Tahlequah First Baptist
Many of the Psalms were written by David. One of them is: "O Lord, my heart is not proud, nor my eyes haughty; Nor do I involve myself in great matters, or in things too difficult for me. Surely I have composed and quieted my soul; Like a weaned child rests against his mother, My soul is like a weaned child within me" (Psalm 131:1-2).
David would turn out to be Israel’s greatest king. When you think of David, you might think of his attitude. David’s heart – his spirit and very inner being – was not proud. He was not proud of the things he had done, where he had been, or where he was going. But he also didn’t beat himself up over those things either. He was just content. David had a childlike trust in the Lord.
David’s eyes and his senses were not haughty. He did not seek to please them. He didn’t have the look or “air” of arrogance. David knew who he was and that his needs were not met by himself, but of God. David was not restless or bored.
David took responsibility for his peaceful state on himself. Not on his circumstances or his achievements, he didn’t even place that on God. He said that he had to quiet his soul himself.
These things show us what trust looks like. It helps us understand why trusting God brings us such calming peace. Jesus told us that we must have faith like little children to come to him. When you think about it, trust is best exemplified in little children. David’s talk wasn’t proud, his walk was true because he backed it up with what he involved or didn’t involve himself in. David freed himself of excess ambition because of his decisions.
David didn’t sing to please himself or his senses. He just wanted to be quiet before God and praise God. That is an example of trust. He trusted God. A weaned child knows instinctively where to find trust and so do we through David’s example. He has always been known as “the man after God’s own heart.”
The Tahlequah First Baptist Fall Revival will be Oct. 17-20 at 6 p.m. and 6:30. The annual Fall Festival and Trunk N Treat is set for Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Oct. 13. “God Is Longsuffering” was taken from 2 Peter 3:9. This world deserves destruction because of its sinfulness. But God is not slack concerning his promises, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. Each person who has come to God has fulfilled that scripture. Peter reminded the saints of this to stir up their pure minds to remembrance that the long suffering of God waited on them.
We need to see ourselves as we are – if we have been baptized in Jesus’ name, following repentance, and filled with the Holy Ghost, we are of a spiritual nature and ready for the Lord’s return for his church.
Those who have not the Spirit of God are of a carnal nature. The Lord gives everyone a time and space in which to repent. While Noah built the ark, the people had 120 years to come to repentance, yet they did not.
The Israelites were of a sinful nature – turning to idols after God had delivered them from bondage in Egypt. They were more dedicated to the idol and gave more to it than they did when they were being led of God. The Lord was ready to consume them, but Moses interceded for the people and God did not destroy them. The people also began to murmur against one another. Murmuring and complaining will weaken a church, and it is a sin against God.
To speak evil of dignities, as Aaron and Miriam did against Moses, is to on dangerous ground with God. He said, “Touch not mine anointed and do my prophets no harm.”
We need to remember, also, that trials we face and problems that come our way should never stop us from being faithful to church, for it is in church that our strength is renewed.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-431-0075 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Barber Baptist
Psalm 19:1: "The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.”
Guest preacher Roger Shaw brought the morning message about how the gospel message of the church is changing.
1 Corinthians 1:17-18: “For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, less the cross of Christ should be made of none effect. For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.”
There are three gospels in the Bible. There is the gospel of the kingdom which John the Baptist preached: The King Jesus is coming.
Then there is the gospel of grace. God pours out his grace on us.
Ephesians 2:8: “For by grace are we saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is a gift of God.”
The third is the everlasting gospel, Revelation 14:6-7, where the angel flying in the midst of heaven says loudly, “Fear God and give glory unto him; for the hour of his judgment is come:”
There is a movement in the churches to minimize the blood of Jesus that was shed for our sins and that washes away our sins, cleansing us. The blood is being taken out of salvation because it is offensive.
Many that go to church have not heard the gospel in a long time. The churches are suffering great losses; people are leaving.
