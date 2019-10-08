Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a woman who woke up one morning and looked in the mirror. She saw that she only had three hairs on her head. She said, “Great!” I think I’ll braid my hair today. So she did and had a wonderful day. The next day she woke up and looked in the mirror. She saw she only had two hairs on her head, well, she thought, I’ll part my hair down the middle today. So she did and had a fantastic day. The next day she woke up and looked in the mirror. She saw she only had one hair on her head. “Goodness!” she said and decided to wear her hair in a ponytail. So she did and had a super day. The next day she woke up and looked in the mirror, she didn’t have a single hair on her head. “Thank the Lord!” she said. “I was running out of things to do with my hair.”
Attitude is everything. We can be positive or negative. Or look at the glass half full or half empty. Some might even think that if they didn’t have bad luck, they would have no luck at all.
Don’t let a bad attitude rule your life. Everyone faces problems every day, dreams are crushed, relationships fall apart, finances are tight, health issues and even our Christian walk can be disappointing or frustrating. All of us have problems, but how we handle them is a reflection of what is in our hearts. When our hearts are focused in the right place, then our attitudes will be also.
A couple of verses to help us have a good attitude and keep tucked away in our hearts and minds are: James 1:2, “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy.” And Philippians 4:8, “Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right.” And Philippians 4:11 tells us that we can be content with any circumstance.
A good attitude is everything. When you look in the mirror every morning, be grateful for all that God has given you, live for him and have a wonderful day.
The First Baptist Fall Festival/Trunk-N-Treat is Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m. The Fall Revival will be Nov. 17-20 with speaker Ricky Capps and singing group The Master’s Voice.
Mark these on your calendars and join us for a great time of worship.
Terri Fite
Unitarian Universalist
Many of us are ready to experience a change or changes we've had difficulty carrying out in the past. Now is the time for us to take the lesson of autumn foliage, and with no fear, open ourselves to that change. Maybe we've been stuck in a relationship, job, town, or affiliation that hasn't felt right for a long time, but we've been unable to shift our circumstances in the direction we want to go. At times like this, it can be helpful to declare to the Universe that we are ready for that change. We can think of it as telling a helpful friend that we need their assistance to move to the next level of our life. If the time is right, the Universe will respond with opportunities and offers designed to help us create the change we need to see.
We can begin the process of making our declaration by being clear with ourselves about what it is exactly that we want to change. When we ask someone for help, they can assist us much better if we are specific. The universe also needs our clarity and has an easier time answering a direct communication than a vague yearning. When we are clear about what we want, we can write it down, and return to it at a special time of day when we can be still with our quest for change, and concentrate and repeat it like a mantra. This signifies that we are ready for the change and open to the efforts of the Universe.
We must feel free to continue to fine tune our declaration, and must remember to be open to the many different ways in which the change we seek might come. We must also remember to be active in our own efforts, and take opportunities that come our way, watch for signs, and take responsibility for our intentions. Things may not happen quickly. We may have to take time to clear up blocked energy or patterns that have been getting in our way. This process has many names and ways it can be carried out: meditation, manifestation, prayer. The key is to try not to be discouraged. By continuing this conversation and process with ourselves and the Universe, we declare ourselves clearly and openly. We won't be able to help but experience the magic of changing and being changed. The fall foliage gives us the lessons of change, but it also shows us that it can be done in beauty, with grace, and no regrets.
Some lovely changes at UUCT include a new yoga class with our beloved Darla every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in our sanctuary, and the weekday forum discussion that has moved to Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m. One thing at UUCT we don't want to change is our second Sunday of every month when we welcome Rev. Debra Garfinkel to our pulpit. Join us for our weekly Sunday service at 11 a.m. Find out more about us on Facebook "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
May you be blessed by change, as you are a blessing,
Traci Clark
First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Oct. 6.
“Walk Not By Sight – But By Faith” was taken from 1 Corinthians 10:1-12, 2 Corinthians 5:17, and Hebrews 11:6. The things that caused Israel to fall are the same things than can cause us to fall. We are still in a spiritual battle for eternal life. We need the strength and endurance that only the Lord can give us when we are filled with the baptism of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against the powers of darkness, which is more dangerous to us.
