Saturday night, the Lake Tenkiller Area residents are invited to join an evening of fun. Starting at 5 p.m. Cookson United Methodist Church will host their annual pie and dessert auction. Jess French will provide entertainment with gospel music. A sloppy Joe dinner will be served, and the auction of desserts follow the meal. Proceeds from this dinner will go to the United Methodist Boys Ranch in Gore and also help the church. Thank you for your support.
Sunday evening, Pastor Rachel and several members will be attending the all church conference at Tahlequah First UMC at 4 p.m.
Last Sunday, Scripture readings were from Mark 25:33-46 and 1 Peter 3:18-22. The message was based on "Crucified, Dead and Buried." This part of the Apostles' Creed can't help but remind you of the Holy Week, starting with Palm Sunday and ending on Easter. Think about the darkest day - Holy Saturday - when absolutely nothing happened. People live their lives in between. God waited. Good Friday, Jesus was dead and gone. The disciples were crushed. God knows what it is like to linger over a grave. God was very much present in our Holy Saturdays. Holy Saturday is the heart of the three-day drama. Jesus yearns for the heartbroken children that reject him. In the Apostles' Creed, after the line "was crucified, dead and buried," the line sometimes included "He descended into hell." Whichever side of the grave your hell is on, God is with you. Christ ascended into hell. A Christian's place is outside the church. God called us to follow Jesus and seek others. We are the body of Christ and are called to go to dark places.
Cindy Ballew
Barber Baptist
"But if I tarry long, thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth" (1 Timothy 3:15).
Happy birthday and God bless Luke Marquez.
The morning message was brought by our guest preacher Brother Gil Hooper from Luke 18:35-43.
Verse 35: "And it came to pass, that as he was come nigh unto Jericho, a certain blind man sat by the way side begging."
What will you be doing when Jesus comes passing by? What will be your life circumstances?
Verses 36-37: "And hearing the multitude pass by, he asked what it meant. And they told him that Jesus of Nazareth passeth by."
Will you wonder about what or who? What will you do with the knowledge of Jesus?
Verses 38-39: "And he cried, saying, 'Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me.' And they which went before rebuked him, that he should hold his peace; but he cried so much the more, 'Thou son of David, have mercy on me.'"
What will be your response to who he is?
Verse 40-43: "And Jesus stood, and commanded him to be brought unto him: and when he was come near, he asked him, saying, 'What wilt thou that I do unto thee?' And he said, 'Lord, that I may receive my sight.' And Jesus said unto him, 'Receive, thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee.' And immediately he received his sight, and followed him, glorifying God. And all the people, when they saw it, gave praise up to God."
Jesus meets us in our circumstances and he has compassion on whomsoever will come. He does know us personally for he is a personal God. With a multitude of voices growing ever louder, the one voice of Jesus is still able to rise above the noise. His message is crystal clear to those who will believe and receive the gift of eternal life.
You may not be physically blind, but the problem of spiritual blindness due to sin is even worse. Jesus knows our sinful state warranting eternal death; but he offers us compassion and authored eternal life for us.
Brother Gil testified of Jesus and the amazing grace he has received and keeps receiving to this day.
Do you need grace now? Will you receive Jesus's word about your need to repent from sin? Believe in his death on the cross, burial and resurrection, for that is the only way to see God.
We desire your prayers as we look for a pastor, for our members and youth. We pray with you for our county, state, and country.
Ron Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Sept. 29. "God Is Our Father" was taken from Ephesians 4:6, Luke 11:1-3, and Romans 8:14-17. When we pray, we need to begin our prayer as the Lord taught his disciples. When we speak the words of respect and honor to God, we begin to realize how great he is. We should not only utter words, but we ought also to pray with feeling from our hearts. If we pray only to be seen or heard, we place ourselves in the same category as a hypocrite.
Prayer is not considered profitable by the length of time involved, but by our condition as we pray. We must have no aught against another as we pray or our prayers will go unheeded. We are to pray earnestly until we know that we have prayed through our problems, forgiving and praying for others that they might find salvation.
To harbor ill feelings against others hurts us more than anyone else. God knows us better than we know ourselves. At times God allows us to go through things to help us live closer to him. When we obey everything the Lord has told us to do, including repenting, being baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and receiving the Holy Ghost, we are adopted into the family of God.
There are benefits for everyone in God's family - His presence is with us always in this life and we have the promise of eternal life, a mansion in that city, streets of gold to walk on. We are sealed with that Holy Spirit of promise, the approval of God on our lives, as we speak in a heavenly language.