Some preach you have to be baptized to be saved. Baptism does not save you. You are saved by believing and confessing that Jesus came to earth, born of a virgin; gave his life for our sins; and rose from the dead the third day. After he ascended back to heaven, he sent the Holy Spirit to live in those who are saved. Read 1 Corinthians 3:16.
Preaching the cross is strange. It tells us life comes from death, and that our Savior suffered for the sins of the world. Isaiah 53 describes the brutality, shame, and degradation that Jesus solely bore for us.
Too often we are told that we should feel good about ourselves and that we are OK. The world hates the message of the cross often because Christians can sleep comfortably with the peace and assurance that their Heavenly Father is taking care of things on their behalf.
There is the hope, fellowship, simplicity and purpose of the gospel. The gospel makes a statement about who Jesus Christ was, is and always will be: the Lord.
You can only be saved when God draws you by his Holy Spirit. See John 6:44. When you are saved, you are sealed by the Holy Spirit forever. Read Ephesians 1:13 and 2 Timothy 2:19.
Marta Vann
God's Mountain Church
Pastor Carl Clark Opened Service opened with prayer. Nicolas Clark sang "Hallelujah" and "Lay Down Your Burdens."
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Carl Clark teaching the teens. Jade Willard was in charge of the nursery.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on when you believe in God but don't want to go overboard. We find in Revelations where Jesus was speaking to the church. "I know your deeds, that you are neither cold or hot; but since you are lukewarm, I will spue you out of my mouth."
It is time to fully surrender to the Lord Jesus.
He cannot use us if we are half hearted. He wants all of us or none at all. Jesus paid it all for each and every one of us. We owe him our all in all.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with a season of prayer. Congregation singing included the selections: "Blessed Assurance," "I'll Fly Away" and "Just a Little Talk with Jesus."
The booster band sang "Confidence," "Put on the Whole Armour of God," and "Jesus Loves Me."
Nicolas Clark opened worship service with "That's What Your Mercy Did for Me." Rev. Clark sang "The Old Man's Dead." He brought the message from Revelation 3:7-13. We cannot serve God by how we feel.
When things do not go our way, we cannot give up. We read in Revelation 3:10-11 the promises to the overcomers: “Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which will come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth. Behold, I come quickly. Hold fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown."
It will pay off in the end if we keep our faith and trust in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Service closed with an altar call. We thank God for another soul saved today. Brother Tim Butler dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 57.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Sunday, Oct. 13, morning services opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 61 in attendance. The devotional was read from Proverbs 16:1-19, and the first song was "I Want to be a Worker."
No birthdays or wedding anniversaries reported this week. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Jack Parish, Jimson Bluebird, Tracie Davis, and Charlie Harvey. Our love, sympathy, and prayers for God's peace are extended to Debbie Rogers and her family on their recent loss.
The senior luncheon is Thursday, Oct. 17, serving 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stew, chilli, cornbread and desserts are on the menu.
Brother Mike took the pulpit again this morning, and based his message on Scripture from Ecclesiastes 8:1-8, and 12:11-4; Isaiah 40:4-11; Revelation 16:21, and 19:1-16; and again in Isaiah 55:1, 2, 6, 7, 11-13. As Christians, we know that no matter what man's hand penned the Bible, it was written by God, and from "In the beginning" to the last "amen," it is his holy Word. Its wisdom, instruction, correction, and prophecies are what a wise man (person) needs to live and conduct himself in this world.
We can see the wisdom passed from father to son in the book of Proverbs, the words of Solomon to his children; the sorrow of Jeremiah at the disobedience and capture of Israel in Lamentations, prophecies of the Messiah in Isaiah, and several other of the prophets. We can even find descriptions of the end of the world as we know it.
Man's "wisdom" has gotten us into more trouble than we can probably get out of with some semblance of accomplishment and right. The longer time passes, the further and deeper man digs his own hole...so to speak. Our main problem is our disobedience to God and disrespect to Christ and his sacrifice for our sins. The thing is, we must believe the Word of God as it is written because once said, God's Word doesn't change. Once placed on paper, stone, papyrus, whatever, it is written.
Kay Cordray