The Israelites failed in their battles because they walked by sight and not by faith. If we follow their example, we, too, will fail. In the times that we walk through a valley, we may feel that God has left us. But we need to remember that greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world. The Lord has given us spiritual power so that we can overcome the snares of the devil.
The Israelites had just witnessed great miracles as God delivered them from Egyptian bondage – yet they murmured and complained until God destroyed them. Those miracles should have given them the strength to go all the way to the promised land, but they refused to allow that to happen.
We do not serve God by sight, but by faith. Israel at the Red Sea, seeing Pharaoh’s army behind them, complained to Moses, asking why he had ever brought them out of bondage. He told them to stand still and see the salvation of the Lord. They saw only failure, until the Red Sea parted. After they had safely crossed on dry land, they looked back and saw Pharaoh’s army swallowed up in the sea. Only then did Miriam begin to dance and praise God for his mighty acts. When they walked by sight, they failed.
After the miracles are behind us, after the Lord blesses us in services, we must still walk by faith – even though we may be walking in a dark valley. Without faith, it is impossible to please him. We ought to thank him for our valleys, for in the valley he restores our soul and gives us strength to face tomorrow.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them. Come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Small groups meet at 8:45 a.m. and worship service starts at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Pastor Rachel continues her message about the Apostles' Creed. Her message will be from the line “From thence he shall come to judge the quick and the dead.” Scripture readings will be from Psalm 9:1-2, 7-11; Acts 10:39-43; and Matthew 25:31-46.
Last week the Cookson community had a fun-filled weekend. Three churches came together for their annual Progressive Dinner on Friday. The Cookson United Methodist church followed this event with a community sloppy Joe dinner and their annual pie auction Saturday night. This was another great time of fellowship and fun. The money raised was to help the Boys Ranch at Gore and for ministries at the church. Several members attended the regional charge conference at Tahlequah First UMC. Church officers were approved for 2020 and other church business on Sunday evening. Special thanks to Tahlequah First for hosting this event.
Last Sunday morning, Pastor Rachel's message was from the Apostles' Creed line "The third day he rose from the dead." World Communion Sunday was also celebrated. Scripture readings were from selected verses of Psalm 118 and Mark 16:1-7.
Cookson UMC is a place for Christian growth and fellowship, always having open hearts, open minds and open doors.
Call 918-457-5717 for more information.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"I am the vine, ye are the branches. He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit; for without me ye can do nothing" (John 15:5).
If you have ever raised children you know how independent they can be. I saw it in my daughter when she was a little girl and now I am seeing it in my 6-year-old granddaughter. The thing that you notice in all little children is their "ability" to be able to "do it" regardless of what it is. They think they can do anything. My granddaughter tells me all the time, "I can do it." I start to help her with something and her reply is always, "I can do it." When a child says, "I can do it," what they are really saying is, "I don't need any help."
Like I said earlier, I have noticed this in little children; I have also noticed this in us as God's children. We often have this same independent spirit with him. How many times have you been guilty of thinking that "you can do it?" I have. I have also tried to solve problems on my own, tried to decide what direction I should take, tried to produce character in my life through my own ability, and tried to crucify this flesh in my own strength without God's help. I thought I could do it only to discover that I can't, and I discover that when I fall flat on my face after attempting it on my own. As much as we would like to think that we can do things on our own, as much as we would like to think that we are that smart, that strong, that talented, the truth is that without the Lord we are nothing and can do nothing. It is in him that we live and move and have our being. There is a reason, "I can do all things 'through Christ,' which strengthens me." If I could do it on my own without his help, it would have simply stated that, "I can do all things."
The bottom line is that when it comes to living the surrendered life, winning victories over the enemy and the flesh, when it comes to accomplishing the assignment, we have been given and the work that we are to do, we need God's help. To think that we don't is prideful, stubborn and immature. My granddaughter will reach a point where she really "can do it" on her own in some areas, but you and I will never reach a point where we will not need God's help in everything. We cannot do it independently of God, no matter what it is, we will always need his help.
Jenny Dameron
Barber Baptist
Hinton wrote about giving: “Never be afraid of giving up your best, and God will give you his better.”
Guest preacher and missionary with I Am Ministries, Jimbo Herring, brought the morning message about “Our first love; encouragement for the church.” What a marvelous testimony of a follower of God..