We, who were the servants of sin, have obeyed God from our hearts and now have a new nature. We are the servants of righteousness, a separate people, holy, hating evil and loving truth.
The church is built on a foundation of apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone. The Lord set a pastor over each flock, that through him we can be fed and grow in the Lord, having needs met as the Lord sees fit. To live for the Lord is the best life there is, not in this world only, for we have the promise of eternal in the world to come.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services for this last Sunday morning of September began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish, with 54 in attendance. The devotional was taken from 1 Corinthians 12:1-14, and the first song was "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be."
Celebrating birthdays this week are Luther Williams and Shirley Hendrickson. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Sammy Littlefield and Max Harvey, as well as all those on our prayer chain. Our prayers for solace and God's peace go out for all those that have lost loved ones in the past week.
The Lady Samaritans are collecting items to take to the veterans hospital and nursing home in Muskogee, and will be throughout the month of October. Suggested items include reading glasses, any strength; puzzles, games, books, etc. They'll also be gathering up some sweats and T-shirts to go along with the other items. See the entire list on the bulletin board in the entry hall.
Food pantry distribution is Oct. 9; the senior luncheon is Oct. 17; and a fall festival Oct. 18, beginning at 6 p.m.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from John 3:17-21, with further reference to Psalms 91:1 and 4. He again reminded us that as a people, a country, a nation, we are living and walking in darkness - the darkness of sin. We see on television, hear on the radio and read in other sources of all the violence and evil going on in the world, not just America. It is heartbreaking, to say the least. As Christians, we're supposed to walk in the light of God, shedding that light on a lost and dying world, in order to gather in souls to Christ and his salvation. Somewhere along the line, we have become somewhat timid in our witnessing and outreach. Is it the darkness in the world we fear or ourselves?
That's a question leading us to the 91st Psalm. Verse 1 says this: "He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty." Verse 4: "He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust; his truth shall be thy shield and buckler." We have a refuge from the evil in the world that Satan can't breach, why do we continue to tremble instead of step out in faith and confidence that God has our back? He has our front, our sides, our souls, hearts minds - What other kind of help do we need? He's got us. Live with it, live with him, and go do your job, soldier of Christ.
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson sang "God On the Mountain" and "l am Blessed."
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Cindy Rolston was in charge of the beginners.
Brother Don Clinton taught the adult class from Matthew 16:21-27. The tactics of the devil is confusion, deceit, lies, slander against the Bible.
Abortion is a worldwide abomination. Since the law was passed to legalize it in 1973, there has been 76 million babies murdered. This women's rights to choose what they want for their own bodies has led a downhill spiraling of our nation.
Jesus still extends mercy, pardon and healing unto those who will repent and seek him. We need, as Christians, to be active against this horrible sin. We need to educate ourselves.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Congregational singing included these selections: "Everybody Will be Happy," "Blessed Assurance," "Victory in Jesus," and "Just a Little Talk with Jesus."
Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. The booster band sang "Deep and Wide," "Standing in the Need of Prayer," "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands." Hank Horney sang "Who Did?" Afton Kissinger sang "Jesus Built this Church on Love."
Greg Clinton opened worship service with "Two Winning Hands" and "The Sun's Coming Up." Pastor Clark delivered the message from Romans 12:1-21: "I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service."
When you become a child of God, there is some taking off and some putting on. The things of the world are no longer your desires. You put on the whole armor of God and walk in the newness of God's light. You no longer serve the devil, but your heart is attuned to God's direction.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Tim Butler dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 61.
Wednesday evening Bible study begins at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Unitarian Universalist
Philosopher Henry Beston said, "We need another and a wiser and perhaps a more mystical concept of animals. For the animal shall not be measured by man. They are not brethren. They are not underlings. They are other nations caught with ourselves in the net of life and time; fellow prisoners of the splendor and travail of birth."
If we can't think of the members of the animal kingdom as brothers and sisters, we definitely need to assign them mystical status, or some other more important status to elevate them worthy of better care and consideration.
We are still failing, as a species, to honor, protect and care for the other millions (and more) of inhabitants with which we share this part of the universe. We aren't living in the harmony we know is needed. We aren't listening and learning from them. We aren't respecting habitats, boundaries, or the symbiotic systems established by nature. What we are doing is treating the rest of the planetary citizenry like we treat our possessions, disposable and replaceable. We are forgetting that the Golden Rule applies to our fauna - as well as, flora - because the damage we have done and are doing is already affecting all of us.