Ephesians 1:15-23: ”Wherefore I also, after I heard of your faith in the Lord Jesus, and love unto all the saints, cease not to give thanks for you making mention of you in my prayers; that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him. The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what is the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, Far above all principalities and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come. And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all.”
Love for God is determined by how we love the brethren.
Do we love? How do we treat other people? The enemy is always so ready to plant deception in our hearts about other believers. Pray for the saints and love grows supernaturally as relationships grow. Nothing is more powerful than prayer.
Wisdom is knowledge put into practice. None of us would be here now as Christians if the 12 disciples had not taken their knowledge into practice.
God’s calling is simply to obey him, his Word. His Word is God himself. Read 1John1:1.
We are heirs, joint heirs with Christ Jesus, according to his promises. See Galatians 3:29 and Ephesians 3:6.
His power, his vast strength that created all things and raised Jesus from the dead is available to those who are his. We are able, by his power, to stand for righteousness and to live holy pure lives.
A love offering was taken up for I Am Ministries, at this time, for the 80-plus Nicaraguan pastors who rely on what they grow to sustain them year around. This year, rain has been scarce, so they don’t have enough food for their families until the next crop comes up.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school this Oct. 6 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton. We had 43 in attendance this rainy morning. Our devotional was Psalm 67, and the first song was "Jesus Loves Even Me."
Our food pantry distribution is this Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and there is a box for donations for VA patients in the foyer. Items may include reading glasses, puzzle books, socks, and such. There is a list on the bulletin board of what is needed.
Brother Mike took his message this morning from Romans 1:16-25, and referenced John 1:1-5, 9, and 10, stressing that "The just shall live by faith." Just to illustrate how fallen some have become, verses 20-22 state: "For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and godhead; so that they are without excuse. Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in the imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened, professing themselves to be wise, they became fools."
Learning, education – good things, but if they're used without wisdom, what does education count for? The earth, itself, recognizes its Maker and will not fade away, drown itself, or burn to ashes, wiping out the human race and everything else, all by itself – or with man's "help."
God made this earth and only he can destroy it. We can mess it up, just like we mess up our lives, but we'll not destroy the earth. Its time is truly coming, but no man knows the time, save God. In Isaiah's day, people truly thought the world was flat. Isaiah 40:22 says otherwise: "It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers..."
If wisdom and truth aren't applied to our thinking and our way of life, we have little hope of living by faith. Truth and wisdom are essential for a life of faith, just as belief in the Savior is. One day, possibly very soon, we're all going to answer to God for our lives and the way we've lived. Can you truly say you've walked in faith – or is it just a "Sunday thing?"
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Carl and Sandra Clark, accompanied by Lula Thompson, sang “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” and “God Delivers Again.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Jamie Horney was in charge of the nursery.
Brother Don Clinton taught the adult class on knowing God as our Father and having a relationship with him. The Bible teaches us, as children of God, we must come out from the world and live a separated life.
We are not to be conformed to the world, but be transformed by the renewing of our mind; that we may prove what is the good and acceptable will of God. Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world.
If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Congregational singing included: “I’m Living in Canaan Land" and “Just a Little Talk with Jesus.” Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer.
The booster band sang “l’ve Got the Joy Down in My Heart," "Come and Go With Me to My Father’s House,” "Running Over,” and "l Just Wanna Be a Sheep.” Hank Horney sang “Jesus Loves Me.”
Pastor Clark delivered the message from 1 John 3:11-17, and 1 Kings 17:9-24. He ministered on Jesus' teachings on forgiveness and loving our enemies. Jesus, himself is our greatest example. He was mocked, ridiculed, spit on as he carried his cross up the hill to Golgotha. He hung and died on the old rugged cross.
He was led as a dumb sheep to slaughter, yet he opened not his mouth in retaliation. How many of us as Christians can compare our lives to measure up in the smallest way to our greatest example, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ?
Service closed with special prayer and anointing for the sick and needs presented to the church. Abby Roberts dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 60.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
We want to give a shout out to our brother Jasper Ragsdale who donated a tractor to help raise funds for building God’s Mountain Church. Jamie Horney was the blessed and well-deserving recipient of the drawing. Ethan and Jamie have done so very much for God’s Mountain Church, and we really appreciate them.
Lula Thompson