Every year it becomes more important to remember that we are connected to everyone and everything around us. The only way to save ourselves is to be vigilante in the love and care of the animal kingdom. As habitats and resources are being destroyed for fleeting conveniences, we are hurting humanity the most in the long run.
The good news is that there is still time for us to do better. We can find and practice ways of good stewardship and living in kinder and gentler ways.
The 7th Unitarian Universalist principle is to "affirm, honor, and uphold the interdependent web of all creation, of which we are a part." We must come together globally to keep that web from fraying any further.
This Sunday, UUCT will honor our brothers and sisters of the animal world. We will give thanks for the animals that live with and the ones we cannot live without. We will bring photos, short stories, and some of us will bring our pets, for the Blessing of the Animals. We will sing and pray, in gratitude and apology. We will share with each other ways that we can live simpler so that others may simply live. We will remind each other that we can do better.
Every Sunday at 11 a.m. we gather for eclectic, inspiring, and thought-provoking, lay-led worship services that affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every being on Earth, our obligation of service to the Universal family, and the right to a religion that shall be free. Come early for our adult forum discussion at 10 a.m., stay after service for more community connections during coffee and refreshments. Find us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
May you be blessed, as you find ways of being blessings.
Traci Clark
Tahlequah First Baptist
Think about who your superhero is. One man was asked this question and his answer was Aquaman. Most people would find that answer surprising. Aquaman hasn't been that popular of a superheroes. He's not like Batman who strikes fear into the hearts of the evil, or blocks flying bullets like Wonder Woman. And most of their sidekicks can fly, but Aquaman has to hail down a seahorse to get a ride anywhere. It seems that whenever Aquaman fights, he's always at a disadvantage. His ocean powers never help him on land, but that never stops him from fighting the bad guys and winning the fight. That's why the man liked Aquaman.
It is easy to be courageous and strong when you are on your own turf, but what if you find yourself in enemy territory? It reminded the man of what Jesus faced when he became a man here on earth. We think about Jesus' death on the cross, how he gave his life so we could be forgiven, but we tend to forget about his life. We forget about the miracle of God stepping into a sinful world.
Think about it. Imagine how it must of felt for our all-powerful, all-knowing God to become human and part of our world. To experience what we experience, scraping a knee or cutting a finger, being hungry or thirsty, or how frustrating it might have been being placed in a small desert area when the whole universe belonged to him and couldn't contain him. All the while having the devil in the background promising to make things better at a small price.
C.S Lewis wrote, "Only those who try to resist temptation know how strong it is…We never find out the strength of the evil impulse inside us until we try to fight it: and Christ, because he was the only man who never yielded to temptation, is also the only man who know to the full what temptation means-the only complete realist."
The death and resurrection was Jesus' greatest triumph. But while he was here on earth, he battled the temptations of this world as we do. Remember how Jesus came to earth as a small baby so that we can live in eternity with him someday. Remember that Christ lived as a man on earth, was tempted as we are, and defeated sin.
Sunday services are as follows: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; late worship, 10:45 a.m.; and Bible study, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"And God said unto Moses, 'I am that I am'; and he said, 'Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I am hath sent me unto you'" (Exodus 3:14).
When God told Moses to go and deliver his people, Moses asked God, "When I come unto the children of Israel, and shall say unto them, 'The God of your fathers hath sent me unto you'; and they shall say to me, 'What is his name?' What shall I say unto them?" (Exodus 3:13). God told him to tell them that his name was "I am."
Today God wants to remind you that he is still "I am."
I am the same yesterday, today and forever. I do not change. I am your Healer. I am your Savior. I am your Deliverer. I am your strong tower that you can run into for safety. I am your strength in weakness, peace in confusion, guide in decisions. I am the glory and lifter of your head. I am with you always. I won't leave you nor forsake you.
I am the way, the truth and the life. I am your light in darkness. I am the one who fights your battles for you. I am your guide even unto death. I am your righteousness. I am your shelter in the time of storm. I am able to do exceeding, abundantly above all you can ask or think. I am the one who answers your prayers when you ask, seek and knock. I am the one who meets and supplies all your needs.
I am the one who makes a way even when there seems to be none. I am all sufficient and more than enough for all you need. I am the one who loves you with an everlasting love. I am the one who is able to keep you. And... I am still so much more.
Yes, God is still "I Am."
Jenny Dameron
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.